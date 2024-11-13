Internet, Broadband Fact Sheet

The internet represents a fundamental shift in how Americans connect with one another, gather information and conduct their day-to-day lives. For more than 20 years, Pew Research Center has documented its growth and distribution in the United States. Explore the patterns of internet and home broadband adoption below.
To better understand Americans’ smartphone and broadband adoption, Pew Research Center surveyed 5,626 U.S. adults from Feb. 1 to June 10, 2024. SSRS conducted this National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) for the Center using address-based sampling and a multimode protocol that included web, mail and phone. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race and ethnicity, education and other categories.
Surveys fielded before 2023 were conducted via phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A.
Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology.
Internet use over time
When the Center began systematically tracking Americans’ internet usage in early 2000, about half of all adults were already online. Today, 96% of U.S. adults say they use the internet.
Internet use
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet
|Year
|U.S. adults
|2000
|52%
|2001
|55%
|2002
|59%
|2003
|61%
|2004
|63%
|2005
|68%
|2006
|71%
|2007
|74%
|2008
|74%
|2009
|76%
|2010
|76%
|2011
|79%
|2012
|83%
|2013
|84%
|2014
|84%
|2015
|86%
|2016
|88%
|2018
|89%
|2019
|90%
|2021
|93%
|2023
|95%
|2024
|96%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Who uses the internet?
For some demographic groups – such as younger adults, those with at least some college experience and those from high-income households – internet usage is near universal.
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, by age
|Year
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|2000
|70%
|61%
|46%
|14%
|2001
|72%
|65%
|50%
|14%
|2002
|76%
|70%
|54%
|18%
|2003
|78%
|72%
|56%
|22%
|2004
|77%
|75%
|61%
|24%
|2005
|83%
|79%
|66%
|28%
|2006
|86%
|82%
|70%
|32%
|2007
|89%
|85%
|71%
|35%
|2008
|89%
|84%
|72%
|38%
|2009
|92%
|84%
|75%
|40%
|2010
|92%
|85%
|74%
|43%
|2011
|94%
|87%
|77%
|46%
|2012
|96%
|91%
|79%
|54%
|2013
|97%
|92%
|81%
|56%
|2014
|97%
|92%
|81%
|57%
|2015
|97%
|95%
|82%
|63%
|2016
|99%
|96%
|87%
|64%
|2018
|98%
|97%
|87%
|66%
|2019
|100%
|97%
|88%
|73%
|2021
|99%
|98%
|96%
|75%
|2023
|97%
|98%
|96%
|88%
|2024
|99%
|99%
|98%
|90%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, by race and ethnicity
|Year
|White
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian*
|2000
|53%
|38%
|2001
|57%
|40%
|2002
|60%
|47%
|2003
|63%
|50%
|2004
|65%
|49%
|2005
|70%
|55%
|2006
|72%
|59%
|2007
|75%
|64%
|2008
|75%
|63%
|2009
|79%
|69%
|2010
|78%
|68%
|71%
|2011
|81%
|72%
|72%
|2012
|84%
|77%
|79%
|2013
|85%
|79%
|80%
|2014
|85%
|79%
|81%
|2015
|87%
|81%
|82%
|2016
|88%
|85%
|88%
|2018
|89%
|87%
|88%
|2019
|92%
|85%
|86%
|2021
|93%
|91%
|95%
|2023
|96%
|91%
|97%
|98%
|2024
|97%
|94%
|96%
|99%
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, by gender
|Year
|Men
|Women
|2000
|54%
|50%
|2001
|57%
|53%
|2002
|61%
|57%
|2003
|63%
|60%
|2004
|66%
|61%
|2005
|69%
|67%
|2006
|72%
|70%
|2007
|75%
|73%
|2008
|74%
|73%
|2009
|77%
|75%
|2010
|77%
|76%
|2011
|80%
|78%
|2012
|83%
|82%
|2013
|84%
|84%
|2014
|84%
|84%
|2015
|86%
|86%
|2016
|89%
|86%
|2018
|89%
|88%
|2019
|90%
|91%
|2021
|94%
|93%
|2023
|94%
|96%
|2024
|96%
|97%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, by annual household income
|Year
|Less than $30,000
|$30,000- $49,999
