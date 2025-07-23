National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS)

NPORS is an annual survey of U.S. adults conducted by Pew Research Center. Respondents may answer by paper, online or over the phone. They are selected using address-based sampling from the U.S. Postal Service’s Computerized Delivery Sequence File. Respondents are not required to join a survey panel. Pew Research Center uses NPORS to produce benchmark estimates for several topics, such as Americans’ political and religious affiliations. Read a detailed description of how the survey is conducted, as well as more information about how the Center uses NPORS.

NPORS estimates, which are based on paper, online and telephone survey responses, may differ somewhat from historical Pew Research Center polling data. There are several reasons why differences may arise. The Center has released analyses of how survey mode can influence estimates of political opinions and religious attitudes and behaviors.

Political party affiliation

The latest NPORS estimates are shown below. The Center also provides a companion fact sheet on trends in political party affiliation.

Religious affiliation

The latest NPORS estimates are shown below. The Center also provides in-depth analysis of trends in religious affiliation as well as analysis of the size and attitudes of many religious faiths in the U.S.

Frequency of internet use

The latest NPORS estimates are shown below. The Center also provides trend data on social media, mobile phone use and internet/broadband.

NPORS Methodology

2025 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online and phone version)

Methodology report

Download the dataset

2024 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online version)

Methodology report

Download the dataset

2023 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online version)

Methodology report



Download the dataset

2022 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online version)

Methodology report

Download the dataset

2021 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online version)

Methodology report

Download the dataset

2020 NPORS

Questionnaire (paper version)

Questionnaire (online version)

Methodology report

Download the dataset