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What to know about U.S. oil production and consumption in 6 charts

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A Marathon Petroleum Corporation oil refinery in Carson, California, on March 10, 2026. (David McNew/Getty Images)
A Marathon Petroleum Corporation oil refinery in Carson, California, on March 10, 2026. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The military conflict in Iran led to higher gasoline prices in the United States and around the world. In a Pew Research Center survey conducted in late March, 69% of U.S. adults said they were extremely or very concerned about higher fuel prices as a result of the war.

With these costs on many Americans’ minds in recent months, here’s a closer look at U.S. oil production and consumption trends, based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and other sources.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis examines global oil production and consumption, with a focus on the U.S., over the long term and during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our long-standing work on climate, energy and the environment.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis uses data from the International Energy Agency and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. is the world’s top producer of crude oil. The U.S. has long been among the top three crude oil producers globally, along with Russia and Saudi Arabia. But it took over the top spot in 2018 and has remained there since, according to the EIA.

U.S. leads the world in crude oil production
Leading producers of crude oil including lease condensate, by year
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. leads the world in crude oil production
Leading producers of crude oil including lease condensate, by year
Rank197520002025
1Soviet UnionSaudi ArabiaUnited States
2United StatesRussiaRussia
3Saudi ArabiaUnited StatesSaudi Arabia
4IranIranCanada
5VenezuelaChinaIraq
6IraqNorwayChina
7KuwaitMexicoIran
8NigeriaVenezuelaUnited Arab Emirates
9United Arab EmiratesIraqBrazil
10ChinaUnited KingdomKuwait
Download data as .csv
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This change is mostly due to the expansion of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking – a technique used to extract oil and natural gas from rock. Fracking infrastructure in the U.S. greatly expanded after the 2000s, increasing production of both types of fuel.

The U.S. is also the world’s top producer of petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and the petrochemical feedstocks used to make plastics and other materials, as well as the top producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Are oil, gas and petroleum the same thing?

No – they are distinct, but related. Petroleum is a broad category that usually refers to crude oil (the raw, unrefined material) and refined products made from crude oil, including gas, diesel, jet fuel and propane. The gas you put in a car is an example of a refined oil product.

What about natural gas? Natural gas itself is not considered petroleum by either the EIA or the IEA because it is not a liquid. But natural gas liquids (NGLs) that can be extracted from natural gas are considered petroleum by both agencies.

The U.S. is the world’s leading oil consumer, in addition to being the top producer. Since 1998, the U.S. consistently has accounted for about 20% or more of the world’s oil consumption, according to the EIA.

U.S. is the world’s top consumer of oil, but Chinese demand has more than quadrupled since 1998
Petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption (million barrels per day)
Note: Select top oil-consuming countries are shown. Data for Saudi Arabia is not available. EIA projections begin in 2025 for China, India and Russia and 2026 for Japan and the U.S.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Short Term Energy Outlook Data Browser” (accessed June 26, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. is the world’s top consumer of oil, but Chinese demand has more than quadrupled since 1998
Petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption (million barrels per day)
YearUnited StatesChinaRussiaIndiaBrazilJapan
199818.924.122.461.762.115.46
199919.524.362.541.962.165.6
200019.74.692.562.182.25.47
200119.654.812.62.172.195.37
200219.765.212.582.262.175.27
200320.035.792.592.362.125.38
200420.736.82.582.482.195.27
200520.86.972.622.472.245.29
200620.697.492.732.652.285.16
200720.687.922.712.852.434.99
200819.58.042.852.952.594.74
200918.778.52.753.022.64.33
201019.189.182.973.142.824.4
201118.99.693.133.222.894.42
201218.4810.173.183.434.68
201318.9710.783.353.423.144.52
201419.111.423.613.553.284.29
201519.5311.963.663.853.244.17
201619.6912.563.584.233.14.04
201719.9513.363.444.533.153.94
201820.5113.443.464.773.083.85
201920.5413.973.714.923.023.75
202018.1913.983.494.562.843.35
202119.8915.293.674.732.973.4
202220.0115.233.725.133.083.34
202320.2815.983.725.383.163.29
202420.4616.373.85.63.273.14
202520.6116.583.835.673.363.07
202620.6816.433.775.763.392.96
202720.7316.923.826.093.452.92
Download data as .csv
Note: Select top oil-consuming countries are shown. Data for Saudi Arabia is not available. EIA projections begin in 2025 for China, India and Russia and 2026 for Japan and the U.S.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Short Term Energy Outlook Data Browser” (accessed June 26, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The U.S. has been rivaled only recently by China. Since 1998, Chinese oil consumption has risen from about 4 million barrels per day to about 17 million, and it now accounts for about 16% of the global total. (The European Union is not aggregated in EIA data, but its total demand still falls below that of the U.S. and China.)

