How global energy production is changing, in 6 charts

The world is using more electricity than ever, but where this energy comes from is changing. Renewable sources like wind and solar power are growing rapidly, especially in certain parts of the world.
Here’s a closer look at long-term trends in global energy production, based on a Pew Research Center analysis of data from Ember, an independent think tank focusing on global energy trends.
Most electricity still comes from burning fossil fuels. But a growing share comes from wind and solar power. Worldwide, 57% of all electricity generated in 2025 came from burning coal, gas or other fossil fuels, down from 65% in 2000.
|Year
|Coal (%)
|Gas
|Nuclear
|Solar
|Wind
|Hydropower
|Bioenergy
|Other fossil
|Other renewables
|2000
|38.02
|17.97
|16.63
|0.01
|0.2
|17.21
|1.01
|8.67
|0.29
|2001
|38
|18.8
|16.86
|0.01
|0.25
|16.54
|0.96
|8.29
|0.28
|2002
|38.28
|19.34
|16.54
|0.01
|0.33
|16.27
|1.01
|7.92
|0.29
|2003
|39.54
|19.58
|15.64
|0.01
|0.38
|15.71
|1.06
|7.8
|0.28
|2004
|39.03
|20.12
|15.62
|0.02
|0.49
|16.09
|1.1
|7.26
|0.28
|2005
|39.52
|20.3
|15.04
|0.02
|0.58
|16.06
|1.17
|7.05
|0.27
|2006
|40.17
|20.7
|14.66
|0.03
|0.71
|16.02
|1.2
|6.24
|0.27
|2007
|40.84
|21.4
|13.71
|0.04
|0.87
|15.54
|1.26
|6.07
|0.27
|2008
|40.16
|21.69
|13.4
|0.06
|1.1
|16.14
|1.33
|5.83
|0.28
|2009
|39.87
|21.97
|13.32
|0.1
|1.39
|16.25
|1.44
|5.37
|0.29
|2010
|39.78
|22.61
|12.82
|0.15
|1.63
|16.12
|1.54
|5.07
|0.28
|2011
|40.56
|22.15
|11.88
|0.29
|2
|15.88
|1.57
|5.4
|0.28
|2012
|39.8
|22.92
|10.8
|0.43
|2.35
|16.26
|1.66
|5.5
|0.28
|2013
|40.7
|21.85
|10.57
|0.57
|2.74
|16.37
|1.76
|5.17
|0.28
|2014
|40.44
|21.96
|10.52
|0.83
|2.97
|16.3
|1.86
|4.82
|0.29
|2015
|38.68
|23.08
|10.55
|1.07
|3.46
|16.17
|1.97
|4.72
|0.3
|2016
|37.77
|23.69
|10.41
|1.33
|3.89
|16.26
|1.95
|4.39
|0.31
|2017
|37.95
|23.48
|10.2
|1.75
|4.48
|15.94
|1.99
|3.91
|0.31
|2018
|37.91
|23.52
|10.05
|2.17
|4.79
|15.78
|2.03
|3.43
|0.31
|2019
|36.62
|23.86
|10.26
|2.6
|5.3
|15.76
|2.11
|3.19
|0.31
|2020
|35.32
|23.89
|9.91
|3.19
|5.96
|16.27
|2.25
|2.88
|0.32
|2021
|35.96
|23.22
|9.78
|3.73
|6.57
|15.18
|2.32
|2.94
|0.31
|2022
|35.43
|22.93
|9.13
|4.61
|7.29
|14.97
|2.31
|3.02
|0.3
|2023
|35.05
|22.59
|9.09
|5.61
|7.82
|14.31
|2.3
|2.91
|0.3
|2024
|34.1
|22.25
|8.98
|6.93
|8.11
|14.35
|2.27
|2.71
|0.29
|2025
|33.06
|21.73
|8.85
|8.76
|8.55
|13.97
|2.22
|2.58
|0.28
Coal in particular has seen a decline over the past decade: In 2025, a third of all global electricity came from burning coal, down from a peak of 41% in 2013.
By contrast, wind and solar power account for a rising share of global electricity generation. These two sources together accounted for 17% of all global electricity in 2025, compared with less than 5% in 2015.
In 2025, renewable sources – wind, solar, bioenergy, hydropower, geothermal, tidal and wave – accounted for a slightly larger share of global electricity production than coal for the first time (34% vs. 33%).
Nuclear energy, meanwhile, has declined as a source of electricity, falling from 17% of global generation in 2000 to 9% in 2025.
