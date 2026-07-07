What to know about U.S. oil production and consumption in 6 charts

A Marathon Petroleum Corporation oil refinery in Carson, California, on March 10, 2026. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The military conflict in Iran led to higher gasoline prices in the United States and around the world. In a Pew Research Center survey conducted in late March, 69% of U.S. adults said they were extremely or very concerned about higher fuel prices as a result of the war.

With these costs on many Americans’ minds in recent months, here’s a closer look at U.S. oil production and consumption trends, based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and other sources.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines global oil production and consumption, with a focus on the U.S., over the long term and during the ongoing conflict with Iran. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our long-standing work on climate, energy and the environment.



Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis uses data from the International Energy Agency and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. is the world’s top producer of crude oil. The U.S. has long been among the top three crude oil producers globally, along with Russia and Saudi Arabia. But it took over the top spot in 2018 and has remained there since, according to the EIA.

U.S. leads the world in crude oil production Leading producers of crude oil including lease condensate, by year Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. leads the world in crude oil production Leading producers of crude oil including lease condensate, by year Rank 1975 2000 2025 1 Soviet Union Saudi Arabia United States 2 United States Russia Russia 3 Saudi Arabia United States Saudi Arabia 4 Iran Iran Canada 5 Venezuela China Iraq 6 Iraq Norway China 7 Kuwait Mexico Iran 8 Nigeria Venezuela United Arab Emirates 9 United Arab Emirates Iraq Brazil 10 China United Kingdom Kuwait Download data as .csv Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

This change is mostly due to the expansion of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking – a technique used to extract oil and natural gas from rock. Fracking infrastructure in the U.S. greatly expanded after the 2000s, increasing production of both types of fuel.

The U.S. is also the world’s top producer of petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and the petrochemical feedstocks used to make plastics and other materials, as well as the top producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Are oil, gas and petroleum the same thing? No – they are distinct, but related. Petroleum is a broad category that usually refers to crude oil (the raw, unrefined material) and refined products made from crude oil, including gas, diesel, jet fuel and propane. The gas you put in a car is an example of a refined oil product. What about natural gas? Natural gas itself is not considered petroleum by either the EIA or the IEA because it is not a liquid. But natural gas liquids (NGLs) that can be extracted from natural gas are considered petroleum by both agencies.

The U.S. is the world’s leading oil consumer, in addition to being the top producer. Since 1998, the U.S. consistently has accounted for about 20% or more of the world’s oil consumption, according to the EIA.

U.S. is the world’s top consumer of oil, but Chinese demand has more than quadrupled since 1998 Petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption (million barrels per day) Note: Select top oil-consuming countries are shown. Data for Saudi Arabia is not available. EIA projections begin in 2025 for China, India and Russia and 2026 for Japan and the U.S. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “ Short Term Energy Outlook Data Browser ” (accessed June 26, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. is the world’s top consumer of oil, but Chinese demand has more than quadrupled since 1998 Petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption (million barrels per day) Year United States China Russia India Brazil Japan 1998 18.92 4.12 2.46 1.76 2.11 5.46 1999 19.52 4.36 2.54 1.96 2.16 5.6 2000 19.7 4.69 2.56 2.18 2.2 5.47 2001 19.65 4.81 2.6 2.17 2.19 5.37 2002 19.76 5.21 2.58 2.26 2.17 5.27 2003 20.03 5.79 2.59 2.36 2.12 5.38 2004 20.73 6.8 2.58 2.48 2.19 5.27 2005 20.8 6.97 2.62 2.47 2.24 5.29 2006 20.69 7.49 2.73 2.65 2.28 5.16 2007 20.68 7.92 2.71 2.85 2.43 4.99 2008 19.5 8.04 2.85 2.95 2.59 4.74 2009 18.77 8.5 2.75 3.02 2.6 4.33 2010 19.18 9.18 2.97 3.14 2.82 4.4 2011 18.9 9.69 3.13 3.22 2.89 4.42 2012 18.48 10.17 3.18 3.4 3 4.68 2013 18.97 10.78 3.35 3.42 3.14 4.52 2014 19.1 11.42 3.61 3.55 3.28 4.29 2015 19.53 11.96 3.66 3.85 3.24 4.17 2016 19.69 12.56 3.58 4.23 3.1 4.04 2017 19.95 13.36 3.44 4.53 3.15 3.94 2018 20.51 13.44 3.46 4.77 3.08 3.85 2019 20.54 13.97 3.71 4.92 3.02 3.75 2020 18.19 13.98 3.49 4.56 2.84 3.35 2021 19.89 15.29 3.67 4.73 2.97 3.4 2022 20.01 15.23 3.72 5.13 3.08 3.34 2023 20.28 15.98 3.72 5.38 3.16 3.29 2024 20.46 16.37 3.8 5.6 3.27 3.14 2025 20.61 16.58 3.83 5.67 3.36 3.07 2026 20.68 16.43 3.77 5.76 3.39 2.96 2027 20.73 16.92 3.82 6.09 3.45 2.92 Download data as .csv Note: Select top oil-consuming countries are shown. Data for Saudi Arabia is not available. EIA projections begin in 2025 for China, India and Russia and 2026 for Japan and the U.S. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “ Short Term Energy Outlook Data Browser ” (accessed June 26, 2026). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The U.S. has been rivaled only recently by China. Since 1998, Chinese oil consumption has risen from about 4 million barrels per day to about 17 million, and it now accounts for about 16% of the global total. (The European Union is not aggregated in EIA data, but its total demand still falls below that of the U.S. and China.)

