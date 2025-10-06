About 1 in 5 U.S. workers now use AI in their job, up since last year

As the abilities of artificial intelligence (AI) tools advance rapidly, a growing share of Americans say they are using the technology in their jobs.
Today, 21% of U.S. workers say at least some of their work is done with AI, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in September. That share is up from 16% roughly a year ago.
Most American workers (65%) still say they don’t use AI much or at all in their job.
The small share of those who say all or most of their work is done with AI is unchanged from 2024 (2%). But the share who say some of their work is done with AI increased from 14% to 19%.
Meanwhile, the share of workers who say they have not heard or read about AI use in the workplace decreased from 17% to 12%.
Workers younger than 50 and workers with a bachelor’s degree or more education are among the most likely to use AI in their job. In fact, the increase in workplace AI usage over the past year is mostly driven by the latter group.
The share of workers with at least a bachelor’s degree who say at least some of their work is done with AI increased from 20% to 28%. This compares with a smaller (but statistically significant) increase from 13% to 16% among workers with some college or less education.
Among workers who don’t currently use AI at work (including those who haven’t heard of workplace AI use), 36% say that at least some of their work can be done with AI. This share is up from 31% in 2024.
Another 46% of these non-AI users say not much or none of their work can be done with AI, similar to the 45% who said this last year.