It’s important to note that global electricity demand has increased sharply in recent decades. As a result, the use of certain energy sources has increased in absolute terms, even as those sources have decreased as a share of total electricity production. Hydropower, for example, is producing a far greater volume of electricity today than in 2000, even though it has declined as a share of all electricity.
Related: Americans’ Shifting Views on Energy Issues
Solar power has grown especially rapidly in recent years. In 2025, 9% of the world’s electricity came from solar power. That was up from 3% in 2020 and just 0.01% at the turn of the century.
One reason for this increase is that solar panels have become far more affordable over the last 50 years. The price of a single panel has fallen by more than 99%, from an average of $128 in 1975 to just $0.26 in 2024, the most recent year with available data.
|Year
|Solar panel price
|Global solar electricity generation
|1975
|128.27
|1976
|96.51
|1977
|70.41
|1978
|49.81
|1979
|41.86
|1980
|35.47
|1981
|28.36
|1982
|25.48
|1983
|20.57
|1984
|19.11
|1985
|16.69
|1986
|13.80
|1987
|11.73
|1988
|10.96
|1989
|11.33
|1990
|11.72
|1991
|10.85
|1992
|10.11
|1993
|9.46
|1994
|8.95
|1995
|8.27
|1996
|7.73
|1997
|7.71
|1998
|6.94
|1999
|6.41
|2000
|6.29
|1.02
|2001
|6.09
|1.36
|2002
|5.57
|1.72
|2003
|5.29
|2.11
|2004
|4.56
|2.78
|2005
|4.60
|3.95
|2006
|5.02
|5.42
|2007
|5.06
|7.29
|2008
|4.61
|11.85
|2009
|3.08
|19.82
|2010
|2.44
|32.21
|2011
|2.00
|63.56
|2012
|1.08
|96.92
|2013
|0.83
|131.75
|2014
|0.77
|197.74
|2015
|0.72
|256.01
|2016
|0.66
|327.47
|2017
|0.56
|444.65
|2018
|0.50
|575.16
|2019
|0.45
|697.94
|2020
|0.36
|853.39
|2021
|0.32
|1053.99
|2022
|0.36
|1333.12
|2023
|0.31
|1664.16
|2024
|0.26
|2142.91
|2025
|2778.6
In the European Union and elsewhere, renewables are now the biggest source of electricity. In 2025, nearly half of all electricity in the EU (48%) came from renewables, while 29% came from fossil fuels and 23% came from nuclear power.
|Year
|World Fossil (%)
|World Nuclear
|World Renewables
|U.S. Fossil
|U.S. Nuclear
|U.S. Renewables
|China Fossil
|China Nuclear
|China Renewables
|EU Fossil
|EU Nuclear
|EU Renewables
|Japan Fossil
|Japan Nuclear
|Japan Renewables
|Brazil Fossil
|Brazil Nuclear
|Brazil Renewables
|Australia Fossil
|Australia Nuclear
|Australia Renewables
|India Fossil
|India Nuclear
|India Renewables
|South Africa Fossil
|South Africa Nuclear
|South Africa Renewables
|Canada Fossil
|Canada Nuclear
|Canada Renewables
|Saudi Arabia Fossil
|Saudi Arabia Nuclear
|Saudi Arabia Renewables
|South Korea Fossil
|South Korea Nuclear
|South Korea Renewables
|Indonesia Fossil
|Indonesia Nuclear
|Indonesia Renewables
