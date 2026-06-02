Who do Americans think is going to win the World Cup?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy following his team’s victory against France in the final match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Dec. 18, 2022. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Before the men’s soccer World Cup kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, we asked 3,507 Americans how likely they are to follow the competition and who they think will win.

Overall, most Americans (66%) say they are not too or not at all likely to follow the competition. However, 28% say they are at least somewhat likely to follow it, including 14% who say they are very or extremely likely to do so.

We fielded this survey in March, nearly three months before the tournament begins, so interest in the World Cup might look different closer to the tournament. But these results are broadly consistent with a 2023 Pew Research Center survey that found that many Americans don’t follow sports closely.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores Americans’ interest in the men’s soccer World Cup and who they expect to win. Why did we do this? The Center does high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Studying views of the upcoming World Cup fits with our long-standing research on Americans’ preferences when it comes to entertainment and leisure. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 3,507 adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and our survey methodology. Terminology The term immigrants refers to respondents born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. When the data is available, this group also includes people born outside these places to parents born outside these places. The term U.S. born refers to respondents born in the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. When the data is available, this group also includes those born elsewhere to at least one parent who was born in the 50 U.S. states, D.C. or Puerto Rico.

Who do Americans predict will win the World Cup?

Spain, Brazil and Argentina are among top World Cup winner predictions Among U.S. adults who say they are somewhat/very/extremely likely to follow the World Cup, % who say they think __ will win the 2026 World Cup Note: Open-ended question. Teams mentioned in fewer than 2% of responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Spain, Brazil and Argentina are among top World Cup winner predictions Among U.S. adults who say they are somewhat/very/extremely likely to follow the World Cup, % who say they think __ will win the 2026 World Cup Team % Spain 9 Brazil 8 Argentina 8 U.S. 7 France 7 Germany 4 Portugal 3 Mexico 3 England 2 Not sure 41 Download data as .csv Note: Open-ended question. Teams mentioned in fewer than 2% of responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among the 28% of Americans who are at least somewhat likely to follow the games, there is no consensus on who will win. In an open-ended question, a large share (41%) said they are unsure of who they think will win, and those who offered a prediction are divided.

Around one-in-ten (9%) of those planning to watch the men’s World Cup say they expect Spain to win. That would be the country’s second title.

Another 8% expect Argentina to repeat as the champion. And the same share say Brazil will win, which would be its sixth title.

France received 7% of responses, and another 7% predict the U.S. will win its first men’s World Cup.

Smaller shares predicted that Germany, Mexico, Portugal or England will win.

Who is planning to follow the World Cup?

Immigrants are more than twice as likely as U.S.-born adults to follow the World Cup % who say they are somewhat/very/extremely likely to follow the 2026 World Cup * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Immigrants are more than twice as likely as U.S.-born adults to follow the World Cup % who say they are somewhat/very/extremely likely to follow the 2026 World Cup Group % Grouping Total 28 Total Men 33 Gender Women 24 Gender White 23 Race Hispanic 42 Race Black 29 Race Asian* 44 Race Ages 18-29 31 Age 30-49 31 Age 50-64 28 Age 65+ 22 Age U.S. born 23 Origin Immigrant 54 Origin Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Although most Americans are unlikely to follow the World Cup, about three-in-ten expect to follow it. Some groups are more likely than others to say this.

For instance, men are slightly more likely than women to say they are at least somewhat likely to follow the tournament. Adults ages 18 to 64 are also more likely than those 65 and older to say they’ll follow it.

Additionally, Hispanic and Asian Americans are more likely than White and Black Americans to say they’ll pay attention to the tournament. And immigrants (54%) are much more likely than U.S.-born adults (23%) to say this.

Related: By a wide margin, Americans say football – not baseball – is ‘America’s sport’

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and our survey methodology.