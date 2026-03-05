In the U.S. and other countries, fewer people now say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral

(doidam10 via Getty Images)

Do you need to believe in God to be moral and have good values? Views on this question vary widely around the world, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey of 25 countries.

About this research This analysis explores whether adults in 25 surveyed countries think belief in God is necessary to be moral and how those views have changed over time. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion and related topics, such as morality, has long been part of the Center’s research around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion. How did we do this? For data outside the United States, this analysis draws on nationally representative surveys of 28,333 adults conducted from Jan. 8 to April 26, 2025. We conducted these surveys: Over the phone in Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom

in Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom Face-to-face in Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey

in Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey Using a mixed-mode probability-based online panel in Australia In the U.S., we surveyed 3,605 adults from March 24 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Is belief in God necessary to be moral? Views differ widely by country % who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Is belief in God necessary to be moral? Views differ widely by country % who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values Group Not necessary Necessary U.S. NA 68 31 Canada NA 77 21 Greece EU 70 30 Hungary EU 73 27 Italy EU 74 25 U.K. EU 77 22 Germany EU 78 21 Netherlands EU 81 18 Poland EU 80 16 France EU 83 16 Spain EU 84 15 Sweden EU 89 10 Indonesia ASIA 1 99 India ASIA 13 85 South Korea ASIA 52 47 Japan ASIA 62 34 Australia ASIA 89 11 Turkey MENA 22 76 Israel MENA 53 43 Kenya SSA 6 94 South Africa SSA 19 80 Nigeria SSA 23 77 Brazil LATAM 26 74 Mexico LATAM 47 53 Argentina LATAM 55 44 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Nearly everyone in Indonesia (99%), as well as the vast majority of people in Kenya (94%), India (85%) and South Africa (80%), say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral.

By contrast, in about a dozen countries, two-thirds of adults or more say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral. This includes the United States (68%), Poland (80%), Spain (84%) and Sweden (89%).

In some countries – including the U.S. – declining shares of people say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values, according to the survey.

Downward trend in the U.S.

In the U.S., we’ve asked this question 18 times since 2002. That includes eight surveys conducted online using our American Trends Panel and 10 surveys conducted by telephone.

Americans have become less likely to say belief in God is needed to be moral % who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The dots in the graphic are placed at the midpoint of each survey’s field dates. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans have become less likely to say belief in God is needed to be moral % who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values Not necessary (online) Necessary (online) Not necessary (phone) Necessary (phone) Mar 24-30, 2025 68 31 Apr 8-14, 2024 67 32 Mar 21-27, 2022 65 34 Nov 19, 2019-June 3, 2020 67 32 Jan 6-19, 2020 65 35 Sep 5-16, 2019 59 39 Sep 3-15, 2019 63 36 May 13-June 18, 2019 54 44 Dec 4-18, 2017 66 33 Jun 8-Jul 9, 2017 56 42 Jul 7-Aug 4, 2014 58 42 Jan 23-Mar 16, 2014 53 45 Mar 25-Apr 14, 2011 46 53 Feb 22-Mar 14, 2011 49 48 April 23-May 6, 2007 41 57 Dec, 2004 46 50 Aug 19-Sept 8, 2002 40 58 March, 2002 50 47 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The dots in the graphic are placed at the midpoint of each survey’s field dates. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

From 2002 through 2011, Americans were split fairly evenly or tilted toward the view that people need to believe in God to be moral and have good values.

Starting in 2014, however, Americans have been more likely to say the opposite – that belief in God is not necessary to be moral. Since 2020, about two-thirds of U.S. adults have taken this position.

(In 2014, Pew Research Center conducted a study to determine whether survey respondents tend to answer certain questions differently on the phone with a live interviewer than they do when they take a survey online. That study found no major differences between phone and online responses for this question.)

Declines around the world

In Pew Research Center surveys going back as far as 2002, people in many other countries also have become less inclined to say that belief in God is necessary to be moral.

In just the past three years (from 2022 to 2025), 11 countries have seen a decline in the percentage of adults who say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values. This includes a 16 percentage point drop in Germany, where 21% of adults currently hold this view, down from 37% in 2022.

In some countries, the most recent comparable survey is from 2019. In four of those countries (Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria and South Africa), the share of adults who connect belief in God with morality has declined. In three others (Kenya, Mexico and Turkey), views have not changed.

Only two surveyed countries – India and Indonesia – have seen an increase in the portion of people who say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral.

Indians today are 6 points more likely than in 2019 (85% vs. 79%) and 15 points more likely than in 2013 (85% vs. 70%) to say belief in God is necessary to be moral. In Indonesia, 96% of adults or more have connected belief in God with morality all five times we’ve asked the question since 2007.

The relationship between belief in God and thinking it’s necessary to be moral

There’s a strong correlation between believing in God and saying that belief in God is necessary to be moral.

In seven of the countries we surveyed in 2025 – Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey – a clear majority of the public links belief in God with morality. All seven also have a very high percentage of adults who express belief in God, according to a separate Center survey from 2024.

In places where more people believe in God, larger shares connect that belief with morality % who say they believe in God (vertical axis) Note: In Hungary and Poland, 2025 data was collected by telephone, while 2024 data was collected face-to-face. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey; belief in God from Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted July 31-Aug. 6, 2023. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In places where more people believe in God, larger shares connect that belief with morality % who say they believe in God (vertical axis) % who say it is necessary to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values % who say they believe in God Country 99 100 Indonesia 94 100 Kenya 85 97 India 80 95 South Africa 77 100 Nigeria 76 96 Turkey 74 98 Brazil 53 94 Mexico 47 47 South Korea 44 90 Argentina 43 74 Israel 34 46 Japan 31 78 U.S. 30 80 Greece 27 63 Hungary 25 74 Italy 22 57 U.K. 21 60 Canada 21 56 Germany 18 49 Netherlands 16 83 Poland 16 53 France 15 57 Spain 11 49 Australia 10 33 Sweden Download data as .csv Note: In Hungary and Poland, 2025 data was collected by telephone, while 2024 data was collected face-to-face. Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey; belief in God from Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted July 31-Aug. 6, 2023. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

At the other end of the spectrum, people in Sweden are the least likely to express belief in God (33%) out of the countries we surveyed in 2024. Perhaps not surprisingly, just 10% of Swedes say this type of belief is necessary to be moral and have good values.

Similarly, within countries, people who say religion is very important in their lives are much more likely than other adults to say that belief in God is required to be moral.

In Hungary, for instance, two-thirds of adults who say religion is very important to them also say that belief in God is necessary to be moral. Among Hungarians who place less personal importance on religion, by comparison, just 19% connect belief in God with morality.

Related: In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely To View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.