|Nigeria Fossil
|Nigeria Nuclear
|Nigeria Renewables
|Pakistan Fossil
|Pakistan Nuclear
|Pakistan Renewables
|2000
|64.66
|16.63
|18.72
|70.95
|19.83
|9.23
|82.13
|1.23
|16.64
|51.69
|32.8
|15.51
|61.79
|29.02
|9.18
|8.78
|1.73
|89.49
|91.91
|0
|8.09
|83.18
|2.76
|14.05
|93.07
|6.18
|0.75
|27.42
|11.97
|60.6
|100
|0
|0
|61.06
|37.51
|1.42
|80.01
|0
|20
|61.74
|0
|38.27
|73.58
|0.57
|25.85
|2001
|65.09
|16.86
|18.04
|71.87
|20.63
|7.5
|79.86
|1.18
|18.96
|50.9
|32.94
|16.17
|61.32
|29.59
|9.08
|11.36
|4.35
|84.29
|92.3
|0
|7.7
|83.77
|3.22
|13
|93.88
|5.1
|1.02
|28.94
|12.96
|58.11
|100
|0
|0
|63.03
|36.18
|0.78
|79.1
|0
|20.89
|61.73
|0
|38.26
|70.99
|2.75
|26.27
|2002
|65.54
|16.54
|17.91
|70.97
|20.29
|8.75
|80.86
|1.52
|17.61
|52.53
|33.15
|14.32
|62.56
|28.49
|8.95
|10.26
|4
|85.74
|91.97
|0
|8.04
|84.88
|3.17
|11.93
|93.4
|5.44
|1.16
|27.52
|12.5
|59.98
|100
|0
|0
|63.09
|35.87
|1.02
|81.42
|0
|18.58
|61.76
|0
|38.24
|68.13
|2.38
|29.5
|2003
|66.92
|15.64
|17.44
|71.24
|19.74
|9.03
|82.7
|2.27
|15.03
|53.4
|32.4
|14.19
|68.68
|21.06
|10.27
|9.17
|3.67
|87.17
|91.74
|0
|8.26
|85.46
|2.84
|11.69
|94.05
|5.4
|0.54
|28.49
|12.64
|58.86
|100
|0
|0
|61.25
|37.29
|1.47
|83.12
|0
|16.88
|63.07
|0
|36.93
|63.51
|2.21
|34.28
|2004
|66.41
|15.62
|17.98
|71.32
|19.95
|8.73
|81.48
|2.29
|16.22
|52.27
|32.38
|15.35
|64.48
|25.5
|10.03
|10.97
|3
|86.04
|91.55
|0
|8.45
|81.32
|3.04
|15.63
|93.98
|5.47
|0.56
|26.67
|15
|58.34
|100
|0
|0
|63.22
|35.52
|1.26
|83.2
|0
|16.81
|66.57
|0
|33.43
|66.5
|2.25
|31.26
|2005
|66.87
|15.04
|18.1
|71.88
|19.38
|8.75
|81.71
|2.12
|16.17
|52.86
|31.76
|15.36
|65.67
|25.41
|8.92
|10.43
|2.44
|87.12
|91.02
|0
|8.97
|82.23
|2.52
|15.25
|94.66
|4.61
|0.73
|25.2
|14.73
|60.06
|100
|0
|0
|61.27
|37.69
|1.04
|82.95
|0
|17.05
|66.96
|0
|33.03
|63.77
|2.55
|33.7
|2006
|67.11
|14.66
|18.23
|71.13
|19.45
|9.43
|82.49
|1.91
|15.59
|52.88
|31.18
|15.94
|64.03
|26.13
|9.83
|9.97
|3.28
|86.76
|91.12
|0
|8.88
|80.49
|2.37
|17.13
|94.73
|3.95
|1.31
|24.13
|15.99
|59.88
|100
|0
|0
|62.1
|36.91
|0.99
|84.65
|0
|15.35
|72.88
|0
|27.12
|64.27
|2.56
|33.17
|2007
|68.31
|13.71
|17.98
|72.14
|19.47
|8.39
|82.85
|1.89
|15.26
|53.57
|29.59
|16.83
|67.73
|23.64
|8.62
|8.99
|2.77
|88.23
|91.65
|0
|8.35
|79.96
|2.24
|17.81
|94.43
|4.3
|1.26
|25.5
|14.64
|59.86
|100
|0
|0
|65.35
|33.6
|1.05
|83.63
|0
|16.37
|72.86
|0
|27.14
|66.44
|2.4
|31.16
|2008
|67.68
|13.4
|18.91
|71.2
|19.63
|9.18
|79.02
|1.96
|19.02
|51.85
|29.89
|18.27
|70.11
|21.27
|8.62
|12.66
|3.02
|84.31
|92.21
|0
|7.8
|81.39
|1.84
|16.77
|94.28
|5.03
|0.69
|23.69
|15.01
|61.31
|100
|0
|0
|64.89
|34.11
|1
|83.11
|0
|16.9
|72.87
|0
|27.13
|66.89
|1.87
|31.25
|2009
|67.21
|13.32
|19.47
|69.18
|20.28
|10.54
|80.23
|1.89
|17.88