Chinese oil consumption is expected to peak in 2027, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, high-speed rail expansion and natural-gas-powered trucking. For the first time in 2025, more than half of all new cars sold in China (53%) were electric vehicles or hybrids.

The U.S. now accounts for about 16% of global crude oil production, up from about 7% in the mid-2000s. The U.S. share of the crude oil market is at its highest point since the 1980s.

U.S. share of global crude oil market is at its highest point since 1980s
% of global crude oil and lease condensate production
Note: OPEC+ figures do not include Sudan due to data limitations. In early 2025, Brazil joined the OPEC+ partners as a participant, not a member, and is excluded from the OPEC+ production figures.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. share of global crude oil market is at its highest point since 1980s
% of global crude oil and lease condensate production
YearOPECOPEC+Rest of worldU.S.
197357.7%0.0%24.0%18.3%
197457.3%0.0%25.2%17.4%
197553.5%0.0%28.9%17.6%
197655.5%0.0%28.8%15.7%
197754.2%0.0%30.5%15.3%
197851.1%0.0%32.9%16.0%
197951.0%0.0%33.9%15.1%
198041.9%0.0%43.7%14.4%
198137.0%0.0%47.7%15.3%
198232.7%0.0%51.1%16.2%
198330.6%0.0%53.1%16.3%
198429.6%0.0%54.1%16.3%
198527.9%0.0%55.4%16.6%
198630.7%0.0%53.9%15.4%
198731.0%0.0%54.3%14.7%
198833.0%0.0%53.1%13.9%
198935.3%0.0%52.0%12.7%
199036.8%0.0%51.1%12.2%
199136.9%0.0%50.8%12.3%
199239.0%0.0%49.0%11.9%
199338.7%0.0%49.6%11.7%
199438.6%0.0%50.4%11.0%
199538.8%0.0%50.6%10.7%
199638.7%0.0%51.0%10.3%
199739.4%0.0%50.7%9.9%
199840.0%0.0%50.5%9.5%
199938.9%0.0%52.0%9.1%
200039.2%0.0%52.0%8.8%
200138.3%0.0%52.9%8.7%
200236.1%0.0%55.1%8.7%
200338.7%0.0%53.3%8.0%
200440.1%0.0%52.5%7.5%
200540.9%0.0%52.1%7.0%
200641.0%0.0%52.1%6.9%
200740.4%0.0%52.8%6.8%
200840.4%0.0%52.9%6.7%
200938.8%0.0%53.9%7.3%
201038.6%0.0%54.1%7.4%
201139.3%0.0%53.2%7.5%
201240.0%0.0%51.5%8.5%
201338.6%0.0%51.6%9.8%
201437.8%0.0%51.0%11.2%
201538.2%0.0%50.1%11.7%
201639.5%0.0%49.6%10.9%
201739.4%21.3%27.7%11.5%
201838.5%21.0%27.3%13.2%
201936.3%21.1%27.7%14.9%
202034.4%21.2%29.5%14.9%
202135.1%21.2%29.0%14.7%
202236.6%20.5%28.0%14.8%
202335.5%20.4%28.4%15.8%
202435.5%19.5%28.9%16.2%
202535.5%19.2%29.2%16.1%
Download data as .csv
Note: OPEC+ figures do not include Sudan due to data limitations. In early 2025, Brazil joined the OPEC+ partners as a participant, not a member, and is excluded from the OPEC+ production figures.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a group of 11 countries that coordinate their petroleum policies, accounted for roughly 35% of global crude oil production in 2025.

In 2016, another 10 oil-producing countries – including Russia – signed an agreement with OPEC to form OPEC+. Combined, this broader group produced 55% of the world’s crude oil last year.

On May 1, 2026, the United Arab Emirates –  which alone accounted for about 4% of global crude oil production in 2025 – officially exited OPEC.

