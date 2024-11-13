Internet, Broadband Fact Sheet

The internet represents a fundamental shift in how Americans connect with one another, gather information and conduct their day-to-day lives. For more than 20 years, Pew Research Center has documented its growth and distribution in the United States. Explore the patterns of internet and home broadband adoption below.

How we did this To better understand Americans’ smartphone and broadband adoption, Pew Research Center surveyed 5,626 U.S. adults from Feb. 1 to June 10, 2024. SSRS conducted this National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) for the Center using address-based sampling and a multimode protocol that included web, mail and phone. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race and ethnicity, education and other categories. Surveys fielded before 2023 were conducted via phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology­­­.

Internet use over time

When the Center began systematically tracking Americans’ internet usage in early 2000, about half of all adults were already online. Today, 96% of U.S. adults say they use the internet.

Internet use % of U.S. adults who say they use the internet Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Internet use % of U.S. adults who say they use the internet Year U.S. adults 2000 52% 2001 55% 2002 59% 2003 61% 2004 63% 2005 68% 2006 71% 2007 74% 2008 74% 2009 76% 2010 76% 2011 79% 2012 83% 2013 84% 2014 84% 2015 86% 2016 88% 2018 89% 2019 90% 2021 93% 2023 95% 2024 96% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Who uses the internet?

For some demographic groups – such as younger adults, those with at least some college experience and those from high-income households – internet usage is near universal.

Home broadband use over time

The share of U.S. adults with high-speed broadband service at home increased rapidly between 2000 and 2010. And that growth continues today: 79% of U.S. adults now say they subscribe to a broadband internet service at home.

Home broadband use % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband U.S. adults 3/31/2000 1% 3/1/2001 6% 9/10/2001 7% 9/19/2001 7% 10/1/2001 6% 10/7/2001 6% 10/18/2001 8% 11/18/2001 8% 12/23/2001 9% 1/31/2002 9% 5/19/2002 11% 7/26/2002 11% 10/6/2002 15% 10/27/2002 12% 11/24/2002 15% 12/22/2002 12% 3/24/2003 15% 3/25/2003 16% 5/20/2003 16% 6/24/2003 16% 8/3/2003 17% 12/14/2003 19% 3/1/2004 24% 3/17/2004 25% 6/17/2004 23% 7/3/2004 25% 11/22/2004 26% 11/30/2004 25% 2/9/2005 29% 3/21/2005 29% 6/7/2005 33% 12/8/2005 37% 12/31/2005 36% 2/6/2006 41% 3/28/2006 42% 4/6/2006 42% 8/31/2006 43% 12/4/2006 46% 12/30/2006 44% 9/5/2007 51% 12/2/2007 54% 1/13/2008 51% 5/11/2008 54% 8/10/2008 58% 8/31/2008 57% 12/4/2008 56% 12/20/2008 55% 4/19/2009 62% 6/21/2009 62% 9/14/2009 62% 12/27/2009 59% 1/19/2010 61% 5/30/2010 64% 9/13/2010 60% 11/24/2010 60% 12/21/2010 62% 5/22/2011 60% 8/26/2011 62% 1/8/2012 67% 2/19/2012 65% 4/3/2012 66% 11/10/2012 68% 12/9/2012 65% 5/19/2013 70% 9/30/2013 70% 4/12/2015 66% 7/12/2015 67% 11/15/2015 67% 4/4/2016 70% 11/6/2016 73% 1/10/2018 65% 2/7/2019 73% 2/8/2021 77% 9/5/2023 80% 6/10/2024 79% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Who has home broadband?

As is true of internet adoption more broadly, home broadband adoption varies across demographic groups. For instance, those with lower levels of income and educational attainment are less likely to say they subscribe to a broadband service at home.

