White House Faith Office Senior Adviser Paula White-Cain sings next to President Donald Trump during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House, attended by religious leaders of different faiths, on May 1, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Seven-in-ten Americans say President Donald Trump is not too or not at all religious, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That’s up 8 percentage points since we last asked this question in fall 2024.

7 in 10 U.S. adults say Trump is not too or not at all religious % who say Donald Trump is … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 7 in 10 U.S. adults say Trump is not too or not at all religious % who say Donald Trump is … Very religious Somewhat religious Not too/Not at all religious 02-2020 7 28 63 03-2021 6 26 67 02-2024 4 25 68 10-2024 6 31 62 04-2026 5 24 70 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

At the same time, many Republicans and White evangelical Protestants say Trump stands up for people with religious beliefs like theirs.

Overall, 70% of U.S. adults now say Trump is not too or not at all religious, while 24% say he is somewhat religious and 5% say he is very religious. The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, just before Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV and posted an image on social media depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure. Trump later deleted the image and said he intended to show himself as a doctor.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are much more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say Trump is not too or not at all religious (89% vs. 49%).

Across faith groups, relatively few Americans view Trump as very religious % who say Donald Trump is … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Across faith groups, relatively few Americans view Trump as very religious % who say Donald Trump is … Very religious Somewhat religious Not too/Not at all religious Group U.S. adults 5 24 70 1 Protestant 5 31 64 2 > White evangelical 5 44 51 2 > White, not evangelical 4 30 66 2 > Black Protestant 3 10 86 2 Catholic 5 24 71 2 > White Catholic 6 32 62 2 > Hispanic Catholic 3 15 80 2 Religiously unaffiliated 5 16 78 2 > Atheist 2 10 87 2 > Agnostic 5 8 86 2 > Nothing in particular 5 20 73 2 Rep/lean Rep 8 42 49 3 Dem/lean Dem 2 8 89 3 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Conversely, Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to say he is somewhat religious (42% vs. 8%). White evangelical Protestants – a mostly Republican-leaning group – are also more inclined than people in other religious groups to view Trump as at least somewhat religious.



But even among Trump’s strongest supporters, relatively few people say they think he is very religious. Just 8% of Republicans and 5% of White evangelicals say this is the case.



People in both political parties have become more likely to say Trump is not too or not at all religious, compared with when we last asked this question in fall 2024. Among religious groups, Hispanic Catholics have had the largest shift on this question. Today, 80% of Hispanic Catholics say Trump is not too or not at all religious, up from 60% in the previous survey.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines how U.S. adults view the religiousness of President Donald Trump and how much they think he stands up for people with religious beliefs similar to their own. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying how religion relates to public life and politics is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. We regularly ask the U.S. public about how they view the religiousness of the president. For example, we have also asked about the religiousness of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and presidential candidates leading up to elections. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

How much does Trump stand up for people’s religious beliefs?

Around one-fifth of U.S. adults (22%) say Trump stands up a great deal or quite a bit for people with religious beliefs similar to their own. Another 14% say he stands up some.

By comparison, 47% say Trump stands up a little or not at all for people with religious beliefs like theirs; 17% are not sure.

Most Republicans say Trump stands up a great deal or quite a bit (43%) or some (22%) for people with their religious beliefs. By contrast, most Democrats (73%) say he stands up a little or not at all for people with their religious beliefs.

Most White evangelicals, like Republicans as a whole, say Trump stands up at least some for people with their religious beliefs.

Two-thirds of White evangelicals say Trump stands up at least some for their religious beliefs % who say Donald Trump stands up for people with religious beliefs similar to theirs … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Two-thirds of White evangelicals say Trump stands up at least some for their religious beliefs % who say Donald Trump stands up for people with religious beliefs similar to theirs … NET A great deal/Quite a bit/Some A great deal/Quite a bit Some NET A little/Not at all Not sure Group April 2026 36 22 14 47 17 1 Feb 2024 38 23 15 44 17 1 Protestant 48 31 17 40 12 2 >White evangelical 67 49 18 25 8 2 >White, not evangelical 47 27 19 42 11 2 >Black Protestant 24 8 11 60 20 2 Catholic 38 24 14 43 19 2 >White Catholic 51 31 20 33 16 2 >Hispanic Catholic 21 14 7 55 24 2 Religiously unaffiliated 19 9 10 56 25 2 >Atheist 7 3 3 76 15 2 >Agnostic 13 6 7 70 16 2 >Nothing in particular 24 11 13 45 30 2 Rep/lean Rep 66 43 22 19 15 3 Dem/lean Dem 11 4 7 73 16 3 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

By contrast, majorities of atheists (76%), agnostics (70%) and Black Protestants (60%) – three groups that traditionally lean Democratic – say Trump stands up a little or not at all for people with their religious beliefs.

About a quarter of Catholics say Trump stands up a great deal or quite a bit for their religious beliefs, while 14% say he stands up some. A larger share of Catholics (43%) say he stands up for their beliefs a little or not at all.

White Catholics are far more likely than Hispanic Catholics to say Trump stands up at least some for people with religious beliefs like theirs. Hispanic Catholics, in turn, have become more likely to say Trump doesn’t stand up for people with their religious beliefs: 55% now say he stands up a little or not at all for their religious beliefs, up from 40% when we last asked this question in February 2024.

Except for this significant change among Hispanic Catholics, Americans’ views on how much Trump stands up for people with their religious beliefs are largely unchanged since February 2024.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.