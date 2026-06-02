Update for Political Typology Quiz group creators (verified) (TEST)

Hello!

Our records indicate that you created a version of Pew Research Center’s 2021 political typology quiz for your community or group. Access to the results from 2021 community quizzes will no longer be available after June 9, 2026, as we prepare to release an updated version of our political typology report and quiz.

If you would like to save the data from your community quiz, we recommend copying, taking a screenshot of or printing the results page before June 9.

Log in to your community group here: https://www.pewresearch.org/profile/.

We will let you know once the 2026 political typology report and quiz are published.

Thank you and best wishes,

Pew Research Center