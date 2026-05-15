Trump’s approval rating hits second-term low among his Latino voters, though many still approve

A clear majority of President Donald Trump’s 2024 voters continue to approve of the job he is doing in office, but his rating has declined among this group and the public as a whole – and his standing has dropped more sharply among his Hispanic voters than among his non-Hispanic backers.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April finds that 66% of Latino Trump voters approve of his job performance. That’s down 27 percentage points since the start of his second term.
Meanwhile, the share of non-Hispanic Trump voters who approve of his performance has fallen by 16 points, to 79%. As a result, the gap in Trump voters’ evaluations of the president has widened since February 2025.
Note: Hispanics are of any race. Trump voters are adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election.
|Hispanic adults
|Non-Hispanic adults
|Hispanic Trump 2024 voters
|Non-Hispanic Trump 2024 voters
|4/26/2026
|22%
|37%
|66%
|79%
|1/26/2026
|26%
|39%
|75%
|84%
|9/28/2025
|27%
|42%
|81%
|88%
|6/8/2025
|30%
|44%
|83%
|89%
|2/2/2025
|36%
|49%
|93%
|95%
Note: Hispanics are of any race. Trump voters are adult citizens who had a record of voting, based on official state election results. We asked them who they voted for in a survey conducted in the month after the 2024 election.
The steeper drop in approval among Latino Trump voters highlights shifts within an important segment of Trump’s electoral coalition.
With fast population growth over the past few decades, Latinos made up the second-largest racial and ethnic group of eligible voters by 2024. About 36 million Latino adults were U.S. citizens and therefore eligible to vote.
Latinos were also more likely to vote for Trump in 2024 than in prior elections. In 2024, 48% of Latino voters backed him, according to the Center’s 2025 study on validated voters, up from 36% in 2020 and 28% in 2016.
Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.