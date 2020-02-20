Our Internship Program

Our internship program is a learning and networking opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students. Our interns are “learners” who get to do real work. We help our interns develop as professionals and teach them how to enter and navigate the workplace.

Summer interns will be a part of a cohort and attend programs which will allow you to meet staff from across the Center, as well as expose you to a variety of research careers including: public opinion research, polling, methodology, computational social science/data science, economics, sociology, political science, and data journalism.

Interns can expect substantial and challenging work. A typical intern may learn or master statistical software, be a part of the research lifecycle, work on a report, and publish a blog post.

Our interns make valuable contributions to our work, and such all our internships are paid. Undergraduate interns are paid $15/hour, and graduate interns are paid $20/hour. Interns are not eligible for benefits, including paid time off, or relocation. Interns are responsible for finding their own housing.

Our work

Whether a social scientist writing survey questionnaires, a designer visualizing complex findings or a survey methodologist ensuring our methods are the gold standard, everyone at the Center has a hand in our work.

Our empirical research on a wide range of topics helps policymakers, civic leaders, educators and the public at large understand and address some of the world’s most challenging problems. Our public opinion surveys allow the voice of the people to be heard, and our demographic, economic and political analyses show how the world is changing.

Life at Pew Research Center

We are led by political scientist Michael Dimock and have a staff of more than 160 people. Our experts combine the observational and storytelling skills of journalists with the analytical rigor of social scientists. We hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds, including social science researchers, data scientists, survey methodologists, journalists, graphic artists, web developers, communications professionals, and administrative support and operations staff.

Pew Research Center is a great place to work, learn and grow. Our culture is open, collegial, collaborative, supportive and down-to-earth. Our staff is made up of smart, talented, mission-driven people who care deeply about the work they do.

The Center’s work reflects our values: independence, objectivity, accuracy, rigor, humility, transparency, and innovation. An extension of these values is our vision of a positive, welcoming workplace where every employee can thrive.

As a preeminent research organization with national and global reach, the Center provides a wide range of opportunities for personal and professional growth. Continuous growth and development are critical to maintaining the excellence of our staff and supporting the mission of the Center, now and in the future. We place a high priority on creating an environment where people can thrive and contribute their best work.

Internships are posted on our careers site.

Summer internships are typically posted in December with interview occurring during February and hiring decisions made in March. Summer internships run for approximately 12 weeks, from June through August. We occasionally offer internships during the Fall and Spring semesters, and they are posted on an as-needed basis.

All interviews are conducted via video conference.

Internships are all based in our office in Washington, DC. We are unable to accommodate remote work for internships. All interns must be eligible to work in the U.S.

For more information, check out our employer profile on Handshake: https://app.joinhandshake.com/employers/21866

Summer 2020 internship opportunities are now closed. There are no current internship openings.

Fall internship applications will open in June, 2020.