Trump’s approval rating hits second-term low among his Latino voters, though many still approve

A campaign sign in Houston on Election Day 2024. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

A clear majority of President Donald Trump’s 2024 voters continue to approve of the job he is doing in office, but his rating has declined among this group and the public as a whole – and his standing has dropped more sharply among his Hispanic voters than among his non-Hispanic backers.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April finds that 66% of Latino Trump voters approve of his job performance. That’s down 27 percentage points since the start of his second term.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores approval ratings for President Donald Trump among those who voted for him in 2024 – and in particular, among his Latino voters. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Latinos’ views of politics, including views of the president, for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026, including 778 Hispanic adults. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. In this analysis, we specifically looked at validated voters – adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted after the 2024 election. Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Meanwhile, the share of non-Hispanic Trump voters who approve of his performance has fallen by 16 points, to 79%. As a result, the gap in Trump voters’ evaluations of the president has widened since February 2025.

Trump’s approval rating falls sharply among his 2024 Hispanic supporters % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president * The February 2025 survey included 148 Hispanic Trump voters, for an effective sample size of 95 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Note: Hispanics are of any race. Trump voters are adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Trump’s approval rating falls sharply among his 2024 Hispanic supporters % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president Hispanic adults Non-Hispanic adults Hispanic Trump 2024 voters Non-Hispanic Trump 2024 voters 4/26/2026 22% 37% 66% 79% 1/26/2026 26% 39% 75% 84% 9/28/2025 27% 42% 81% 88% 6/8/2025 30% 44% 83% 89% 2/2/2025 36% 49% 93% 95% Download data as .csv * The February 2025 survey included 148 Hispanic Trump voters, for an effective sample size of 95 and a margin of error of plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Note: Hispanics are of any race. Trump voters are adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The steeper drop in approval among Latino Trump voters highlights shifts within an important segment of Trump’s electoral coalition.

With fast population growth over the past few decades, Latinos made up the second-largest racial and ethnic group of eligible voters by 2024. About 36 million Latino adults were U.S. citizens and therefore eligible to vote.

Latinos were also more likely to vote for Trump in 2024 than in prior elections. In 2024, 48% of Latino voters backed him, according to the Center’s 2025 study on validated voters, up from 36% in 2020 and 28% in 2016.

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.