Chinese oil consumption is expected to peak in 2027, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, high-speed rail expansion and natural-gas-powered trucking. For the first time in 2025, more than half of all new cars sold in China (53%) were electric vehicles or hybrids.

The U.S. now accounts for about 16% of global crude oil production, up from about 7% in the mid-2000s. The U.S. share of the crude oil market is at its highest point since the 1980s.

U.S. share of global crude oil market is at its highest point since 1980s % of global crude oil and lease condensate production Note: OPEC+ figures do not include Sudan due to data limitations. In early 2025, Brazil joined the OPEC+ partners as a participant, not a member, and is excluded from the OPEC+ production figures. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. share of global crude oil market is at its highest point since 1980s % of global crude oil and lease condensate production Year OPEC OPEC+ Rest of world U.S. 1973 57.7% 0.0% 24.0% 18.3% 1974 57.3% 0.0% 25.2% 17.4% 1975 53.5% 0.0% 28.9% 17.6% 1976 55.5% 0.0% 28.8% 15.7% 1977 54.2% 0.0% 30.5% 15.3% 1978 51.1% 0.0% 32.9% 16.0% 1979 51.0% 0.0% 33.9% 15.1% 1980 41.9% 0.0% 43.7% 14.4% 1981 37.0% 0.0% 47.7% 15.3% 1982 32.7% 0.0% 51.1% 16.2% 1983 30.6% 0.0% 53.1% 16.3% 1984 29.6% 0.0% 54.1% 16.3% 1985 27.9% 0.0% 55.4% 16.6% 1986 30.7% 0.0% 53.9% 15.4% 1987 31.0% 0.0% 54.3% 14.7% 1988 33.0% 0.0% 53.1% 13.9% 1989 35.3% 0.0% 52.0% 12.7% 1990 36.8% 0.0% 51.1% 12.2% 1991 36.9% 0.0% 50.8% 12.3% 1992 39.0% 0.0% 49.0% 11.9% 1993 38.7% 0.0% 49.6% 11.7% 1994 38.6% 0.0% 50.4% 11.0% 1995 38.8% 0.0% 50.6% 10.7% 1996 38.7% 0.0% 51.0% 10.3% 1997 39.4% 0.0% 50.7% 9.9% 1998 40.0% 0.0% 50.5% 9.5% 1999 38.9% 0.0% 52.0% 9.1% 2000 39.2% 0.0% 52.0% 8.8% 2001 38.3% 0.0% 52.9% 8.7% 2002 36.1% 0.0% 55.1% 8.7% 2003 38.7% 0.0% 53.3% 8.0% 2004 40.1% 0.0% 52.5% 7.5% 2005 40.9% 0.0% 52.1% 7.0% 2006 41.0% 0.0% 52.1% 6.9% 2007 40.4% 0.0% 52.8% 6.8% 2008 40.4% 0.0% 52.9% 6.7% 2009 38.8% 0.0% 53.9% 7.3% 2010 38.6% 0.0% 54.1% 7.4% 2011 39.3% 0.0% 53.2% 7.5% 2012 40.0% 0.0% 51.5% 8.5% 2013 38.6% 0.0% 51.6% 9.8% 2014 37.8% 0.0% 51.0% 11.2% 2015 38.2% 0.0% 50.1% 11.7% 2016 39.5% 0.0% 49.6% 10.9% 2017 39.4% 21.3% 27.7% 11.5% 2018 38.5% 21.0% 27.3% 13.2% 2019 36.3% 21.1% 27.7% 14.9% 2020 34.4% 21.2% 29.5% 14.9% 2021 35.1% 21.2% 29.0% 14.7% 2022 36.6% 20.5% 28.0% 14.8% 2023 35.5% 20.4% 28.4% 15.8% 2024 35.5% 19.5% 28.9% 16.2% 2025 35.5% 19.2% 29.2% 16.1% Download data as .csv Note: OPEC+ figures do not include Sudan due to data limitations. In early 2025, Brazil joined the OPEC+ partners as a participant, not a member, and is excluded from the OPEC+ production figures. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a group of 11 countries that coordinate their petroleum policies, accounted for roughly 35% of global crude oil production in 2025.

