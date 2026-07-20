How global energy production is changing, in 6 charts

A worker carries a solar panel in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 23, 2025. (Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images)

The world is using more electricity than ever, but where this energy comes from is changing. Renewable sources like wind and solar power are growing rapidly, especially in certain parts of the world.

Here’s a closer look at long-term trends in global energy production, based on a Pew Research Center analysis of data from Ember, an independent think tank focusing on global energy trends.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines how global energy production has changed over the long term. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our long-standing work on climate, energy and the environment.



Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? Data in this analysis comes from Ember, an independent think tank focusing on global energy trends, and Our World in Data, a collaboration between researchers at the University of Oxford and the nonprofit Global Change Data Lab.

Most electricity still comes from burning fossil fuels. But a growing share comes from wind and solar power. Worldwide, 57% of all electricity generated in 2025 came from burning coal, gas or other fossil fuels, down from 65% in 2000.

Fossil fuels still dominate globally, but renewable sources are growing % of global electricity generated from each source Note: “Other fossil” includes generation from oil and petroleum products and manufactured gases and waste. “Other renewables,” which includes geothermal, tidal and wave power, is not shown (<1%). Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Fossil fuels still dominate globally, but renewable sources are growing % of global electricity generated from each source Year Coal (%) Gas Nuclear Solar Wind Hydropower Bioenergy Other fossil Other renewables 2000 38.02 17.97 16.63 0.01 0.2 17.21 1.01 8.67 0.29 2001 38 18.8 16.86 0.01 0.25 16.54 0.96 8.29 0.28 2002 38.28 19.34 16.54 0.01 0.33 16.27 1.01 7.92 0.29 2003 39.54 19.58 15.64 0.01 0.38 15.71 1.06 7.8 0.28 2004 39.03 20.12 15.62 0.02 0.49 16.09 1.1 7.26 0.28 2005 39.52 20.3 15.04 0.02 0.58 16.06 1.17 7.05 0.27 2006 40.17 20.7 14.66 0.03 0.71 16.02 1.2 6.24 0.27 2007 40.84 21.4 13.71 0.04 0.87 15.54 1.26 6.07 0.27 2008 40.16 21.69 13.4 0.06 1.1 16.14 1.33 5.83 0.28 2009 39.87 21.97 13.32 0.1 1.39 16.25 1.44 5.37 0.29 2010 39.78 22.61 12.82 0.15 1.63 16.12 1.54 5.07 0.28 2011 40.56 22.15 11.88 0.29 2 15.88 1.57 5.4 0.28 2012 39.8 22.92 10.8 0.43 2.35 16.26 1.66 5.5 0.28 2013 40.7 21.85 10.57 0.57 2.74 16.37 1.76 5.17 0.28 2014 40.44 21.96 10.52 0.83 2.97 16.3 1.86 4.82 0.29 2015 38.68 23.08 10.55 1.07 3.46 16.17 1.97 4.72 0.3 2016 37.77 23.69 10.41 1.33 3.89 16.26 1.95 4.39 0.31 2017 37.95 23.48 10.2 1.75 4.48 15.94 1.99 3.91 0.31 2018 37.91 23.52 10.05 2.17 4.79 15.78 2.03 3.43 0.31 2019 36.62 23.86 10.26 2.6 5.3 15.76 2.11 3.19 0.31 2020 35.32 23.89 9.91 3.19 5.96 16.27 2.25 2.88 0.32 2021 35.96 23.22 9.78 3.73 6.57 15.18 2.32 2.94 0.31 2022 35.43 22.93 9.13 4.61 7.29 14.97 2.31 3.02 0.3 2023 35.05 22.59 9.09 5.61 7.82 14.31 2.3 2.91 0.3 2024 34.1 22.25 8.98 6.93 8.11 14.35 2.27 2.71 0.29 2025 33.06 21.73 8.85 8.76 8.55 13.97 2.22 2.58 0.28 Download data as .csv Note: “Other fossil” includes generation from oil and petroleum products and manufactured gases and waste. “Other renewables,” which includes geothermal, tidal and wave power, is not shown (<1%). Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Coal in particular has seen a decline over the past decade: In 2025, a third of all global electricity came from burning coal, down from a peak of 41% in 2013.