While the U.S. is the world’s leading crude oil producer, it still relies on oil from other countries. The U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, making it a net importer. In 2025, it brought in a net total of about 2.2 million barrels per day, most of it (57%) from Canada.

U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, but the gap has narrowed in recent years
Annual U.S. crude oil imports and exports, in thousand barrels per day
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. imports more crude oil than it exports, but the gap has narrowed in recent years
Annual U.S. crude oil imports and exports, in thousand barrels per day
YearImportsExports
192029024
192134324
192234928
192322548
192421350
192516937
192616542
192716043
192821852
192921672
193017065
193112970
193212275
193387100
193497113
193588141
193688137
193775184
193872212
193991197
1940117105
194113991
19423493
194338113
194412294
194520490
1946236112
1947267127
1948353109
194942191
195048795
195149178
195257373
195364855
195465637
195578232
195693478
19571,023138
195895312
19599657
19601,0158
19611,0459
19621,1265
19631,1315
19641,1984
19651,2383
19661,2254
19671,12873
19681,2915
19691,4094
19701,32414
19711,6811
19722,2161
19733,2442
19743,4773
19754,1056
19765,2878
19776,61550
19786,356158
19796,519235
19805,263287
19814,396228
19823,488236
19833,329164
19843,426181
19853,201204
19864,178154
19874,674151
19885,107155
19895,843142
19905,894109
19915,782116
19926,08389
19936,78798
19947,06399
19957,23095
19967,508110
19978,225108
19988,706110
19998,731118
20009,07150
20019,32820
20029,1409
20039,66512
200410,08827
200510,12632
200610,11825
200710,03127
20089,78329
20099,01344
20109,21342
20118,93547
20128,52767
20137,730134
20147,344351
20157,363465
20167,850591
20177,9691,158
20187,7682,048
20196,8012,982
20205,8753,206
20216,1142,963
20226,2813,576
20236,4894,082
20246,5884,093
20256,1693,987
Download data as .csv
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The U.S. also often needs different types of oil than it produces. Most U.S. oil is light shale oil, whereas most of the nation’s refineries are optimized for heavy crude oil that needs to be imported.

Other factors also help explain why the U.S. is a net importer of oil. Geographic and logistical considerations, for example, sometimes make it cheaper for refineries to import from a foreign source than from a U.S. oil field.

Even as the U.S. remains a net importer of crude oil, imports have fallen considerably since the mid-2000s as domestic production has grown. U.S. exports of crude oil, in turn, began rising sharply after 2010, from 42,000 barrels per day to about 4 million per day in 2025.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level since the early 1980s as a result of recent shocks to the oil market. The reserve is an emergency stockpile of crude oil that has existed since 1975 (though EIA data only goes back to 1982).