AGE

RACE & ETHNICITY

GENDER

INCOME

EDUCATION

COMMUNITY Home broadband use by age % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by age Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by age % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by age Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ 3/31/2000 1% 1% 0% 3/1/2001 7% 8% 5% 1% 9/10/2001 9% 9% 6% 1% 9/19/2001 10% 9% 7% 1% 10/1/2001 8% 8% 5% 10/7/2001 8% 9% 4% 1% 10/18/2001 10% 9% 7% 2% 11/18/2001 10% 10% 5% 2% 12/23/2001 12% 11% 5% 2% 1/31/2002 14% 10% 7% 1% 5/19/2002 14% 13% 9% 2% 7/26/2002 12% 14% 9% 3% 10/6/2002 18% 19% 13% 2% 10/27/2002 19% 17% 7% 1% 11/24/2002 22% 18% 11% 2% 12/22/2002 17% 14% 11% 3% 3/24/2003 22% 20% 12% 2% 3/25/2003 23% 20% 13% 3% 5/20/2003 20% 19% 16% 4% 6/24/2003 24% 19% 15% 3% 8/3/2003 25% 21% 14% 3% 12/14/2003 28% 25% 14% 4% 3/1/2004 34% 28% 22% 5% 3/17/2004 33% 31% 23% 7% 6/17/2004 27% 30% 20% 7% 7/3/2004 32% 31% 24% 7% 11/22/2004 36% 32% 23% 7% 2/9/2005 37% 35% 27% 9% 3/21/2005 38% 37% 26% 7% 6/7/2005 44% 39% 32% 7% 12/8/2005 46% 45% 34% 11% 12/31/2005 46% 43% 34% 11% 2/6/2006 51% 48% 40% 13% 3/28/2006 54% 47% 45% 13% 4/6/2006 55% 51% 38% 14% 8/31/2006 52% 54% 41% 14% 12/4/2006 61% 54% 41% 16% 12/30/2006 58% 55% 40% 15% 9/5/2007 66% 60% 50% 17% 1/13/2008 64% 63% 47% 21% 5/11/2008 69% 68% 49% 19% 8/10/2008 70% 67% 55% 27% 8/31/2008 73% 68% 52% 24% 12/4/2008 72% 68% 51% 24% 12/20/2008 67% 63% 52% 26% 4/19/2009 74% 71% 60% 30% 6/21/2009 74% 75% 58% 31% 9/14/2009 78% 69% 61% 29% 12/27/2009 77% 67% 56% 25% 1/19/2010 79% 70% 57% 27% 5/30/2010 76% 74% 62% 30% 9/13/2010 78% 68% 56% 27% 11/24/2010 75% 71% 58% 27% 12/21/2010 71% 71% 63% 33% 5/22/2011 72% 72% 57% 28% 8/26/2011 76% 70% 60% 30% 2/19/2012 72% 74% 65% 35% 4/3/2012 75% 77% 62% 39% 11/10/2012 76% 78% 66% 41% 12/9/2012 75% 74% 62% 41% 5/19/2013 80% 78% 69% 43% 9/30/2013 81% 77% 68% 47% 4/12/2015 75% 73% 66% 40% 7/12/2015 75% 76% 62% 48% 11/15/2015 75% 74% 67% 47% 4/4/2016 80% 78% 66% 49% 11/6/2016 77% 81% 75% 51% 1/10/2018 67% 70% 68% 50% 2/7/2019 77% 77% 79% 59% 2/8/2021 70% 86% 79% 64% 9/5/2023 78% 87% 81% 70% 6/10/2024 77% 87% 82% 70% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Home broadband use by race and ethnicity % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by race and ethnicity

Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by race and ethnicity % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by race and ethnicity White Black Hispanic Asian* 3/31/2000 1% 1% 9/10/2001 8% 3% 9/19/2001 7% 6% 10/1/2001 6% 3% 10/7/2001 7% 10/18/2001 8% 5% 12/23/2001 9% 5% 1/31/2002 9% 5% 5/19/2002 11% 6% 7/26/2002 11% 6% 10/6/2002 14% 12% 10/27/2002 13% 7% 11/24/2002 15% 11% 12/22/2002 13% 4% 3/24/2003 16% 7% 3/25/2003 17% 7% 5/20/2003 17% 8% 6/24/2003 18% 9% 8/3/2003 18% 12% 12/14/2003 20% 12% 3/1/2004 25% 13% 3/17/2004 25% 20% 6/17/2004 25% 10% 7/3/2004 26% 14% 11/22/2004 27% 16% 11/30/2004 28% 2/9/2005 32% 13% 3/21/2005 30% 14% 6/7/2005 34% 18% 12/8/2005 39% 24% 12/31/2005 38% 22% 2/6/2006 42% 24% 3/28/2006 40% 35% 4/6/2006 43% 32% 8/31/2006 44% 34% 12/4/2006 48% 33% 12/30/2006 45% 37% 9/5/2007 51% 42% 12/2/2007 56% 38% 1/13/2008 53% 41% 5/11/2008 56% 41% 8/10/2008 57% 48% 8/31/2008 57% 46% 12/4/2008 59% 39% 12/20/2008 59% 43% 4/19/2009 64% 43% 6/21/2009 65% 9/14/2009 68% 51% 12/27/2009 63% 50% 1/19/2010 63% 49% 5/30/2010 66% 54% 9/13/2010 64% 50% 49% 11/24/2010 65% 49% 43% 12/21/2010 66% 51% 49% 5/22/2011 65% 49% 46% 8/26/2011 66% 49% 51% 1/8/2012 67% 60% 2/19/2012 69% 57% 44% 4/3/2012 70% 54% 51% 11/10/2012 72% 60% 47% 12/9/2012 70% 53% 49% 5/19/2013 74% 64% 53% 9/30/2013 74% 62% 56% 4/12/2015 70% 52% 50% 7/12/2015 71% 56% 53% 11/15/2015 73% 55% 47% 4/4/2016 75% 66% 47% 11/6/2016 78% 65% 58% 1/18/2018 72% 57% 47% 2/7/2019 79% 66% 61% 2/8/2021 80% 71% 65% 9/5/2023 83% 68% 75% 84% 6/10/2024 83% 73% 73% 81% Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Home broadband use by gender % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by gender Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by gender % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by gender Men Women 3/31/2000 1% 1% 3/1/2001 7% 5% 9/10/2001 8% 6% 9/19/2001 9% 5% 10/1/2001 7% 5% 10/7/2001 8% 5% 10/18/2001 11% 4% 11/18/2001 9% 6% 12/23/2001 10% 7% 1/31/2002 10% 7% 5/19/2002 12% 9% 7/26/2002 12% 9% 10/6/2002 17% 12% 10/27/2002 15% 9% 11/24/2002 18% 11% 12/22/2002 14% 11% 3/24/2003 18% 13% 3/25/2003 18% 14% 5/20/2003 19% 13% 6/24/2003 19% 14% 8/3/2003 19% 15% 12/14/2003 22% 17% 3/1/2004 27% 21% 3/17/2004 30% 22% 6/17/2004 27% 20% 7/3/2004 28% 23% 11/22/2004 29% 23% 11/30/2004 27% 24% 2/9/2005 31% 27% 3/21/2005 31% 28% 6/7/2005 36% 30% 12/8/2005 40% 34% 12/31/2005 39% 32% 2/6/2006 42% 39% 3/28/2006 45% 39% 4/6/2006 46% 39% 8/31/2006 47% 40% 12/4/2006 49% 43% 12/30/2006 47% 42% 9/5/2007 54% 49% 12/2/2007 58% 51% 1/13/2008 55% 48% 5/11/2008 57% 52% 8/10/2008 58% 58% 8/31/2008 59% 54% 12/4/2008 61% 52% 12/20/2008 56% 54% 4/19/2009 63% 61% 6/21/2009 62% 61% 9/14/2009 64% 60% 12/27/2009 61% 58% 1/19/2010 65% 58% 5/30/2010 64% 