By contrast, wind and solar power account for a rising share of global electricity generation. These two sources together accounted for 17% of all global electricity in 2025, compared with less than 5% in 2015.

In 2025, renewable sources – wind, solar, bioenergy, hydropower, geothermal, tidal and wave – accounted for a slightly larger share of global electricity production than coal for the first time (34% vs. 33%).

Nuclear energy, meanwhile, has declined as a source of electricity, falling from 17% of global generation in 2000 to 9% in 2025.

It’s important to note that global electricity demand has increased sharply in recent decades. As a result, the use of certain energy sources has increased in absolute terms, even as those sources have decreased as a share of total electricity production. Hydropower, for example, is producing a far greater volume of electricity today than in 2000, even though it has declined as a share of all electricity.

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Solar power has grown especially rapidly in recent years. In 2025, 9% of the world’s electricity came from solar power. That was up from 3% in 2020 and just 0.01% at the turn of the century.

One reason for this increase is that solar panels have become far more affordable over the last 50 years. The price of a single panel has fallen by more than 99%, from an average of $128 in 1975 to just $0.26 in 2024, the most recent year with available data.

After the cost of solar panels plummeted, solar power has grown sharply as a global electricity source Average price of a solar panel vs. global electricity generated from solar Note: Costs are expressed in constant 2024 U.S. dollars per watt. Source: IRENA (2025), Nemet (2009), and Farmer and Lafond (2016) via Our World in Data, “ Solar photovoltaic module price ”; Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook After the cost of solar panels plummeted, solar power has grown sharply as a global electricity source Average price of a solar panel vs. global electricity generated from solar Year Solar panel price Global solar electricity generation 1975 128.27 1976 96.51 1977 70.41 1978 49.81 1979 41.86 1980 35.47 1981 28.36 1982 25.48 1983 20.57 1984 19.11 1985 16.69 1986 13.80 1987 11.73 1988 10.96 1989 11.33 1990 11.72 1991 10.85 1992 10.11 1993 9.46 1994 8.95 1995 8.27 1996 7.73 1997 7.71 1998 6.94 1999 6.41 2000 6.29 1.02 2001 6.09 1.36 2002 5.57 1.72 2003 5.29 2.11 2004 4.56 2.78 2005 4.60 3.95 2006 5.02 5.42 2007 5.06 7.29 2008 4.61 11.85 2009 3.08 19.82 2010 2.44 32.21 2011 2.00 63.56 2012 1.08 96.92 2013 0.83 131.75 2014 0.77 197.74 2015 0.72 256.01 2016 0.66 327.47 2017 0.56 444.65 2018 0.50 575.16 2019 0.45 697.94 2020 0.36 853.39 2021 0.32 1053.99 2022 0.36 1333.12 2023 0.31 1664.16 2024 0.26 2142.91 2025 2778.6 Download data as .csv Note: Costs are expressed in constant 2024 U.S. dollars per watt. Source: IRENA (2025), Nemet (2009), and Farmer and Lafond (2016) via Our World in Data, “ Solar photovoltaic module price ”; Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In the European Union and elsewhere, renewables are now the biggest source of electricity. In 2025, nearly half of all electricity in the EU (48%) came from renewables, while 29% came from fossil fuels and 23% came from nuclear power.