|$50,000- $74,999
|$75,000+
|Less than $30,000 (NPORS)
|$30,000- $69,999 (NPORS)
|$70,000- $99,999 (NPORS)
|$100,000+ (NPORS)
|2000
|34%
|58%
|72%
|81%
|2001
|36%
|60%
|75%
|84%
|2002
|39%
|64%
|76%
|85%
|2003
|41%
|66%
|81%
|87%
|2004
|44%
|68%
|83%
|88%
|2005
|49%
|73%
|86%
|92%
|2006
|52%
|75%
|86%
|92%
|2007
|58%
|74%
|86%
|93%
|2008
|54%
|78%
|88%
|95%
|2009
|60%
|79%
|92%
|95%
|2010
|61%
|81%
|88%
|95%
|2011
|64%
|85%
|90%
|97%
|2012
|70%
|87%
|93%
|97%
|2013
|72%
|86%
|93%
|97%
|2014
|74%
|86%
|93%
|96%
|2015
|76%
|86%
|94%
|97%
|2016
|79%
|90%
|95%
|98%
|2018
|81%
|93%
|97%
|98%
|2019
|82%
|93%
|97%
|98%
|2021
|86%
|91%
|98%
|99%
|2023
|87%
|96%
|98%
|99%
|2024
|91%
|97%
|98%
|99%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who use the internet, by education level
|Year
|Less than high school graduate
|High school graduate
|High school or less
|Some college
|College graduate
|2000
|19%
|40%
|67%
|78%
|2001
|21%
|43%
|68%
|81%
|2002
|24%
|48%
|73%
|83%
|2003
|25%
|51%
|75%
|85%
|2004
|27%
|53%
|76%
|86%
|2005
|32%
|58%
|80%
|89%
|2006
|37%
|61%
|83%
|91%
|2007
|40%
|65%
|85%
|92%
|2008
|38%
|65%
|86%
|93%
|2009
|40%
|68%
|87%
|94%
|2010
|41%
|68%
|87%
|93%
|2011
|43%
|72%
|89%
|94%
|2012
|52%
|75%
|91%
|96%
|2013
|54%
|75%
|92%
|96%
|2014
|55%
|76%
|91%
|96%
|2015
|62%
|78%
|92%
|96%
|2016
|68%
|81%
|94%
|98%
|2018
|65%
|84%
|93%
|97%
|2019
|71%
|84%
|95%
|98%
|2021
|86%
|97%
|98%
|2023
|90%
|98%
|99%
|2024
|93%
|98%
|99%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, by community type
|Year
|Urban
|Suburban
|Rural
|2000
|53%
|56%
|42%
|2001
|55%
|59%
|46%
|2002
|61%
|63%
|49%
|2003
|64%
|65%
|51%
|2004
|65%
|67%
|53%
|2005
|69%
|70%
|60%
|2006
|71%
|73%
|62%
|2007
|75%
|77%
|63%
|2008
|75%
|77%
|63%
|2009
|73%
|76%
|68%
|2010
|78%
|79%
|69%
|2011
|80%
|81%
|73%
|2012
|84%
|84%
|75%
|2013
|86%
|85%
|78%
|2014
|85%
|85%
|79%
|2015
|87%
|88%
|78%
|2016
|89%
|90%
|81%
|2018
|92%
|90%
|78%
|2019
|91%
|94%
|85%
|2021
|95%
|94%
|90%
|2023
|95%
|97%
|93%
|2024
|96%
|98%
|95%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Home broadband use over time
The share of U.S. adults with high-speed broadband service at home increased rapidly between 2000 and 2010. And that growth continues today: 79% of U.S. adults now say they subscribe to a broadband internet service at home.
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband
|U.S. adults
|3/31/2000
|1%
|3/1/2001
|6%
|9/10/2001
|7%
|9/19/2001
|7%
|10/1/2001
|6%
|10/7/2001
|6%
|10/18/2001
|8%
|11/18/2001
|8%
|12/23/2001
|9%
|1/31/2002
|9%
|5/19/2002
|11%
|7/26/2002
|11%
|10/6/2002
|15%
|10/27/2002
|12%
|11/24/2002
|15%
|12/22/2002
|12%
|3/24/2003
|15%
|3/25/2003
|16%
|5/20/2003
|16%
|6/24/2003
|16%
|8/3/2003
|17%
|12/14/2003
|19%
|3/1/2004
|24%
|3/17/2004
|25%
|6/17/2004
|23%
|7/3/2004
|25%
|11/22/2004
|26%
|11/30/2004
|25%
|2/9/2005
|29%
|3/21/2005
|29%
|6/7/2005
|33%
|12/8/2005
|37%
|12/31/2005
|36%
|2/6/2006
|41%
|3/28/2006
|42%
|4/6/2006
|42%
|8/31/2006
|43%
|12/4/2006
|46%
|12/30/2006
|44%
|9/5/2007
|51%
|12/2/2007
|54%
|1/13/2008
|51%
|5/11/2008
|54%
|8/10/2008
|58%
|8/31/2008
|57%
|12/4/2008
|56%
|12/20/2008
|55%
|4/19/2009
|62%
|6/21/2009
|62%
|9/14/2009
|62%
|12/27/2009
|59%
|1/19/2010
|61%
|5/30/2010
|64%
|9/13/2010
|60%
|11/24/2010
|60%
|12/21/2010
|62%
|5/22/2011
|60%
|8/26/2011
|62%
|1/8/2012
|67%
|2/19/2012
|65%
|4/3/2012
|66%
|11/10/2012
|68%
|12/9/2012
|65%
|5/19/2013
|70%
|9/30/2013
|70%
|4/12/2015
|66%
|7/12/2015
|67%
|11/15/2015
|67%
|4/4/2016
|70%
|11/6/2016
|73%
|1/10/2018
|65%
|2/7/2019
|73%
|2/8/2021
|77%
|9/5/2023
|80%
|6/10/2024
|79%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Who has home broadband?
