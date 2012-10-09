Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home About Pew Research Center Find an Expert

Find an Expert

Pew Research Center’s experts provide analysis of trends shaping the world grounded in the Center’s rigorous empirical research. Because the Center is strictly neutral, its experts do not make policy recommendations. Choose an expert to see their bio, or if you can’t find what you need, please visit our media resources page.

Filter By Expertise