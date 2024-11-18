America’s News Influencers

This study uses a multimethod approach to understanding news influencers, an emerging part of the news and information landscape. The project includes three different research components: a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults conducted through Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an in-depth examination of a sample of 500 news influencers identified across five major social media sites, and a content analysis of 104,786 posts they produced during three distinct time periods in summer 2024.

Survey

The survey portion of this analysis was conducted from July 15 to Aug. 4, 2024, among 10,658 U.S. adults. Everyone who completed the survey is a member of the Center’s ATP, a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Respondents were asked about whether they regularly get news from news influencers on social media. Those who reported doing so were also asked about what types of information they get from news influencers, how they feel about news influencers and more.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

News influencers analysis

The analysis of news influencers examines a sample of 500 news influencers, derived from a review of 28,266 accounts across five social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. To compile this sample, researchers searched for social media accounts with over 100,000 followers that used news-related keywords in early 2024. A team of trained researchers then reviewed these accounts and found 2,058 news influencers who regularly posted about news and were run by people (not organizations).

We then used a stratified list-based sampling strategy to sample 500 news influencers from this set for in-depth analysis. A team of trained coders then examined where these news influencers have accounts and various aspects of their public-facing identity. Here is a list of the 500 news influencers analyzed in the study. For more details on how news influencers were identified, sampled and analyzed, refer to the methodology.

Content analysis

The content analysis of posts from news influencers examines a sample of 104,786 posts by the sampled news influencers. Researchers gathered posts from the same five major social media sites – Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube – across three one-week periods: July 15-21, July 29-Aug. 4 and Aug. 19-25, 2024. The titles, text and captions of the posts were used for human-validated machine coding. The audio from video content on Instagram and TikTok was transcribed using audio-to-text and video-to-text models, and closed captioning was collected for YouTube videos.

Researchers then passed this text-based data to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, along with an instruction prompt to obtain the applicable topic for each post. Two coders were trained to code posts and then validated approximately 1% of the full dataset of posts that had been run through the GPT-4 model.

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.