Where do you fit in the political typology? Are you Unconventional Right? Loyal Liberal? Or something else?

Illustrations by Allie Sullberg

Take our quiz to find out which one of our nine political typology groups is your best match, compared with a nationally representative survey of more than 10,000 U.S. adults by Pew Research Center. You may find some of these questions are difficult to answer. That’s OK. In those cases, pick the answer that comes closest to your view, even if it isn’t exactly right.