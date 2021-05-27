Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Our Methods

Our Methods

Pew Research Center is committed to meeting the highest methodological standards — and to exploring the newest frontiers of research. Learn more about the methods the Center uses to conduct objective, non-partisan research on a wide range of topics that is trusted around the world.

U.S. Surveys

International Surveys

Demographic Analysis

Data Science

Featured Methods Publications

report

How Public Polling Has Changed in the 21st Century

A new study found that 61% of national pollsters used different methods in 2022 than in 2016. And last year, 17% of pollsters used multiple methods to sample or interview people – up from 2% in 2016.

report

Public Opinion Polling Basics

By the end of our free, six-lesson course, you will know why we have polls, what the different kinds of polls are, how polling works and what you should look for in a poll.

report

Confronting 2016 and 2020 Polling Limitations

Looking at final estimates of the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential race, 93% of national polls overstated the Democratic candidate’s support among voters, while nearly as many (88%) did so in 2016.

All Methodological Research >

More Methods Resources

Methods 101 Videos

Our series of brief explainer videos breaks down key topics in research methodology for non-expert audiences.

Decoded

A behind-the-scenes blog about research methods at Pew Research Center.

OUR METHODS TEAMS

Pew Research Center’s U.S. survey methodologists manage the Center’s American Trends Panel and provide guidance for all of the Center’s domestic public opinion research to ensure it meets the highest standards.

The Center’s International Survey Methods Team ensures that all cross-national and multicultural projects we conduct continue to meet the highest standards of data quality and representativeness.

The Data Labs team of data scientists, computational social scientists and DevOps engineers uses computational methods to complement and expand on the Center’s existing research agenda.

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our Methods newsletter

The latest on survey methods, data science and more, delivered quarterly.

Thank you for subscribing!