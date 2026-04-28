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What the data says about gun deaths in the U.S.

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Around 44,000 people died of gun-related injuries in the United States in 2024, according to the latest available statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of gun deaths fell for the third consecutive year but was still among the highest annual totals on record.

Here are answers to some common questions about gun deaths in the U.S., based on a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the CDC, the FBI and other sources. You can also read our public opinion findings about U.S. gun violence and gun policy.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis answers common questions about gun deaths in the United States. It looks at how the number and rate of these deaths have changed over time and how the U.S. compares with other countries and territories on these metrics, among other topics.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work about guns and gun policy in the U.S.

How did we do this?

We relied primarily on mortality data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published in its WONDER database. Our analysis includes supplemental data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, as well as cross-national statistics from the Global Burden of Disease database published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Additional information about all sources can be found by following the links in the text.

In 2024, the most recent year with complete data, 44,447 people died from gun-related injuries, according to the CDC. That figure includes gun homicides and gun suicides, along with three less common types of gun-related deaths the CDC tracks: those that involved law enforcement, those that were accidental and those with undetermined circumstances.

The total excludes deaths in which gunshot injuries played a contributing, but not principal, role. (CDC fatality statistics are based on information from official death certificates, which identify a single cause of death.)

What share of U.S. gun deaths are homicides? What share are suicides?

Suicides accounted for around 6 in 10 U.S. gun deaths in 2024
% of U.S. gun deaths, by type
Chart
Note: “Other” includes gun deaths that involved law enforcement, were accidental or had undetermined circumstances.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Suicides accounted for around 6 in 10 U.S. gun deaths in 2024
% of U.S. gun deaths, by type
TypePercent
Suicide62%
Other3%
Homicide35%
Download data as .csv
Note: “Other” includes gun deaths that involved law enforcement, were accidental or had undetermined circumstances.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
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Though they tend to get less public attention than gun-related homicides, suicides have long accounted for the majority of U.S. gun deaths. In 2024, 62% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (27,593), while 35% were homicides (15,364). The rest involved law enforcement (636), were accidental (450) or had undetermined circumstances (404); each of these categories accounted for around 1% of all gun deaths, according to CDC data.

What share of all homicides and suicides in the U.S. involve a gun?

In 2024, 76% of all U.S. homicides (15,364 of 20,162) involved a firearm. That was down a bit from other recent years, but still among the highest percentages since 1968 – the earliest year for which the CDC has online records.

In addition, 57% of all suicides in 2024 (27,593 of 48,824) involved a gun. That was higher than in recent years, but below the peak of 61% in both 1993 and 1990.

How has the number of U.S. gun deaths changed over time?

Gun suicides in the U.S. have increased, but gun homicides have fallen since 2021
Gun deaths in the U.S., by type
Chart
Note: Gun suicides and murders from 1968 to 1978 are classified by the CDC as involving firearms or explosives. Those from 1979 to 2024 involve firearms only.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Gun suicides in the U.S. have increased, but gun homicides have fallen since 2021
Gun deaths in the U.S., by type
YearSuicideHomicide
196810,9119,425
196911,30410,174
197011,77211,213
197112,28812,423
197213,34813,382
197313,31713,752
197414,34514,737
197514,87314,295
197614,72812,766
197716,08412,874
197815,38713,386
197915,54314,491
198015,39615,500
198116,13915,089
198216,56013,830
198316,60012,040
198417,11311,815
198517,36311,836
198618,15313,029
198718,13612,657
198818,16913,645
198918,17814,464
199018,88516,218
199118,52617,746
199218,16917,488
199318,94018,253
199418,76517,527
199518,50315,551
199618,16614,037
199717,56613,252
199817,42411,798
199916,59910,828
200016,58610,801
200116,86911,348
200217,10811,829
200316,90711,920
200416,75011,624
200517,00212,352
200616,88312,791
200717,35212,632
200818,22312,179
200918,73511,493
201019,39211,078
201119,99011,068
201220,66611,622
201321,17511,208
201421,38611,008
201522,01812,979
201622,93814,415
201723,85414,542
201824,43213,958
201923,94114,414
202024,29219,384
202126,32820,958
202227,03219,651
202327,30017,927
202427,59315,364
Download data as .csv
Note: Gun suicides and murders from 1968 to 1978 are classified by the CDC as involving firearms or explosives. Those from 1979 to 2024 involve firearms only.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The 44,447 gun deaths in 2024 were the fifth-highest total on record since 1968, trailing only the four previous years.

