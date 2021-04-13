Tools & Datasets

Digital tools and resources to access Pew Research Center data
Dataset Downloads
Pew Research Center makes the case-level microdata for much of its research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. See this post for more information on how to use our datasets and contact us at info@pewresearch.org with any questions.
Survey Question Search
Search the Roper iPoll database of questions asked in Pew Research Center surveys since 1989.
Research Databases
Religious Landscape Survey
The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) – conducted in 2007, 2014 and 2023-24 – surveys more than 35,000 Americans in all 50 states about their religious affiliations, beliefs and practices along with their social and political views and demographic characteristics.
Global Religious Futures
Explore the rapidly changing religious profile of the world including patterns in religious beliefs and practice, trends in religious affiliation and comparisons of restrictions on the practice of religion.
Local News Dynamics
Explore how Americans get the news, which topics they prioritize and how the ways they evaluate local outlets can vary from one community to the next.
Group Typology Quizzes
Political Typology Quiz
Are you Unconventional Right? Loyal Liberal? Or something else? Take our quiz to find out which one of our nine political typology groups is your best match, compared with a nationally representative survey of more than 10,000 U.S. adults by Pew Research Center.
Religious Typology Quiz
Are you a Sunday Stalwart? Solidly Secular? Or somewhere in between? Take our quiz to find out which one of the religious typology groups is your best match and see how you compare with our nationally representative survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults. You can also create a group quiz to see how your classroom or community compares to the general public.
Other Resources
Pew Research Methods R package
An R package available on GitHub containing various functions that the Pew Research Methods team uses in their day-to-day work with survey data.
Decoded
A behind-the-scenes blog about research methods at Pew Research Center.
National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS)
We use NPORS to produce benchmark estimates for several topics, such as Americans’ political and religious affiliations.