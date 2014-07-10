Our Governing Board

Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Robert M. Groves (chair)

Interim President, Georgetown University

Michael Dimock (nonvoting)

President, Pew Research Center

Claudine Gay

Wilbur A. Cowett Professor of Government and of African and African American Studies, Harvard University

James McMillan

Senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Burke Olsen

Publisher, Deseret News

Mike Roggero

Chairman & CEO, Fuse Media

Maria Thomas

Startup advisor and investor

Maribel Perez Wadsworth

President & CEO, Knight Foundation

Rebecca Weiss

Social/Data Scientist and Technology Leader