As is true of internet adoption more broadly, home broadband adoption varies across demographic groups. For instance, those with lower levels of income and educational attainment are less likely to say they subscribe to a broadband service at home.
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by age
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|3/31/2000
|1%
|1%
|0%
|3/1/2001
|7%
|8%
|5%
|1%
|9/10/2001
|9%
|9%
|6%
|1%
|9/19/2001
|10%
|9%
|7%
|1%
|10/1/2001
|8%
|8%
|5%
|10/7/2001
|8%
|9%
|4%
|1%
|10/18/2001
|10%
|9%
|7%
|2%
|11/18/2001
|10%
|10%
|5%
|2%
|12/23/2001
|12%
|11%
|5%
|2%
|1/31/2002
|14%
|10%
|7%
|1%
|5/19/2002
|14%
|13%
|9%
|2%
|7/26/2002
|12%
|14%
|9%
|3%
|10/6/2002
|18%
|19%
|13%
|2%
|10/27/2002
|19%
|17%
|7%
|1%
|11/24/2002
|22%
|18%
|11%
|2%
|12/22/2002
|17%
|14%
|11%
|3%
|3/24/2003
|22%
|20%
|12%
|2%
|3/25/2003
|23%
|20%
|13%
|3%
|5/20/2003
|20%
|19%
|16%
|4%
|6/24/2003
|24%
|19%
|15%
|3%
|8/3/2003
|25%
|21%
|14%
|3%
|12/14/2003
|28%
|25%
|14%
|4%
|3/1/2004
|34%
|28%
|22%
|5%
|3/17/2004
|33%
|31%
|23%
|7%
|6/17/2004
|27%
|30%
|20%
|7%
|7/3/2004
|32%
|31%
|24%
|7%
|11/22/2004
|36%
|32%
|23%
|7%
|2/9/2005
|37%
|35%
|27%
|9%
|3/21/2005
|38%
|37%
|26%
|7%
|6/7/2005
|44%
|39%
|32%
|7%
|12/8/2005
|46%
|45%
|34%
|11%
|12/31/2005
|46%
|43%
|34%
|11%
|2/6/2006
|51%
|48%
|40%
|13%
|3/28/2006
|54%
|47%
|45%
|13%
|4/6/2006
|55%
|51%
|38%
|14%
|8/31/2006
|52%
|54%
|41%
|14%
|12/4/2006
|61%
|54%
|41%
|16%
|12/30/2006
|58%
|55%
|40%
|15%
|9/5/2007
|66%
|60%
|50%
|17%
|1/13/2008
|64%
|63%
|47%
|21%
|5/11/2008
|69%
|68%
|49%
|19%
|8/10/2008
|70%
|67%
|55%
|27%
|8/31/2008
|73%
|68%
|52%
|24%
|12/4/2008
|72%
|68%
|51%
|24%
|12/20/2008
|67%
|63%
|52%
|26%
|4/19/2009
|74%
|71%
|60%
|30%
|6/21/2009
|74%
|75%
|58%
|31%
|9/14/2009
|78%
|69%
|61%
|29%
|12/27/2009
|77%
|67%
|56%
|25%
|1/19/2010
|79%
|70%
|57%
|27%
|5/30/2010
|76%
|74%
|62%
|30%
|9/13/2010
|78%
|68%
|56%
|27%
|11/24/2010
|75%
|71%
|58%
|27%
|12/21/2010
|71%
|71%
|63%
|33%
|5/22/2011
|72%
|72%
|57%
|28%
|8/26/2011
|76%
|70%
|60%
|30%
|2/19/2012
|72%
|74%
|65%
|35%
|4/3/2012
|75%
|77%
|62%
|39%
|11/10/2012
|76%
|78%
|66%
|41%
|12/9/2012
|75%
|74%
|62%
|41%
|5/19/2013
|80%
|78%
|69%
|43%
|9/30/2013
|81%
|77%
|68%
|47%
|4/12/2015
|75%
|73%
|66%
|40%
|7/12/2015
|75%
|76%
|62%
|48%
|11/15/2015
|75%
|74%
|67%
|47%
|4/4/2016
|80%
|78%
|66%
|49%
|11/6/2016
|77%
|81%
|75%
|51%
|1/10/2018
|67%
|70%
|68%
|50%
|2/7/2019
|77%
|77%
|79%
|59%
|2/8/2021
|70%
|86%
|79%
|64%
|9/5/2023
|78%
|87%
|81%
|70%
|6/10/2024
|77%
|87%
|82%
|70%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by race and ethnicity
