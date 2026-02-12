How Americans view key members of the Trump administration

Americans have more negative than positive views of the president and key members of his administration.
|Person
|group
|Unfavorable
|Favorable
|Never heard of this person
|Donald Trump
|pres/vp
|58%
|40%
|1%
|JD Vance
|pres/vp
|52%
|38%
|9%
|Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|cabinet
|48%
|44%
|6%
|Marco Rubio
|cabinet
|44%
|34%
|19%
|Pete Hegseth
|cabinet
|41%
|26%
|31%
A 58% majority say they have an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump, and 40% have a favorable view, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 U.S. adults, conducted Jan. 20-26.
By a similar margin, the public also has a more negative than positive view of Vice President JD Vance: 52% view him unfavorably, while 38% have a favorable opinion. About one-in-ten (9%) say they have not heard of Vance.
Americans also view three other key administration officials more negatively than positively, though sizable shares are not familiar with some of them:
- About half of adults (48%) have an unfavorable view of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while 44% have a favorable view. Few (6%) have not heard of him.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also viewed more unfavorably (44%) than favorably (34%). About two-in-ten (19%) say they have not heard of him.
- Americans are less familiar with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. About a third (31%) say they have not heard of him. Still, more hold an unfavorable view (41%) than favorable view of him (26%).
How Republicans and Democrats view key administration officials
Nearly eight-in-ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (79%) have a favorable view of Trump, while 20% have an unfavorable view. (These ratings largely parallel his job approval rating.)
By wide margins, Republicans also view the other administration officials in our survey more positively than negatively. Similar to Americans overall, Republicans are more familiar with some of them (Vance, Kennedy) than others (Rubio, Hegseth).
Large majorities of Democrats say they have unfavorable views of Trump and the other administration officials asked about in the survey.
|Respondent Party
|Person
|Unfavorable
|Favorable
|Never heard of this person
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Donald Trump
|20%
|79%
|1%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Donald Trump
|93%
|6%
|1%
|Rep/Lean Rep
|JD Vance
|18%
|75%
|6%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|JD Vance
|84%
|6%
|9%
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|20%
|74%
|5%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|78%
|16%
|5%
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Marco Rubio
|16%
|64%
|19%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Marco Rubio
|75%
|7%
|17%
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Pete Hegseth
|14%
|52%
|33%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Pete Hegseth
|68%
|4%
|27%
Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.