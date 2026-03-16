Betting on college basketball and other sports has increased sharply in the United States in recent years. With March Madness upon us, how do Americans’ views on gambling compare with those of people in other countries?
In a 2025 Pew Research Center survey of 25 countries, the U.S. stands out for having a relatively small share of adults (29%) who view gambling as morally wrong. In many other surveyed countries, about half of adults or more see gambling as immoral. This includes 89% in Indonesia, 83% in India, 71% in Italy and 61% in Brazil.
People taking the survey were given three options. They could say that gambling is morally acceptable, that it’s morally unacceptable or that it’s not a moral issue.
In the U.S., 20% of adults say gambling is morally acceptable. But half of Americans say gambling isn’t a moral issue. No other surveyed country has such a large share of people who take that position.
While relatively few Americans view gambling as immoral, the public has become slightly more likely to express that view over time. In 2013, when we first asked this question, 24% of U.S. adults said gambling is immoral.
Related: Americans increasingly see legal sports betting as a bad thing for society and sports
Demographic, religious differences in views of the morality of gambling
When asked about the morality of gambling, men and women in the U.S. are about equally likely to say it’s morally wrong.
Yet men are somewhat more likely than women to say gambling is morally acceptable. This is true across age groups. For example, 24% of men under 30 express this view, compared with 16% of women under 30. There’s a similar gender divide among Americans 65 and older (26% vs. 19%).
There are also some demographic differences in views of gambling as morally unacceptable:
- Asian (45%), Hispanic (38%) and Black Americans (37%) are much more likely than White Americans (23%) to express moral objections to gambling.
- Americans who report lower family incomes are more likely than Americans with higher incomes to say gambling is wrong.
Likewise, there are some religious differences in attitudes toward gambling:
- U.S. Christians (33%) are more likely than Jewish Americans and religiously unaffiliated adults (25% and 19%, respectively) to say gambling is morally wrong. The survey did not contain enough respondents in other non-Christian religions to report their answers separately.
- Americans who say they pray daily are more likely than those who pray less often to object to gambling on moral grounds (37% vs. 23%).
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.