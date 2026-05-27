Trading volume on prediction markets has soared in recent months

An LED sphere screen shows information on different Polymarket trades inside The Situation Room, a pop-up bar in Washington, D.C. (Théo Marie-Courtois/AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction markets allow people to trade on the outcome of real-world events, from basketball games to elections. And trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket – the two leading prediction markets – has increased dramatically since mid-2025.

Total volume on prediction markets has grown rapidly since mid-2025 Combined monthly global trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket, in U.S. dollars Note: Polymarket does not include Polymarket US. Data through April 2026 shown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, accessed May 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Combined monthly global trading volume on these platforms has risen from less than $5 billion in September 2025 to about $24 billion in April 2026, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, a digital assets media and information firm.

For comparison, the total amount of money wagered through legal sportsbooks in the United States was around $14 billion per month in 2025, on average.

To trade on the outcome of events, prediction market users buy and sell event contracts with binary outcomes valued between $0 and $1. The price of the contract is meant to represent the likelihood of the outcome happening. For example, a “yes” contract valued at 40 cents is meant to represent a 40% chance that an outcome will happen. Once a market is resolved, a winning contract is worth $1. In other words, a user pays 40 cents to buy the contract and receives $1 if the outcome happens.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at trading volume on the two major prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, from July 2024 through early May 2026. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our recent work on gambling and the broader prediction economy – including public attitudes toward sports betting and views of the morality of gambling in countries around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? Data on Kalshi, Polymarket International and Polymarket US comes from The Block, a digital assets media and information firm. Throughout this analysis, Polymarket refers to Polymarket International unless otherwise specified. The data is current as of early May 2026. There are different ways to measure the volume of trading on prediction markets. In this analysis, trading volume refers to notional taker volume in U.S. dollars, which is the number of contracts traded by takers. Each contract is counted at its $1 notional value, or the value of the contract if it is correct, rather than the price at the time of the trade. For this analysis, we used categories reported by The Block to create topic areas that are comparable across the two platforms. For example, what we report as “politics” includes the categories “politics” or “elections” on Kalshi and “politics,” “geopolitics” or “elections” on Polymarket. For Kalshi, The Block reports categories as they come from the platform, except for combos, which are tagged as a separate category that The Block maps onto substantive categories. For Polymarket, The Block relies on topical tags provided by the platform and uses the first tag listed to create categories. Categories reported by The Block are mutually exclusive.

In the U.S., Kalshi is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Polymarket usually refers to Polymarket International, which is not regulated by the CFTC. Americans can use a VPN to place trades there. Polymarket US is newly regulated by the CFTC for American users, but its trading volume is much smaller than Polymarket International’s. In April 2026, Polymarket US saw $1.3 billion in trading volume, compared with $9 billion on Polymarket International.

Which topics are most popular on prediction markets?

Sports, politics and cryptocurrency are the topics with the highest volume on both major prediction markets. These topics have made up 91% of global trading volume on Kalshi and 90% on Polymarket since July 2024. But there are big differences in just how popular those topics are on each platform:

Sports has made up 80% of total trading volume on Kalshi and 39% on Polymarket since July 2024.

has made up 80% of total trading volume on Kalshi and 39% on Polymarket since July 2024. Cryptocurrency has accounted for 7% of total volume on Kalshi and 20% on Polymarket.

has accounted for 7% of total volume on Kalshi and 20% on Polymarket. Politics has made up just 4% of total volume on Kalshi but 32% on Polymarket.

Sports trading dominates on Kalshi, while Polymarket trading is more varied Monthly global trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket, in U.S. dollars Note: Polymarket does not include Polymarket US. Data through April 2026 shown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, accessed May 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Kalshi and Polymarket allow people to trade on many other topics, too – from what public figures will say during public appearances (so-called “mention markets”) to the weather in cities around the world. All of these topics are a small share of overall volume on both platforms.

Interest in sports is fairly consistent on both platforms. But topics can rise and fall in response to real-world events.

Notably, political markets made up 90% of the trading volume on Kalshi and 65% on Polymarket in October and November 2024 – around the time of the U.S. presidential election. At the time, Kalshi had not yet introduced sports trading.