Social Media Fact Sheet

To better understand Americans’ social media use, Pew Research Center surveyed 5,626 U.S. adults from Feb. 1 to June 10, 2024. SSRS conducted this National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) for the Center using address-based sampling and a multimode protocol that included web, mail and phone. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race and ethnicity, education and other categories.

Surveys fielded before 2023 were conducted via phone. For more on the mode shift in 2023, read our Q&A.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology­­­.