|White
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian*
|3/31/2000
|1%
|1%
|9/10/2001
|8%
|3%
|9/19/2001
|7%
|6%
|10/1/2001
|6%
|3%
|10/7/2001
|7%
|10/18/2001
|8%
|5%
|12/23/2001
|9%
|5%
|1/31/2002
|9%
|5%
|5/19/2002
|11%
|6%
|7/26/2002
|11%
|6%
|10/6/2002
|14%
|12%
|10/27/2002
|13%
|7%
|11/24/2002
|15%
|11%
|12/22/2002
|13%
|4%
|3/24/2003
|16%
|7%
|3/25/2003
|17%
|7%
|5/20/2003
|17%
|8%
|6/24/2003
|18%
|9%
|8/3/2003
|18%
|12%
|12/14/2003
|20%
|12%
|3/1/2004
|25%
|13%
|3/17/2004
|25%
|20%
|6/17/2004
|25%
|10%
|7/3/2004
|26%
|14%
|11/22/2004
|27%
|16%
|11/30/2004
|28%
|2/9/2005
|32%
|13%
|3/21/2005
|30%
|14%
|6/7/2005
|34%
|18%
|12/8/2005
|39%
|24%
|12/31/2005
|38%
|22%
|2/6/2006
|42%
|24%
|3/28/2006
|40%
|35%
|4/6/2006
|43%
|32%
|8/31/2006
|44%
|34%
|12/4/2006
|48%
|33%
|12/30/2006
|45%
|37%
|9/5/2007
|51%
|42%
|12/2/2007
|56%
|38%
|1/13/2008
|53%
|41%
|5/11/2008
|56%
|41%
|8/10/2008
|57%
|48%
|8/31/2008
|57%
|46%
|12/4/2008
|59%
|39%
|12/20/2008
|59%
|43%
|4/19/2009
|64%
|43%
|6/21/2009
|65%
|9/14/2009
|68%
|51%
|12/27/2009
|63%
|50%
|1/19/2010
|63%
|49%
|5/30/2010
|66%
|54%
|9/13/2010
|64%
|50%
|49%
|11/24/2010
|65%
|49%
|43%
|12/21/2010
|66%
|51%
|49%
|5/22/2011
|65%
|49%
|46%
|8/26/2011
|66%
|49%
|51%
|1/8/2012
|67%
|60%
|2/19/2012
|69%
|57%
|44%
|4/3/2012
|70%
|54%
|51%
|11/10/2012
|72%
|60%
|47%
|12/9/2012
|70%
|53%
|49%
|5/19/2013
|74%
|64%
|53%
|9/30/2013
|74%
|62%
|56%
|4/12/2015
|70%
|52%
|50%
|7/12/2015
|71%
|56%
|53%
|11/15/2015
|73%
|55%
|47%
|4/4/2016
|75%
|66%
|47%
|11/6/2016
|78%
|65%
|58%
|1/18/2018
|72%
|57%
|47%
|2/7/2019
|79%
|66%
|61%
|2/8/2021
|80%
|71%
|65%
|9/5/2023
|83%
|68%
|75%
|84%
|6/10/2024
|83%
|73%
|73%
|81%
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by gender
|Men
|Women
|3/31/2000
|1%
|1%
|3/1/2001
|7%
|5%
|9/10/2001
|8%
|6%
|9/19/2001
|9%
|5%
|10/1/2001
|7%
|5%
|10/7/2001
|8%
|5%
|10/18/2001
|11%
|4%
|11/18/2001
|9%
|6%
|12/23/2001
|10%
|7%
|1/31/2002
|10%
|7%
|5/19/2002
|12%
|9%
|7/26/2002
|12%
|9%
|10/6/2002
|17%
|12%
|10/27/2002
|15%
|9%
|11/24/2002
|18%
|11%
|12/22/2002
|14%
|11%
|3/24/2003
|18%
|13%
|3/25/2003
|18%
|14%
|5/20/2003
|19%
|13%
|6/24/2003
|19%
|14%
|8/3/2003
|19%
|15%
|12/14/2003
|22%
|17%
|3/1/2004
|27%
|21%
|3/17/2004
|30%
|22%
|6/17/2004
|27%
|20%
|7/3/2004
|28%
|23%
|11/22/2004
|29%
|23%
|11/30/2004
|27%
|24%
|2/9/2005
|31%
|27%
|3/21/2005
|31%
|28%
|6/7/2005
|36%
|30%
|12/8/2005
|40%
|34%
|12/31/2005
|39%
|32%
|2/6/2006
|42%
|39%
|3/28/2006
|45%
|39%
|4/6/2006
|46%
|39%
|8/31/2006
|47%
|40%
|12/4/2006
|49%
|43%
|12/30/2006
|47%
