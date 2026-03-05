Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

In the U.S. and other countries, fewer people now say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral

Do you need to believe in God to be moral and have good values? Views on this question vary widely around the world, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey of 25 countries.

About this research

This analysis explores whether adults in 25 surveyed countries think belief in God is necessary to be moral and how those views have changed over time.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion and related topics, such as morality, has long been part of the Center’s research around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on religion.

How did we do this?

For data outside the United States, this analysis draws on nationally representative surveys of 28,333 adults conducted from Jan. 8 to April 26, 2025. We conducted these surveys:

  • Over the phone in Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom
  • Face-to-face in Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey
  • Using a mixed-mode probability-based online panel in Australia
A map showing the countries included in this analysis.

In the U.S., we surveyed 3,605 adults from March 24 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP).

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Is belief in God necessary to be moral? Views differ widely by country
% who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Is belief in God necessary to be moral? Views differ widely by country
% who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values
GroupNot necessaryNecessary
U.S.NA6831
CanadaNA7721
GreeceEU7030
HungaryEU7327
ItalyEU7425
U.K.EU7722
GermanyEU7821
NetherlandsEU8118
PolandEU8016
FranceEU8316
SpainEU8415
SwedenEU8910
IndonesiaASIA199
IndiaASIA1385
South KoreaASIA5247
JapanASIA6234
AustraliaASIA8911
TurkeyMENA2276
IsraelMENA5343
KenyaSSA694
South AfricaSSA1980
NigeriaSSA2377
BrazilLATAM2674
MexicoLATAM4753
ArgentinaLATAM5544
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Nearly everyone in Indonesia (99%), as well as the vast majority of people in Kenya (94%), India (85%) and South Africa (80%), say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral.

By contrast, in about a dozen countries, two-thirds of adults or more say it’s not necessary to believe in God to be moral. This includes the United States (68%), Poland (80%), Spain (84%) and Sweden (89%).

In some countries – including the U.S. – declining shares of people say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values, according to the survey.

Downward trend in the U.S.

In the U.S., we’ve asked this question 18 times since 2002. That includes eight surveys conducted online using our American Trends Panel and 10 surveys conducted by telephone.

Americans have become less likely to say belief in God is needed to be moral
% who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The dots in the graphic are placed at the midpoint of each survey’s field dates.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans have become less likely to say belief in God is needed to be moral
% who say it is __ to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values
Not necessary (online)Necessary (online)Not necessary (phone)Necessary (phone)
Mar 24-30, 20256831
Apr 8-14, 20246732
Mar 21-27, 20226534
Nov 19, 2019-June 3, 20206732
Jan 6-19, 20206535
Sep 5-16, 20195939
Sep 3-15, 20196336
May 13-June 18, 20195444
Dec 4-18, 20176633
Jun 8-Jul 9, 20175642
Jul 7-Aug 4, 20145842
Jan 23-Mar 16, 20145345
Mar 25-Apr 14, 20114653
Feb 22-Mar 14, 20114948
April 23-May 6, 20074157
Dec, 20044650
Aug 19-Sept 8, 20024058
March, 20025047
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The dots in the graphic are placed at the midpoint of each survey’s field dates.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

From 2002 through 2011, Americans were split fairly evenly or tilted toward the view that people need to believe in God to be moral and have good values.

Starting in 2014, however, Americans have been more likely to say the opposite – that belief in God is not necessary to be moral. Since 2020, about two-thirds of U.S. adults have taken this position.

(In 2014, Pew Research Center conducted a study to determine whether survey respondents tend to answer certain questions differently on the phone with a live interviewer than they do when they take a survey online. That study found no major differences between phone and online responses for this question.)

Declines around the world

In Pew Research Center surveys going back as far as 2002, people in many other countries also have become less inclined to say that belief in God is necessary to be moral.

In just the past three years (from 2022 to 2025), 11 countries have seen a decline in the percentage of adults who say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values. This includes a 16 percentage point drop in Germany, where 21% of adults currently hold this view, down from 37% in 2022.

A table showing that, in places where more people believe in God, larger shares connect that belief with morality.

In some countries, the most recent comparable survey is from 2019. In four of those countries (Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria and South Africa), the share of adults who connect belief in God with morality has declined. In three others (Kenya, Mexico and Turkey), views have not changed.

Only two surveyed countries – India and Indonesia – have seen an increase in the portion of people who say it’s necessary to believe in God to be moral.

Indians today are 6 points more likely than in 2019 (85% vs. 79%) and 15 points more likely than in 2013 (85% vs. 70%) to say belief in God is necessary to be moral. In Indonesia, 96% of adults or more have connected belief in God with morality all five times we’ve asked the question since 2007.

The relationship between belief in God and thinking it’s necessary to be moral

There’s a strong correlation between believing in God and saying that belief in God is necessary to be moral.

In seven of the countries we surveyed in 2025 – Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey – a clear majority of the public links belief in God with morality. All seven also have a very high percentage of adults who express belief in God, according to a separate Center survey from 2024.

In places where more people believe in God, larger shares connect that belief with morality
% who say they believe in God (vertical axis)
Chart
Note: In Hungary and Poland, 2025 data was collected by telephone, while 2024 data was collected face-to-face.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey; belief in God from Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted July 31-Aug. 6, 2023.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In places where more people believe in God, larger shares connect that belief with morality
% who say they believe in God (vertical axis)
% who say it is necessary to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values% who say they believe in GodCountry
99100Indonesia
94100Kenya
8597India
8095South Africa
77100Nigeria
7696Turkey
7498Brazil
5394Mexico
4747South Korea
4490Argentina
4374Israel
3446Japan
3178U.S.
3080Greece
2763Hungary
2574Italy
2257U.K.
2160Canada
2156Germany
1849Netherlands
1683Poland
1653France
1557Spain
1149Australia
1033Sweden
Download data as .csv
Note: In Hungary and Poland, 2025 data was collected by telephone, while 2024 data was collected face-to-face.
Source: Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey; belief in God from Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey and survey of U.S. adults conducted July 31-Aug. 6, 2023.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

At the other end of the spectrum, people in Sweden are the least likely to express belief in God (33%) out of the countries we surveyed in 2024. Perhaps not surprisingly, just 10% of Swedes say this type of belief is necessary to be moral and have good values.

Similarly, within countries, people who say religion is very important in their lives are much more likely than other adults to say that belief in God is required to be moral.

In Hungary, for instance, two-thirds of adults who say religion is very important to them also say that belief in God is necessary to be moral. Among Hungarians who place less personal importance on religion, by comparison, just 19% connect belief in God with morality.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

