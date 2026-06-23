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More than half of states restrict betting on elections

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(Pew Research Center photo illustration; images via Getty Images)

More than half of states have laws that prohibit betting or wagering on elections, at least under certain circumstances, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

This analysis comes amid a recent surge in trading volume on prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket. Both platforms allow people to trade on real-life events, including elections, by buying contracts staked on yes-or-no outcomes. This differs from traditional betting or gambling, where a central party – the “house” – sets odds of a particular outcome happening.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis examines state-level efforts to regulate election betting and prediction markets.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our recent work on gambling and the broader prediction economy – including U.S. attitudes toward sports betting and views on the morality of gambling around the world.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis is primarily based on information compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures, an organization that represents state legislatures around the U.S. and tracks state-level policymaking. Some information comes from the Center’s own analysis of state laws.

Our analysis of state-level regulations excludes states whose laws do not explicitly mention election betting. As a result, some states that have broad laws on gambling – but do not have statutes that specifically address election betting – are in the “no explicit law” category.

Several states, such as Arizona and Kentucky, recently have taken legal action against the companies behind prediction markets for allegedly violating their laws against election betting. Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have also introduced bills that specifically aim to regulate prediction markets in some way.

Federal regulators contend that platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket allow people to trade financial products – not place bets – so they should be exempt from state-level gambling bans. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued several states to prevent them from regulating prediction markets.

Related: Trading volume on prediction markets has soared in recent months

Which states prohibit election betting in some way?

Nearly half of states (23) prohibit election betting entirely, according to our analysis of NCSL data. For example, Arkansas law says “no person shall make any bet or wager upon the result of any election” in the state. Kentucky also banned the practice this year.

Another nine states vary in how they regulate election betting and the exact circumstances under which it’s illegal.

Election betting is illegal in some or all circumstances in 32 states
Status of election betting under state laws, as of June 2026
Chart
Note: Some states in the “No explicit law” category have general laws banning unauthorized gambling and betting, as well as laws regulating prediction markets broadly, but do not have laws that specifically reference election betting.
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Election betting is illegal in some or all circumstances in 32 states
Status of election betting under state laws, as of June 2026
StateElection betting legalityFIPS
AlabamaNo explicit law1
AlaskaNo explicit law2
ArizonaEntirely illegal4
ArkansasEntirely illegal5
CaliforniaNo explicit law6
ColoradoEntirely illegal8
ConnecticutNo explicit law9
DelawareEntirely illegal10
District of ColumbiaNo explicit law11
FloridaNo explicit law12
GeorgiaEntirely illegal13
HawaiiNo explicit law15
IdahoEntirely illegal16
IllinoisEntirely illegal17
IndianaIllegal in some scenarios18
IowaIllegal in some scenarios19
KansasNo explicit law20
KentuckyEntirely illegal21
LouisianaEntirely illegal22
MaineNo explicit law23
MarylandEntirely illegal24
MassachusettsIllegal in some scenarios25
MichiganEntirely illegal26
MinnesotaNo explicit law27
MississippiEntirely illegal28
MissouriNo explicit law29
MontanaNo explicit law30
NebraskaEntirely illegal31
NevadaEntirely illegal32
New HampshireNo explicit law33
New JerseyEntirely illegal34
New MexicoNo explicit law35
New YorkEntirely illegal36
North CarolinaEntirely illegal37
North DakotaIllegal in some scenarios38
OhioNo explicit law39
OklahomaEntirely illegal40
OregonIllegal in some scenarios41
PennsylvaniaIllegal in some scenarios42
Rhode IslandIllegal in some scenarios44
South CarolinaEntirely illegal45
South DakotaIllegal in some scenarios46
TennesseeEntirely illegal47
TexasEntirely illegal48
UtahEntirely illegal49
VermontNo explicit law50
VirginiaNo explicit law51
WashingtonNo explicit law53
West VirginiaIllegal in some scenarios54
WisconsinEntirely illegal55
WyomingNo explicit law56
Download data as .csv
Note: Some states in the “No explicit law” category have general laws banning unauthorized gambling and betting, as well as laws regulating prediction markets broadly, but do not have laws that specifically reference election betting.
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The remaining 18 states and the District of Columbia do not have any laws about election betting specifically, though some have broader regulations that state officials say encompass election betting.

In at least some states, the earliest versions of these regulations date back to the 19th century. An Idaho statute from 1887, for example, made election betting a misdemeanor – three years before the territory officially became a state.