Recent oil shocks have led last two U.S. administrations to draw down petroleum reserve
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventory, in thousands of barrels
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Weekly U.S. Ending Stocks of Crude Oil in SPR” (accessed July 6, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Recent oil shocks have led last two U.S. administrations to draw down petroleum reserve
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventory, in thousands of barrels
DateThousand barrels in U.S. SPR
7/3/2026319,500
6/26/2026325,655
6/19/2026331,191
6/12/2026340,251
6/5/2026349,192
5/29/2026357,119
5/22/2026365,112
5/15/2026374,175
5/8/2026384,095
5/1/2026392,700
4/24/2026397,924
4/17/2026405,045
4/10/2026409,181
4/3/2026413,325
3/27/2026415,064
3/20/2026415,442
3/13/2026415,442
3/6/2026415,442
2/27/2026415,441
2/20/2026415,441
2/13/2026415,441
2/6/2026415,212
1/30/2026415,213
1/23/2026414,999
1/16/2026414,484
1/9/2026413,678
1/2/2026413,464
12/26/2025413,219
12/19/2025412,971
12/12/2025412,171
12/5/2025411,922
11/28/2025411,674
11/21/2025411,424
11/14/2025410,926
11/7/2025410,393
10/31/2025409,595
10/24/2025409,097
10/17/2025408,564
10/10/2025407,745
10/3/2025406,985
9/26/2025406,700
9/19/2025405,958
9/12/2025405,728
9/5/2025405,224
8/29/2025404,710
8/22/2025404,201
8/15/2025403,425
8/8/2025403,202
8/1/2025402,976
7/25/2025402,741
7/18/2025402,503
7/11/2025402,703
7/4/2025403,003
6/27/2025402,765
6/20/2025402,526
6/13/2025402,289
6/6/2025402,059
5/30/2025401,822
5/23/2025401,313
5/16/2025400,493
5/9/2025399,650
5/2/2025399,122
4/25/2025398,542
4/18/2025397,477
4/11/2025397,009
4/4/2025396,710
3/28/2025396,434
3/21/2025396,149
3/14/2025395,863
3/7/2025395,588
2/28/2025395,313
2/21/2025395,313
2/14/2025395,313
2/7/2025395,313
1/31/2025395,064
1/24/2025394,814
1/17/2025394,566
1/10/2025394,317
1/3/2025393,817
12/27/2024393,570
12/20/2024393,310
12/13/2024393,050
12/6/2024392,531
11/29/2024391,807
11/22/2024390,362
11/15/2024389,190
11/8/2024387,790
11/1/2024387,223
10/25/2024385,831
10/18/2024384,642
10/11/2024383,882
10/4/2024382,930
9/27/2024382,553
9/20/2024381,893
9/13/2024380,606
9/6/2024379,951
8/30/2024379,672
8/23/2024377,908
8/16/2024377,163
8/9/2024376,527
8/2/2024375,833
7/26/2024375,097
7/19/2024374,412
7/12/2024373,722
7/5/2024373,072
6/28/2024372,595
6/21/2024372,197
6/14/2024370,912
6/7/2024370,526
5/31/2024370,187
5/24/2024369,289
5/17/2024368,804
5/10/2024367,811
5/3/2024367,218
4/26/2024366,271
4/19/2024365,677
4/12/2024364,884
4/5/2024364,236
3/29/2024363,641
3/22/2024363,050
3/15/2024362,306
3/8/2024361,556
3/1/2024360,960
2/23/2024360,254
2/16/2024359,511
2/9/2024358,763
2/2/2024358,017
1/26/2024357,402
1/19/2024356,510
1/12/2024355,590
1/5/2024354,994
12/29/2023354,388
12/22/2023353,333
12/15/2023352,540
12/8/2023351,911
12/1/2023351,917
11/24/2023351,587
11/17/2023351,274
11/10/2023351,274
11/3/2023351,274
10/27/2023351,274
10/20/2023351,274
10/13/2023351,274
10/6/2023351,274
9/29/2023351,280
9/22/2023350,980
9/15/2023351,230
9/8/2023350,630
9/1/2023350,340
8/25/2023349,542
8/18/2023348,948
8/11/2023348,354
8/4/2023347,754
7/28/2023346,759
7/21/2023346,759
7/14/2023346,759
7/7/2023346,758
6/30/2023347,159
6/23/2023348,617
6/16/2023349,968
6/9/2023351,687
6/2/2023353,569
5/26/2023355,436
5/19/2023357,954
5/12/2023359,586
5/5/2023362,014
4/28/2023364,938
4/21/2023366,942
4/14/2023367,963
4/7/2023369,575