|42%
|9/5/2007
|54%
|49%
|12/2/2007
|58%
|51%
|1/13/2008
|55%
|48%
|5/11/2008
|57%
|52%
|8/10/2008
|58%
|58%
|8/31/2008
|59%
|54%
|12/4/2008
|61%
|52%
|12/20/2008
|56%
|54%
|4/19/2009
|63%
|61%
|6/21/2009
|62%
|61%
|9/14/2009
|64%
|60%
|12/27/2009
|61%
|58%
|1/19/2010
|65%
|58%
|5/30/2010
|64%
|64%
|9/13/2010
|62%
|59%
|11/24/2010
|60%
|61%
|12/21/2010
|65%
|60%
|5/22/2011
|60%
|60%
|8/26/2011
|65%
|59%
|1/8/2012
|67%
|67%
|2/19/2012
|66%
|64%
|4/3/2012
|66%
|66%
|11/10/2012
|68%
|67%
|12/9/2012
|65%
|66%
|5/19/2013
|71%
|69%
|9/30/2013
|70%
|70%
|4/12/2015
|65%
|66%
|7/12/2015
|67%
|67%
|11/15/2015
|67%
|67%
|4/4/2016
|72%
|68%
|11/6/2016
|74%
|72%
|1/10/2018
|66%
|64%
|2/7/2019
|73%
|73%
|2/8/2021
|77%
|77%
|9/5/2023
|79%
|80%
|6/10/2024
|80%
|79%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by annual household income
|Less than $30,000
|$30,000- $49,999
|$50,000- $74,999
|$75,000+
|Less than $30,000 (NPORS)
|$30,000- $69,999 (NPORS)
|$70,000- $99,999 (NPORS)
|$100,000+ (NPORS)
|3/31/2000
|0%
|0%
|1%
|2%
|9/10/2001
|2%
|4%
|8%
|20%
|9/19/2001
|3%
|8%
|10%
|16%
|10/1/2001
|2%
|5%
|8%
|14%
|10/7/2001
|3%
|4%
|10/18/2001
|4%
|5%
|10%
|19%
|11/18/2001
|4%
|7%
|11%
|18%
|12/23/2001
|4%
|7%
|10%
|23%
|1/31/2002
|4%
|6%
|11%
|22%
|5/19/2002
|5%
|8%
|13%
|25%
|7/26/2002
|4%
|10%
|14%
|23%
|10/6/2002
|6%
|11%
|26%
|32%
|10/27/2002
|7%
|10%
|12%
|26%
|11/24/2002
|7%
|13%
|16%
|34%
|12/22/2002
|5%
|12%
|16%
|27%
|3/24/2003
|7%
|11%
|22%
|32%
|3/25/2003
|7%
|11%
|22%
|33%
|5/20/2003
|7%
|14%
|25%
|30%
|6/24/2003
|7%
|14%
|21%
|37%
|8/3/2003
|8%
|14%
|22%
|38%
|12/14/2003
|9%
|16%
|25%
|42%
|3/1/2004
|10%
|23%
|36%
|46%
|3/17/2004
|13%
|25%
|27%
|49%
|6/17/2004
|12%
|18%
|31%
|48%
|7/3/2004
|12%
|19%
|35%
|48%
|11/22/2004
|13%
|25%
|34%
|54%
|11/30/2004
|12%
|24%
|37%
|50%
|2/9/2005
|15%
|27%
|32%
|58%
|3/21/2005
|15%
|27%
|38%
|56%
|6/7/2005
|18%
|29%
|44%
|63%
|12/8/2005
|21%
|30%
|46%
|64%
|12/31/2005
|17%
|30%
|52%
|63%
|2/6/2006
|22%
|32%
|51%
|67%
|3/28/2006
|29%
|40%
|52%
|69%
|4/6/2006
|22%
|44%
|49%
|68%
|8/31/2006
|22%
|39%
|56%
|74%
|12/4/2006
|26%
|44%
|50%
|77%
|12/30/2006
|24%
|46%
|61%
|73%
|12/2/2007
|40%
|52%
|69%
|78%
|1/13/2008
|28%
|51%
|61%
|77%
|5/11/2008
|31%
|53%
|67%
|82%
|8/10/2008
|38%
|59%
|68%
|79%
|8/31/2008
|36%
|53%
|71%
|83%
|12/4/2008
|31%
|61%
|73%
|85%
|12/20/2008
|33%
|57%
|69%
|83%
|4/19/2009
|39%
|61%
|79%
|85%
|6/21/2009
|45%
|53%
|83%
|87%
|9/14/2009
|42%
|66%
|82%
|88%
|12/27/2009
|41%
|62%
|78%
|83%
|1/19/2010
|45%
|61%
|74%
|87%
|5/30/2010
|42%
|65%
|79%
|87%
|9/13/2010
|40%
|64%
|80%
|88%