In some of the nine states with partial restrictions on election betting, it is illegal for people in certain positions to wager on elections. In Oregon, for instance, candidates for office can’t bet on their own contest. Other states, such as South Dakota, criminalize election betting only when its intention is to disrupt people from voting or influence people’s choices in an election.

Iowa, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island penalize bookmakers, “pool sellers” and other people who organize or administer election-betting schemes – but not people who simply place bets or wagers.

Penalties for election betting also vary across the country. In most states where the practice is unlawful, it’s considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, incarceration or both.

But other states, such as Illinois and Nebraska, may prosecute election betting as a felony depending on the circumstances, such as the amount of money involved or the accused person’s previous gambling offenses. Utah considers it a felony if a candidate in an election is the person who makes a bet.

A handful of states impose additional penalties for people convicted of betting on elections. Delaware and New York strip violators of the right to vote, and Wisconsin makes it unlawful for people who bet on an election to vote in that particular race.

More commonly, states prevent people convicted of election betting from holding certain positions. That’s the case in Indiana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where a conviction for or history of election betting bars people from serving as election officials or poll workers. Arkansas bans people convicted of election betting from holding any state office or being employed by the state.

Which states are moving to regulate prediction markets?

Lawmakers in at least 16 states have introduced legislation this year to regulate prediction markets in some way, according to NCSL. Some of those bills, if passed, would put restrictions on whether prediction markets can operate in the state and who can use them to make trades, including on elections. The majority of the states that introduced legislation on prediction markets this year already regulate election betting.

In May, Minnesota became the first state to prohibit Kalshi, Polymarket and similar platforms statewide. The law includes some exceptions: for example, people can still make trades on weather and on event contracts that could double as insurance policies, allowing them to hedge against risky outcomes. The federal government has sued to block the Minnesota ban.

At least 16 states have attempted to regulate prediction markets in 2026
Status of state bills about prediction markets, as of June 2026
Note: Map does not account for executive actions by a governor. Some states that have enacted bills may have additional bills pending or additional bills that failed.
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
At least 16 states have attempted to regulate prediction markets in 2026
Status of state bills about prediction markets, as of June 2026
StateStatus of legislation in 2026FIPS
AlabamaNone1
AlaskaNone2
ArizonaNone4
ArkansasNone5
CaliforniaOne or more bills pending6
ColoradoNone8
ConnecticutBill failed9
DelawareNone10
District of ColumbiaNone11
FloridaNone12
GeorgiaBill failed13
HawaiiOne or more bills pending15
IdahoNone16
IllinoisOne or more bills pending17
IndianaNone18
IowaOne or more bills pending19
KansasNone20
KentuckyMultiple bills enacted21
LouisianaNone22
MaineNone23
MarylandNone24
MassachusettsNone25
MichiganNone26
MinnesotaOne bill enacted27
MississippiNone28
MissouriNone29
MontanaNone30
NebraskaNone31
NevadaNone32
New HampshireNone33
New JerseyOne or more bills pending34
New MexicoNone35
New YorkOne or more bills pending36
North CarolinaOne or more bills pending37
North DakotaNone38
OhioOne or more bills pending39
OklahomaNone40
OregonNone41
PennsylvaniaOne or more bills pending42
Rhode IslandNone44
South CarolinaNone45
South DakotaNone46
TennesseeOne bill enacted47
TexasNone48
UtahNone49
VermontOne or more bills pending50
VirginiaBill failed, one or more bills pending51
WashingtonNone53
West VirginiaNone54
WisconsinNone55
WyomingNone56
Download data as .csv
Note: Map does not account for executive actions by a governor. Some states that have enacted bills may have additional bills pending or additional bills that failed.
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Kentucky and Tennessee have also enacted legislation related to prediction markets this year. In addition to an election betting ban, Kentucky lawmakers in April levied a tax on prediction market operators and prohibited associations from contracting with prediction markets to offer event contracts. In May, Tennessee passed a bill that makes it a felony for a person to attempt to influence the outcome of an event while having made a prediction market trade related to that event.

In at least 12 states, bills related to prediction markets are still pending. And in at least four states, such bills have failed to become law.

These state-level bills address a variety of topics related to prediction markets. Some aim to put age restrictions on prediction market sites. Others aim to prohibit state officials and employees from using prediction markets. And a few propose subjecting prediction markets to certain regulatory frameworks or licensing requirements.

In addition to legislative efforts, some governors have taken executive action to regulate prediction markets. Executive orders in Maryland and New York, for instance, prohibit state employees from engaging in insider trading on prediction market platforms.

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Shifra Dayak is an editorial specialist at Pew Research Center.