64% 9/13/2010 62% 59% 11/24/2010 60% 61% 12/21/2010 65% 60% 5/22/2011 60% 60% 8/26/2011 65% 59% 1/8/2012 67% 67% 2/19/2012 66% 64% 4/3/2012 66% 66% 11/10/2012 68% 67% 12/9/2012 65% 66% 5/19/2013 71% 69% 9/30/2013 70% 70% 4/12/2015 65% 66% 7/12/2015 67% 67% 11/15/2015 67% 67% 4/4/2016 72% 68% 11/6/2016 74% 72% 1/10/2018 66% 64% 2/7/2019 73% 73% 2/8/2021 77% 77% 9/5/2023 79% 80% 6/10/2024 80% 79% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Home broadband use by income % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by annual household income Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by income % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by annual household income Less than $30,000 $30,000- $49,999 $50,000- $74,999 $75,000+ Less than $30,000 (NPORS) $30,000- $69,999 (NPORS) $70,000- $99,999 (NPORS) $100,000+ (NPORS) 3/31/2000 0% 0% 1% 2% 9/10/2001 2% 4% 8% 20% 9/19/2001 3% 8% 10% 16% 10/1/2001 2% 5% 8% 14% 10/7/2001 3% 4% 10/18/2001 4% 5% 10% 19% 11/18/2001 4% 7% 11% 18% 12/23/2001 4% 7% 10% 23% 1/31/2002 4% 6% 11% 22% 5/19/2002 5% 8% 13% 25% 7/26/2002 4% 10% 14% 23% 10/6/2002 6% 11% 26% 32% 10/27/2002 7% 10% 12% 26% 11/24/2002 7% 13% 16% 34% 12/22/2002 5% 12% 16% 27% 3/24/2003 7% 11% 22% 32% 3/25/2003 7% 11% 22% 33% 5/20/2003 7% 14% 25% 30% 6/24/2003 7% 14% 21% 37% 8/3/2003 8% 14% 22% 38% 12/14/2003 9% 16% 25% 42% 3/1/2004 10% 23% 36% 46% 3/17/2004 13% 25% 27% 49% 6/17/2004 12% 18% 31% 48% 7/3/2004 12% 19% 35% 48% 11/22/2004 13% 25% 34% 54% 11/30/2004 12% 24% 37% 50% 2/9/2005 15% 27% 32% 58% 3/21/2005 15% 27% 38% 56% 6/7/2005 18% 29% 44% 63% 12/8/2005 21% 30% 46% 64% 12/31/2005 17% 30% 52% 63% 2/6/2006 22% 32% 51% 67% 3/28/2006 29% 40% 52% 69% 4/6/2006 22% 44% 49% 68% 8/31/2006 22% 39% 56% 74% 12/4/2006 26% 44% 50% 77% 12/30/2006 24% 46% 61% 73% 12/2/2007 40% 52% 69% 78% 1/13/2008 28% 51% 61% 77% 5/11/2008 31% 53% 67% 82% 8/10/2008 38% 59% 68% 79% 8/31/2008 36% 53% 71% 83% 12/4/2008 31% 61% 73% 85% 12/20/2008 33% 57% 69% 83% 4/19/2009 39% 61% 79% 85% 6/21/2009 45% 53% 83% 87% 9/14/2009 42% 66% 82% 88% 12/27/2009 41% 62% 78% 83% 1/19/2010 45% 61% 74% 87% 5/30/2010 42% 65% 79% 87% 9/13/2010 40% 64% 80% 88% 11/24/2010 42% 66% 75% 89% 12/21/2010 41% 65% 81% 88% 5/22/2011 40% 70% 79% 88% 8/26/2011 41% 65% 81% 89% 1/8/2012 47% 67% 81% 88% 2/19/2012 45% 64% 82% 91% 4/3/2012 46% 68% 85% 87% 11/10/2012 47% 71% 83% 90% 12/9/2012 46% 69% 79% 89% 5/19/2013 54% 70% 84% 88% 9/30/2013 52% 71% 85% 91% 4/12/2015 44% 72% 83% 90% 7/12/2015 47% 64% 78% 89% 11/15/2015 45% 68% 81% 88% 4/4/2016 49% 73% 80% 91% 11/6/2016 53% 71% 83% 93% 1/10/2018 45% 67% 79% 87% 2/7/2019 56% 72% 87% 92% 2/8/2021 57% 74% 87% 92% 9/5/2023 57% 76% 88% 95% 6/10/2024 57% 78% 88% 92% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Home