|50.29
|29.37
|20.34
|66.61
|24.65
|8.73
|8.17
|2.78
|89.05
|91.93
|0
|8.08
|82.92
|1.91
|15.16
|94.08
|5.13
|0.78
|22.81
|14.57
|62.62
|100
|0
|0
|66.32
|32.66
|1.02
|83.56
|0
|16.45
|77.06
|0
|22.94
|66.97
|2.75
|30.28
|2010
|67.46
|12.82
|19.72
|70.06
|19.62
|10.31
|79.54
|1.78
|18.69
|48.83
|29.01
|22.16
|64.49
|25.29
|10.23
|12.38
|2.82
|84.8
|91.17
|0
|8.83
|82.41
|2.46
|15.11
|94.18
|5.21
|0.61
|24.1
|14.83
|61.07
|100
|0
|0
|68.83
|30.02
|1.15
|80.5
|0
|19.5
|75.58
|0
|24.42
|62.58
|2.71
|34.72
|2011
|68.11
|11.88
|20.02
|68.2
|19.33
|12.46
|81.34
|1.85
|16.82
|48.99
|28.8
|22.21
|74.97
|14.76
|10.27
|9.86
|2.94
|87.2
|88.06
|0
|11.95
|80.23
|3.12
|16.66
|93.74
|4.91
|1.36
|23.29
|14.56
|62.16
|100
|0
|0
|68.71
|29.86
|1.44
|84.13
|0
|15.87
|78.22
|0
|21.79
|64.66
|4.05
|31.29
|2012
|68.22
|10.8
|20.98
|68.78
|19.04
|12.19
|77.99
|1.97
|20.04
|46.93
|27.96
|25.11
|88.31
|1.63
|10.07
|14.53
|2.9
|82.55
|87.92
|0
|12.08
|82.09
|3.04
|14.87
|94.39
|5.03
|0.59
|21.82
|14.8
|63.37
|99.99
|0
|0.01
|70.16
|28.3
|1.54
|85.11
|0
|14.89
|80.2
|0
|19.79
|62.92
|5.37
|31.71
|2013
|67.72
|10.57
|21.72
|67.72
|19.46
|12.83
|77.82
|2.05
|20.13
|44.07
|27.96
|27.97
|87.57
|1.34
|11.08
|20.47
|2.71
|76.82
|85.77
|0
|14.23
|81.04
|2.92
|16.03
|93.83
|5.51
|0.66
|20.97
|15.67
|63.36
|99.99
|0
|0.01
|72.26
|25.84
|1.9
|84.23
|0
|15.76
|81.44
|0
|18.56
|63.61
|4.2
|32.19
|2014
|67.22
|10.52
|22.25
|67.2
|19.46
|13.35
|75.46
|2.3
|22.26
|41.58
|28.77
|29.64
|87.4
|0
|12.6
|24.12
|2.6
|73.28
|86.77
|0
|13.23
|81.48
|2.76
|15.77
|92.9
|5.41
|1.69
|21.32
|16.32
|62.36
|99.99
|0
|0.02
|68.67
|28.94
|2.39
|85.52
|0
|14.48
|83.3
|0
|16.69
|62.92
|4.24
|32.83
|2015
|66.48
|10.55
|22.97
|66.85
|19.52
|13.63
|73.09
|2.95
|23.97
|42.77
|27.41
|29.82
|84.61
|0.44
|14.96
|23.26
|2.53
|74.2
|85.9
|0
|14.1
|82.45
|2.92
|14.62
|92.5
|4.9
|2.61
|20.87
|15.29
|63.84
|99.98
|0
|0.01
|67.16
|30.08
|2.77
|86.2
|0
|13.8
|80.49
|0
|19.5
|62.51
|3.84
|33.65
|2016
|65.85
|10.41
|23.74
|65.01
|19.71
|15.29
|71.7
|3.48
|24.82
|43.3
|26.56
|30.14
|84.07
|1.66
|14.27
|16.79
|2.74
|80.48
|83.83
|0
|16.17
|82.84
|2.72
|14.43
|90.82
|5.95
|3.24
|20.35
|15.1
|64.56
|99.99
|0
|0.01
|67.9
|28.88
|3.23
|84.63
|0
|15.36
|77.53
|0
|22.46
|66.4
|4.43
|29.16
|2017
|65.34
|10.2
|24.47
|62.69
|19.86
|17.46
|71.01
|3.76
|25.24
|44.11
|25.98
|29.92
|82.13
|2.7
|15.17
|18.08
|2.67
|79.25
|84.86
|0
|15.12
|81.99
|2.56
|15.46
|89.69
|5.56
|4.75
|19.15
|15.03
|65.82
|99.98
|0
|0.02
|70.37
|25.75
|3.88
|83.75
|0
|16.24
|75.81
|0
|24.19
|68.74
|6.22
|25.04
|2018
|64.86
|10.05
|25.08
|63.35
|19.21
|17.44
|70.28
|4.12
|25.61
|41.45
|26.2
|32.36
|79.27
|4.53
|16.19
|15.04
|2.61
|82.36
|81.15
|0
|18.84
|81.22
|2.48
|16.29
|90.61
|4.52
|4.87