  • Gun homicides rose dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic but have declined substantially in more recent years. The number of gun homicides fell from a record 20,958 in 2021 to 15,364 in 2024, a 27% decrease.
  • Gun suicides, on the other hand, have been on an upward trajectory for most of the last two decades. They peaked in 2024 with 27,593 such fatalities.

How has the rate of U.S. gun deaths changed over time?

While the overall number of gun deaths in the U.S. was among the highest on record in 2024, the nation’s population has also grown.

When adjusting for population growth over time, there were 12.8 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2024. That was below the peak rate of 16.3 per 100,000 in 1974.

U.S. gun suicide rate is at a near-record high; gun homicide rate has dropped since 2021
Gun deaths per 100,000 people (age-adjusted), by type
Chart
Note: Gun suicides and murders from 1968 to 1978 are classified by the CDC as involving firearms or explosives. Those from 1979 to 2024 involve firearms only.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. gun suicide rate is at a near-record high; gun homicide rate has dropped since 2021
Gun deaths per 100,000 people (age-adjusted), by type
YearSuicideHomicide
19686.35.2
19696.45.5
19706.66.0
19716.76.5
19727.16.8
19736.96.8
19747.37.2
19757.46.8
19767.26.0
19777.75.9
19787.26.0
19797.16.3
19807.06.6
19817.26.4
19827.35.8
19837.25.0
19847.44.8
19857.44.7
19867.65.1
19877.64.9
19887.55.2
19897.45.5
19907.66.1
19917.46.7
19927.26.5
19937.46.8
19947.26.5
19957.05.7
19966.85.1
19976.54.8
19986.34.2
19996.03.8
20005.93.8
20015.93.9
20025.94.1
20035.84.1
20045.64.0
20055.74.2
20065.54.3
20075.64.2
20085.84.1
20095.93.8
20106.13.6
20116.23.6
20126.33.8
20136.43.6
20146.43.5
20156.54.2
20166.84.6
20176.94.6
20187.04.4
20196.84.6
20207.06.2
20217.56.7
20227.66.2
20237.65.6
20247.64.7
Download data as .csv
Note: Gun suicides and murders from 1968 to 1978 are classified by the CDC as involving firearms or explosives. Those from 1979 to 2024 involve firearms only.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • The gun homicide rate fell to 4.7 fatalities per 100,000 people in 2024, far below the peak rate of 7.2 per 100,000 in 1974.
  • The gun suicide rate, by contrast, is on par with its all-time high. There were 7.6 gun suicides per 100,000 people in 2024 – about equal to the record 7.7 per 100,000 in 1977.

(One caveat when considering older figures from the CDC: Gun homicides and gun suicides between 1968 and 1978 are classified as those caused by firearms and explosives. In subsequent years, they are classified as deaths involving firearms only.)

Which states have the highest and lowest gun death rates in the U.S.?

U.S. gun death rates vary widely by state
Gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2024 (age-adjusted), by state
Chart
Note: Includes gun suicides, gun homicides, and gun deaths that involved law enforcement, were accidental or had undetermined circumstances.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. gun death rates vary widely by state
Gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2024 (age-adjusted), by state
FIPSStateGun deaths per 100,000 people in 2024 (age-adjusted)
01Alabama23.7
02Alaska24.4
04Arizona16.9
05Arkansas20.6
06California7.0
08Colorado15.3
09Connecticut5.8
10Delaware11.8
11District of Columbia19.7
12Florida12.7
13Georgia17.6
15Hawaii3.7
16Idaho15.9
17Illinois12.4
18Indiana17.2
19Iowa11.8
20Kansas15.2
21Kentucky18.5
22Louisiana22.9
23Maine11.9
24Maryland11.6
25Massachusetts3.8
26Michigan11.9
27Minnesota9.8
28Mississippi28.0
29Missouri19.6
30Montana20.2
31Nebraska10.9
32Nevada17.2
33New Hampshire10.2
34New Jersey4.0
35New Mexico26.6
36New York4.4
37North Carolina16.3
38North Dakota12.2
39Ohio14.6
40Oklahoma19.1
41Oregon14.2
42Pennsylvania11.9
44Rhode Island4.6
45South Carolina19.5
46South Dakota17.3
47Tennessee19.8
48Texas13.9
49Utah13.3
50Vermont10.6
51Virginia12.8
53Washington11.0
54West Virginia15.3
55Wisconsin12.1
56Wyoming23.4
Download data as .csv
Note: Includes gun suicides, gun homicides, and gun deaths that involved law enforcement, were accidental or had undetermined circumstances.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The rate of gun fatalities varies widely from state to state. In 2024, the states with the highest total rates of gun-related deaths – counting homicides, suicides and all other categories the CDC tracks – included Mississippi (28.0 per 100,000 people), New Mexico (26.6), Alaska (24.4), Alabama (23.7) and Wyoming (23.4).  

The states with the lowest total rates included Hawaii (3.7), Massachusetts (3.8), New Jersey (4.0), New York (4.4) and Rhode Island (4.6).

The results are somewhat different when looking at gun homicide and suicide rates separately:

  • The places with the highest gun homicide rates in 2024 included the District of Columbia (18.0 per 100,000 people), Mississippi (16.9), Louisiana (13.0), Alabama (11.6) and New Mexico (10.3).
  • The lowest gun homicide rates were in New Hampshire (0.9), Maine (1.2), Rhode Island (1.2), Idaho (1.3) and North Dakota (1.3).
  • The states with the highest gun suicide rates in 2024 included Wyoming (19.7 per 100,000 people), Alaska (18.7), Montana (16.9), New Mexico (14.3) and Idaho (13.7).
  • The lowest gun suicide rates were in D.C. (1.5), Hawaii (1.9), New Jersey (2.1), Massachusetts (2.3) and New York (2.3).

These rates are adjusted to account for age differences across states. Adjusting for age is important because some states have older populations than others and mortality patterns vary widely by age.

How does the U.S. compare with other countries on gun deaths?

In absolute numbers, the U.S. has far more gun deaths than any other country, according to data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. The data, which covers 204 countries and territories, includes gun deaths caused by “physical violence” and “self-harm,” as well as unintentional gun deaths. (This analysis counts gun deaths caused by physical violence as homicides and those caused by self-harm as suicides. All rates below are adjusted to account for age differences across countries and territories.)

U.S. gun death rate is among world’s highest, but much lower than in some places
Highest gun deaths rates per 100,000 people in 2023 (age-adjusted), among countries/territories with at least 1 million people
Chart
Note: Gun deaths include those caused by physical violence and self-harm, as well as those that were unintentional. Source database gives separate statistics for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Source: “Global Burden of Disease 2023,” Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. gun death rate is among world’s highest, but much lower than in some places
Highest gun deaths rates per 100,000 people in 2023 (age-adjusted), among countries/territories with at least 1 million people
Country/territoryGun death rate per 100,000 people in 2023 (age-adjusted)
Venezuela45.8
El Salvador40.4
Haiti31.3
Colombia21.7
Puerto Rico20.5
Ecuador20.0
Mexico19.8
Guatemala19.8
Honduras18.8
Trinidad and Tobago18.7
Jamaica17.7
Brazil17.4
United States13.2
Panama12.1
Iraq12.1
Download data as .csv
Note: Gun deaths include those caused by physical violence and self-harm, as well as those that were unintentional. Source database gives separate statistics for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Source: “Global Burden of Disease 2023,” Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
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In 2023, the most recent year with global data, the U.S. had about 10,000 more total gun deaths than the country with the next-highest total, Brazil. It was among the top countries for both gun homicides and suicides:

  • The U.S. trailed only Brazil and Mexico in gun homicides in 2023.
  • It led the world in the number of gun suicides that year.

Of course, the U.S. is also among the most populous countries in the world. When looking at the rate of gun deaths per 100,000 people – which adjusts for population differences between countries – the U.S. ranked below several other places in 2023. Its gun death rate of 13.2 per 100,000 people was far below that of Venezuela (45.8) and El Salvador (40.4) and trailed several other Latin American nations, including Colombia (21.7), Ecuador (20.0), Mexico (19.8), Guatemala (19.8), Honduras (18.8) and Brazil (17.4).

  • The U.S. gun homicide rate of 6.2 per 100,000 people was below that of more than two dozen other countries and territories in 2023, according to IHME.
  • The U.S. gun suicide rate of 6.7 per 100,000 people was second only to Greenland, which had 21.2 such deaths per 100,000 people that year.

How many people are killed in mass shootings in the U.S. every year?

This is a difficult question to answer because there is no single, agreed-upon definition of the term “mass shooting.” Definitions can vary depending on factors including the number of victims and the circumstances of the shooting.

The FBI collects data on “active shooter incidents,” which it defines as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” Using the FBI’s definition, 23 people – excluding the shooters – died in such incidents in 2024.

The Gun Violence Archive, an online database of gun violence incidents in the U.S., defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are shot, even if no one was killed (again excluding the shooters). Using this definition, 510 people died in these incidents in 2024.

Regardless of the definition used, mass shooting deaths are a small fraction of all gun homicides in the U.S. each year.

How has the number of mass shootings in the U.S. changed over time?

The same definitional issue that makes it challenging to calculate mass shooting fatalities comes into play when looking at mass shootings over time.

Active shooter incidents in the U.S. peaked in 2021 but have declined in recent years
Number of active shooter incidents, by year
Chart
Note: Active shooter incidents are defined by the FBI as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”
Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation.
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Active shooter incidents in the U.S. peaked in 2021 but have declined in recent years
Number of active shooter incidents, by year
YearActive shooter incidents
20003
200110
20027
200312
20045
200511
200612
200714
20089
200919
201027
201113
201221
201319
201420
201520
201620
201731
201830
201930
202040
202161
202250
202348
202424
Download data as .csv
Note: Active shooter incidents are defined by the FBI as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”
Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The unpredictability of these incidents also complicates matters. As RAND noted in a research brief, “the relative rarity of these events makes analysis of trends particularly difficult.”

The FBI has found a decrease in active shooter incidents in recent years. There were 61 such incidents in 2021, 50 in 2022, 48 in 2023 and 24 in 2024.

Likewise, the Gun Violence Archive has found a generally downward trend in mass shootings during the same span, with 690 such incidents in 2021, 645 in 2022, 660 in 2023 and 502 in 2024.

Which types of firearms are most commonly used in gun murders in the U.S.?

The FBI found that in 2024:

  • Handguns were involved in 53% of the 11,717 U.S. gun murders and nonnegligent manslaughters for which data is available.
  • Rifles – the category that includes guns sometimes referred to as “assault weapons” – were involved in 3% of these deaths.
  • Shotguns were involved in 1%.
  • Other kinds of firearms or those classified as “type not stated” were involved in the remaining 42%.

It’s important to note that the FBI’s statistics do not capture the details of all gun murders in the U.S. each year. Its data is based on information submitted voluntarily by police departments around the country, and not all agencies participate or provide complete information each year.

Note: This is an update of a post originally published on Aug. 16, 2019.

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John Gramlich is an associate director at Pew Research Center.