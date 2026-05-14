Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.
Primary researchers
Chip Rotolo, Research Associate
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Research
Research team
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Methods team
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Editorial and graphic design
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor
David Kent, Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate