“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?”

About this research This Pew Research Center report examines what Americans say they hear from their clergy about current social and political issues. It is based on adults who say they attend religious services at least once or twice a month. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion’s role in public life is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. In recent months, the media has followed how religious groups are engaging with important political issues, including immigration, U.S. military action in Iran, abortion and more. We designed this survey to learn what Americans are hearing about these and other topics from the clergy in their own houses of worship. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), including 1,391 people who say they attend religious services at least monthly. The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026. The overall margin of error for respondents who attend religious services at least monthly is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

A new Pew Research Center survey finds that two-thirds of U.S. adults who regularly attend religious services say they have heard their clergy speak about at least one political or social issue in the past few months. Of the seven topics we asked about, abortion, Israel and homosexuality were among the most commonly cited.

66% of Americans who regularly attend religious services hear about at least one political or social issue from their clergy Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months the clergy at their place of worship have spoken out about … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 66% of Americans who regularly attend religious services hear about at least one political or social issue from their clergy Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months the clergy at their place of worship have spoken out about … Issue Percent Category Abortion 35 1 Israel 34 1 Homosexuality 31 1 Immigration 27 1 U.S. military action in Iran 25 1 The environment 24 1 People who are transgender 23 1 NET Have heard about at least one of these 66 2 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

When people hear their minister, priest, rabbi or other clergyperson speak out about these topics, they report that they tend to hear messages against abortion, against homosexuality or in support of Israel. Fewer Americans say they’ve recently heard the clergy at their place of worship speak in favor of abortion rights, encourage acceptance of people who are gay or lesbian, or criticize Israel.

The nationwide survey, conducted April 6-12, 2026, included 1,391 U.S. adults who say they go to religious services at least once or twice a month. We also asked respondents about four additional social and political issues, spanning topics such as immigration and U.S. military action in Iran.

On these topics, we found that Americans who regularly attend religious services hear more about:

The need to welcome and support immigrants (15%) than the need for stricter immigration enforcement (3%)

enforcement (3%) Protecting the environment (15%) than opposing environmental regulations (3%)

(15%) than opposing environmental regulations (3%) Opposing transgender identity (15%) than accepting people who are transgender (3%)

The messages from American pulpits appear to be more mixed when it comes to U.S. military action in Iran. About one-in-ten regular attenders (8%) say they have recently heard their clergy speak in opposition to the U.S. military action in Iran, while 4% say their religious leaders have spoken in support of it. An additional 9% report that their clergy have talked about the conflict without supporting or opposing it.

More regular attenders say they hear messages from their clergy against abortion than in support of abortion rights Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More regular attenders say they hear messages from their clergy against abortion than in support of abortion rights Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Against abortion In support of abortion rights Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this Abortion 30 2 1 2 64 Against homosexuality To encourage acceptance of people who are gay or lesbian Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this Homosexuality 20 3 4 4 68 Against transgender identity To encourage acceptance of people who are transgender Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this People who are transgender 15 3 3 3 75 For stricter immigration enforcement Need to be welcoming and supportive of immigrants Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this Immigration 3 15 5 4 71 Against environmental regulations Need to protect the environment Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this The environment 3 15 3 4 74 To criticize Israel To support Israel Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this Israel 3 15 3 12 64 In opposition to U.S. military action In support of U.S. military action Both Neither NET Clergy have not talked about this U.S. military action in Iran 8 4 4 9 73 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The survey also shows that many Americans are not sure whether the leaders of their religious congregations are Republicans or Democrats.

Among people who attend services at least once or twice a month, 19% say they think their clergy are mostly Republicans, while 8% think their clergy are mostly Democrats. But most either think their clergy are politically mixed (27%) or say they’re unsure about their clergy’s political leanings (44%).

How religious groups differ in what they hear from their clergy

Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, Catholics and White evangelical Protestants are the most likely to say their clergy have spoken recently about abortion.

In addition, White evangelicals are especially likely to say they hear their clergy talk about homosexuality. And Catholics stand out for hearing immigration discussed in their churches.

By contrast, White evangelicals are less likely than others to say their clergy discuss environmental issues. About one-in-ten White evangelicals say they’ve recently heard their clergy talk about the environment, compared with about a quarter of regular attenders who belong to other major Christian denominations.

Half of Catholic Mass attenders say their clergy recently spoke about abortion Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months the clergy at their place of worship has spoken out about … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Half of Catholic Mass attenders say their clergy recently spoke about abortion Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months the clergy at their place of worship has spoken out about … Abortion Homosexuality People who are transgender Immigration The environment Israel U.S. military action in Iran White evang. Prot. 43 42 28 18 13 39 20 White Prot., not evang. 18 22 17 23 27 22 19 Black Protestant 20 30 24 31 27 32 28 Catholic 49 16 15 41 28 25 30 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

(The survey was open to people of all religions, but there are not enough respondents from other religious groups – such as Jews, Muslims, Buddhists or Hindus – who regularly attend religious services to be able to analyze their responses separately. Read more on why we typically can’t report the views of smaller U.S. religious groups.)

Regular attenders in most of the large U.S. religious groups we can analyze are more likely to say their clergy have spoken out against abortion, homosexuality and transgender identity than in support of abortion rights or accepting people who are gay, lesbian or transgender.

