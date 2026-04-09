The Boston Public Library in Massachusetts. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Digital books have grown in popularity over the past decade, but more Americans still read books in print than in digital formats.

Overall, 75% of U.S. adults say they have read all or part of at least one book in the past 12 months, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2025. While book reading is widespread, the survey also shows that participation in book clubs is much less common.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ book reading habits. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work on book reading in the United States. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 8,046 U.S. adults from Oct. 6 to 16, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel or SSRS’ Opinion Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Print books remain on top

Print books still dominate in the U.S., but use of e-books and audiobooks has grown over the past decade % of U.S. adults who say they have __ in the past 12 months Note: Dashed lines indicate a change in survey mode. We conducted the poll via phone from 2011 to 2021, and via web and phone in 2025. Those who did not answer or said that they did not read any books either all or part of the way through in the past 12 months are not shown. Source: Survey conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Print books still dominate in the U.S., but use of e-books and audiobooks has grown over the past decade % of U.S. adults who say they have __ in the past 12 months Date Read a print book Read an e-book Listened to an audiobook 2011 72% 17% 11% 2012 66% 23% 13% 2014 69% 28% 14% 2015 63% 27% 12% 2016 65% 28% 14% 2018 67% 26% 18% 2019 65% 25% 20% 2021 65% 30% 23% 2025 64% 31% 26% Download data as .csv Note: Dashed lines indicate a change in survey mode. We conducted the poll via phone from 2011 to 2021, and via web and phone in 2025. Those who did not answer or said that they did not read any books either all or part of the way through in the past 12 months are not shown. Source: Survey conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Print continues to be the only book format used by a majority of Americans. Roughly two-thirds of adults say they have read a physical book in the past 12 months, according to our October survey.

Much smaller shares say they have read an e-book or listened to an audiobook in the past year.

How book reading habits have changed over time

The overall share of Americans who have read a book in the past year has remained fairly stable since we first asked this question in 2011.

But there have been some changes in how Americans read books. The share of adults who have read a print book in the past 12 months has declined from 72% in 2011 to 64% in October 2025.

Digital and audiobooks, by comparison, have become more widely used. About three-in-ten adults (31%) now report reading an e-book in the past year, up from 17% in 2011. Audiobooks have seen similar growth, with use of this format more than doubling in the same period.

But these changes have slowed in recent years. There has been little change in the overall share of Americans who read books – or in the formats they use – since we last asked these questions in 2021.

How book reading differs across demographic groups

Majorities of Americans across demographic groups say they’ve read a book in the past 12 months, according to our October survey. Still, there are some differences both in overall reading habits and in the formats Americans use:

College graduates are more likely than non-college grads to have read a book in the past year. Around nine-in-ten adults with a bachelor’s degree (88%) say they’ve read a book in the past 12 months. This drops to 78% among those with some college experience and 60% among those with a high school education or less. This pattern holds across all formats of book-reading.

Around nine-in-ten adults with a bachelor’s degree (88%) say they’ve read a book in the past 12 months. This drops to 78% among those with some college experience and 60% among those with a high school education or less. This pattern holds across all formats of book-reading. Americans under 50 are more likely than older adults to read e-books and audiobooks. For example, 41% of adults under 30 say they’ve read an e-book in the past 12 months. By comparison, a third or fewer of those from older age groups say this.

For example, 41% of adults under 30 say they’ve read an e-book in the past 12 months. By comparison, a third or fewer of those from older age groups say this. White Americans are most likely to read print books, while Asian Americans stand out in their use of e-books. About two-thirds of White adults say they’ve read a print book in the past year, compared with smaller shares of Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans. When it comes to e-books, 42% of Asian Americans say they’ve read one in the past year, compared with around three-in-ten White, Hispanic and Black adults.

About two-thirds of White adults say they’ve read a print book in the past year, compared with smaller shares of Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans. When it comes to e-books, 42% of Asian Americans say they’ve read one in the past year, compared with around three-in-ten White, Hispanic and Black adults. Women are more likely than men to say they’ve read a book in the past 12 months. This pattern extends to print and e-books.

Book reading habits in the U.S. vary by education, age and other factors % of U.S. adults who say they have __ in the past 12 months * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Those who did not answer or said that they did not read any books either all or part of the way through in the past 12 months are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Book reading habits in the U.S. vary by education, age and other factors % of U.S. adults who say they have __ in the past 12 months Population Group Read a book in any format Read a print book Read an e-book Listened to an audiobook U.S. adults Total 75 64 31 26 Men Gender 71 60 28 24 Women Gender 78 68 33 27 White Race 77 67 30 27 Black Race 69 57 27 25 Hispanic Race 70 57 29 24 Asian* Race 70 53 42 24 Ages 18-29 Age 78 66 41 32 30-49 Age 76 64 33 33 50-64 Age 71 61 26 23 65+ Age 73 65 23 13 H.S. or less Educ 60 50 20 17 Some college Educ 78 67 30 27 College+ Educ 88 76 42 35 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Those who did not answer or said that they did not read any books either all or part of the way through in the past 12 months are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How many books do Americans read?

While most Americans have read at least one book in the past year, how many they read varies widely. As of October 2025:

38% of U.S. adults say they read one to five books in the past year

13% read six to 10

10% read 11 to 20

14% read more than 20

And 25% of Americans say they read none.

Few Americans are members of a book club

Book clubs are not a common activity for most Americans, according to the recent survey. Only 7% of adults say they have participated in a book club in the past 12 months, according to our October survey.

Women are more likely than men to say they have done so (10% vs. 5%).

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.