In many countries, fossil fuels have decreased and renewables have grown as a source of electricity % of electricity generated from each source Note: Renewables include wind, solar, bioenergy, hydropower, geothermal, tidal and wave power. Nuclear is not shown for countries with no nuclear power plants. Current data series for Indonesia and Saudi Arabia end in 2024. Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In many countries, fossil fuels have decreased and renewables have grown as a source of electricity % of electricity generated from each source Year World Fossil (%) World Nuclear World Renewables U.S. Fossil U.S. Nuclear U.S. Renewables China Fossil China Nuclear China Renewables EU Fossil EU Nuclear EU Renewables Japan Fossil Japan Nuclear Japan Renewables Brazil Fossil Brazil Nuclear Brazil Renewables Australia Fossil Australia Nuclear Australia Renewables India Fossil India Nuclear India Renewables South Africa Fossil South Africa Nuclear South Africa Renewables Canada Fossil Canada Nuclear Canada Renewables Saudi Arabia Fossil Saudi Arabia Nuclear Saudi Arabia Renewables South Korea Fossil South Korea Nuclear South Korea Renewables Indonesia Fossil Indonesia Nuclear Indonesia Renewables Nigeria Fossil Nigeria Nuclear Nigeria Renewables Pakistan Fossil Pakistan Nuclear Pakistan Renewables 2000 64.66 16.63 18.72 70.95 19.83 9.23 82.13 1.23 16.64 51.69 32.8 15.51 61.79 29.02 9.18 8.78 1.73 89.49 91.91 0 8.09 83.18 2.76 14.05 93.07 6.18 0.75 27.42 11.97 60.6 100 0 0 61.06 37.51 1.42 80.01 0 20 61.74 0 38.27 73.58 0.57 25.85 2001 65.09 16.86 18.04 71.87 20.63 7.5 79.86 1.18 18.96 50.9 32.94 16.17 61.32 29.59 9.08 11.36 4.35 84.29 92.3 0 7.7 83.77 3.22 13 93.88 5.1 1.02 28.94 12.96 58.11 100 0 0 63.03 36.18 0.78 79.1 0 20.89 61.73 0 38.26 70.99 2.75 26.27 2002 65.54 16.54 17.91 70.97 20.29 8.75 80.86 1.52 17.61 52.53 33.15 14.32 62.56 28.49 8.95 10.26 4 85.74 91.97 0 8.04 84.88 3.17 11.93 93.4 5.44 1.16 27.52 12.5 59.98 100 0 0 63.09 35.87 1.02 81.42 0 18.58 61.76 0 38.24 68.13 2.38 29.5 2003 66.92 15.64 17.44 71.24 19.74 9.03 82.7 2.27 15.03 53.4 32.4 14.19 68.68 21.06 10.27 9.17 3.67 87.17 91.74 0 8.26 85.46 2.84 11.69 94.05 5.4 0.54 28.49 12.64 58.86 100 0 0 61.25 37.29 1.47 83.12 0 16.88 63.07 0 36.93 63.51 2.21 34.28 2004 66.41 15.62 17.98 71.32 19.95 8.73 81.48 2.29 16.22 52.27 32.38 15.35 64.48 25.5 10.03 10.97 3 86.04 91.55 0 8.45 81.32 3.04 15.63 93.98 5.47 0.56 26.67 15 58.34 100 0 0 63.22 35.52 1.26 83.2 0 16.81 66.57 0 33.43 66.5 2.25 31.26 2005 66.87 15.04 18.1 71.88 19.38 8.75 81.71 2.12 16.17 52.86 31.76 15.36 65.67 25.41 8.92 10.43 2.44 87.12 91.02 0 8.97 82.23 2.52 15.25 94.66 4.61 0.73 25.2 14.73 60.06 100 0 0 61.27 