Where do you fit in the political typology?
Are you Unconventional Right? Loyal Liberal? Or something else?
Take our quiz to find out which one of our nine political typology groups is your best match, compared with a nationally representative survey of more than 10,000 U.S. adults by Pew Research Center. You may find some of these questions are difficult to answer. That’s OK. In those cases, pick the answer that comes closest to your view, even if it isn’t exactly right.
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Create your own community quiz, and we’ll generate a link to share. As people complete the quiz, a results page will show their political makeup and how it compares with the U.S. population.
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If you had to choose, would you rather have…
A smaller government providing fewer services
A bigger government providing more services
How important is it for the United States to…
Maintain secure borders
Extremely important
Very important
Somewhat important
Not too important
Not at all important
Take in refugees from countries where people are escaping violence
Extremely important
Very important
Somewhat important
Not too important
Not at all important
How many elected officials run for office because they wanted to serve the public?
All of them
Most of them
Some of them
A few of them
None of them
Do you think same-sex marriages being legal in the U.S. is generally…
Very good for society
Somewhat good for society
Neither good nor bad for society
Somewhat bad for society
Very bad for society
How comfortable are you with people openly carrying guns in public places?
Extremely comfortable
Very comfortable
Somewhat comfortable
Not too comfortable
Not at all comfortable
How much of a problem do you think climate change is?
A very big problem
A moderately big problem
A small problem
Not a problem at all
In the future, how important is it for the U.S. to be the only military superpower in the world?
Extremely important
Very important
Somewhat important
Not too important
Not at all important
Do you think efforts to promote diversity in workplaces and schools have made society…
A lot more fair
A little more fair
No more or less fair
A little less fair
A lot less fair
Would you say you follow what’s going on in government…
Most of the time
Some of the time
Only now and then
Hardly at all
How much personal control do you think most Americans have over how financially successful they will be in life?
A great deal
A fair amount
Not too much
None at all
How important is it for the United States to…
Have an economic system based on capitalism
Extremely important
Very important
Somewhat important
Not too important
Not at all important
Have a culture based in Christian religious beliefs
Extremely important
Very important
Somewhat important
Not too important
Not at all important
Which statement about foreign policy comes closest to your view?
The U.S. should take into account the interests of its allies even if it means making compromises with them
The U.S. should follow its own national interests even when its allies strongly disagree
How comfortable are you with someone using the pronouns “they/them” instead of “he” or “she” to describe themselves?
Extremely comfortable
Very comfortable
Somewhat comfortable
Not too comfortable
Not at all comfortable
Which statement comes closest to your view?
America’s openness to people from all over the world is essential to who we are as a nation
If America is too open to people from all over the world, we risk losing our identity as a nation
Do you think government regulation of business does…
More good than harm
More harm than good
About the same amount of harm and good
How much do you think the legacy of slavery affects the position of Black people in American society today?
A great deal
A fair amount
Not much
Not at all
When politicians you agree with humiliate their political opponents, do you…
Like it a lot
Like it a little
Dislike it a little
Dislike it a lot
Which statement comes closest to your view?
Religion should be kept separate from government policies
Government policies should support religious values and beliefs
Do you think other countries generally treat the U.S…
Extremely fairly
Very fairly
Somewhat fairly
Not too fairly
Not at all fairly
How much of a problem is each of the following in the country today?
People being too easily offended by things others say
Major problem
Minor problem
Not a problem
People saying things that are very offensive to others
Major problem
Minor problem
Not a problem
Thinking about assistance to people in need, do you think the government…
Should provide more assistance
Should provide less assistance
Is providing about the right amount of assistance
Your best fit
Leftward Progressives
Leftward Progressives
Liberal across the board, they are among the strongest critics of the U.S. economic system and the Trump administration.
- Support expanding the social safety net
- Economically populist
- Want more political parties in the U.S.
- Young, very online and largely religiously unaffiliated
Loyal Liberals
Loyal Liberals
Liberal across most issues, they are invested in the Democratic Party and in domestic and international institutions
- Feel well-represented by the Democratic Party
- Progressive views on many key cultural issues
- Highly engaged with politics and news
- Less cynical about elected officials than most other groups
Left-Out Left
Left-Out Left
Democratic-leaning, with a mix of liberal and moderate views and limited confidence in the parties and the political system.
- Support social safety net policies such as government-backed healthcare
- Somewhat moderate views on gender, sexuality and immigration
- Largely working class
- Racially and ethnically diverse and relatively young
Order and Opportunity Left
Order and Opportunity Left
Economically liberal positions with moderate stances on immigration and concerns about safety and crime.
- Mostly Democratic-leaning in orientation, but 25% associate with the Republican Party
- Socially moderate
- Economically pinched, but economically optimistic
Tuned-Out Middle
Tuned-Out Middle
Largely disconnected from politics, they tilt liberal on economic concerns but not on social issues.
- Much less likely than other groups to follow politics
- Fewer than half voted in 2024
- Very financially strained and relatively young
- Equally likely to associate with the two major parties
Pragmatic and Polite Right
Pragmatic and Polite Right
Moderate in tone and on many issues, with a small-government streak.
- Center-right on gender and sexuality issues
- Moderate to liberal views on race and diversity issues
- Want a secure border, but also a path to legal status for those in the U.S. illegally
- Support close ties with traditional U.S. allies
Unconventional Right
Unconventional Right
Conservative on immigration and culture, but they break from those to their right on some other key issues.
- Support strict immigration enforcement
- More open than groups to their right to working with allies
- Younger and less religious than other Republican-oriented groups
- Moderately politically engaged
Faith First Conservatives
Faith First Conservatives
Staunch conservatives and strong Trump supporters who stand out for their faith-oriented politics.
- Devout and overwhelmingly Christian
- Oppose abortion and see same-sex marriage as bad for society
- Prefer a smaller government and limited social safety net
No Apologies Right
Unwavering Trump supporters with a pugilistic political style and an ‘America first’ outlook.
- Strong backers of the administration’s efforts to deport immigrants in the U.S. illegally
- See traditional U.S. allies as burdensome
- Strongly oppose diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs
- Distrustful of experts and many traditional media organizations
No Apologies Right
What is the Political Typology?
Pew Research Center’s political typology sorts the American public into nine political groups based on responses to questions about social and political values. The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond people’s partisan leanings or vote choices to provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. This is the ninth version since 1987.
The Political Typology groups as a share of U.S. adults
How your answers compare with overall
The charts below show how your group – – answered each question in the quiz. Your answers are highlighted. The results for your group are based on a nationally representative survey of 10,357 U.S. adults conducted in Nov. 2025.
The Political Typology groups as a share of U.S. adults
Your answer:
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Create your own community quiz, and we’ll generate a link to share.
As people complete the quiz, a results page will show their political makeup and how it compares with the U.S. population.
Note: Community quiz creators do not see how individual people answer the questions, or what group a person is placed in. They are only able to see the overall results for the group.
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Illustrations by Allie Sullberg. The political typology quiz is a collaborative effort of Pew Research Center staff.
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