In 2016, another 10 oil-producing countries – including Russia – signed an agreement with OPEC to form OPEC+. Combined, this broader group produced 55% of the world’s crude oil last year.

On May 1, 2026, the United Arab Emirates – which alone accounted for about 4% of global crude oil production in 2025 – officially exited OPEC.

While the U.S. is the world’s leading crude oil producer, it still relies on oil from other countries. The U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, making it a net importer. In 2025, it brought in a net total of about 2.2 million barrels per day, most of it (57%) from Canada.

U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, but the gap has narrowed in recent years Annual U.S. crude oil imports and exports, in thousand barrels per day Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, but the gap has narrowed in recent years Annual U.S. crude oil imports and exports, in thousand barrels per day Year Imports Exports 1920 290 24 1921 343 24 1922 349 28 1923 225 48 1924 213 50 1925 169 37 1926 165 42 1927 160 43 1928 218 52 1929 216 72 1930 170 65 1931 129 70 1932 122 75 1933 87 100 1934 97 113 1935 88 141 1936 88 137 1937 75 184 1938 72 212 1939 91 197 1940 117 105 1941 139 91 1942 34 93 1943 38 113 1944 122 94 1945 204 90 1946 236 112 1947 267 127 1948 353 109 1949 421 91 1950 487 95 1951 491 78 1952 573 73 1953 648 55 1954 656 37 1955 782 32 1956 934 78 1957 1,023 138 1958 953 12 1959 965 7 1960 1,015 8 1961 1,045 9 1962 1,126 5 1963 1,131 5 1964 1,198 4 1965 1,238 3 1966 1,225 4 1967 1,128 73 1968 1,291 5 1969 1,409 4 1970 1,324 14 1971 1,681 1 1972 2,216 1 1973 3,244 2 1974 3,477 3 1975 4,105 6 1976 5,287 8 1977 6,615 50 1978 6,356 158 1979 6,519 235 1980 5,263 287 1981 4,396 228 1982 3,488 236 1983 3,329 164 1984 3,426 181 1985 3,201 204 1986 4,178 154 1987 4,674 151 1988 5,107 155 1989 5,843 142 1990 5,894 109 1991 5,782 116 1992 6,083 89 1993 6,787 98 1994 7,063 99 1995 7,230 95 1996 7,508 110 1997 8,225 108 1998 8,706 110 1999 8,731 118 2000 9,071 50 2001 9,328 20 2002 9,140 9 2003 9,665 12 2004 10,088 27 2005 10,126 32 2006 10,118 25 2007 10,031 27 2008 9,783 29 2009 9,013 44 2010 9,213 42 2011 8,935 47 2012 8,527 67 2013 7,730 134 2014 7,344 351 2015 7,363 465 2016 7,850 591 2017 7,969 1,158 2018 7,768 2,048 2019 6,801 2,982 2020 5,875 3,206 2021 6,114 2,963 2022 6,281 3,576 2023 6,489 4,082 2024 6,588 4,093 2025 6,169 3,987 Download data as .csv Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The U.S. also often needs different types of oil than it produces. Most U.S. oil is light shale oil, whereas most of the nation’s refineries are optimized for heavy crude oil that needs to be imported.

Other factors also help explain why the U.S. is a net importer of oil. Geographic and logistical considerations, for example, sometimes make it cheaper for refineries to import from a foreign source than from a U.S. oil field.