|19.33
|15.13
|65.54
|99.96
|0
|0.04
|72.8
|22.52
|4.69
|82.95
|0
|17.05
|78.83
|0
|21.17
|67.12
|7.2
|25.68
|2019
|63.67
|10.26
|26.08
|62.25
|19.46
|18.3
|68.51
|4.65
|26.85
|39.32
|26.63
|34.05
|76.89
|6.27
|16.85
|16.06
|2.55
|81.38
|79.21
|0
|20.78
|79.56
|2.82
|17.62
|89.55
|5.24
|5.21
|19.29
|15.33
|65.37
|99.94
|0
|0.06
|69.51
|24.87
|5.64
|83.73
|0
|16.26
|76.66
|0
|23.34
|63.07
|6.72
|30.21
|2020
|62.09
|9.92
|27.99
|60.15
|19.54
|20.31
|67.21
|4.71
|28.09
|36.68
|24.83
|38.5
|76.65
|4.25
|19.09
|14.6
|2.23
|83.16
|75.76
|0
|24.25
|78.14
|2.85
|19.01
|89.55
|4.11
|6.34
|18.53
|14.87
|66.6
|99.76
|0
|0.24
|65.24
|27.76
|7
|81.87
|0
|18.13
|79.45
|0
|20.56
|62.17
|7.44
|30.38
|2021
|62.12
|9.78
|28.11
|60.49
|18.77
|20.75
|66.53
|4.77
|28.69
|37.09
|25.45
|37.45
|73.97
|5.92
|20.12
|20.39
|2.24
|77.36
|71.11
|0
|28.89
|78.59
|2.62
|18.8
|87.26
|5.03
|7.7
|19.16
|14.1
|66.74
|99.75
|0
|0.25
|66.09
|26
|7.91
|81.83
|0
|18.16
|79.34
|0
|20.67
|61.1
|9.61
|29.28
|2022
|61.38
|9.14
|29.48
|59.65
|18
|22.34
|65.09
|4.72
|30.18
|39.18
|21.94
|38.88
|74.54
|4.98
|20.5
|10.15
|2.15
|87.7
|67.96
|0
|32.03
|77.25
|2.56
|20.19
|85.9
|4.22
|9.88
|18.82
|13.05
|68.13
|99.51
|0
|0.49
|62.8
|28.28
|8.92
|80.38
|0
|19.6
|75.29
|0
|24.71
|53.86
|14.85
|31.3
|2023
|60.55
|9.11
|30.34
|59.11
|18.22
|22.68
|64.79
|4.6
|30.61
|31.9
|22.86
|45.24
|70.17
|7.69
|22.13
|8.96
|2.05
|89
|65.19
|0
|34.81
|78.2
|2.51
|19.29
|84.13
|3.48
|12.4
|20.81
|13.79
|65.4
|98.9
|0
|1.1
|61.21
|29.23
|9.56
|81.41
|0
|18.59
|77.32
|0
|22.68
|46.08
|17.19
|36.73
|2024
|59.06
|8.99
|31.95
|58.12
|17.81
|24.07
|61.83
|4.47
|33.7
|28.56
|23.42
|48.02
|68.72
|8.35
|22.94
|10.55
|2.12
|87.33
|64.92
|0
|35.07
|77.5
|2.69
|19.81
|84.33
|3.15
|12.5
|22.31
|13.42
|64.27
|97.84
|0
|2.16
|60.11
|30.18
|9.71
|81.91
|0
|18.09
|75
|0
|25
|43.21
|15.66
|41.13
|2025
|57.37
|8.86
|33.78
|57
|17.36
|25.63
|58.42
|4.6
|36.98
|28.76
|23.36
|47.89
|67.3
|9.14
|23.56
|11.29
|2.11
|86.6
|61.29
|0
|38.7
|73.35
|2.59
|24.08
|82.16
|4.21
|13.62
|23.03
|13.08
|63.89
|60.04
|29.56
|10.39
|68.68
|0
|31.31
|38.86
|14.36
|46.78
In Brazil and Canada, renewables have long accounted for the majority of all electricity generated (87% and 64% in 2025), driven largely by hydropower but also the expansion of wind and solar.
China and the United States have both increased their use of renewables and decreased their reliance on fossil fuels for electricity in the last 25 years. Today, 37% of China’s electricity and 26% of U.S. electricity comes from renewable sources.
And in Pakistan – where around three-quarters of electricity came from fossil fuels in 2000 – a recent surge in solar adoption led renewable sources to overtake fossil fuels as of 2025.