broadband use by education % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by education level Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by education % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by education level Less than high school graduate High school graduate High school or less Some college College graduate 3/31/2000 1% 0% 1% 3/1/2001 2% 4% 8% 11% 9/10/2001 2% 5% 8% 13% 9/19/2001 1% 4% 11% 12% 10/1/2001 5% 6% 10% 10/7/2001 4% 8% 11% 10/18/2001 3% 6% 9% 12% 11/18/2001 1% 5% 11% 14% 12/23/2001 3% 4% 11% 17% 1/31/2002 4% 4% 11% 16% 5/19/2002 3% 6% 14% 18% 7/26/2002 3% 7% 15% 17% 10/6/2002 3% 10% 20% 24% 10/27/2002 9% 6% 13% 22% 11/24/2002 4% 10% 18% 24% 12/22/2002 2% 7% 15% 23% 3/24/2003 4% 12% 17% 26% 3/25/2003 4% 12% 18% 27% 5/20/2003 5% 11% 20% 25% 6/24/2003 5% 10% 24% 24% 8/3/2003 4% 12% 20% 29% 12/14/2003 9% 12% 24% 31% 3/1/2004 7% 16% 31% 40% 3/17/2004 10% 19% 31% 39% 6/17/2004 8% 16% 29% 38% 7/3/2004 6% 18% 28% 42% 11/22/2004 7% 14% 31% 47% 11/30/2004 13% 31% 47% 2/9/2005 12% 19% 34% 47% 3/21/2005 9% 20% 36% 47% 6/7/2005 13% 23% 39% 52% 12/8/2005 13% 27% 44% 56% 12/31/2005 14% 25% 44% 55% 2/6/2006 19% 29% 50% 58% 3/28/2006 19% 30% 49% 63% 4/6/2006 17% 32% 48% 63% 8/31/2006 12% 31% 52% 66% 12/4/2006 17% 34% 55% 69% 12/30/2006 16% 32% 53% 68% 9/5/2007 26% 39% 63% 72% 12/2/2007 22% 43% 63% 75% 1/13/2008 21% 40% 61% 72% 5/11/2008 29% 39% 64% 78% 8/10/2008 24% 48% 68% 78% 8/31/2008 22% 44% 67% 82% 12/4/2008 20% 45% 67% 81% 12/20/2008 17% 43% 65% 84% 4/19/2009 27% 51% 69% 82% 6/21/2009 46% 75% 86% 9/14/2009 25% 54% 71% 84% 12/27/2009 24% 45% 73% 82% 1/19/2010 28% 49% 71% 82% 5/30/2010 31% 51% 75% 86% 9/13/2010 22% 49% 72% 82% 11/24/2010 22% 50% 71% 82% 12/21/2010 27% 51% 76% 80% 5/22/2011 22% 48% 71% 83% 8/26/2011 22% 52% 73% 85% 1/8/2012 23% 56% 80% 87% 2/19/2012 25% 52% 76% 90% 4/3/2012 34% 55% 74% 87% 11/10/2012 29% 55% 78% 87% 12/9/2012 27% 56% 73% 85% 5/19/2013 37% 57% 78% 89% 9/30/2013 28% 58% 80% 90% 4/12/2015 22% 53% 75% 86% 7/12/2015 30% 54% 74% 87% 11/15/2015 22% 56% 75% 88% 4/4/2016 24% 59% 80% 90% 11/6/2016 34% 62% 80% 91% 1/10/2018 24% 56% 68% 85% 2/7/2019 46% 59% 77% 93% 2/8/2021 59% 80% 94% 9/5/2023 65% 83% 92% 6/10/2024 66% 83% 91% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share Home broadband use by community type % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by community type Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Home broadband use by community type % of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by community type Urban Suburban Rural 3/31/2000 1% 1% 0% 3/1/2001 7% 7% 2% 9/10/2001 8% 8% 3% 9/19/2001 9% 8% 3% 10/1/2001 6% 7% 3% 10/7/2001 7% 9% 2% 10/18/2001 9% 9% 2% 12/23/2001 11% 10% 4% 1/31/2002 9% 11% 4% 5/19/2002 10% 14% 