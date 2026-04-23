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Catholicism has lost people to religious switching in many countries, while Protestantism has gained in some

By , and
(Maskot/Getty Images)
(Maskot/Getty Images)

Christianity has experienced some of the largest losses from religious switching of any faith group around the world, according to our 2024 surveys. Religious switching refers to when people identify with a different religion in adulthood than they were raised in as a child.

Within Christianity, however, religious switching has affected the two largest subgroups – Catholicism and Protestantism – differently:

  • Catholicism has lost more people than it’s gained in nearly all countries that we surveyed.
  • Protestantism has seen a net gain from switching in nearly as many places as it has seen a net loss.

Here we take a closer look at religious switching into, out of, and between Catholicism and Protestantism, based on Pew Research Center surveys in 24 countries.

What is ‘religious switching’?

Religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person says they were raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood).

We use the term religious switching instead of “conversion” because the changes can be in many directions – including from having been raised in a religion to being unaffiliated – and may not involve a formal initiation process.

In this analysis, we analyze switching into, out of, and between Catholicism and Protestantism. Here are three examples of what that could look like:

  • Someone who was raised Catholic but now identifies as Protestant
  • Someone who was raised Protestant but is now atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular”
  • Someone who was raised Buddhist but now identifies as Catholic
About this research

This analysis explores religious switching within Christianity. Specifically, we look at movement into, out of, and between Catholicism and Protestantism in countries across Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Why did we do this? 

Pew Research Center does opinion surveys, demographic studies and other research to better understand the role of religion in public life, among other topics.

How did we do this? 

This analysis uses Pew Research Center surveys of 24 countries, including the United States. The U.S. data comes from the Center’s 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study (RLS). The international data comes from surveys conducted in spring 2024.

Here are the questions we used for the analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology. Refer to the detailed tables for data on religious switching into and out of Catholicism and Protestantism in all 24 countries.

The spring 2024 international surveys included additional countries that are not in this analysis because they did not differentiate between Protestants and Catholics or because they have very small populations of people – 1% or less – who were raised or currently identify as Protestant or Catholic.

Who funded this work? 

This analysis was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

How has religious switching impacted Catholicism?

In Poland, 92% of all adults are lifelong Catholics
% of all adults in each country who say they were raised Catholic and …
Chart
Note: Figures may not sum to “Total raised Catholic” column due to rounding.
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In Poland, 92% of all adults are lifelong Catholics
% of all adults in each country who say they were raised Catholic and …
CountryStill identify as Catholic as adultsHave left CatholicismTotal raised Catholic
Poland92496
Italy672289
Philippines781088
Mexico662187
Peru631881
Spain453480
Colombia572279
Argentina542175
Chile442670
Brazil442569
France342660
Hungary57259
Canada201939
Germany211536
Netherlands191736
Kenya24932
U.S.171330
Australia141226
Nigeria15418
Ghana9817
U.K.10716
South Africa8412
South Korea347
Sweden123
Download data as .csv
Note: Figures may not sum to “Total raised Catholic” column due to rounding.
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In 12 of the 24 surveyed countries, most of the population was raised Catholic. Those shares range from 59% of adults in Hungary to 96% in Poland.

Many adults who were raised Catholic in these countries still identify with the faith today. For example, 92% of all Polish adults are lifelong Catholics.

But other adults have left the church. Former Catholics (i.e., people who were raised Catholic but no longer identify as such as adults) make up 10% or more of the total population in 15 countries.

And relatively few adults in the countries analyzed enter the church after being raised in another religion or with no religion.

In most countries, more people have left Catholicism since childhood than joined
% of all adults in each country who say they …
Chart
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In most countries, more people have left Catholicism since childhood than joined
% of all adults in each country who say they …
CountryLeft Catholicism after having been raised CatholicJoined Catholicism after NOT having been raised in it
Spain342
Chile262
France262
Brazil252
Colombia223
Italy221
Argentina214
Mexico212
Canada191
Peru184
Netherlands171
Germany151
U.S.132
Australia122
Philippines102
Kenya96
Ghana82
U.K.71
South Korea45
Poland41
Nigeria41
South Africa41
Hungary25
Sweden20
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In Italy, for instance, 22% of all adults say they were raised Catholic and no longer identify as such, while 1% were not raised Catholic but have since joined the religion. This results in a net loss of 21 percentage points in the Catholic population in Italy due to religious switching.

Overall, more people left Catholicism than joined it in 21 of the 24 countries we analyzed. Hungary is the only country surveyed where more people joined (5%) than left the church (2%). In the remaining two countries – Kenya and South Korea – similar shares entered and exited Catholicism through switching.