Nuclear energy as a source of electricity varies considerably by country. Japan, for example, shut down most of its nuclear power plants after the Fukushima accident in 2011 but has steadily returned to this source in recent years, along with increased use of renewables.
Australia has maintained a strict ban on nuclear energy since 1998. Saudi Arabia – a major producer of oil and natural gas – also has no nuclear energy generation, and nearly all of its electricity (98%) came from fossil fuels in 2025. Saudi Arabia plans to develop a civil nuclear program under its Vision 2030 plan, which in part aims to reduce the country’s dependency on fossil fuels.
In addition to generating far more total electricity than any other country, China leads the world in solar and wind energy production. By total output in 2025, it generated more solar and wind power than the 38 nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development combined. The U.S. led the world in nuclear and natural gas electricity generation that year.
|Year
|Chinese solar generation (TWh)
|Chinese wind generation (TWh)
|2000
|0.02
|0.59
|2001
|0.03
|0.72
|2002
|0.05
|0.84
|2003
|0.06
|1.00
|2004
|0.08
|1.28
|2005
|0.08
|1.95
|2006
|0.09
|3.71
|2007
|0.11
|5.48
|2008
|0.15
|13.10
|2009
|0.28
|27.61
|2010
|0.70
|49.40
|2011
|2.61
|74.10
|2012
|3.59
|103.05
|2013
|8.37
|138.26
|2014
|23.51
|159.76
|2015
|39.48
|185.59
|2016
|66.53
|240.86
|2017
|117.80
|304.60
|2018
|176.90
|365.80
|2019
|224.00
|405.30
|2020
|261.10
|466.50
|2021
|327.00
|655.80
|2022
|427.27
|762.67
|2023
|584.15
|885.87
|2024
|839.04
|997.04
|2025
|1174.94
|1135.43
China’s solar and wind electricity generation have surged in recent years. Each year since 2020, it has produced at least 25% more solar electricity than in the previous year. In 2025, that growth scaled up to an added 336 terawatt-hours of annual electricity production – put another way, China added more electricity from solar than the United Kingdom produced, across all sources, in 2025.
It’s a similar story with wind energy, but with more modest growth. Every year since 2020, China has produced at least 100 terawatt-hours more wind electricity than it did the prior year.
Adding its growth in hydropower, bioenergy and other renewables, China generated more than 500 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity in 2025 than it did the previous year. The same was also true in 2024.
As these sectors develop, China has become the world’s dominant manufacturer and exporter of clean-energy technologies – including solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.
Related: Worldwide, a quarter of new car sales are electric vehicles or hybrids
In Africa and North America, natural gas has largely replaced coal as a source of electricity. Gas now far exceeds coal as a source on both continents. That wasn’t the case at the turn of the century.
|Year
|World Coal (%)
|World Gas
|World Renewables
|Middle East Coal
|Middle East Gas
|Middle East Renewables
|Africa Coal
|Africa Gas
|Africa Renewables
|North America Coal
|North AmericaGas
|North America Renewables
|Europe Coal
|Europe Gas
|Europe Renewables
|Latin America and the Caribbean Coal
|Latin America and the Caribbean Gas
|Latin America and the Caribbean Renewables
|Oceania Coal
|Oceania Gas
|Oceania Renewables
|Asia Coal
|Asia Gas
|Asia Renewables
|2000
|38.02
|17.97
|18.72
|6.15
|50.24
|1.7
|47.96
|20.82
|17.57
|47.26
|14.77
|16.27
|27.26
|21.3
|18.58
|4.36
|13.65
|60.03
|68.95
|10.15
|18.07
|48.55
|15.29
|13.62
|2001
|38
|18.8
|18.04
|6.55
|52.89
|1.69
|47.17
|21.98
|18.13
|46.71
|15.79
|14.41
|26.79
|21.51
|18.58
|4.48
|15.92
|56.65
|66.87
|13.71
|16.31
|49.63
|15.64
|14.26
|2002
|38.28
|19.34
|17.91
|6.55
|53.69
|2.17
|46.09
|23.78
|18.05
|45.99
|16.42
|15.65
|26.82
|22.33
|17.43
|4.55
|17.09
|57.15
|63.87
|15.18
|17.64
|51.06
|15.47
|13.69
|2003
|39.54
|19.58
|17.44
|6.34
|54.75
|2.48
|46.7
|24.35
|16.87
|46.74
|15.45
|15.61
|27.33
|23.47
|16.55
|5.09
|18.33
|56.61
|64.41
|14.69
|17.2
|53.73
|15.61
|13.28
|2004
|39.03
|20.12
|17.98
|6.08
|55.95
|2.95
|46.04
|26.12
|16.84
|45.67
|16.49
|15.25
|25.97
|24.42
|17.97
|4.61
|19.8
|56.46
|65.33
|12.41
|18.53
|53.7
|15.25
|14.04
|2005
|39.52
|20.3
|18.1
|5.56
|58.06
|3.93
|44.83
|26.99
|16.75
|45.44
|17.14
|15.59
|25.41
|25.54
|18.17
|5.23
|18.46
|57.36
|66.67
|11.71
|17.81
|55.45
|14.35
|13.85
|2006
|40.17
|20.7
|18.23
|5.17
|57.24
|4.21
|44.05
|28
|16.69
|44.81
|18.4
|16.01
|26
|25.61
|18.11
|5.3
|20.09
|57.44
|65.76
|12.9
|17.64
|56.94
|14.33
|14.04
|2007
|40.84
|21.4
|17.98
|5.07
|58.55
|3.76
|43.43
|28.62
|16.47
|44.44
|19.67
|15.23
|25.71
|27.3
|18.6
|5.32
|20.38
|57
|63.64
|15.46
|17.34
|58.7
|14.09
|13.83
|2008
|40.16
|21.69
|18.91
|4.61
|58.42
|1.88
|41.8
|29.62
|16.49
|43.99
|19.45
|16.17
|24.53
|28.18
|19.34
|4.52
|21.21
|56.6
|63.31
|15.93
|16.63
|58.04
|14.27
|15.57
|2009
|39.87
|21.97
|19.47
|4.27
|58.81
|1.58
|40.05
|30.13
|17.07
|40.42
|21.22
|17.56
|23.38
|27.59
|21.09
|5.03
|20.86
|57.12
|61.24
|16.74
|17.69
|59.59
|14.46
|15.02
|2010
|39.78
|22.61
|19.72
|3.84
|60.72
|2.1
|38.61
|32.55
|17.29
|40.96
|22.04
|16.85
|22.48
|28.35
|22.01
|5.33
|23.16
|56.21
|58.36
|18.75
|18.66
|59.16
|14.4
|15.86
|2011
|40.56
|22.15
|20.02
|3.86
|56.6
|2
|38.15
|34.39
|17.32
|38.36
|22.76
|19.17
|23.47
|27.39
|21.84
|5.44
|22.09
|57.15
|56.18
|18.62
|21.45
|60.92
|14.35
|15.29
|2012
|39.8
|22.92
|20.98
|4.06
|57.45
|2.26
|35.53
|36.36
|16.87
|33.85
|27.56
|19.16
|24.47
|24.81
|24.12
|5.87
|24.28
|54.36
|55.49
|19.43
|21.13
|60.49
|14.74
|16.92
|2013
|40.7
|21.85
|21.72
|3.25
|55.97
|2.48
|34.22
|36.13
|17.2
|35.05
|25.15
|19.87
|23.98
|23.6
|26.51
|6.5
|26.57
|52.07
|52.16
|20.44
|23.09
|61.61
|14.03
|17.49
|2014
|40.44
|21.96
|22.25
|2.85
|60.56
|2.02
|33.22
|36.12
|17.88
|34.76
|25.09
|20.08
|22.84
|23.34
|27.21
|6.64
|28.08
|51.29
|52.15
|20.31
|22.93
|60.92
|13.85
|18.84
|2015
|38.68
|23.08
|22.97
|2.63
|63.63
|1.7
|32.23
|36.59
|17.99
|29.87
|29.53
|20.62
|22.22
|23.31
|28.25
|6.72
|28.55
|50.88
|53.17
|18.51
|23.72
|59.65
|13.87
|19.81
|2016
|37.77
|23.69
|23.74
|2.12
|67.11
|2.04
|31.85
|38.35
|17.96
|27.43
|30.37
|22.21
|20.84
|24.89
|28.79
|6.76
|27.83
|52.61
|52.32
|17.44
|25.75
|58.62
|14.09
|20.4
|2017
|37.95
|23.48
|24.47
|1.83
|69.31
|2.05
|31.14
|39.32
|18.75
|26.87
|28.76
|24.31
|20.05
|25.99
|28.79
|6
|28.05
|54.21
|51.25
|20.02
|24.55
|58.95
|13.61
|21.22
|2018
|37.91
|23.52
|25.08
|1.7
|72.8
|1.62
|30.97
|40.42
|19.64
|24.73
|31.66
|23.99
|19.3
|25
|30.71
|5.75
|28.07
|55.22
|49.93
|18.22
|27.77
|59.08
|13.06
|21.78
|2019
|36.62
|23.86
|26.08
|1.76
|70.23
|4.13
|30.16
|41.31
|20.58
|21.08
|34.45
|24.72
|16.63
|25.97
|32.39
|6.23
|28.24
|55.14
|47.56
|19.2
|29.23
|58.25
|12.64
|22.73
|2020
|35.32
|23.89
|27.99
|1.57
|71.6
|3.61
|29.24
|41.6
|22.3
|17.29
