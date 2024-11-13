Internet, Broadband Fact Sheet

Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

The internet represents a fundamental shift in how Americans connect with one another, gather information and conduct their day-to-day lives. For more than 20 years, Pew Research Center has documented its growth and distribution in the United States. Explore the patterns of internet and home broadband adoption below.

How we did this

To better understand Americans’ smartphone and broadband adoption, Pew Research Center surveyed 5,626 U.S. adults from Feb. 1 to June 10, 2024. SSRS conducted this National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) for the Center using address-based sampling and a multimode protocol that included web, mail and phone. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race and ethnicity, education and other categories.

Surveys fielded before 2023 were conducted via phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology­­­.

Internet use over time

When the Center began systematically tracking Americans’ internet usage in early 2000, about half of all adults were already online. Today, 96% of U.S. adults say they use the internet.

Internet use
% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet
Chart
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Internet use

% of U.S. adults who say they use the internet

YearU.S. adults
200052%
200155%
200259%
200361%
200463%
200568%
200671%
200774%
200874%
200976%
201076%
201179%
201283%
201384%
201484%
201586%
201688%
201889%
201990%
202193%
202395%
202496%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.

Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys conducted during that year.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Who uses the internet?

For some demographic groups – such as younger adults, those with at least some college experience and those from high-income households – internet usage is near universal.

Home broadband use over time

The share of U.S. adults with high-speed broadband service at home increased rapidly between 2000 and 2010. And that growth continues today: 79% of U.S. adults now say they subscribe to a broadband internet service at home.

Home broadband use
% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband
Chart
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Home broadband use

% of U.S. adults who say they subscribe to home broadband

 U.S. adults
3/31/20001%
3/1/20016%
9/10/20017%
9/19/20017%
10/1/20016%
10/7/20016%
10/18/20018%
11/18/20018%
12/23/20019%
1/31/20029%
5/19/200211%
7/26/200211%
10/6/200215%
10/27/200212%
11/24/200215%
12/22/200212%
3/24/200315%
3/25/200316%
5/20/200316%
6/24/200316%
8/3/200317%
12/14/200319%
3/1/200424%
3/17/200425%
6/17/200423%
7/3/200425%
11/22/200426%
11/30/200425%
2/9/200529%
3/21/200529%
6/7/200533%
12/8/200537%
12/31/200536%
2/6/200641%
3/28/200642%
4/6/200642%
8/31/200643%
12/4/200646%
12/30/200644%
9/5/200751%
12/2/200754%
1/13/200851%
5/11/200854%
8/10/200858%
8/31/200857%
12/4/200856%
12/20/200855%
4/19/200962%
6/21/200962%
9/14/200962%
12/27/200959%
1/19/201061%
5/30/201064%
9/13/201060%
11/24/201060%
12/21/201062%
5/22/201160%
8/26/201162%
1/8/201267%
2/19/201265%
4/3/201266%
11/10/201268%
12/9/201265%
5/19/201370%
9/30/201370%
4/12/201566%
7/12/201567%
11/15/201567%
4/4/201670%
11/6/201673%
1/10/201865%
2/7/201973%
2/8/202177%
9/5/202380%
6/10/202479%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2000-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. The Center has used several different question wordings to identify broadband users in recent years, which may account for some variance in broadband adoption figures between 2015 and 2018. Our survey conducted in July 2015 used a directly comparable question wording to the one conducted in January 2018. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.

Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2000-2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Who has home broadband?

As is true of internet adoption more broadly, home broadband adoption varies across demographic groups. For instance, those with lower levels of income and educational attainment are less likely to say they subscribe to a broadband service at home.

Smartphone dependency over time

Today, 15% of U.S. adults are “smartphone-only” internet users – meaning they own a smartphone but say they do not subscribe to a home broadband service.

Smartphone dependency
% of U.S. adults who say they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones
Chart
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Smartphone dependency

% of U.S. adults who say they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones

 U.S. adults
20138%
201513%
201612%
201820%
201917%
202115%
202315%
202415%
Note: The vertical line indicates a change in mode. Polls from 2013-2021 were conducted via phone. In 2023, the poll was conducted via web and mail. In 2024, the poll was conducted via web, mail and phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A. Refer to the topline for more information on how question wording varied over the years. Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.

Source: Surveys of U.S. adults conducted 2013-2024. Data for each year is based on a pooled analysis of all surveys containing broadband and smartphone questions fielded during that year.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Who is smartphone dependent?

Reliance on smartphones for online access is especially common among Americans with lower household incomes and those with lower levels of formal education.