|11/24/2010
|42%
|66%
|75%
|89%
|12/21/2010
|41%
|65%
|81%
|88%
|5/22/2011
|40%
|70%
|79%
|88%
|8/26/2011
|41%
|65%
|81%
|89%
|1/8/2012
|47%
|67%
|81%
|88%
|2/19/2012
|45%
|64%
|82%
|91%
|4/3/2012
|46%
|68%
|85%
|87%
|11/10/2012
|47%
|71%
|83%
|90%
|12/9/2012
|46%
|69%
|79%
|89%
|5/19/2013
|54%
|70%
|84%
|88%
|9/30/2013
|52%
|71%
|85%
|91%
|4/12/2015
|44%
|72%
|83%
|90%
|7/12/2015
|47%
|64%
|78%
|89%
|11/15/2015
|45%
|68%
|81%
|88%
|4/4/2016
|49%
|73%
|80%
|91%
|11/6/2016
|53%
|71%
|83%
|93%
|1/10/2018
|45%
|67%
|79%
|87%
|2/7/2019
|56%
|72%
|87%
|92%
|2/8/2021
|57%
|74%
|87%
|92%
|9/5/2023
|57%
|76%
|88%
|95%
|6/10/2024
|57%
|78%
|88%
|92%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by education level
|Less than high school graduate
|High school graduate
|High school or less
|Some college
|College graduate
|3/31/2000
|1%
|0%
|1%
|3/1/2001
|2%
|4%
|8%
|11%
|9/10/2001
|2%
|5%
|8%
|13%
|9/19/2001
|1%
|4%
|11%
|12%
|10/1/2001
|5%
|6%
|10%
|10/7/2001
|4%
|8%
|11%
|10/18/2001
|3%
|6%
|9%
|12%
|11/18/2001
|1%
|5%
|11%
|14%
|12/23/2001
|3%
|4%
|11%
|17%
|1/31/2002
|4%
|4%
|11%
|16%
|5/19/2002
|3%
|6%
|14%
|18%
|7/26/2002
|3%
|7%
|15%
|17%
|10/6/2002
|3%
|10%
|20%
|24%
|10/27/2002
|9%
|6%
|13%
|22%
|11/24/2002
|4%
|10%
|18%
|24%
|12/22/2002
|2%
|7%
|15%
|23%
|3/24/2003
|4%
|12%
|17%
|26%
|3/25/2003
|4%
|12%
|18%
|27%
|5/20/2003
|5%
|11%
|20%
|25%
|6/24/2003
|5%
|10%
|24%
|24%
|8/3/2003
|4%
|12%
|20%
|29%
|12/14/2003
|9%
|12%
|24%
|31%
|3/1/2004
|7%
|16%
|31%
|40%
|3/17/2004
|10%
|19%
|31%
|39%
|6/17/2004
|8%
|16%
|29%
|38%
|7/3/2004
|6%
|18%
|28%
|42%
|11/22/2004
|7%
|14%
|31%
|47%
|11/30/2004
|13%
|31%
|47%
|2/9/2005
|12%
|19%
|34%
|47%
|3/21/2005
|9%
|20%
|36%
|47%
|6/7/2005
|13%
|23%
|39%
|52%
|12/8/2005
|13%
|27%
|44%
|56%
|12/31/2005
|14%
|25%
|44%
|55%
|2/6/2006
|19%
|29%
|50%
|58%
|3/28/2006
|19%
|30%
|49%
|63%
|4/6/2006
|17%
|32%
|48%
|63%
|8/31/2006
|12%
|31%
|52%
|66%
|12/4/2006
|17%
|34%
|55%
|69%
|12/30/2006
|16%
|32%
|53%
|68%
|9/5/2007
|26%
|39%
|63%
|72%
|12/2/2007
|22%
|43%
|63%
|75%
|1/13/2008
|21%
|40%
|61%
|72%
|5/11/2008
|29%
|39%
|64%
|78%
|8/10/2008
|24%
|48%
|68%
|78%
|8/31/2008
|22%
|44%
|67%
|82%
|12/4/2008
|20%
|45%
|67%
|81%
|12/20/2008
|17%
|43%
|65%
|84%
|4/19/2009
|27%
|51%
|69%
|82%
|6/21/2009
|46%
|75%
|86%
|9/14/2009
|25%
|54%
|71%
|84%
|12/27/2009
|24%
|45%
|73%
|82%
|1/19/2010
|28%
|49%
|71%
|82%
|5/30/2010
|31%
|51%
|75%
|86%
|9/13/2010
|22%
|49%
|72%
|82%
|11/24/2010
|22%
|50%
|71%
|82%
|12/21/2010
|27%
|51%
|76%
|80%
|5/22/2011
|22%
|48%
|71%
|83%
|8/26/2011
|22%
|52%
|73%
|85%
|1/8/2012
|23%
|56%
|80%
|87%
|2/19/2012
|25%
|52%
|76%
|90%
|4/3/2012
|34%
|55%
|74%
|87%
|11/10/2012
|29%
|55%
|78%
|87%
|12/9/2012
|27%
|56%
|73%
|85%
|5/19/2013
|37%
|57%
|78%
|89%
|9/30/2013
|28%
|58%
|80%
|90%
|4/12/2015
|22%
|53%
|75%
|86%
|7/12/2015
|30%
|54%
|74%
|87%
|11/15/2015
|22%
|56%
|75%
|88%
|4/4/2016
|24%
|59%
|80%
|90%
|11/6/2016
|34%
|62%
|80%
|91%
|1/10/2018
|24%
|56%
|68%
|85%
|2/7/2019
|46%
|59%
|77%
|93%
|2/8/2021
|59%
|80%
|94%
|9/5/2023
|65%
|83%
|92%
|6/10/2024
|66%
|83%
|91%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband, by community type
|Urban
|Suburban
|Rural
|3/31/2000
|1%
|1%
|0%
|3/1/2001
|7%
|7%
|2%
|9/10/2001
|8%
|8%
|3%
|9/19/2001
|9%
|8%
|3%
|10/1/2001
|6%
|7%
|3%
|10/7/2001
|7%
|9%
|2%
|10/18/2001
|9%
|9%
|2%
|12/23/2001
|11%
|10%
|4%
|1/31/2002
|9%
|11%
|4%
|5/19/2002
|10%
|14%
|4%
|7/26/2002
|12%
|13%
|3%
|10/6/2002
|18%
|17%
|6%
|10/27/2002
|16%
|13%
|6%
|11/24/2002
|18%
|17%
|6%
|12/22/2002
|16%
|13%
|6%
|3/24/2003
|18%
|17%
|8%
|3/25/2003
|19%
|17%
|9%
|5/20/2003
|20%
|17%
|8%
|6/24/2003
|18%
|20%
|7%
|8/3/2003
|20%
|19%
|9%
|12/14/2003
|21%
|23%
|10%
|3/1/2004
|26%
|29%
|10%
|3/17/2004
|27%
|29%
|14%
|6/17/2004
|27%
|27%
|12%
|7/3/2004
|29%
|29%
|12%
|11/22/2004
|29%
|28%
|16%
|11/30/2004
|29%
|29%
|11%
|2/9/2005
|29%
|33%
|19%
|3/21/2005
|32%
|33%
|18%
|6/7/2005
|38%
|34%
|21%
|12/8/2005
|41%
|40%
|23%
|12/31/2005
|36%
|40%
|23%
|2/6/2006
|42%
|46%
|24%
|3/28/2006
|38%
|39%
|19%
|4/6/2006
|45%
|47%
|25%
|8/31/2006
|46%
|46%
|28%
|12/4/2006
|47%
|51%
|29%
|12/30/2006
|48%
|46%
|32%
|9/5/2007
|52%
|54%
|35%
|12/2/2007
|60%
|56%
|41%
|1/13/2008
|54%
|56%
|34%
|5/11/2008
|56%
|59%
|38%
|8/10/2008
|63%
|59%
|43%
|8/31/2008
|57%
|62%
|40%
|12/4/2008
|55%
|61%
|44%
|12/20/2008
|54%
|57%
|36%
|4/19/2009
|62%
|63%
|42%
|6/21/2009
|58%
|60%
|43%
|9/14/2009
|60%
|63%
|50%
|12/27/2009
|60%
|64%
|47%
|1/19/2010
|64%
|63%
|52%
|5/30/2010
|67%
|69%
|49%
|9/13/2010
|62%
|63%
|51%
|11/24/2010
|61%
|65%
|55%
|12/21/2010
|62%
|68%
|52%
|5/22/2011
|62%
|63%
|52%
|8/26/2011
|64%
|65%
|55%
|1/8/2012
|74%
|69%
|48%
|2/19/2012
|65%
|70%
|53%
|4/3/2012
|67%
|70%
|53%
|11/10/2012
|70%
|71%
|55%
|12/9/2012
|64%
|67%
|63%
|5/19/2013
|70%
|73%
|62%
|9/30/2013
|70%
|74%
|60%
|4/12/2015
|65%
|69%
|58%
|7/12/2015
|68%
|72%
|50%
|11/15/2015
|67%
|71%
|56%
|4/4/2016
|72%
|71%
|61%
|11/6/2016
|73%
|76%
|63%
|1/10/2018
|67%
|70%
|58%
|2/7/2019
|75%
|79%
|63%
|2/8/2021
|77%
|79%
|72%
|9/5/2023
|77%
|86%
|73%
|6/10/2024
|76%
|85%
|73%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Smartphone dependency over time