|36.17
|26.78
|14.68
|25.49
|36.15
|5.04
|27.62
|58.33
|45.67
|18.69
|31.91
|57.2
|12.47
|24.21
|2021
|35.96
|23.22
|28.11
|1.52
|72.65
|3.01
|27.46
|42.76
|22.82
|19.41
|34.59
|26.99
|15.4
|25.86
|34.85
|4.57
|27.66
|57.45
|43.75
|16.47
|35.86
|56.87
|11.85
|25.02
|2022
|35.43
|22.93
|29.48
|1.23
|72.79
|3.5
|26.12
|42.67
|23.94
|17.33
|35.9
|28.51
|16.42
|25.92
|35.67
|3.83
|24.49
|62.05
|39.94
|17.08
|39.01
|55.82
|11.3
|26.45
|2023
|35.05
|22.59
|30.34
|0.93
|70.56
|4.72
|24.88
|42.77
|24.5
|14.27
|38.99
|28.28
|14.26
|24.14
|39.73
|3.72
|24.46
|62.35
|38.78
|15.52
|41.65
|56.1
|10.81
|26.78
|2024
|34.1
|22.25
|31.95
|0.79
|71.29
|4.93
|25.44
|42.32
|24.85
|13.47
|39.37
|29.17
|13.2
|23
|41.83
|3.73
|24.66
|62.55
|38.37
|16.07
|41.4
|54.25
|10.59
|29.05
|2025
|33.06
|21.73
|33.78
|0.25
|73.25
|5.09
|23.83
|42.03
|26.18
|14.75
|37.19
|30.47
|12.79
|23.66
|41.71
|3.46
|24.34
|63.49
|36.18
|15.13
|44.58
|51.76
|10.12
|32.03
Several African countries have recently expanded their infrastructure for fracking – a drilling technique used to extract oil and natural gas from rock – which has coincided with a steep rise in their share of total power from gas. Natural gas electricity generation in Africa rose from 92 terawatt-hours in 2000 to 419 terawatt-hours in 2025, while coal generation increased only slightly year over year.
In North America, gas production has also gone up while coal production has declined. Natural gas generated 37% of North America’s electricity in 2025, up from 15% in 2000. Coal generated 15% in 2025, down from 47% in 2000.
The Middle East has also increased its reliance on natural gas: Nearly three-quarters of the region’s electricity (73%) came from this source in 2025, up from half at the turn of the century.
In other regions, however, coal accounts for a rising share of electricity. Southeast Asia is a prime example. Countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) more than doubled their collective reliance on coal electricity between 2000 and 2025 (20% vs. 45%).
Total global electricity production has more than doubled since 2000, driven in part by large increases in Asia. The world generated 108% more electricity in 2025 than in 2000.
|Region
|Electricity generation in 2000 (TWh)
|Electricity generation in 2025 (TWh)
|Percent change
|World
|15279
|31734
|108
|Asia
|4199
|16703
|298
|China
|1356
|10578
|680
|India
|571
|2082
|264
|Japan
|1100
|1030
|-6
|ASEAN
|379
|1370
|262
|North America
|4406
|5173
|17
|U.S.
|3802
|4520
|19
|Europe
|4478
|5093
|14
|EU
|2622
|2792
|6
|Russia
|878
|1193
|36
|Latin America
|1008
|1846
|83
|Brazil
|349
|751
|115
|Middle East
|483
|1578
|227
|Iran
|119
|396
|232
|Africa
|441
|998
|126
|Nigeria
|15
|42
|182
|Oceania
|263
|343
|30
|Australia
|217
|287
|32
Electricity generation in Asia increased 298% in that period. Much of this growth was in China, which generated 680% more electricity in 2025 than at the turn of the century. India’s electricity generation grew 264% in that span.
In fact, Asia’s growth in electricity generation over the last 25 years accounted for 76% of the world’s demand growth. China alone accounted for more than half (56%) of global demand growth between 2000 and 2025.
Not all of Asia has grown its power capacity: Japan’s electricity generation has slowly declined since 2000. (The country had to largely replace its electricity sources after Fukushima.)