Catholicism has lost people to religious switching in many countries, while Protestantism has gained in some

Christianity has experienced some of the largest losses from religious switching of any faith group around the world, according to our 2024 surveys. Religious switching refers to when people identify with a different religion in adulthood than they were raised in as a child.
Within Christianity, however, religious switching has affected the two largest subgroups – Catholicism and Protestantism – differently:
- Catholicism has lost more people than it’s gained in nearly all countries that we surveyed.
- Protestantism has seen a net gain from switching in nearly as many places as it has seen a net loss.
Here we take a closer look at religious switching into, out of, and between Catholicism and Protestantism, based on Pew Research Center surveys in 24 countries.
How has religious switching impacted Catholicism?
|Country
|Still identify as Catholic as adults
|Have left Catholicism
|Total raised Catholic
|Poland
|92
|4
|96
|Italy
|67
|22
|89
|Philippines
|78
|10
|88
|Mexico
|66
|21
|87
|Peru
|63
|18
|81
|Spain
|45
|34
|80
|Colombia
|57
|22
|79
|Argentina
|54
|21
|75
|Chile
|44
|26
|70
|Brazil
|44
|25
|69
|France
|34
|26
|60
|Hungary
|57
|2
|59
|Canada
|20
|19
|39
|Germany
|21
|15
|36
|Netherlands
|19
|17
|36
|Kenya
|24
|9
|32
|U.S.
|17
|13
|30
|Australia
|14
|12
|26
|Nigeria
|15
|4
|18
|Ghana
|9
|8
|17
|U.K.
|10
|7
|16
|South Africa
|8
|4
|12
|South Korea
|3
|4
|7
|Sweden
|1
|2
|3
In 12 of the 24 surveyed countries, most of the population was raised Catholic. Those shares range from 59% of adults in Hungary to 96% in Poland.
Many adults who were raised Catholic in these countries still identify with the faith today. For example, 92% of all Polish adults are lifelong Catholics.
But other adults have left the church. Former Catholics (i.e., people who were raised Catholic but no longer identify as such as adults) make up 10% or more of the total population in 15 countries.
And relatively few adults in the countries analyzed enter the church after being raised in another religion or with no religion.
|Country
|Left Catholicism after having been raised Catholic
|Joined Catholicism after NOT having been raised in it
|Spain
|34
|2
|Chile
|26
|2
|France
|26
|2
|Brazil
|25
|2
|Colombia
|22
|3
|Italy
|22
|1
|Argentina
|21
|4
|Mexico
|21
|2
|Canada
|19
|1
|Peru
|18
|4
|Netherlands
|17
|1
|Germany
|15
|1
|U.S.
|13
|2
|Australia
|12
|2
|Philippines
|10
|2
|Kenya
|9
|6
|Ghana
|8
|2
|U.K.
|7
|1
|South Korea
|4
|5
|Poland
|4
|1
|Nigeria
|4
|1
|South Africa
|4
|1
|Hungary
|2
|5
|Sweden
|2
|0
In Italy, for instance, 22% of all adults say they were raised Catholic and no longer identify as such, while 1% were not raised Catholic but have since joined the religion. This results in a net loss of 21 percentage points in the Catholic population in Italy due to religious switching.
Overall, more people left Catholicism than joined it in 21 of the 24 countries we analyzed. Hungary is the only country surveyed where more people joined (5%) than left the church (2%). In the remaining two countries – Kenya and South Korea – similar shares entered and exited Catholicism through switching.
People who leave Catholicism tend to join Protestantism or disaffiliate from religion altogether. Disaffiliation is especially common in parts of Europe and Latin America. That includes Chile, where 19% of all adults are former Catholics who now identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” But in Kenya, Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria and the Philippines, former Catholics are more likely to have joined Protestantism than to have become religious “nones.”
Related: Catholicism Has Declined in Latin America Over the Last Decade
Despite losses from religious switching, Catholics still make up the majority of the population in eight of the 24 places we analyzed. Poland has the largest share of Catholics (92%), followed by the Philippines (80%) and Italy (69%).
Refer to our detailed table for data on religious switching into and out of Catholicism.
How has religious switching impacted Protestantism?
|Country
|Still identify as Protestant as adults
|Have left Protestantism
|Total raised Protestant
|Sweden
|38
|28
|66
|South Africa
|47
|12
|59
|Ghana
|52
|3
|55
|Kenya
|46
|8
|54
|U.K.
|28
|23
|51
|U.S.
|32
|14
|46
|Nigeria
|40
|2
|42
|Germany
|24
|17
|41
|Australia
|18
|16
|34
|South Korea
|15
|16
|31
|Canada
|18
|12
|30
|Netherlands
|14
|14
|28
|Brazil
|14
|6
|20
|Hungary
|15
|3
|18
|Chile
|12
|6
|18
|Peru
|7
|5
|12
|Argentina
|6
|5
|11
|Colombia
|6
|5
|11
|Spain
|3
|4
|7
|France
|2
|3
|6
|Philippines
|3
|2
|5
|Mexico
|3
|1
|4
|Italy
|1
|1
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|2
As with Catholics, former Protestants are a sizable share of the population in many countries around the world. In nine of the 24 countries we analyzed, this group makes up 10% or more of the population.
But unlike with Catholicism, there are several countries where more people have joined Protestantism than have left it. In fact, Protestantism has seen a net gain from switching in nearly as many places as it has seen a net loss.
Most of the countries where Protestantism has had net gains are in Latin America. For example, more Brazilians have joined Protestantism after being raised outside the faith (15%) than have left Protestantism (6%). That has resulted in a 9-point net gain through switching. Most Brazilians who have switched into Protestantism are former Catholics.
|Country
|Left Protestantism after having been raised Protestant
|Joined Protestantism after NOT having been raised in it
|Net change
|Sweden
|28
|4
|More leaving than joining
|U.K.
|23
|3
|More leaving than joining
|Germany
|17
|3
|More leaving than joining
|South Korea
|16
|10
|More leaving than joining
|Australia
|16
|3
|More leaving than joining
|U.S.
|14
|8
|More leaving than joining
|Netherlands
|14
|2
|More leaving than joining
|South Africa
|12
|6
|More leaving than joining
|Canada
|12
|5
|More leaving than joining
|Hungary
|3
|1
|More leaving than joining
|Poland
|1
|0
|More leaving than joining
|Kenya
|8
|9
|Similar shares leaving and joining
|Chile
|6
|7
|Similar shares leaving and joining
|Spain
|4
|3
|Similar shares leaving and joining
|France
|3
|2
|Similar shares leaving and joining
|Italy
|1
|1
|Similar shares leaving and joining
|Mexico
|1
|6
|More joining than leaving
|Nigeria
|2
|5
|More joining than leaving
|Philippines
|2
|8
|More joining than leaving
|Ghana
|3
|10
|More joining than leaving
|Argentina
|5
|9
|More joining than leaving
|Colombia
|5
|10
|More joining than leaving
|Peru
|5
|11
|More joining than leaving
|Brazil
|6
|15
|More joining than leaving
Meanwhile, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Germany are among the countries with the largest net losses.
Adults who leave Protestantism tend to become religiously unaffiliated. For example, 15% of Australians are former Protestants who now identify with no religion; few are now Catholics (1%) or members of other religions (1%).
So where do Protestant populations stand after all this religious switching? In most of the countries analyzed (16 of 24), Protestants account for no more than about a quarter of the total population.
But two countries have majority-Protestant populations: Ghana (62%) and Kenya (55%).
Note: Here are the questions we used for the analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology. Refer to the detailed tables for data on religious switching into and out of Catholicism and Protestantism in all 24 countries.