4% 7/26/2002 12% 13% 3% 10/6/2002 18% 17% 6% 10/27/2002 16% 13% 6% 11/24/2002 18% 17% 6% 12/22/2002 16% 13% 6% 3/24/2003 18% 17% 8% 3/25/2003 19% 17% 9% 5/20/2003 20% 17% 8% 6/24/2003 18% 20% 7% 8/3/2003 20% 19% 9% 12/14/2003 21% 23% 10% 3/1/2004 26% 29% 10% 3/17/2004 27% 29% 14% 6/17/2004 27% 27% 12% 7/3/2004 29% 29% 12% 11/22/2004 29% 28% 16% 11/30/2004 29% 29% 11% 2/9/2005 29% 33% 19% 3/21/2005 32% 33% 18% 6/7/2005 38% 34% 21% 12/8/2005 41% 40% 23% 12/31/2005 36% 40% 23% 2/6/2006 42% 46% 24% 3/28/2006 38% 39% 19% 4/6/2006 45% 47% 25% 8/31/2006 46% 46% 28% 12/4/2006 47% 51% 29% 12/30/2006 48% 46% 32% 9/5/2007 52% 54% 35% 12/2/2007 60% 56% 41% 1/13/2008 54% 56% 34% 5/11/2008 56% 59% 38% 8/10/2008 63% 59% 43% 8/31/2008 57% 62% 40% 12/4/2008 55% 61% 44% 12/20/2008 54% 57% 36% 4/19/2009 62% 63% 42% 6/21/2009 58% 60% 43% 9/14/2009 60% 63% 50% 12/27/2009 60% 64% 47% 1/19/2010 64% 63% 52% 5/30/2010 67% 69% 49% 9/13/2010 62% 63% 51% 11/24/2010 61% 65% 55% 12/21/2010 62% 68% 52% 5/22/2011 62% 63% 52% 8/26/2011 64% 65% 55% 1/8/2012 74% 69% 48% 2/19/2012 65% 70% 53% 4/3/2012 67% 70% 53% 11/10/2012 70% 71% 55% 12/9/2012 64% 67% 63% 5/19/2013 70% 73% 62% 9/30/2013 70% 74% 60% 4/12/2015 65% 69% 58% 7/12/2015 68% 72% 50% 11/15/2015 67% 71% 56% 4/4/2016 72% 71% 61% 11/6/2016 73% 76% 63% 1/10/2018 67% 70% 58% 2/7/2019 75% 79% 63% 2/8/2021 77% 79% 72% 9/5/2023 77% 86% 73% 6/10/2024 76% 85% 73% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Smartphone dependency over time

Today, 15% of U.S. adults are “smartphone-only” internet users – meaning they own a smartphone but say they do not subscribe to a home broadband service.

Smartphone dependency % of U.S. adults who say they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A . Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Smartphone dependency % of U.S. adults who say they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones U.S. adults 2013 8% 2015 13% 2016 12% 2018 20% 2019 17% 2021 15% 2023 15% 2024 15% Download data as .csv Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Who is smartphone dependent?

Reliance on smartphones for online access is especially common among Americans with lower household incomes and those with lower levels of formal education.

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistant Olivia Sidoti and Research Associate Wyatt Dawson. Former Research Analyst Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Analyst Michelle Faverio, Digital Producer Sara Atske, Associate Information Graphics Designer Kaitlyn Radde and Research Assistant Eugenie Park also provided assistance.

For more information on the data collected from 2023 to present, refer to the Center's National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS).