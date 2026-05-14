About this research This Pew Research Center report examines the views of U.S. adults on religion’s role in public life, including questions about religion’s influence in society, Christian nationalism and the relationship of church and state. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ views on religion’s role in public life is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

Ahead of what the White House is calling a “large-scale revival” meeting on the National Mall devoted to “rededicating our country as One Nation under God,” a new Pew Research Center survey shows that a growing minority of U.S. adults say religion is gaining influence in American life. And more than half say religion plays a positive role in society.

37% of U.S. adults now say religion is gaining influence, the highest share since 2002 % of U.S. adults who say religion is __ in American life Note: Dotted line indicates a change in survey mode between 2016 and 2019. Data from 2019 and after comes from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP); 2016 and earlier used telephone surveys. The wording of the question on the telephone surveys was slightly different than on the ATP. Refer to the topline for details.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. “How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 37% of U.S. adults now say religion is gaining influence, the highest share since 2002 % of U.S. adults who say religion is __ in American life Losing influence Gaining influence Mar 2002 52% 37% July 2003 56% 30% Jul 2006 59% 34% Jul-Aug 2010 67% 23% Jun-Jul 2012 66% 25% Sep 2014 72% 22% Jan 2016 68% 26% Mar-Apr 2019 78% 20% Sep 2022 74% 23% Feb 2024 80% 18% Feb 2025 68% 31% Apr 2026 61% 37% Download data as .csv Note: Dotted line indicates a change in survey mode between 2016 and 2019. Data from 2019 and after comes from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP); 2016 and earlier used telephone surveys. The wording of the question on the telephone surveys was slightly different than on the ATP. Refer to the topline for details.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. “How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

At the same time, most people want churches and other houses of worship to stay out of day-to-day politics and not endorse candidates.

The new survey also finds growing familiarity with the term “Christian nationalism.” Most Americans surveyed now say they have heard at least a little about it.

Support for ideas that are sometimes associated with Christian nationalism is mostly unchanged in recent years. For example, there has been no growth in the shares of Americans who want the government to stop enforcing separation of church and state or who believe that God favors the United States over all countries.

There has, however, been a small uptick in the share of U.S. adults who say the federal government should declare Christianity the nation’s official religion: 17% now say this, up from 13% in 2024.

On many of these issues, there are sharp partisan divides. For example, Republicans are considerably more likely than Democrats to say religion has a positive influence on American life and to support religion having a prominent role in government and lawmaking.

Views on religion’s influence in society

Today, 61% of U.S. adults say religion is losing influence in American life, while 37% say it is gaining influence. The share saying religion is gaining influence has risen 19 percentage points in the last two years and is now as high as it has been in Center surveys going back to 2002.

Slightly more than half of U.S. adults have a positive view of religion’s influence U.S. adults’ views toward religion’s influence on American life Note: Estimates are based on responses to two questions: whether religion is gaining or losing influence in American life and whether its growing/declining influence is a good or bad thing. The “NET Positive view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a good thing, or that it is declining and this is a bad thing. The “NET Negative view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a bad thing, or that it is declining and this is a good thing. The “NET Neutral or unclear view” figures include those who said religion’s growing/declining influence doesn’t make a difference or did not answer at least one of these questions. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Slightly more than half of U.S. adults have a positive view of religion’s influence U.S. adults’ views toward religion’s influence on American life NET Positive view of religion NET Negative view of religion NET Neutral or unclear view Apr-26 55% 22% 23% Feb-25 59% 20% 21% Feb-24 57% 19% 23% Sep-22 49% 26% 25% Mar-Apr 2019 52% 23% 24% Download data as .csv Note: Estimates are based on responses to two questions: whether religion is gaining or losing influence in American life and whether its growing/declining influence is a good or bad thing. The “NET Positive view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a good thing, or that it is declining and this is a bad thing. The “NET Negative view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a bad thing, or that it is declining and this is a good thing. The “NET Neutral or unclear view” figures include those who said religion’s growing/declining influence doesn’t make a difference or did not answer at least one of these questions. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Most people who think religion’s influence is growing see this as a good thing. Overall, 55% of U.S. adults express a positive view of religion’s role in American life – saying either that religion’s influence is growing and this is a good thing (21%) or that its influence is declining and this is a bad thing (34%).

Most Americans think churches should not endorse political candidates Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans think churches should not endorse political candidates Question Response 2019 2021 2022 2026 During elections, should churches and other houses of worship come out in favor of one candidate over another? Yes 23% 20% 19% During elections, should churches and other houses of worship come out in favor of one candidate over another? No 76% 77% 79% Should churches and other houses of worship … Express views on day-to-day social/political questions 36% 29% 31% 33% Should churches and other houses of worship … Keep out of political matters 63% 70% 67% 66% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Although views of religion’s influence lean positive, most Americans are uneasy with the idea of churches getting directly involved with politics. The vast majority (79%) say churches and other houses of worship should not support candidates in elections. And two-thirds say churches and other houses of worship should keep out of political matters rather than expressing views on day-to-day social and political questions. The public’s views on these questions have not changed very much in recent years.

Familiarity with ‘Christian nationalism’

The new survey also finds that the public’s familiarity with the term “Christian nationalism” is growing. Since we last asked about it roughly two years ago, there has been a 14 percentage point increase in the share of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read at least a little about Christian nationalism, from 45% to 59%.

Rising share of Americans have heard of or read about Christian nationalism % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about Christian nationalism Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Rising share of Americans have heard of or read about Christian nationalism % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about Christian nationalism NET At least a little A great deal Quite a bit Some A little Nothing at all No answer Apr-26 59% 9% 12% 23% 15% 40% <1% Feb-24 45% 6% 9% 16% 14% 54% 1% Sep-22 45% 5% 9% 17% 14% 54% 1% Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As familiarity with the term has grown, so have both positive and negative views of Christian nationalism.

On balance, sentiment toward Christian nationalism remains more negative than positive. Today, 31% of U.S. adults say they have an unfavorable view of Christian nationalism (up 6 percentage points since 2024), while 10% view it favorably (up 5 points).

But the majority of Americans (59%) still say they’ve never heard of Christian nationalism (40%), don’t know enough to express an opinion (11%), or have neither a favorable nor an unfavorable view (8%).

10% of U.S. adults now express a favorable view of Christian nationalism, 31% unfavorable % of U.S. adults who have favorable and unfavorable views of Christian nationalism Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. The “No opinion/Don’t know” figures include people who say they have neither a favorable nor unfavorable view of Christian nationalism, who say they don’t know how they feel about Christian nationalism, who say they have never heard or read about Christian nationalism, or who didn’t answer the questions about whether they have heard of Christian nationalism or whether they view it favorably or unfavorably. Refer to topline and detailed tables for more information. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 10% of U.S. adults now express a favorable view of Christian nationalism, 31% unfavorable % of U.S. adults who have favorable and unfavorable views of Christian nationalism No opinion/Unclear Unfavorable Favorable 2022 71% 24% 5% 2024 70% 25% 5% 2026 59% 31% 10% Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. The “No opinion/Don’t know” figures include people who say they have neither a favorable nor unfavorable view of Christian nationalism, who say they don’t know how they feel about Christian nationalism, who say they have never heard or read about Christian nationalism, or who didn’t answer the questions about whether they have heard of Christian nationalism or whether they view it favorably or unfavorably. Refer to topline and detailed tables for more information. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

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Views on church-state issues

The survey also finds a small increase in the percentage of Americans who say they want the government to declare Christianity the nation’s official religion. Overall, 17% of U.S. adults now express this view, up from 13% in 2024. Among Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP, 27% now favor making Christianity the official religion of the U.S., up 6 points in roughly two years.

17% of U.S. adults now say they want Christianity to be the official religion of the U.S. % of U.S. adults who say the federal

government … Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 17% of U.S. adults now say they want Christianity to be the official religion of the U.S. % of U.S. adults who say the federal

government … SHOULD declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. SHOULD NOT declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. but SHOULD promote Christian moral values SHOULD NOT declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. and SHOULD NOT promote Christian moral values No answer Feb-24 13% 44% 39% 3% Apr-26 17% 43% 38% 2% Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Yet most Americans continue to reject the idea that Christianity should be the nation’s official religion. Instead, they say either that the government should promote Christian moral values without making Christianity the official religion (43%) or that the government should neither establish an official religion nor promote Christian values (38%).

On other questions about ideas sometimes associated with Christian nationalism, we see minimal movement in public opinion.

The share of Americans who say they want the Bible to influence U.S. laws and that the Bible should take priority over the will of the people is the same now as when we first asked about this in 2020.

Similarly, the share who say God favors the U.S. over all other countries has not changed since 2021.

No sign of increase in share of public who want the Bible to guide U.S. laws % of U.S. adults who say … Note: Those who did not answer the question about how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook No sign of increase in share of public who want the Bible to guide U.S. laws % of U.S. adults who say … When the bible and the will of the people conflict, which should have more influence on U.S. laws? NET The Bible should have a great deal/some influence on U.S. laws The Bible The will of the people No answer NET The Bible should have not much/no influence on U.S. laws 2026 51% 28% 21% 1% 48% 2024 49% 28% 19% 2% 51% 2022 47% 27% 19% 2% 51% 2020 49% 28% 19% 2% 50% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer the question about how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There has been a decline (from 19% in 2021 to 13% in 2026) in the share of Americans who want the government to stop enforcing separation of church and state, with a corresponding rise in the share expressing a neutral view or no opinion on this question. But the percentage of Americans who say the government should enforce separation of church and state has remained essentially flat and now stands at 54%.

13% of Americans now say the government should stop enforcing separation of church and state % of U.S. adults who say … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 13% of Americans now say the government should stop enforcing separation of church and state % of U.S. adults who say … Government should stop enforcing separation of church/state Government should enforce separation of church and state Neither/no opinion 2021 19% 54% 25% 2024 16% 55% 28% 2026 13% 54% 32% God favors U.S. over all other countries God does not favor any one country over all others Neither/no opinion 2021 5% 70% 23% 2026 5% 66% 28% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The new survey finds that 52% of U.S. adults think “conservative Christians have gone too far in trying to push their religious values in the government and public schools.”

In response to a separate question, 48% say “liberals who are not religious have gone too far in trying to keep religious values out of the government and public schools.” Nearly one-in-five Americans (18%) agree with both assertions, saying that both conservative Christians and secular liberals have gone too far pushing their respective points of view.

These are among the key findings on views of religion in public life from a nationally representative Pew Research Center survey conducted April 6-12, 2026, among 3,592 U.S. adults. The survey is part of a long line of Center analyses exploring the intersection of religion, politics and society. Additional details about how religious groups answered the questions we asked and estimates for the full set of response categories are in the detailed tables.

How Republicans and Democrats view religion’s influence

Rising shares of both Republicans and Democrats think religion is gaining influence in American life: 43% of Republicans now say this (up 28 percentage points since 2024) along with 34% of Democrats (up 14 points).

But the survey also reveals deep partisan gaps about whether religion’s growing influence is a good or bad thing and about how far religion should extend into government and politics.

Views on whether religion’s role is positive or negative

When we combine responses about whether religion is gaining or losing influence and whether that’s a good or bad thing, we see that 75% of Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP express a positive view of religion’s influence in American life. This is nearly double the share of Democrats and Democratic leaners who do so (38%). Today, Democrats are about as likely to express a negative view of religion’s role in society (37%) as to express a positive view (38%).

Large partisan differences on whether religion’s influence in American life is positive or negative U.S. adults’ views toward religion, based on combined responses about whether religion’s influence is growing or declining and whether this is a good or bad thing Note: Estimates are based on responses to two questions: whether religion is gaining or losing influence in American life and whether its growing/declining influence is a good or bad thing. The “NET Positive view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a good thing, or that it is declining and this is a bad thing. The “NET Negative view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a bad thing, or that it is declining and this is a good thing. The “NET Neutral or unclear view” figures include those who said religion’s growing/declining influence doesn’t make a difference or did not answer at least one of these questions. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Large partisan differences on whether religion’s influence in American life is positive or negative U.S. adults’ views toward religion, based on combined responses about whether religion’s influence is growing or declining and whether this is a good or bad thing NET Positive NET Negative NET Neutral or unclear view Rep/lean Rep 75% 7% 18% Dem/lean Dem 38% 37% 25% Download data as .csv Note: Estimates are based on responses to two questions: whether religion is gaining or losing influence in American life and whether its growing/declining influence is a good or bad thing. The “NET Positive view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a good thing, or that it is declining and this is a bad thing. The “NET Negative view of religion” figures include those who said religion’s influence is growing and this is a bad thing, or that it is declining and this is a good thing. The “NET Neutral or unclear view” figures include those who said religion’s growing/declining influence doesn’t make a difference or did not answer at least one of these questions. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Views on Christianity in government and national politics

Republicans and Democrats also differ over how much the government should embrace Christianity. For example, most Republicans say the Bible should have at least some influence on U.S. laws, including 45% who say that when the Bible conflicts with the will of the people, the Bible should have more influence. By contrast, two-thirds of Democrats say the Bible should have little or no influence on U.S. laws.

Big partisan differences on how much the government should embrace Christianity % of U.S. adults who say … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Big partisan differences on how much the government should embrace Christianity % of U.S. adults who say … Question Party NET The Bible should have a great deal/some influence on U.S. laws The Bible Will of people No answer NET The Bible should have not much/ no influence on U.S. laws When Bible and will of people conflict, which should have more influence on U.S. laws? Rep/lean Rep 69% 45% 23% 1% 31% When Bible and will of people conflict, which should have more influence on U.S. laws? Dem/lean Dem 34% 13% 20% 1% 66% Question Party … SHOULD declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. … SHOULD NOT declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. but SHOULD promote Christian values … SHOULD NOT do either No answer The federal government … Rep/lean Rep 27% 55% 17% 1% The federal government … Dem/lean Dem 8% 32% 58% 1% Question Party … should STOP ENFORCING the separation of church and state … SHOULD enforce the separation of church and state Neither/No opinion The federal government … Rep/lean Rep 18% 41% 40% The federal government … Dem/lean Dem 10% 68% 22% Question Party Favorable Unfavorable Never heard of it / neither / no opinion View of “Christian nationalism” Rep/lean Rep 17% 11% 72% View of “Christian nationalism” Dem/lean Dem 4% 50% Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Figures may not add to subtotals indicated due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Republicans are also more likely than Democrats to say that Christianity should be the nation’s official religion, or that the government should not declare Christianity the official religion but should promote Christian moral values. Most Democrats say the government shouldn’t do either of these things.

Additionally, most Democrats (68%) say the federal government should enforce the separation of church and state. Republicans aren’t so sure: 41% say the government should enforce the separation of church and state, but 18% say the government should stop enforcing the separation of church and state and 40% express no opinion or choose neither option.

Democrats are also far more likely than Republicans to express an unfavorable view of Christian nationalism. Republicans, by contrast, are more likely than Democrats to say they view Christian nationalism favorably and far more likely to say they have never heard of it or to express no opinion.

Views on how churches and other houses of worship engage with politics

Despite these partisan differences in views about religion’s role in public life, there is substantial agreement in both parties about how churches and other houses of worship should engage – or not engage – with politics.

Most Republicans and Democrats agree that churches should not endorse political candidates Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Republicans and Democrats agree that churches should not endorse political candidates During political elections, churches and other houses of worship … … SHOULD NOT come out in favor of one candidate over another … SHOULD come out in favor of one candidate over another No answer Rep/lean Rep 74% 25% 1% Dem/lean Dem 84% 15% 1% On day-to-day social/political questions, churches/other houses of worship should … … Keep out … Express views No answer Rep/lean Rep 61% 38% 1% Dem/lean Dem 71% 28% <1% God does not favor any one country over all others God favors U.S. over all other countries Neither/no opinion No answer Rep/lean Rep 58% 8% 33% 1% Dem/lean Dem 74% 3% 23% 1% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Large majorities of both Republicans and Democrats say churches and other houses of worship should not endorse candidates in elections. And most people in both parties say churches and other houses of worship should keep out of political matters in general.

Meanwhile, relatively few Republicans (8%) and Democrats (3%) think God favors the U.S. over all other countries. Majorities in both parties say God does not favor any one country over all others.

How religious groups think about religion’s influence

On many of the survey’s questions, White evangelical Protestants stand out as the religious group most likely to express positive views of religion’s role in society; to say the Bible should play a prominent role in U.S. lawmaking; to support declaring Christianity the nation’s official religion; and to express a favorable view of Christian nationalism.

But White evangelicals aren’t alone in taking a positive view of religion’s role in society. Most Catholics, White nonevangelical Protestants and Black Protestants say the same.

The survey also shows that nearly half of Black Protestants and a quarter of Catholics and White nonevangelical Protestants say the Bible should take precedence if it conflicts with the will of the people. And roughly half or more in all the Christian categories we can analyze say the government should at least promote Christian moral values, even if they do not think the government should declare the U.S. a Christian nation.

Majorities of people in every religious category we can analyze say churches and other houses of worship should refrain from endorsing candidates.

More broadly, most people who are religiously unaffiliated – atheists, agnostics or people saying their religion is “nothing in particular” – as well as most Catholics and White nonevangelical Protestants also say churches and other houses of worship should keep out of day-to-day social and political issues. By comparison, White evangelicals and Black Protestants are more divided, with substantial shares in each group saying churches and other houses of worship should express their views on social and political matters.

The survey included respondents of many other religious backgrounds, including Jews, Muslims, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons), Hindus and Buddhists. But there are not enough respondents from these smaller groups to report on their answers separately.

Detailed tables

Views on whether religion is gaining or losing influence in American life % who say religion is __ in American life Gaining influence Losing influence No answer All U.S. adults 37% 61% 2% Religion Protestant 39% 59% 1% White evangelical 45% 53% 2% White nonevangelical 36% 63% 1% Black Protestant 35% 64% 1% Catholic 38% 61% 2% White Catholic 42% 57% 1% Hispanic Catholic 31% 67% 2% Religiously unaffiliated 35% 64% 1% Atheist 39% 60% 1% Agnostic 41% 59% 1% Nothing in particular 32% 67% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 43% 56% 1% Dem/lean Dem 34% 65% 1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of whether religion’s influence is a positive or negative thing U.S. adults’ views toward religion, based on combined responses to two questions about whether religion’s influence is growing or declining and whether this is a good or bad thing NET Positive view of religion Religion’s influence is growing, this is good Religion’s influence is declining, this is bad NET Negative view of religion Religion’s influence is growing, this is bad Religion’s influence is declining, this is good NET Neither positive nor negative Religion’s influence is growing, this doesn’t make a difference Religion’s influence is declining, this doesn’t make a difference Did not answer All U.S. adults 55% 21% 34% 22% 11% 11% 23% 5% 16% 2% Religion Protestant 75% 30% 45% 9% 6% 3% 16% 4% 11% 2% White evangelical 87% 42% 46% 3% 2% 1% 9% 2% 6% 2% White nonevangelical 65% 24% 41% 13% 8% 5% 22% 4% 16% 2% Black Protestant 69% 21% 48% 12% 8% 4% 19% 6% 12% 1% Catholic 65% 27% 39% 12% 6% 6% 22% 4% 16% 2% White Catholic 73% 32% 41% 11% 7% 4% 16% 3% 12% 2% Hispanic Catholic 56% 19% 37% 13% 5% 8% 30% 6% 21% 3% Religiously unaffiliated 21% 7% 14% 46% 22% 24% 33% 6% 25% 2% Atheist 9% 3% 6% 81% 33% 48% 10% 2% 6% 1% Agnostic 10% 3% 7% 62% 33% 29% 28% 5% 22% 1% Nothing in particular 29% 10% 19% 30% 14% 16% 41% 8% 31% 2% Party Rep/lean Rep 75% 36% 39% 7% 3% 5% 18% 4% 12% 1% Dem/lean Dem 38% 9% 29% 37% 20% 17% 25% 5% 19% 1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% or subtotals indicated due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on whether churches and other houses of worship should engage in political matters % who say each of the following During political elections, churches and other houses of worship … Churches and other houses of worship should … Should come out in favor of one candidate over another Should not do this No answer Express their views on day-to-day social and political questions Keep out of political matters No answer All U.S. adults 19% 79% 2% 33% 66% 1% Religion Protestant 27% 72% 2% 41% 58% 1% White evangelical 32% 66% 2% 53% 46% 2% White nonevangelical 13% 87% <1% 23% 76% 1% Black Protestant 32% 65% 3% 45% 55% 1% Catholic 15% 84% 1% 32% 67% 1% White Catholic 16% 83% 1% 36% 64% 0% Hispanic Catholic 12% 86% 2% 28% 70% 2% Religiously unaffiliated 12% 85% 2% 22% 77% 1% Atheist 11% 87% 2% 14% 84% 1% Agnostic 14% 84% 2% 19% 81% 1% Nothing in particular 12% 86% 2% 25% 74% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 25% 74% 1% 38% 61% 1% Dem/lean Dem 15% 84% 1% 28% 71% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Familiarity with the term ‘Christian nationalism’ % who they have heard or read __ about ‘Christian nationalism’ NET At least a little A great deal Quite a bit Some A little Nothing at all No answer All U.S. adults 59% 9% 12% 23% 15% 40% <1% Religion Protestant 58% 9% 10% 22% 16% 42% <1% White evangelical 62% 11% 11% 25% 15% 38% 0% White nonevangelical 54% 9% 9% 19% 16% 46% 0% Black Protestant 51% 7% 11% 17% 17% 47% 2% Catholic 49% 5% 10% 17% 17% 51% <1% White Catholic 49% 4% 10% 19% 16% 50% <1% Hispanic Catholic 47% 5% 8% 17% 17% 53% 0% Religiously unaffiliated 66% 12% 16% 26% 13% 33% 1% Atheist 84% 26% 22% 28% 8% 15% 1% Agnostic 81% 17% 20% 29% 15% 19% 0% Nothing in particular 56% 6% 12% 24% 14% 43% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 54% 5% 9% 23% 17% 46% <1% Dem/lean Dem 67% 13% 16% 23% 15% 32% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% or subtotals indicated due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about ‘Christian nationalism’ All in all, do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of ‘Christian nationalism’? Very favorable/ Somewhat favorable Neither favorable nor unfavorable Very unfavorable/ Somewhat unfavorable Don’t know enough to say/No answer Haven’t heard of Christian nationalism No answer on question about familiarity with Christian nationalism All U.S. adults 10% 8% 31% 11% 40% <1% Religion Protestant 13% 10% 21% 14% 42% <1% White evangelical 20% 8% 18% 16% 38% 0% White nonevangelical 5% 7% 28% 14% 46% 0% Black Protestant 8% 10% 19% 14% 47% 2% Catholic 10% 8% 20% 11% 51% <1% White Catholic 9% 7% 23% 10% 50% <1% Hispanic Catholic 12% 9% 15% 12% 53% 0% Religiously unaffiliated 5% 5% 48% 8% 33% 1% Atheist 2% 1% 80% 1% 15% 1% Agnostic 4% 4% 69% 4% 19% 0% Nothing in particular 6% 7% 32% 11% 43% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 17% 11% 11% 15% 46% <1% Dem/lean Dem 4% 6% 50% 7% 32% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% or subtotals indicated due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about whether the government should declare a Christian nation, promote Christian values or neither % who say the federal government … SHOULD declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. SHOULD NOT declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. but SHOULD promote Christian values SHOULD NOT declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S. and SHOULD NOT promote Christian moral values No answer All U.S. adults 17% 43% 38% 2% Religion Protestant 26% 52% 19% 2% White evangelical 31% 57% 10% 2% White nonevangelical 20% 51% 29% 1% Black Protestant 21% 49% 24% 6% Catholic 15% 52% 32% 2% White Catholic 20% 55% 26% <1% Hispanic Catholic 9% 46% 41% 4% Religiously unaffiliated 6% 27% 65% 1% Atheist 3% 13% 83% 1% Agnostic 2% 18% 79% 0% Nothing in particular 9% 35% 55% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 27% 55% 17% 1% Dem/lean Dem 8% 32% 58% 1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views about how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws How much influence should the Bible have on the laws of the United States? NET A great deal/Some A great deal Some NET Not much/None at all Not much None at all No answer All U.S. adults 51% 25% 26% 48% 17% 31% 1% Religion Protestant 71% 41% 30% 28% 13% 15% 1% White evangelical 85% 57% 28% 15% 8% 6% <1% White nonevangelical 53% 17% 35% 47% 17% 29% <1% Black Protestant 71% 43% 28% 28% 12% 16% 1% Catholic 55% 20% 35% 43% 22% 21% 2% White Catholic 51% 17% 35% 49% 26% 23% 0% Hispanic Catholic 59% 25% 34% 37% 18% 19% 4% Religiously unaffiliated 23% 7% 16% 77% 17% 60% 1% Atheist 7% 1% 6% 92% 8% 83% 1% Agnostic 12% 2% 11% 88% 14% 73% 0% Nothing in particular 31% 10% 21% 68% 20% 48% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 69% 37% 32% 31% 16% 15% <1% Dem/lean Dem 34% 13% 21% 66% 18% 47% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% or subtotals indicated due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on whether the Bible or the will of the people should have more influence on U.S. laws if the two conflict % who say … When Bible and will of people conflict, which should have more influence on U.S. laws? NET Bible should have a great deal/some influence on U.S. laws The Bible Will of people No answer NET Bible should have not much/ no influence on U.S. laws Did not answer the question about how much influence the Bible should have on U.S. laws All U.S. adults 51% 28% 21% 1% 48% 1% Religion Protestant 71% 47% 22% 2% 28% 1% White evangelical 85% 62% 21% 2% 15% <1% White nonevangelical 53% 24% 27% 1% 47% <1% Black Protestant 71% 45% 24% 2% 28% 1% Catholic 55% 24% 30% 1% 43% 2% White Catholic 51% 23% 27% 1% 49% 0% Hispanic Catholic 59% 26% 32% 1% 37% 4% Religiously unaffiliated 23% 7% 15% <1% 77% 1% Atheist 7% 3% 4% 0% 92% 1% Agnostic 12% 1% 11% 0% 88% 0% Nothing in particular 31% 11% 19% 1% 68% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 69% 45% 23% 1% 31% <1% Dem/lean Dem 34% 13% 20% 1% 66% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% or subtotals indicated due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on whether the government should enforce church-state separation % who say the federal government should __ the separation of church and state Enforce Stop enforcing Neither/no opinion No answer All U.S. adults 54% 13% 32% 1% Religion Protestant 43% 18% 38% 1% White evangelical 40% 24% 36% 1% White nonevangelical 54% 11% 34% <1 Black Protestant 39% 18% 41% 2% Catholic 49% 16% 35% <1% White Catholic 53% 16% 30% 1% Hispanic Catholic 40% 16% 44% 0% Religiously unaffiliated 69% 6% 25% <1% Atheist 91% 1% 8% 1% Agnostic 89% 2% 9% 0% Nothing in particular 56% 8% 35% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 41% 18% 40% <1% Dem/lean Dem 68% 10% 22% <1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on whether God favors the U.S. or does not favor any country over others % who say … God favors the U.S. over all other countries God does not favor any one country over all others Neither/no opinion No answer All U.S. adults 5% 66% 28% 1% Religion Protestant 7% 68% 24% 1% White evangelical 7% 63% 29% 1% White nonevangelical 4% 75% 21% <1% Black Protestant 6% 72% 21% 2% Catholic 5% 72% 22% 2% White Catholic 2% 73% 24% 2% Hispanic Catholic 8% 70% 21% 2% Religiously unaffiliated 3% 59% 37% 1% Atheist 2% 52% 44% 3% Agnostic 1% 69% 30% 0% Nothing in particular 4% 57% 38% 1% Party Rep/lean Rep 8% 58% 33% 1% Dem/lean Dem 3% 74% 23% 1% Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“How Americans Feel About Religion’s Influence in Government and Public Life” PEW RESEARCH CENTER