3/31/2023371,175
3/24/2023371,579
3/17/2023371,579
3/10/2023371,579
3/3/2023371,579
2/24/2023371,579
2/17/2023371,579
2/10/2023371,579
2/3/2023371,579
1/27/2023371,579
1/20/2023371,579
1/13/2023371,579
1/6/2023371,580
12/30/2022372,380
12/23/2022375,128
12/16/2022378,624
12/9/2022382,271
12/2/2022387,019
11/25/2022389,116
11/18/2022390,518
11/11/2022392,119
11/4/2022396,219
10/28/2022399,792
10/21/2022401,718
10/14/2022405,135
10/7/2022408,699
9/30/2022416,389
9/23/2022422,583
9/16/2022427,158
9/9/2022434,057
9/2/2022442,471
8/26/2022449,998
8/19/2022453,065
8/12/2022461,156
8/5/2022464,558
7/29/2022469,855
7/22/2022474,545
7/15/2022480,149
7/8/2022485,147
7/1/2022492,028
6/24/2022497,868
6/17/2022504,818
6/10/2022511,612
6/3/2022519,323
5/27/2022526,592
5/20/2022532,013
5/13/2022537,984
5/6/2022542,994
4/29/2022549,985
4/22/2022553,070
4/15/2022555,980
4/8/2022560,681
4/1/2022564,580
3/25/2022568,322
3/18/2022571,323
3/11/2022575,513
3/4/2022577,496
2/25/2022580,020
2/18/2022582,384
2/11/2022584,828
2/4/2022587,515
1/28/2022588,912
1/21/2022590,782
1/14/2022592,034
1/7/2022593,382
12/31/2021593,682
12/24/2021595,028
12/17/2021596,381
12/10/2021598,917
12/3/2021600,867
11/26/2021602,556
11/19/2021604,505
11/12/2021606,147
11/5/2021609,396
10/29/2021612,541
10/22/2021614,186
10/15/2021615,276
10/8/2021616,970
10/1/2021617,770
9/24/2021618,689
9/17/2021619,569
9/10/2021620,773
9/3/2021621,302
8/27/2021621,302
8/20/2021621,302
8/13/2021621,302
8/6/2021621,304
7/30/2021621,304
7/23/2021621,304
7/16/2021621,304
7/9/2021621,304
7/2/2021621,304
6/25/2021622,487
6/18/2021623,888
6/11/2021625,593
6/4/2021626,484
5/28/2021627,833
5/21/2021628,481
5/14/2021630,127
5/7/2021632,028
4/30/2021633,427
4/23/2021634,475
4/16/2021635,924
4/9/2021636,667
4/2/2021637,773
3/26/2021637,773
3/19/2021637,773
3/12/2021637,773
3/5/2021637,773
2/26/2021637,773
2/19/2021637,773
2/12/2021637,773
2/5/2021637,921
1/29/2021638,086
1/22/2021638,086
1/15/2021638,085
1/8/2021638,085
1/1/2021638,085
12/25/2020638,085
12/18/2020638,085
12/11/2020638,086
12/4/2020638,085
11/27/2020638,190
11/20/2020638,190
11/13/2020638,301
11/6/2020638,706
10/30/2020639,270
10/23/2020639,423
10/16/2020640,081
10/9/2020640,847
10/2/2020642,006
9/25/2020643,151
9/18/2020644,952
9/11/2020645,733
9/4/2020647,860
8/28/2020648,165
8/21/2020649,465
8/14/2020651,228
8/7/2020653,899
7/31/2020656,141
7/24/2020656,147
7/17/2020656,147
7/10/2020656,149
7/3/2020656,023
6/26/2020655,413
6/19/2020653,721
6/12/2020651,730
6/5/2020649,999
5/29/2020647,779
5/22/2020643,759
5/15/2020641,648
5/8/2020639,766
5/1/2020637,833
4/24/2020636,117
4/17/2020634,967
4/10/2020634,967
4/3/2020634,967
3/27/2020634,967
3/20/2020634,967
3/13/2020634,967
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12/21/1990585,692
12/14/1990585,692
12/7/1990586,016
11/30/1990586,903
11/23/1990587,316
11/16/1990587,938
11/9/1990588,217
11/2/1990589,366
10/26/1990589,623
10/19/1990589,623
10/12/1990589,623
10/5/1990589,623
9/28/1990589,623
9/21/1990589,623
9/14/1990589,623
9/7/1990589,623
8/31/1990589,623
8/24/1990588,692
8/17/1990587,202
8/10/1990586,678
8/3/1990586,677
7/27/1990586,678
7/20/1990586,678
7/13/1990586,678
7/6/1990586,686
6/29/1990586,686
6/22/1990586,181
6/15/1990586,181
6/8/1990586,181
6/1/1990586,181
5/25/1990586,181
5/18/1990585,183
5/11/1990584,305
5/4/1990583,419
4/27/1990582,656
4/20/1990582,279
4/13/1990582,279
4/6/1990582,279
