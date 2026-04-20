People check their phones at a train station in Stamford, Connecticut, on Aug. 28, 2023. (John Moore/Getty Images)

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A growing share of Americans say they mostly get news because they happen to come across it, not because they’re actively seeking it out. About half of U.S. adults (49%) say this is the case today, up from 39% when we first asked this question in 2019.

Most U.S. adults say they happen across opinions and humor about news but seek out deep dives and up-to-date information % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most U.S. adults say they happen across opinions and humor about news but seek out deep dives and up-to-date information % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because … Type of news They are looking for it They happen to come across it They don’t get this type of news In-depth information or deep dives 58 31 11 The most up-to-date information 55 38 6 People expressing opinions 21 64 14 Funny posts 14 66 20 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

However, Americans are especially likely to find certain types of news by chance and actively look for others, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey from the Pew-Knight Initiative.

The types of content that most Americans say they get by chance tend to be reactions to news: humor and opinions. About two-thirds of adults say they see funny posts (66%) and opinions (64%) about the news mostly because they happen to come across them. Meanwhile, 21% say they get opinions mostly by looking for them, and 14% say the same for funny posts.

By contrast, only 31% say they get in-depth information or deep dives into issues or news events because they happen to come across them. And 38% say this is how they tend to get the most up-to-date information about issues or events.

About this research This analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative looks at how Americans tend to get different types of news: Do they happen to come across it, or are they actively looking for it? Why we did this Pew Research Center regularly asks Americans about how they consume news across different platforms. This research aims to better understand changes in people’s media habits over time and adds to our ongoing exploration of their views of the news media. We asked these questions as part of a larger Pew-Knight Initiative study that explores how Americans think about their role in the news environment. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on news habits and media. How we did this We surveyed 3,560 U.S. adults from Dec. 8 to 14, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the methodology. This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related publications online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Differences by age and education

In general, younger adults are much more likely than older people to get news because they happen to come across it. This remains true for most types of content we asked about.

Younger adults are more likely than older ones to say they come across most types of news by chance % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because … Note: Those who said they don’t get each type of news or did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger adults are more likely than older ones to say they come across most types of news by chance % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because … Age Type They are looking for it They happen to come across it Ages 18-29 In-depth information 52 36 30-49 In-depth information 57 32 50-64 In-depth information 60 28 65+ In-depth information 61 26 Ages 18-29 Up-to-date information 40 52 30-49 Up-to-date information 52 41 50-64 Up-to-date information 62 33 65+ Up-to-date information 68 28 Ages 18-29 Opinion content 18 72 30-49 Opinion content 17 69 50-64 Opinion content 22 61 65+ Opinion content 28 55 Ages 18-29 Funny posts 16 72 30-49 Funny posts 14 70 50-64 Funny posts 12 63 65+ Funny posts 12 57 Download data as .csv Note: Those who said they don’t get each type of news or did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

For example, 52% of adults ages 18 to 29 say they mostly get up-to-date information about news events by chance, compared with 28% of adults ages 65 and older. Likewise, younger adults are more likely than older Americans to say they tend to get in-depth information this way, though at least half of adults in each age group say they mostly get this type of content because they are looking for it.

There are also differences by education level on some types of news content. Majorities of college graduates say they mostly get deep dives (70%) and up-to-date information (65%) because they are looking for them. By comparison, about half of adults without a college degree say the same (52% and 51%, respectively).

On the other hand, college graduates and those without a college degree are about equally likely to say they get funny posts or opinions about the news because they are looking for them.

Differences within political parties

Conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats are more likely than their moderate peers to seek out in-depth or up-to-date information about news events % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because they are looking for it Note: Other response options were “I mostly get this type of news because I happen to come across it” and “I don’t get this type of news.” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats are more likely than their moderate peers to seek out in-depth or up-to-date information about news events % of U.S. adults who say they mostly get each type of news about an issue or event because they are looking for it Conservative Rep Moderate/ Liberal Rep Moderate/ Conservative Dem Liberal Dem In-depth information or deep dives 65 54 51 69 The most up-to-date information 63 49 51 65 People expressing opinions 26 16 21 23 Funny posts 15 13 13 13 Download data as .csv Note: Other response options were “I mostly get this type of news because I happen to come across it” and “I don’t get this type of news.” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Similar shares of Democrats and Republicans (including independents who lean toward each party) say they mostly get each type of news because they are looking for it. However, liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans differ in some cases from their more moderate counterparts.

For example, 65% of conservative Republicans and 69% of liberal Democrats say they mostly get in-depth information about the news because they seek it out. Smaller shares of moderate or liberal Republicans (54%) and moderate or conservative Democrats (51%) say the same.

Is it harder to understand the news if you find it by chance?

In general, most Americans say it’s easy for them to understand news they come across. However, the share who say this is easy is generally lower among those who get each type of news by chance, compared with those who seek it out.

Among those who say they get in-depth or up-to-date information because they happen to come across it, 70% say the news is generally easy for them to understand. That compares with 81% of those who say they mostly seek out these types of content.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.