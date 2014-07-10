Our Governing Board

Robert M. Groves (chair)
Interim President, Georgetown University
Michael Dimock (nonvoting)
President, Pew Research Center
Claudine Gay
Wilbur A. Cowett Professor of Government and of African and African American Studies, Harvard University
James McMillan
Senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, The Pew Charitable Trusts
Burke Olsen
Publisher, Deseret News
Mike Roggero
Chairman & CEO, Fuse Media
Maria Thomas
Startup advisor and investor
Maribel Perez Wadsworth
President & CEO, Knight Foundation
Rebecca Weiss
Social/Data Scientist and Technology Leader