What Americans think about the global AI race

An AI sign at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July 2024. (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By a three-to-one margin, Americans are more likely to say that China, not the United States, is more advanced when it comes to developing artificial intelligence. However, many U.S. adults say they’re not sure who is more advanced, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

As the U.S. and China compete for AI dominance, 43% of Americans say it is extremely or very important that the U.S. is the world’s leader in developing AI. Another 22% say this is not too or not at all important.

And as concerns persist about the winners and losers of a global AI race, 51% of Americans say that AI will increase the gap between rich and poor countries overall.

These are among the findings from a survey of 3,488 adults conducted in June.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores Americans’ views of global artificial intelligence development. It includes how Americans gauge the importance of the United States leading in AI development; whether the U.S. or China is more advanced when it comes to AI; and whether AI will increase or decrease inequality between countries. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research adds to the Center’s long-standing research on artificial intelligence and the balance of power between the U.S. and China. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed U.S. adults from June 22 to 28, 2026. Everyone who took these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are our survey questions, detailed responses and methodology.

Is the U.S. or China more advanced in developing AI?

More Americans think that China is further advanced than the U.S. when it comes to developing AI (36%) than say the U.S. is more advanced than China (12%). Another 18% say the two countries are about equally advanced. And 33% are not sure which nation is more advanced in developing AI.

More Americans think China is the leader in developing AI than say this of the U.S., but a third are not sure % who say that when it comes to developing artificial intelligence (AI) … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More Americans think China is the leader in developing AI than say this of the U.S., but a third are not sure % who say that when it comes to developing artificial intelligence (AI) … U.S. is more advanced than China Both are equally advanced China is more advanced than U.S. Spacer Not sure Grouping U.S. adults 12 18 36 19 33 all Men 18 22 31 14 29 gender Women 7 14 41 23 37 gender Rep/Lean Rep 17 20 30 18 33 party Dem/Lean Dem 9 16 43 17 32 party Uses AI chatbots 16 20 36 13 28 usage Does not use AI chatbots 9 16 36 24 38 usage Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are interesting demographic gaps on this question:

Men are much more likely than women to say the U.S. is more advanced than China on AI development (18% vs. 7%). But more men and women alike still say China is more advanced (31% and 41%, respectively).

Republicans and those who lean toward the Republican Party are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say the U.S. is the leader in AI (17% vs. 9%). But again, more in each coalition say that China is the leader.

There are also some differences based on whether people ever use AI chatbots. Americans who don’t use them are more unsure about AI development. Those who use AI chatbots are more likely to say the U.S. is leading more than those who don’t (16% vs. 9%). Still, equally large shares (36% each) say that China is more advanced than the U.S.

Related: People in Many Countries Now View China More Positively Than the U.S.

How important is it for the U.S. to lead on AI?

Most Americans think it is at least somewhat important for the U.S. to be the world leader in developing AI. Around four-in-ten say this is extremely or very important, while 22% say it’s not too or not at all important.

Most Americans say it is important for the U.S. to be the leader in AI development, to varying degrees % who say it is __ important for the U.S. to be the world’s leader in developing artificial intelligence (AI) Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say it is important for the U.S. to be the leader in AI development, to varying degrees % who say it is __ important for the U.S. to be the world’s leader in developing artificial intelligence (AI) Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all Grouping U.S. adults 43 34 22 All Men 50 31 18 Gender Women 36 36 25 Gender Ages 18-29 26 37 36 Age 30-49 37 35 25 Age 50-64 51 33 16 Age 65+ 56 30 11 Age Some college or less 39 35 24 Education Bachelor’s + 50 31 18 Education Rep/Lean Rep 54 32 14 Party Dem/Lean Dem 34 35 29 Party Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Men are more likely than women to say leading on AI is extremely or very important (50% vs. 36%). There is a similar gap between Americans with and without a bachelor’s degree (50% vs. 39%).

Older adults are also much more likely than younger ones to think the U.S. should be the AI leader. In fact, those ages 65 and older are more than twice as likely as 18- to 29-year-olds to say this is extremely or very important.

In addition, 54% of Republicans say being the AI leader is important, compared with 34% of Democrats. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has declared that the U.S. “must have the most powerful AI systems in the world” and is “in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence.” Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, also emphasized keeping AI technology away from adversaries like China to prevent them from using it for cyberattacks or military augmentation.

Related: Do Americans Think the Country Is Losing or Gaining Ground in Science?

Will AI increase the gap between rich and poor countries?

Americans see AI increasing the gap between rich and poor countries % of U.S. adults who say artificial intelligence (AI) will … Note: Figures do not add to 100% due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans see AI increasing the gap between rich and poor countries % of U.S. adults who say artificial intelligence (AI) will … Category Percentage Increase the gap between rich and poor countries 51% Decrease the gap between rich and poor countries 7% Not make much difference 16% Not sure 25% Download data as .csv Note: Figures do not add to 100% due to rounding. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Amid concerns about unequal access to AI across the world, 51% of Americans say AI will increase the gap between rich and poor countries. Fewer say AI will not make much of a difference (16%) or will decrease the gap (7%). A quarter are unsure.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say AI will increase inequality (60% vs. 45%). Americans with a bachelor’s degree are also more likely than those without one to think the gap between countries will widen (62% vs. 46%).

And Americans who use AI chatbots are more likely than those who don’t use them to say this (55% vs. 47%).

Note: Here are our survey questions for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.