3/30/1990581,417
3/23/1990581,417
3/16/1990581,417
3/9/1990581,417
3/2/1990580,925
2/23/1990580,925
2/16/1990580,925
2/9/1990580,925
2/2/1990580,599
1/26/1990580,228
1/19/1990580,228
1/12/1990580,228
1/5/1990579,854
12/29/1989579,854
12/22/1989579,854
12/15/1989579,854
12/8/1989579,854
12/1/1989579,487
11/24/1989579,487
11/17/1989579,001
11/10/1989578,659
11/3/1989578,283
10/27/1989577,782
10/20/1989577,782
10/13/1989577,430
10/6/1989577,131
9/29/1989577,128
9/22/1989576,593
9/15/1989576,274
9/8/1989575,932
9/1/1989575,376
8/25/1989574,732
8/18/1989574,388
8/11/1989574,388
8/4/1989574,390
7/28/1989574,045
7/21/1989573,202
7/14/1989572,857
7/7/1989572,061
6/30/1989571,721
6/23/1989570,912
6/16/1989570,912
6/9/1989570,912
6/2/1989570,402
5/26/1989569,420
5/19/1989568,910
5/12/1989568,910
5/5/1989568,008
4/28/1989567,430
4/21/1989566,707
4/14/1989566,707
4/7/1989566,224
3/31/1989565,578
3/24/1989565,578
3/17/1989565,578
3/10/1989564,229
3/3/1989563,884
2/24/1989563,374
2/17/1989563,028
2/10/1989562,684
2/3/1989561,862
1/27/1989561,186
1/20/1989561,186
1/13/1989560,761
1/6/1989559,908
12/30/1988559,513
12/23/1988559,167
12/16/1988559,167
12/9/1988558,673
12/2/1988558,670
11/25/1988558,179
11/18/1988557,680
11/11/1988556,844
11/4/1988556,001
10/28/1988556,003
10/21/1988555,160
10/14/1988554,649
10/7/1988554,146
9/30/1988554,146
9/23/1988553,544
9/16/1988553,036
9/9/1988553,036
9/2/1988552,141
8/26/1988552,141
8/19/1988551,647
8/12/1988551,647
8/5/1988551,647
7/29/1988551,345
7/22/1988551,043
7/15/1988550,748
7/8/1988550,404
7/1/1988549,697
6/24/1988549,361
6/17/1988548,910
6/10/1988548,910
6/3/1988547,938
5/27/1988547,597
5/20/1988547,258
5/13/1988547,258
5/6/1988547,258
4/29/1988546,690
4/22/1988546,184
4/15/1988546,184
4/8/1988545,779
4/1/1988544,927
3/25/1988544,927
3/18/1988544,643
3/11/1988544,643
3/4/1988544,146
2/26/1988543,656
2/19/1988543,212
2/12/1988543,212
2/5/1988542,720
1/29/1988542,432
1/22/1988541,485
1/15/1988541,485
1/8/1988540,993
1/1/1988540,659
12/25/1987540,158
12/18/1987539,051
12/11/1987538,547
12/4/1987538,547
11/27/1987537,707
11/20/1987537,311
11/13/1987536,521
11/6/1987536,107
10/30/1987535,305
10/23/1987534,961
10/16/1987534,228
10/9/1987533,894
10/2/1987533,894
9/25/1987533,395
9/18/1987533,054
9/11/1987532,319
9/4/1987531,971
8/28/1987531,971
8/21/1987531,288
8/14/1987530,850
8/7/1987530,510
7/31/1987529,670
7/24/1987529,171
7/17/1987528,330
7/10/1987527,987
7/3/1987527,189
6/26/1987526,772
6/19/1987526,429
6/12/1987526,084
6/5/1987525,735
5/29/1987524,820
5/22/1987523,844
5/15/1987523,355
5/8/1987522,875
5/1/1987521,983
4/24/1987521,250
4/17/1987520,903
4/10/1987520,346
4/3/1987519,979
3/27/1987518,918
3/20/1987518,411
3/13/1987518,066
3/6/1987516,709
2/27/1987516,491
2/20/1987515,809
2/13/1987515,403
2/6/1987515,200
1/30/1987513,935
1/23/1987513,038
1/16/1987512,472
1/9/1987511,956
1/2/1987511,564
12/26/1986511,001
12/19/1986510,656
12/12/1986509,678
12/5/1986509,470
11/28/1986509,267
11/21/1986508,398
11/14/1986508,398
11/7/1986507,894
10/31/1986507,518
10/24/1986506,815
10/17/1986506,815
10/10/1986506,381
10/3/1986506,381
9/26/1986506,381
9/19/1986505,658
9/12/1986505,316
9/5/1986504,973
8/29/1986504,973
8/22/1986504,578
8/15/1986504,191
8/8/1986503,400
8/1/1986503,398
7/25/1986503,095
7/18/1986502,750
7/11/1986502,131
7/4/1986501,786
6/27/1986501,384
6/20/1986501,043
6/13/1986500,695
6/6/1986500,292
5/30/1986499,479
5/23/1986499,130
