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Dozens of countries have lowered energy taxes or taken other policy steps in response to Iran war

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Motorcyclists line up to refuel at a gas station in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on March 28, 2026. (Devi Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)
Motorcyclists line up to refuel at a gas station in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on March 28, 2026. (Devi Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 100 countries have taken policy steps to address rising energy costs and other effects of the conflict in the Middle East, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

As of the IEA’s most recent update on June 12, a total of 113 countries – as well as the European Commission, the main executive body of the European Union – have made at least one such policy change in response to the war:

Many countries have lowered energy taxes in response to Iran war
Number of countries that have enacted each of the following types of policy, by IEA category
Chart
Source: International Energy Agency, “2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker” (last updated June 12, 2026).
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Many countries have lowered energy taxes in response to Iran war
Number of countries that have enacted each of the following types of policy, by IEA category
Policy typeNumber of countriesGroup
Consumer support92Consumer support
Taxation55Consumer support
Fuel subsidies32Consumer support
Price caps23Consumer support
Other41Consumer support
Energy conservation58Energy conservation
Campaign40Energy conservation
Transport25Energy conservation
Government travel20Energy conservation
Work from home17Energy conservation
Cooling8Energy conservation
Schools and universities7Energy conservation
Structural policies28Structural policies
Electrification19Structural policies
Energy efficiency12Structural policies
Other10Structural policies
Download data as .csv
Source: International Energy Agency, “2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker” (last updated June 12, 2026).
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  • The most common of these has been adjusting taxes, a step taken by 55 countries. Turkey, for instance, lowered its fuel tax on oil.
  • 40 countries have launched public awareness campaigns, asking or requiring people to limit their energy use. In Ireland and Japan, for example, the government has encouraged energy conservation, while the Philippines and other countries have declared national energy emergencies.
  • 32 countries have added new fuel subsidies or expanded existing ones. Fiji, for example, instated a diesel rebate for its main electricity provider. In Mozambique, the government began subsidizing public transit.
  • 28 countries have pursued structural policies focused on long-term change, related to improving energy efficiency or reducing fossil fuel dependency. For example, the Netherlands accelerated the trade-in of internal combustion engine vehicles for electric vehicles and the replacement of at-home gas boilers with heat pumps.
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis examines how countries have responded to rising energy costs and other effects of the Iran war.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our long-standing work on climate, energy and the environment.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

We relied on data from the International Energy Agency’s 2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker. For the purpose of category totals, countries are counted once per occurrence per category, even if they enacted multiple policies that fall into that category. In Spain, for example, the following fall under “Taxation”: cut fuel value-added tax, including vehicle fuel and liquefied petroleum gas; suspend the hydrocarbon excise duty; cut electricity tax.

Related: Worldwide, a quarter of new car sales are electric vehicles or hybrids

Many countries – predominantly in Asia – have responded with more than one of these initiatives. Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam have enacted at least six types of energy-focused policy changes to address effects of the Iran war. Laos has enacted nine types of policies, more than any other country.

The United States is not among the countries that made nationwide energy policy changes in response to the war, though President Donald Trump in May floated the idea of suspending the federal gas tax. Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Utah have provided some form of relief from state gas taxes.

Related: What to know about U.S. oil production and consumption in 6 charts

Asia, Europe stand out for policy responses

Energy policy responses to the Iran war have been most common in the Asia-Pacific region, where 29 countries have enacted 124 such changes (counted once per occurrence per category). In Bangladesh, for example, lawmakers have made four types of policy changes: limiting air conditioning temperatures, closing public and private universities, asking people and businesses to save energy, and capping fuel purchases for vehicles plus promoting public transportation.

In Europe, 30 countries and the European Commission have enacted 86 energy policy changes. For example, Sweden made four types of changes: halving the price of public transport passes, extending reductions on gas taxes, accelerating the electrification of public vehicles like police cars, and providing crisis support for the farming and fishing industries and assistance for electricity bill payments.

Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region have taken numerous policy steps in response to Iran war
Number of policies enacted, by country
Note: The European Commission, which is not shown, has enacted three policies.
Source: International Energy Agency, “2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker” (last updated June 12, 2026).
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region have taken numerous policy steps in response to Iran war
Number of policies enacted, by country
Country/RegionISONumber of policies
Albania81
Argentina322
Australia365
Austria402
Bangladesh504
Barbados523
Belgium564
Belize843
Botswana722
Brazil762
Brunei961
Bulgaria1002
Cabo Verde1322
Cambodia1167
Canada1242
Chile1525
China1561
Colombia1701
Comoros1741
Croatia1914
Cyprus1962
Czech Republic2032
Dominican Republic2142
DR Congo1801
East Timor6262
Ecuador2182
Egypt8186
Estonia2331
Ethiopia2313
European Commission3
Fiji2423
France2503
Gambia2703
Germany2762
Ghana2881
Greece3002
Grenada3082
Guatemala3201
Guinea-Bissau6241
Guyana3282
Haiti3321
Honduras3401
Hungary3482
Iceland3523
India3568
Indonesia3608
Iran3641
Ireland3725
Italy3802
Ivory Coast3841
Jamaica3881
Japan3923
Jordan4003
Kenya4043
Kuwait4141
Laos4189
Latvia4281
Lithuania4403
Luxembourg4426
Madagascar4501
Malaysia4587
Maldives4621
Marshall Islands5842
Mauritania4782
Mauritius4801
Mexico4842
Montenegro4992
Morocco5041
Mozambique5082
Myanmar1043
Namibia5161
Nauru5201
Nepal5245
Netherlands5286
New Zealand5541
Nigeria5661
Norway5781
Pakistan5866
Panama5912
Papua New Guinea5981
Peru6042
Philippines6088
Poland6163
Portugal6202
Romania6422
Rwanda6462
Saint Kitts and Nevis6592
Saint Lucia6622
Sao Tome and Principe6781
Senegal6861
Serbia6882
Seychelles6904
Sierra Leone6941
Singapore7026
Slovakia7031
Slovenia7052
Solomon Islands901
South Africa7101
South Korea4107
South Sudan7281
Spain7245
Sri Lanka1447
Suriname7402
Sweden7524
Tanzania8342
Thailand7647
Turkey7921
Tuvalu7981
United Kingdom8266
Uruguay8582
Vanuatu5481
Vietnam7048
Zambia8941
Zimbabwe7161
Download data as .csv
Note: The European Commission, which is not shown, has enacted three policies.
Source: International Energy Agency, “2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker” (last updated June 12, 2026).
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Andrew Prozorovsky is a research assistant at Pew Research Center.