37.69 1.04 82.95 0 17.05 66.96 0 33.03 63.77 2.55 33.7 2006 67.11 14.66 18.23 71.13 19.45 9.43 82.49 1.91 15.59 52.88 31.18 15.94 64.03 26.13 9.83 9.97 3.28 86.76 91.12 0 8.88 80.49 2.37 17.13 94.73 3.95 1.31 24.13 15.99 59.88 100 0 0 62.1 36.91 0.99 84.65 0 15.35 72.88 0 27.12 64.27 2.56 33.17 2007 68.31 13.71 17.98 72.14 19.47 8.39 82.85 1.89 15.26 53.57 29.59 16.83 67.73 23.64 8.62 8.99 2.77 88.23 91.65 0 8.35 79.96 2.24 17.81 94.43 4.3 1.26 25.5 14.64 59.86 100 0 0 65.35 33.6 1.05 83.63 0 16.37 72.86 0 27.14 66.44 2.4 31.16 2008 67.68 13.4 18.91 71.2 19.63 9.18 79.02 1.96 19.02 51.85 29.89 18.27 70.11 21.27 8.62 12.66 3.02 84.31 92.21 0 7.8 81.39 1.84 16.77 94.28 5.03 0.69 23.69 15.01 61.31 100 0 0 64.89 34.11 1 83.11 0 16.9 72.87 0 27.13 66.89 1.87 31.25 2009 67.21 13.32 19.47 69.18 20.28 10.54 80.23 1.89 17.88 50.29 29.37 20.34 66.61 24.65 8.73 8.17 2.78 89.05 91.93 0 8.08 82.92 1.91 15.16 94.08 5.13 0.78 22.81 14.57 62.62 100 0 0 66.32 32.66 1.02 83.56 0 16.45 77.06 0 22.94 66.97 2.75 30.28 2010 67.46 12.82 19.72 70.06 19.62 10.31 79.54 1.78 18.69 48.83 29.01 22.16 64.49 25.29 10.23 12.38 2.82 84.8 91.17 0 8.83 82.41 2.46 15.11 94.18 5.21 0.61 24.1 14.83 61.07 100 0 0 68.83 30.02 1.15 80.5 0 19.5 75.58 0 24.42 62.58 2.71 34.72 2011 68.11 11.88 20.02 68.2 19.33 12.46 81.34 1.85 16.82 48.99 28.8 22.21 74.97 14.76 10.27 9.86 2.94 87.2 88.06 0 11.95 80.23 3.12 16.66 93.74 4.91 1.36 23.29 14.56 62.16 100 0 0 68.71 29.86 1.44 84.13 0 15.87 78.22 0 21.79 64.66 4.05 31.29 2012 68.22 10.8 20.98 68.78 19.04 12.19 77.99 1.97 20.04 46.93 27.96 25.11 88.31 1.63 10.07 14.53 2.9 82.55 87.92 0 12.08 82.09 3.04 14.87 94.39 5.03 0.59 21.82 14.8 63.37 99.99 0 0.01 70.16 28.3 1.54 85.11 0 14.89 80.2 0 19.79 62.92 5.37 31.71 2013 67.72 10.57 21.72 67.72 19.46 12.83 77.82 2.05 20.13 44.07 27.96 27.97 87.57 1.34 11.08 20.47 2.71 76.82 85.77 0 14.23 81.04 2.92 16.03 93.83 5.51 0.66 20.97 15.67 63.36 99.99 0 0.01 72.26 25.84 1.9 84.23 0 15.76 81.44 0 18.56 63.61 4.2 32.19 2014 67.22 10.52 22.25 67.2 19.46 13.35 75.46 2.3 22.26 41.58 28.77 29.64 87.4 0 12.6 24.12 2.6 73.28 86.77 0 13.23 81.48 2.76 15.77 92.9 5.41 1.69 21.32 16.32 62.36 99.99 0 0.02 68.67 28.94 2.39 85.52 0 14.48 83.3 0 16.69 62.92 4.24 32.83 2015 66.48 10.55 22.97 66.85 19.52 13.63 73.09 2.95 23.97 42.77 27.41 29.82 84.61 0.44 14.96 23.26 2.53 74.2 85.9 0 14.1 82.45 2.92 14.62 92.5 4.9 2.61 20.87 15.29 63.84 99.98 0 0.01 67.16 30.08 2.77 86.2 0 13.8 80.49 0 19.5 62.51 3.84 33.65 2016 65.85 10.41 23.74 65.01 19.71 15.29 71.7 3.48 24.82 43.3 26.56 30.14 84.07 1.66 14.27 16.79 2.74 80.48 83.83 0 16.17 82.84 2.72 14.43 90.82 5.95 3.24 20.35 15.1 64.56 99.99 0 0.01 67.9 28.88 3.23 84.63 0 15.36 