People who leave Catholicism tend to join Protestantism or disaffiliate from religion altogether. Disaffiliation is especially common in parts of Europe and Latin America. That includes Chile, where 19% of all adults are former Catholics who now identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” But in Kenya, Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria and the Philippines, former Catholics are more likely to have joined Protestantism than to have become religious “nones.”

Related: Catholicism Has Declined in Latin America Over the Last Decade

Despite losses from religious switching, Catholics still make up the majority of the population in eight of the 24 places we analyzed. Poland has the largest share of Catholics (92%), followed by the Philippines (80%) and Italy (69%).

Refer to our detailed table for data on religious switching into and out of Catholicism.

How has religious switching impacted Protestantism?

Around half of Ghanaian, Kenyan and South African adults are lifelong Protestants
% of all adults in each country who say they were raised Protestant and …
Chart
Note: Figures may not sum to “Total raised Protestant” column due to rounding.
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Around half of Ghanaian, Kenyan and South African adults are lifelong Protestants
% of all adults in each country who say they were raised Protestant and …
CountryStill identify as Protestant as adultsHave left ProtestantismTotal raised Protestant
Sweden382866
South Africa471259
Ghana52355
Kenya46854
U.K.282351
U.S.321446
Nigeria40242
Germany241741
Australia181634
South Korea151631
Canada181230
Netherlands141428
Brazil14620
Hungary15318
Chile12618
Peru7512
Argentina6511
Colombia6511
Spain347
France236
Philippines325
Mexico314
Italy112
Poland112
Download data as .csv
Note: Figures may not sum to “Total raised Protestant” column due to rounding.
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

As with Catholics, former Protestants are a sizable share of the population in many countries around the world. In nine of the 24 countries we analyzed, this group makes up 10% or more of the population.

But unlike with Catholicism, there are several countries where more people have joined Protestantism than have left it. In fact, Protestantism has seen a net gain from switching in nearly as many places as it has seen a net loss.

Most of the countries where Protestantism has had net gains are in Latin America. For example, more Brazilians have joined Protestantism after being raised outside the faith (15%) than have left Protestantism (6%). That has resulted in a 9-point net gain through switching. Most Brazilians who have switched into Protestantism are former Catholics.

Protestantism has seen net gains from religious switching almost as often as it has seen net losses
% of all adults in each country who say they …
Chart
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Protestantism has seen net gains from religious switching almost as often as it has seen net losses
% of all adults in each country who say they …
CountryLeft Protestantism after having been raised ProtestantJoined Protestantism after NOT having been raised in itNet change
Sweden284More leaving than joining
U.K.233More leaving than joining
Germany173More leaving than joining
South Korea1610More leaving than joining
Australia163More leaving than joining
U.S.148More leaving than joining
Netherlands142More leaving than joining
South Africa126More leaving than joining
Canada125More leaving than joining
Hungary31More leaving than joining
Poland10More leaving than joining
Kenya89Similar shares leaving and joining
Chile67Similar shares leaving and joining
Spain43Similar shares leaving and joining
France32Similar shares leaving and joining
Italy11Similar shares leaving and joining
Mexico16More joining than leaving
Nigeria25More joining than leaving
Philippines28More joining than leaving
Ghana310More joining than leaving
Argentina59More joining than leaving
Colombia510More joining than leaving
Peru511More joining than leaving
Brazil615More joining than leaving
Download data as .csv
Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Meanwhile, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Germany are among the countries with the largest net losses.

Adults who leave Protestantism tend to become religiously unaffiliated. For example, 15% of Australians are former Protestants who now identify with no religion; few are now Catholics (1%) or members of other religions (1%).

So where do Protestant populations stand after all this religious switching? In most of the countries analyzed (16 of 24), Protestants account for no more than about a quarter of the total population.

But two countries have majority-Protestant populations: Ghana (62%) and Kenya (55%).

Note: Here are the questions we used for the analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology. Refer to the detailed tables for data on religious switching into and out of Catholicism and Protestantism in all 24 countries.

RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Lesage, Kirsten, William Miner and Rebecca Leppert. 2026. “Catholicism has lost people to religious switching in many countries, while Protestantism has gained in some.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/6zk1-6058.

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Download Kirsten Lesage's photo

Kirsten Lesage is a research associate focusing on religion at Pew Research Center.

Download William Miner's photo

William Miner is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes and religion at Pew Research Center.

Download Rebecca Leppert's photo

Rebecca Leppert is a writer/editor at Pew Research Center, focusing on religion.