5/16/1986498,784
5/9/1986498,784
5/2/1986498,784
4/25/1986498,170
4/18/1986497,559
4/11/1986497,295
4/4/1986496,892
3/28/1986496,590
3/21/1986496,188
3/14/1986495,782
3/7/1986495,782
2/28/1986495,057
2/21/1986494,724
2/14/1986494,392
2/7/1986494,392
1/31/1986494,389
1/24/1986493,506
1/17/1986492,793
1/10/1986492,793
1/3/1986493,316
12/27/1985492,666
12/20/1985492,607
12/13/1985492,082
12/6/1985491,827
11/29/1985491,057
11/22/1985490,794
11/15/1985490,140
11/8/1985490,140
11/1/1985489,880
10/25/1985489,616
10/18/1985489,254
10/11/1985489,254
10/4/1985489,254
9/27/1985489,249
9/20/1985488,019
9/13/1985487,755
9/6/1985487,383
8/30/1985486,860
8/23/1985485,619
8/16/1985484,640
8/9/1985483,947
8/2/1985483,533
7/26/1985482,052
7/19/1985481,253
7/12/1985477,998
7/5/1985476,571
6/28/1985476,150
6/21/1985474,619
6/14/1985473,426
6/7/1985471,930
5/31/1985471,336
5/24/1985469,968
5/17/1985467,854
5/10/1985466,127
5/3/1985464,940
4/26/1985464,051
4/19/1985462,387
4/12/1985461,962
4/5/1985461,617
3/29/1985461,266
3/22/1985461,005
3/15/1985460,398
3/8/1985460,138
3/1/1985459,519
2/22/1985458,753
2/15/1985458,106
2/8/1985457,755
2/1/1985457,232
1/25/1985454,165
1/18/1985453,800
1/11/1985450,851
1/4/1985450,505
12/28/1984449,157
12/21/1984447,559
12/14/1984446,094
12/7/1984444,074
11/30/1984443,046
11/23/1984441,273
11/16/1984439,228
11/9/1984438,731
11/2/1984436,093
10/26/1984433,895
10/19/1984433,396
10/12/1984433,080
10/5/1984432,086
9/28/1984431,066
9/21/1984430,407
9/14/1984430,101
9/7/1984430,101
8/31/1984429,467
8/24/1984428,280
8/17/1984427,600
8/10/1984426,110
8/3/1984423,899
7/27/1984420,094
7/20/1984418,845
7/13/1984417,032
7/6/1984413,730
6/29/1984412,610
6/22/1984408,730
6/15/1984408,365
6/8/1984405,194
6/1/1984402,825
5/25/1984400,842
5/18/1984399,500
5/11/1984398,454
5/4/1984397,205
4/27/1984395,957
4/20/1984395,330
4/13/1984393,499
4/6/1984393,499
3/30/1984391,798
3/23/1984389,265
3/16/1984388,737
3/9/1984387,559
3/2/1984387,234
2/24/1984386,935
2/17/1984386,277
2/10/1984385,472
2/3/1984384,770
1/27/1984384,455
1/20/1984383,796
1/13/1984382,600
1/6/1984380,664
12/30/1983378,309
12/23/1983377,184
12/16/1983375,005
12/9/1983374,518
12/2/1983371,291
11/25/1983370,630
11/18/1983370,160
11/11/1983369,566
11/4/1983368,324
10/28/1983366,141
10/21/1983365,212
10/14/1983364,933
10/7/1983361,276
9/30/1983360,456
9/23/1983358,289
9/16/1983355,695
9/9/1983353,339
9/2/1983351,783
8/26/1983349,031
8/19/1983345,689
8/12/1983343,932
8/5/1983341,779
7/29/1983339,962
7/22/1983337,901
7/15/1983335,797
7/8/1983334,661
7/1/1983332,136
6/24/1983330,079
6/17/1983327,971
6/10/1983327,402
6/3/1983326,832
5/20/1983324,116
5/13/1983320,749
4/29/1983317,456
4/15/1983314,817
4/8/1983313,583
4/1/1983311,841
3/25/1983310,320
3/18/1983309,756
3/11/1983308,517
3/4/1983306,964
2/25/1983305,348
2/18/1983303,746
2/11/1983301,960
2/4/1983300,917
1/28/1983298,379
1/21/1983296,684
1/14/1983295,440
1/7/1983294,818
12/31/1982293,214
12/24/1982292,488
12/17/1982291,718
12/10/1982291,509
12/3/1982289,963
11/26/1982288,156
11/19/1982286,335
11/12/1982286,198
11/5/1982284,906
10/29/1982284,268
10/22/1982283,393
10/15/1982280,802
10/8/1982278,725
10/1/1982277,633
9/24/1982276,833
8/27/1982272,603
8/20/1982270,455
Download data as .csv
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Weekly U.S. Ending Stocks of Crude Oil in SPR” (accessed July 6, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

