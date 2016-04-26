Support Pew Research Center

We believe good decisions demand good data. Facts help people navigate a changing world. And individuals can make a difference.

If you’d like to help ensure Pew Research Center’s work reaches as many people as possible, please consider making a donation.

To learn about other giving opportunities such as planned gifts or institutional grants, please contact us at partnerships@pewtrusts.org.

Partnerships are vital to the impact we seek to create, expanding the scope of our work. Read more about partnering with Pew Research Center or contact our partnerships team.

Pew Research Center is committed to providing neutral, objective information that drives discussion and informs decisions – whether by policymakers, civic leaders, educators or individual members of the public at large.

The Center is nonpartisan, independent and delivers its information free of charge.