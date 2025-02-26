Religious Landscape Study The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) – conducted in 2007, 2014 and 2023-24 – surveys more than 35,000 Americans in all 50 states about their religious affiliations, beliefs and practices along with their social and political views and demographic characteristics. About this study.

Geography Find religious data by metro area, state or region (Midwest, Northeast, South or West), or for the whole United States. Select a state or metro area dot to get religious information at a glance. Then click the green button for more data. identify as Christians identify with other religions identify as religiously unaffiliated Find data on religious and spiritual beliefs and practices, as well as social and political views, for the geographic area selected. Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Search by region, state or metro area State Metro area United States Midwest Northeast South West View full profile