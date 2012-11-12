Pew Research Center assists journalists by providing timely information on the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. As a neutral source of data and analysis, we do not take positions on policy issues. All of our reports are publicly available online. Interviews can be conducted by phone, video call and at our office in Washington.
For general inquiries or to sign up for press alerts about new reports, please contact the communications office by emailing info@pewresearch.org or by calling 202-419-4372. See our experts guide to learn more about our researchers who are available for interviews. You can also sign up to receive new reports and analyses through our email newsletters or social media.
If you have a specific question related to a particular research area, you may direct it accordingly:
U.S. Politics and Policy
- Nida Asheer: nasheer@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4313
- Maya Pottiger: mpottiger@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4357
News and Information
- Sogand Afkari: safkari@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3641
- Talia Price: tprice@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3697
- Andrew Grant: agrant@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4348
Religion and Public Life
- Hannah Taber: htaber@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3603
- Talia Price: tprice@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3697
Social and Demographic Trends
- Julia O’Hanlon: johanlon@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3613
- DeVonte Smith: dsmith@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3644
Internet and Technology
- Haley Nolan: hnolan@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4394
- Maya Pottiger: mpottiger@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4357
Science and Society
- Haley Nolan: hnolan@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4394
- Mithila Samak: msamak@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4308
- Andrew Grant: agrant@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4348
Race and Ethnicity
- Tanya Arditi: tarditi@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3623
- Mithila Samak: msamak@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4308
Global Attitudes and Trends
- Gar Meng Leong: gleong@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4354
- DeVonte Smith: dsmith@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3644
U.S. Survey Methods
- Nida Asheer: nasheer@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4313
- Mithila Samak: msamak@pewresearch.org | 202-419-4308
Data Labs
- Sogand Afkari, safkari@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3641
- Talia Price: tprice@pewresearch.org | 202-419-3697