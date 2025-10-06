About 1 in 5 U.S. workers now use AI in their job, up since last year

The director of the Center of Secure Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare at UTHealth Houston reviews computer slides in his office on June 5, 2024. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

As the abilities of artificial intelligence (AI) tools advance rapidly, a growing share of Americans say they are using the technology in their jobs.

Today, 21% of U.S. workers say at least some of their work is done with AI, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in September. That share is up from 16% roughly a year ago.

Most American workers (65%) still say they don’t use AI much or at all in their job.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at AI usage among U.S. workers. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This analysis builds on a larger body of research on Americans’ work life and workers’ views and experience with AI. Learn more about Pew Research Center and read our research on work and artificial intelligence. How did we do this? The analysis comes from a larger survey of a nationally representative sample of 8,750 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025, using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel. This analysis included 5,010 U.S. workers who are employed part time or full time and who have only one job or have more than one but consider one of them to be their primary job. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

The small share of those who say all or most of their work is done with AI is unchanged from 2024 (2%). But the share who say some of their work is done with AI increased from 14% to 19%.

Meanwhile, the share of workers who say they have not heard or read about AI use in the workplace decreased from 17% to 12%.

Workers younger than 50 and workers with a bachelor’s degree or more education are among the most likely to use AI in their job. In fact, the increase in workplace AI usage over the past year is mostly driven by the latter group.

The share of workers with at least a bachelor’s degree who say at least some of their work is done with AI increased from 20% to 28%. This compares with a smaller (but statistically significant) increase from 13% to 16% among workers with some college or less education.

Among workers who don’t currently use AI at work (including those who haven’t heard of workplace AI use), 36% say that at least some of their work can be done with AI. This share is up from 31% in 2024.

Another 46% of these non-AI users say not much or none of their work can be done with AI, similar to the 45% who said this last year.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.