Even as the U.S. remains a net importer of crude oil, imports have fallen considerably since the mid-2000s as domestic production has grown. U.S. exports of crude oil, in turn, began rising sharply after 2010, from 42,000 barrels per day to about 4 million per day in 2025.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level since the early 1980s as a result of recent shocks to the oil market. The reserve is an emergency stockpile of crude oil that has existed since 1975 (though EIA data only goes back to 1982).

As the price of oil surged in 2022, then-President Joe Biden ordered the largest-ever release of oil from the reserve: 180 million barrels over a roughly seven-month period.

On March 11 of this year, shortly after the start of the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced the second-largest withdrawal: 172 million barrels over a four-month period. The ongoing release has brought the reserve to its lowest level since 1983 – about half of what it had just five years ago – and is expected to bring inventory to its lowest point since data collection started.

Historically, these oil withdrawals have been much smaller. The IEA says it has launched its biggest-ever global release of emergency oil stocks in response to what it calls the “largest supply disruption in history.”

The U.S. is less reliant on oil from the Middle East than many Asian and African countries.

By volume, the U.S. is the seventh-largest importer of Middle Eastern oil. By share, however, the U.S. is considerably less exposed, according to the IEA. In 2024, just 3% of the oil consumed in the U.S. came from the Middle East, down from 8% in 2017.

Many other countries, especially in Asia and Africa, relied far more heavily on Middle Eastern oil in 2024. In Japan, for example, nearly 80% of all domestic consumption involved oil from the region.

U.S. falls among highest importers of Middle Eastern oil by volume, but has less overall exposure than Asian and African economies Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tons Note: This selection of countries includes the economies with the highest import volumes from or reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Exporting countries from the Middle East include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Reliance is defined as imports from the Middle East divided by the sum of domestic demand and exports. In this case, oil includes crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined oil products. Source: International Energy Agency, “ Reliance on Middle East Oil and Gas Supplies by Country .” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. falls among highest importers of Middle Eastern oil by volume, but has less overall exposure than Asian and African economies Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tons Country Percent of domestic consumption from Middle East in 2024 Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tons Region Austria 9 1,000 Europe Bangladesh 20 3,000 Asia-Pacific Belgium 8 5,000 Europe Brazil 3 7,000 Latin America-Carribean Brunei 19 2,000 Asia-Pacific Canada 1 3,000 North America China 38 317,000 Asia-Pacific Egypt 30 15,000 Middle East-North Africa Eritrea 91 240 Sub-Saharan Africa France 18 15,000 Europe Germany 6 8,000 Europe Greece 33 11,000 Europe Iceland 34 330 Europe India 45 155,000 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 10 8,000 Asia-Pacific Italy 16 14,000 Europe Japan 77 123,000 Asia-Pacific Kenya 77 4,000 Sub-Saharan Africa Lithuania 40 4,000 Europe Madagascar 89 980 Sub-Saharan Africa Malaysia 22 12,000 Asia-Pacific Mozambique 20 1,000 Sub-Saharan Africa Namibia 50 610 Sub-Saharan Africa Netherlands 10 14,000 Europe Nigeria 2 2,000 Sub-Saharan Africa Pakistan 78 15,000 Asia-Pacific Philippines 34 8,000 Asia-Pacific Poland 34 13,000 Europe Serbia 25 1,000 Europe Singapore 28 44,000 Asia-Pacific Slovenia 12 590 Europe South Africa 54 15,000 Sub-Saharan Africa South Korea 57 118,000 Asia-Pacific Spain 9 7,000 Europe Sri Lanka 50 2,000 Asia-Pacific Sudan 31 2,000 Sub-Saharan Africa Taiwan 63 36,000 Asia-Pacific Tanzania 53 2,000 Sub-Saharan Africa Thailand 50 34,000 Asia-Pacific Turkey 11 7,000 Middle East-North Africa United Kingdom 8 9,000 Europe United States 3 35,000 North America Vietnam 36 11,000 Asia-Pacific Download data as .csv Note: This selection of countries includes the economies with the highest import volumes from or reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Exporting countries from the Middle East include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Reliance is defined as imports from the Middle East divided by the sum of domestic demand and exports. In this case, oil includes crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined oil products. Source: International Energy Agency, “ Reliance on Middle East Oil and Gas Supplies by Country .” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

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