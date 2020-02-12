Check out our current openings https://jobs-prc.icims.com/jobs/intro

Working at Pew Research Center

We are led by political scientist Michael Dimock and have a staff of more than 180 people. Our experts combine the observational and storytelling skills of journalists with the analytical rigor of social scientists. We hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds, including social science researchers, data scientists, survey methodologists, journalists, graphic artists, web developers, communications professionals, and administrative support and operations staff.

Pew Research Center is a great place to work, learn and grow. Our culture is open, collegial, collaborative, supportive and down-to-earth. Our staff is made up of smart, talented, mission-driven people who care deeply about the work they do.

In our work we value independence, objectivity, accuracy, rigor, humility, transparency, and innovation. An extension of these values is our vision of a positive, welcoming workplace built on respect, collaboration, openness, accountability, and community building – one where everyone can thrive and contribute to the mission.

As a preeminent research organization with national and global reach, the Center provides a wide range of opportunities for personal and professional growth. Supporting our staff’s continuous learning and development is critical to maintaining the excellence of our research and advancing the mission of the Center, and we strive to create an environment where people can contribute their best work.

Because Pew Research Center aims to inform policymakers and the public by holding a mirror to society, it is important to us to reflect our society’s many voices, backgrounds and perspectives. Being inclusive, diverse and equitable is foundational to the Center’s mission and is integral to how we, at the Center, achieve excellence.

Total Rewards

In addition to competitive pay, Pew Research Center’s employees enjoy a robust total rewards package that includes:

Affordable, comprehensive health care and employer-paid disability and life insurance.

Generous paid annual leave plan.

Up to a 12% employer 401(k) contribution, with vesting at the end of the first year.

A 37.5-hour workweek.

A $500 after-tax annual employer wellness benefit contribution.

Application Process

All open positions are posted on our careers site. To search for job openings, you can search by department, position type, or just hit “Search” which will show you all current openings. If you are interested in more than one opportunity, apply to each position separately and include a separate cover letter for each opening.

Cover letters are required for a complete application. In your cover letter, please tell us about why this particular job is interesting to you. Highlight your skills and describe in detail your experience that is most relevant to the position.

If you are chosen to move forward, a member of our HR team will reach out to you to schedule a phone interview. There are typically 2-3 rounds of interviews and they can include video calls, in-person meetings, and skills assessments.

All jobs are all based in our office in Washington, DC. We are unable to accommodate full-time remote work. Relocation assistance is available for some positions. Due to the high volume of applicants, if you are not selected you will not be notified until the position has been closed.

Check out our current openings: https://jobs-prc.icims.com/jobs/intro