Today, 15% of U.S. adults are “smartphone-only” internet users – meaning they own a smartphone but say they do not subscribe to a home broadband service.
% of U.S. adults who say they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones
|U.S. adults
|2013
|8%
|2015
|13%
|2016
|12%
|2018
|20%
|2019
|17%
|2021
|15%
|2023
|15%
|2024
|15%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Who is smartphone dependent?
Reliance on smartphones for online access is especially common among Americans with lower household incomes and those with lower levels of formal education.
Tab Contents
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by age
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|2013
|12%
|9%
|7%
|3%
|2015
|19%
|16%
|11%
|7%
|2016
|17%
|13%
|11%
|7%
|2018
|28%
|24%
|16%
|10%
|2019
|22%
|18%
|14%
|12%
|2021
|28%
|11%
|13%
|12%
|2023
|20%
|11%
|14%
|16%
|2024
|21%
|11%
|14%
|17%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by race and ethnicity
|White
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian*
|2013
|6%
|10%
|16%
|2015
|10%
|19%
|23%
|2016
|9%
|15%
|23%
|2018
|14%
|24%
|35%
|2019
|12%
|23%
|25%
|2021
|12%
|17%
|25%
|2023
|12%
|21%
|20%
|14%
|2024
|12%
|19%
|22%
|17%
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by gender
|Men
|Women
|2013
|9%
|8%
|2015
|14%
|13%
|2016
|12%
|12%
|2018
|20%
|19%
|2019
|17%
|16%
|2021
|14%
|15%
|2023
|15%
|14%
|2024
|15%
|15%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by annual household income
|Less than $30,000
|$30,000- $49,999
|$50,000- $74,999
|$75,000+
|Less than $30,000 (NPORS)
|$30,000- $69,999 (NPORS)
|$70,000- $99,999 (NPORS)
|$100,000+ (NPORS)
|2013
|12%
|9%
|5%
|5%
|2015
|20%
|15%
|10%
|6%
|2016
|21%
|12%
|10%
|5%
|2018
|31%
|22%
|14%
|9%
|2019
|26%
|20%
|10%
|6%
|2021
|27%
|19%
|6%
|6%
|2023
|28%
|19%
|9%
|4%
|2024
|31%
|17%
|9%
|6%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by education level
|Year
|Less than high school graduate
|High school graduate
|High school or less
|Some college
|College graduate
|2013
|14%
|11%
|8%
|4%
|2015
|21%
|17%
|14%
|6%
|2016
|27%
|15%
|12%
|5%
|2018
|39%
|22%
|21%
|10%
|2019
|32%
|24%
|16%
|4%
|2021
|23%
|15%
|4%
|2023
|24%
|13%
|6%
|2024
|24%
|13%
|7%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
% of U.S. adults who are smartphone dependent, by community type
|Urban
|Suburban
|Rural
|2013
|9%
|7%
|9%
|2015
|15%
|12%
|15%
|2016
|12%
|12%
|14%
|2018
|22%
|17%
|17%
|2019
|17%
|13%
|20%
|2021
|16%
|12%
|17%
|2023
|17%
|11%
|18%
|2024
|19%
|12%
|19%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