As the price of oil surged in 2022, then-President Joe Biden ordered the largest-ever release of oil from the reserve: 180 million barrels over a roughly seven-month period.

On March 11 of this year, shortly after the start of the Iran war, President Donald Trump announced the second-largest withdrawal: 172 million barrels over a four-month period. The ongoing release has brought the reserve to its lowest level since 1983 – about half of what it had just five years ago – and is expected to bring inventory to its lowest point since data collection started.

Historically, these oil withdrawals have been much smaller. The IEA says it has launched its biggest-ever global release of emergency oil stocks in response to what it calls the “largest supply disruption in history.”

The U.S. is less reliant on oil from the Middle East than many Asian and African countries.

By volume, the U.S. is the seventh-largest importer of Middle Eastern oil. By share, however, the U.S. is considerably less exposed, according to the IEA. In 2024, just 3% of the oil consumed in the U.S. came from the Middle East, down from 8% in 2017.

Many other countries, especially in Asia and Africa, relied far more heavily on Middle Eastern oil in 2024. In Japan, for example, nearly 80% of all domestic consumption involved oil from the region.

U.S. falls among highest importers of Middle Eastern oil by volume, but has less overall exposure than Asian and African economies
Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tons
Note: This selection of countries includes the economies with the highest import volumes from or reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Exporting countries from the Middle East include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Reliance is defined as imports from the Middle East divided by the sum of domestic demand and exports. In this case, oil includes crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined oil products.
Source: International Energy Agency, “Reliance on Middle East Oil and Gas Supplies by Country.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
U.S. falls among highest importers of Middle Eastern oil by volume, but has less overall exposure than Asian and African economies
Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tons
CountryPercent of domestic consumption from Middle East in 2024Total oil imports from Middle East in 2024, in metric tonsRegion
Austria91,000Europe
Bangladesh203,000Asia-Pacific
Belgium85,000Europe
Brazil37,000Latin America-Carribean
Brunei192,000Asia-Pacific
Canada13,000North America
China38317,000Asia-Pacific
Egypt3015,000Middle East-North Africa
Eritrea91240Sub-Saharan Africa
France1815,000Europe
Germany68,000Europe
Greece3311,000Europe
Iceland34330Europe
India45155,000Asia-Pacific
Indonesia108,000Asia-Pacific
Italy1614,000Europe
Japan77123,000Asia-Pacific
Kenya774,000Sub-Saharan Africa
Lithuania404,000Europe
Madagascar89980Sub-Saharan Africa
Malaysia2212,000Asia-Pacific
Mozambique201,000Sub-Saharan Africa
Namibia50610Sub-Saharan Africa
Netherlands1014,000Europe
Nigeria22,000Sub-Saharan Africa
Pakistan7815,000Asia-Pacific
Philippines348,000Asia-Pacific
Poland3413,000Europe
Serbia251,000Europe
Singapore2844,000Asia-Pacific
Slovenia12590Europe
South Africa5415,000Sub-Saharan Africa
South Korea57118,000Asia-Pacific
Spain97,000Europe
Sri Lanka502,000Asia-Pacific
Sudan312,000Sub-Saharan Africa
Taiwan6336,000Asia-Pacific
Tanzania532,000Sub-Saharan Africa
Thailand5034,000Asia-Pacific
Turkey117,000Middle East-North Africa
United Kingdom89,000Europe
United States335,000North America
Vietnam3611,000Asia-Pacific
Download data as .csv
Note: This selection of countries includes the economies with the highest import volumes from or reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Exporting countries from the Middle East include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Reliance is defined as imports from the Middle East divided by the sum of domestic demand and exports. In this case, oil includes crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined oil products.
Source: International Energy Agency, “Reliance on Middle East Oil and Gas Supplies by Country.”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Related: Dozens of countries have lowered energy taxes or taken other policy steps in response to Iran war

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Andrew Prozorovsky is a research assistant at Pew Research Center.