77.53 0 22.46 66.4 4.43 29.16 2017 65.34 10.2 24.47 62.69 19.86 17.46 71.01 3.76 25.24 44.11 25.98 29.92 82.13 2.7 15.17 18.08 2.67 79.25 84.86 0 15.12 81.99 2.56 15.46 89.69 5.56 4.75 19.15 15.03 65.82 99.98 0 0.02 70.37 25.75 3.88 83.75 0 16.24 75.81 0 24.19 68.74 6.22 25.04 2018 64.86 10.05 25.08 63.35 19.21 17.44 70.28 4.12 25.61 41.45 26.2 32.36 79.27 4.53 16.19 15.04 2.61 82.36 81.15 0 18.84 81.22 2.48 16.29 90.61 4.52 4.87 19.33 15.13 65.54 99.96 0 0.04 72.8 22.52 4.69 82.95 0 17.05 78.83 0 21.17 67.12 7.2 25.68 2019 63.67 10.26 26.08 62.25 19.46 18.3 68.51 4.65 26.85 39.32 26.63 34.05 76.89 6.27 16.85 16.06 2.55 81.38 79.21 0 20.78 79.56 2.82 17.62 89.55 5.24 5.21 19.29 15.33 65.37 99.94 0 0.06 69.51 24.87 5.64 83.73 0 16.26 76.66 0 23.34 63.07 6.72 30.21 2020 62.09 9.92 27.99 60.15 19.54 20.31 67.21 4.71 28.09 36.68 24.83 38.5 76.65 4.25 19.09 14.6 2.23 83.16 75.76 0 24.25 78.14 2.85 19.01 89.55 4.11 6.34 18.53 14.87 66.6 99.76 0 0.24 65.24 27.76 7 81.87 0 18.13 79.45 0 20.56 62.17 7.44 30.38 2021 62.12 9.78 28.11 60.49 18.77 20.75 66.53 4.77 28.69 37.09 25.45 37.45 73.97 5.92 20.12 20.39 2.24 77.36 71.11 0 28.89 78.59 2.62 18.8 87.26 5.03 7.7 19.16 14.1 66.74 99.75 0 0.25 66.09 26 7.91 81.83 0 18.16 79.34 0 20.67 61.1 9.61 29.28 2022 61.38 9.14 29.48 59.65 18 22.34 65.09 4.72 30.18 39.18 21.94 38.88 74.54 4.98 20.5 10.15 2.15 87.7 67.96 0 32.03 77.25 2.56 20.19 85.9 4.22 9.88 18.82 13.05 68.13 99.51 0 0.49 62.8 28.28 8.92 80.38 0 19.6 75.29 0 24.71 53.86 14.85 31.3 2023 60.55 9.11 30.34 59.11 18.22 22.68 64.79 4.6 30.61 31.9 22.86 45.24 70.17 7.69 22.13 8.96 2.05 89 65.19 0 34.81 78.2 2.51 19.29 84.13 3.48 12.4 20.81 13.79 65.4 98.9 0 1.1 61.21 29.23 9.56 81.41 0 18.59 77.32 0 22.68 46.08 17.19 36.73 2024 59.06 8.99 31.95 58.12 17.81 24.07 61.83 4.47 33.7 28.56 23.42 48.02 68.72 8.35 22.94 10.55 2.12 87.33 64.92 0 35.07 77.5 2.69 19.81 84.33 3.15 12.5 22.31 13.42 64.27 97.84 0 2.16 60.11 30.18 9.71 81.91 0 18.09 75 0 25 43.21 15.66 41.13 2025 57.37 8.86 33.78 57 17.36 25.63 58.42 4.6 36.98 28.76 23.36 47.89 67.3 9.14 23.56 11.29 2.11 86.6 61.29 0 38.7 73.35 2.59 24.08 82.16 4.21 13.62 23.03 13.08 63.89 60.04 29.56 10.39 68.68 0 31.31 38.86 14.36 46.78 Download data as .csv Note: Renewables include wind, solar, bioenergy, hydropower, geothermal, tidal and wave power. Nuclear is not shown for countries with no nuclear power plants. Current data series for Indonesia and Saudi Arabia end in 2024. Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In Brazil and Canada, renewables have long accounted for the majority of all electricity generated (87% and 64% in 2025), driven largely by hydropower but also the expansion of wind and solar.