White nonevangelical Protestants report hearing a mix of messages from their clergy on homosexuality, transgender identity Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook White nonevangelical Protestants report hearing a mix of messages from their clergy on homosexuality, transgender identity Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Against abortion In support of abortion rights Both Neither NET Clergy have not spoken about abortion White evang. Prot. 40 1 <1 2 56 White Prot., not evang. 15 1 0 2 81 Black Protestant 12 3 2 2 77 Catholic 44 <1 <1 4 51 Against homo-sexuality To encourage acceptance of people who are gay or lesbian Both Neither NET Clergy have not spoken about homo-sexuality White evang. Prot. 30 2 6 4 57 White Prot., not evang. 10 6 3 4 78 Black Protestant 18 1 5 5 68 Catholic 11 1 2 1 83 Against trans-gender identity To encourage acceptance of people who are transgender Both Neither NET Clergy have not spoken about people who are transgender White evang. Prot. 20 1 3 3 70 White Prot., not evang. 7 8 <1 1 83 Black Protestant 17 1 3 3 74 Catholic 7 3 4 1 84 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

White nonevangelical Protestants are the exception: They are as likely to say their clergy urge acceptance of gay, lesbian and transgender people as to say they hear messages from the pulpit against homosexuality or against transgender identity.

Regular service attenders generally hear speech from their clergy about the need to protect the environment rather than speech against environmental regulations Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Regular service attenders generally hear speech from their clergy about the need to protect the environment rather than speech against environmental regulations Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics For stricter immigration enforcement The need to be welcoming and supportive of immigrants Both Neither NET Clergy have spoken about immigration White evang. Prot. 4 4 6 4 79 White Prot., not evang. 3 18 <1 2 76 Black Protestant 2 20 7 3 67 Catholic 1 29 7 4 58 Against environ-mental regulations The need to protect the environment Both Neither NET Clergy have spoken about the environment White evangelical 1 7 3 3 85 White, not evangelical 0 23 1 3 73 Black Protestant 2 13 7 6 71 Catholic <1 18 4 6 72 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Both Catholics and members of most Protestant subgroups who regularly attend religious services are more likely to say their clergy have spoken in support of immigrants and protecting the environment than to report hearing the alternative.

White evangelicals, on the other hand, are just as likely to say their clergy have called for stricter immigration enforcement (4%) as to say their clergy have talked about needing to welcome and support immigrants (4%).

What regular religious attenders hear from their clergy about Israel and Iran Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook What regular religious attenders hear from their clergy about Israel and Iran Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say that in the past few months they have heard the clergy at their place of worship speak out about the following topics To criticize Israel To support Israel Both Neither NET Clergy have not spoken about Israel White evang. Prot. 1 24 1 13 58 White Prot., not evang. 3 5 1 13 77 Black Protestant 3 16 5 7 66 Catholic 2 7 3 13 74 In opposition to U.S. military action In support of U.S. military action Both Neither NET Clergy have not spoken about U.S. military action in Iran White evang. Prot. 2 7 4 7 78 White Prot., not evang. 7 3 1 8 81 Black Protestant 10 2 8 7 70 Catholic 12 3 4 10 69 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer the question about whether their clergy have recently spoken about each topic or the question about which messages they hear are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The pattern of messaging on U.S. military action in Iran is somewhat less clear.

Catholics, White nonevangelical Protestants and Black Protestants are about as likely to say their clergy have spoken in opposition to U.S. military action in Iran as they are to say their clergy have spoken about the conflict without either supporting or opposing it.

On Israel, White evangelicals and Black Protestants who attend religious services at least monthly are more likely to say they have heard messages of support, rather than criticism, from their clergy.

But roughly one-in ten adults in most of the large U.S. religious groups analyzed here say they’ve heard their clergy speak about Israel in ways that are neither supportive nor critical.

How regular attenders perceive their clergy’s partisanship

The survey also asked regular attenders whether the clergy or other religious leaders at their place of worship are mostly Republicans, mostly Democrats, or a mix of both.

Relatively few regular service attenders see a clear partisan tilt among their clergy Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say the clergy or other religious leaders at their place of worship are mostly … Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Relatively few regular service attenders see a clear partisan tilt among their clergy Among U.S. adults who attend religious services at least monthly, % who say the clergy or other religious leaders at their place of worship are mostly … Republicans Democrats A mix of both Not sure No answer Group All regular attenders 19 8 27 44 1 1 White evang. Prot. 36 3 25 36 1 2 White Prot., not evang. 15 13 26 44 3 2 Black Protestant 8 21 25 44 3 2 Catholic 9 2 29 59 1 2 Rep/lean Rep 28 3 26 43 1 3 Dem/lean Dem 8 16 32 44 <1 3 Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.

“What Political Issues Do Americans Hear About in Church?” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Upward of four-in-ten attenders (44%) say they are unsure about their clergy’s political affiliation. About a quarter (27%) say their religious leaders are a mix of both Republicans and Democrats, while fewer say they are either mostly Republicans (19%) or mostly Democrats (8%).

Across groups, some regular attenders stand out:

36% of White evangelical Protestants say their clergy are mostly Republicans, while just 3% say they are mostly Democrats.

say their clergy are mostly Republicans, while just 3% say they are mostly Democrats. 21% of Black Protestants say their clergy are mostly Democrats, while 8% say they are mostly Republicans.

say their clergy are mostly Democrats, while 8% say they are mostly Republicans. Self-identified Republicans are more likely to say the religious leaders at their house of worship are mostly Republicans (28%), rather than mostly Democrats (3%).

are more likely to say the religious leaders at their house of worship are mostly Republicans (28%), rather than mostly Democrats (3%). Democrats are more likely to say their clergy are mostly Democrats (16%), rather than mostly Republicans (8%).

Still, large shares of regular attenders across groups say the political makeup of their clergy is either mixed or unclear to them.