China and the United States have both increased their use of renewables and decreased their reliance on fossil fuels for electricity in the last 25 years. Today, 37% of China’s electricity and 26% of U.S. electricity comes from renewable sources.

And in Pakistan – where around three-quarters of electricity came from fossil fuels in 2000 – a recent surge in solar adoption led renewable sources to overtake fossil fuels as of 2025.

Nuclear energy as a source of electricity varies considerably by country. Japan, for example, shut down most of its nuclear power plants after the Fukushima accident in 2011 but has steadily returned to this source in recent years, along with increased use of renewables.

Australia has maintained a strict ban on nuclear energy since 1998. Saudi Arabia – a major producer of oil and natural gas – also has no nuclear energy generation, and nearly all of its electricity (98%) came from fossil fuels in 2025. Saudi Arabia plans to develop a civil nuclear program under its Vision 2030 plan, which in part aims to reduce the country’s dependency on fossil fuels.

In addition to generating far more total electricity than any other country, China leads the world in solar and wind energy production. By total output in 2025, it generated more solar and wind power than the 38 nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development combined. The U.S. led the world in nuclear and natural gas electricity generation that year.

More electricity in China now comes from solar than wind Electricity generated from wind and solar in China (TWh) Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More electricity in China now comes from solar than wind Electricity generated from wind and solar in China (TWh) Year Chinese solar generation (TWh) Chinese wind generation (TWh) 2000 0.02 0.59 2001 0.03 0.72 2002 0.05 0.84 2003 0.06 1.00 2004 0.08 1.28 2005 0.08 1.95 2006 0.09 3.71 2007 0.11 5.48 2008 0.15 13.10 2009 0.28 27.61 2010 0.70 49.40 2011 2.61 74.10 2012 3.59 103.05 2013 8.37 138.26 2014 23.51 159.76 2015 39.48 185.59 2016 66.53 240.86 2017 117.80 304.60 2018 176.90 365.80 2019 224.00 405.30 2020 261.10 466.50 2021 327.00 655.80 2022 427.27 762.67 2023 584.15 885.87 2024 839.04 997.04 2025 1174.94 1135.43 Download data as .csv Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

China’s solar and wind electricity generation have surged in recent years. Each year since 2020, it has produced at least 25% more solar electricity than in the previous year. In 2025, that growth scaled up to an added 336 terawatt-hours of annual electricity production – put another way, China added more electricity from solar than the United Kingdom produced, across all sources, in 2025.

It’s a similar story with wind energy, but with more modest growth. Every year since 2020, China has produced at least 100 terawatt-hours more wind electricity than it did the prior year.

Adding its growth in hydropower, bioenergy and other renewables, China generated more than 500 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity in 2025 than it did the previous year. The same was also true in 2024.

As these sectors develop, China has become the world’s dominant manufacturer and exporter of clean-energy technologies – including solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.

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In Africa and North America, natural gas has largely replaced coal as a source of electricity. Gas now far exceeds coal as a source on both continents. That wasn’t the case at the turn of the century.

Natural gas has overtaken coal as an electricity source in Africa and North America % of electricity generated from each source Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Natural gas has overtaken coal as an electricity source in Africa and North America % of electricity generated from each source Year World Coal (%) World Gas World Renewables Middle East Coal Middle East Gas Middle East Renewables Africa Coal Africa Gas Africa Renewables North America Coal North AmericaGas North America Renewables Europe Coal Europe Gas Europe Renewables Latin America and the Caribbean Coal Latin America and the Caribbean Gas Latin America and the Caribbean Renewables Oceania Coal Oceania Gas Oceania Renewables Asia Coal Asia Gas Asia Renewables 2000 38.02 17.97 18.72 6.15 50.24 1.7 47.96 20.82 17.57 47.26 14.77 16.27 27.26 21.3 18.58 4.36 13.65 60.03 68.95 10.15 18.07 48.55 15.29 13.62 2001 38 18.8 18.04 6.55 52.89 1.69 47.17 21.98 18.13 46.71 15.79 14.41 26.79 21.51 18.58 4.48 15.92 56.65 66.87 13.71 16.31 49.63 15.64 14.26 2002 38.28 19.34 17.91 6.55 53.69 2.17 46.09 23.78 18.05 45.99 16.42 15.65 26.82 22.33 17.43 4.55 17.09 57.15 63.87 15.18 17.64 51.06 15.47 13.69 2003 39.54 19.58 17.44 6.34 54.75 2.48 46.7 24.35 16.87 46.74 15.45 15.61 27.33 23.47 16.55 5.09 18.33 56.61 64.41 14.69 17.2 53.73 15.61 13.28 2004 39.03 20.12 17.98 6.08 55.95 2.95 46.04 26.12 16.84 45.67 16.49 15.25 25.97 24.42 17.97 4.61 19.8 56.46 65.33 12.41 18.53 53.7 15.25 14.04 2005 39.52 20.3 18.1 5.56 58.06 3.93 44.83 26.99 16.75 45.44 17.14 15.59 25.41 25.54 18.17 5.23 18.46 57.36 66.67 11.71 17.81 55.45 14.35 13.85 2006 40.17 20.7 18.23 5.17 57.24 4.21 44.05 28 16.69 44.81 18.4 16.01 26 25.61 18.11 5.3 20.09 57.44 65.76 12.9 17.64 56.94 14.33 14.04 2007 40.84 21.4 17.98 5.07 58.55 3.76 43.43 28.62 16.47 44.44 19.67 15.23 25.71 27.3 18.6 5.32 20.38 57 63.64 15.46 17.34 58.7 14.09 13.83 2008 40.16 21.69 18.91 4.61 58.42 1.88 41.8 29.62 16.49 43.99 19.45 16.17 24.53 28.18 19.34 4.52 21.21 56.6 63.31 15.93 16.63 58.04 14.27 15.57 2009 39.87 21.97 19.47 4.27 58.81 1.58 40.05 30.13 17.07 40.42 21.22 17.56 23.38 27.59 21.09 5.03 20.86 57.12 61.24 16.74 17.69 59.59 14.46 15.02 2010 39.78 22.61 19.72 3.84 60.72 2.1 38.61 32.55 17.29 40.96 22.04 16.85 22.48 28.35 22.01 5.33 23.16 56.21 58.36 18.75 18.66 59.16 14.4 15.86 2011 40.56 22.15 20.02 3.86 56.6 2 38.15 34.39 17.32 38.36 22.76 19.17 23.47 27.39 21.84 5.44 22.09 57.15 56.18 18.62 21.45 60.92 14.35 15.29 2012 39.8 22.92 20.98 4.06 57.45 2.26 35.53 36.36 16.87 33.85 27.56 19.16 24.47 24.81 24.12 5.87 24.28 54.36 55.49 19.43 21.13 60.49 14.74 16.92 2013 40.7 21.85 21.72 3.25 55.97 2.48 34.22 36.13 17.2 35.05 25.15 19.87 23.98 23.6 26.51 6.5 26.57 52.07 52.16 20.44 23.09 61.61 14.03 17.49 2014 40.44 21.96 22.25 2.85 60.56 2.02 33.22 36.12 17.88 34.76 25.09 20.08 22.84 23.34 27.21 6.64 28.08 51.29 52.15 20.31 22.93 60.92 13.85 18.84 2015 38.68 23.08 22.97 2.63 63.63 1.7 32.23 36.59 17.99 29.87 29.53 20.62 22.22 23.31 28.25 6.72 28.55 50.88 53.17 18.51 23.72 59.65 13.87 19.81 2016 37.77 23.69 23.74 2.12 67.11 2.04 31.85 38.35 17.96 27.43 30.37 22.21 20.84 24.89 28.79 6.76 27.83 52.61 52.32 17.44 25.75 58.62 14.09 20.4 2017 37.95 23.48 24.47 1.83 69.31 2.05 31.14 39.32 18.75 26.87 28.76 24.31 20.05 25.99 28.79 6 28.05 54.21 51.25 20.02 24.55 58.95 13.61 21.22 2018 37.91 23.52 25.08 1.7 72.8 1.62 30.97 40.42 19.64 24.73 31.66 23.99 19.3 25 30.71 5.75 28.07 55.22 49.93 18.22 27.77 59.08 13.06 21.78 2019 36.62 23.86 26.08 1.76 70.23 4.13 30.16 41.31 20.58 21.08 34.45 24.72 16.63 25.97 32.39 6.23 28.24 55.14 47.56 19.2 29.23 58.25 12.64 22.73 2020 35.32 23.89 27.99 1.57 71.6 3.61 29.24 41.6 22.3 17.29 36.17 26.78 14.68 25.49 36.15 5.04 27.62 58.33 45.67 18.69 31.91 57.2 12.47 24.21 2021 35.96 23.22 28.11 1.52 72.65 3.01 27.46 42.76 22.82 19.41 34.59 26.99 15.4 25.86 34.85 4.57 27.66 57.45 43.75 16.47 35.86 56.87 11.85 25.02 2022 35.43 22.93 29.48 1.23 72.79 3.5 26.12 42.67 23.94 17.33 35.9 28.51 16.42 25.92 35.67 3.83 24.49 62.05 39.94 17.08 39.01 55.82 11.3 26.45 2023 35.05 22.59 30.34 0.93 70.56 4.72 24.88 42.77 24.5 14.27 38.99 28.28 14.26 24.14 39.73 3.72 24.46 62.35 38.78 15.52 41.65 56.1 10.81 26.78 2024 34.1 22.25 31.95 0.79 71.29 4.93 25.44 42.32 24.85 13.47 39.37 29.17 13.2 23 41.83 3.73 24.66 62.55 38.37 16.07 41.4 54.25 10.59 29.05 2025 33.06 21.73 33.78 0.25 73.25 5.09 23.83 42.03 26.18 14.75 37.19 30.47 12.79 23.66 41.71 3.46 24.34 63.49 36.18 15.13 44.58 51.76 10.12 32.03 Download data as .csv Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Several African countries have recently expanded their infrastructure for fracking – a drilling technique used to extract oil and natural gas from rock – which has coincided with a steep rise in their share of total power from gas. Natural gas electricity generation in Africa rose from 92 terawatt-hours in 2000 to 419 terawatt-hours in 2025, while coal generation increased only slightly year over year.

In North America, gas production has also gone up while coal production has declined. Natural gas generated 37% of North America’s electricity in 2025, up from 15% in 2000. Coal generated 15% in 2025, down from 47% in 2000.

The Middle East has also increased its reliance on natural gas: Nearly three-quarters of the region’s electricity (73%) came from this source in 2025, up from half at the turn of the century.

In other regions, however, coal accounts for a rising share of electricity. Southeast Asia is a prime example. Countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) more than doubled their collective reliance on coal electricity between 2000 and 2025 (20% vs. 45%).

Total global electricity production has more than doubled since 2000, driven in part by large increases in Asia. The world generated 108% more electricity in 2025 than in 2000.

Electricity generation has grown much more quickly in Asia than elsewhere in the world since 2000 Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Electricity generation has grown much more quickly in Asia than elsewhere in the world since 2000 Region Electricity generation in 2000 (TWh) Electricity generation in 2025 (TWh) Percent change World 15279 31734 108 Asia 4199 16703 298 China 1356 10578 680 India 571 2082 264 Japan 1100 1030 -6 ASEAN 379 1370 262 North America 4406 5173 17 U.S. 3802 4520 19 Europe 4478 5093 14 EU 2622 2792 6 Russia 878 1193 36 Latin America 1008 1846 83 Brazil 349 751 115 Middle East 483 1578 227 Iran 119 396 232 Africa 441 998 126 Nigeria 15 42 182 Oceania 263 343 30 Australia 217 287 32 Download data as .csv Source: Ember, “ Yearly Electricity Data ” (accessed June 23, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Electricity generation in Asia increased 298% in that period. Much of this growth was in China, which generated 680% more electricity in 2025 than at the turn of the century. India’s electricity generation grew 264% in that span.

In fact, Asia’s growth in electricity generation over the last 25 years accounted for 76% of the world’s demand growth. China alone accounted for more than half (56%) of global demand growth between 2000 and 2025.

Not all of Asia has grown its power capacity: Japan’s electricity generation has slowly declined since 2000. (The country had to largely replace its electricity sources after Fukushima.)