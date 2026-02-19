“Email Newsletters as a Source of News”

Email newsletters have become a familiar format for news. But this pathway to news remains somewhat niche, and even among Americans who get news from email newsletters, a majority say they don’t end up reading most of the newsletters they receive.

3 in 10 Americans get news from newsletters at least sometimes
% of U.S. adults who say they get news from email newsletters …

Often Sometimes Rarely Never
U.S. adults 6% 24% 26% 43%

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Respondents who do not use the internet did not receive this question; they are included with those who said "Never," along with those who do not say they get news from digital devices.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Three-in-ten U.S. adults say they get news from newsletters at least sometimes, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in August 2025. While digital platforms, such as news websites, search engines and social media are all more common pathways to news, newsletters offer a distinct format for briefings, opinions and deep dives. And unlike many other digital formats, similar shares of Americans across age groups get news from email newsletters.

How newsletters fit into Americans’ news habits

As of 2025, 6% of U.S. adults say they often get news from email newsletters, while 24% say they sometimes get news this way. The majority rarely (26%) or never (43%) get news from email newsletters.

Just 3% of Americans name newsletters as the platform they prefer for getting news, far behind television (34%), news websites/apps (21%) and other pathways. A slightly larger share of Americans (7%) say they have paid or given money to an email newsletter that focuses on news in the past year, whether by subscribing, donating or becoming a member.

Most email newsletter readers subscribe to fewer than 5 newsletters
Among U.S. adults who get news from email newsletters, % who subscribe to __ newsletters

Fewer than 5 71%
5 to 10 10%
More than 10 3%
Not sure 16%

Note: U.S. adults who say they get news from email newsletters are those who say they do so at least rarely. Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Among those who get news from email newsletters (whether or not they pay), most keep their subscriptions limited. About seven-in-ten newsletter readers (71%) say they subscribe to fewer than five newsletters, while just 3% subscribe to more than 10. And 16% say they aren’t sure how many newsletters they subscribe to.

Engagement is also modest. About six-in-ten newsletter readers (62%) say they don’t end up reading most of the newsletters they receive, compared with 38% who say they read (in part or in full) the bulk of the newsletters they get.

Where newsletters come from and what they include

When asked about the affiliations of the newsletters they read, readers indicate that they come from different types of sources:

A quarter of newsletter readers say most of the newsletters they get news from are connected to a news organization, like a newspaper, a TV station or a news website.

About the same share (24%) says most of their newsletters are independent and not connected to a news outlet.

Another 22% say the newsletters they get are about an even mix of independent newsletters and those connected to news organizations.

An additional 28% say they aren’t sure whether most of the newsletters they get are affiliated with a news organization.

What readers encounter in newsletters varies and serves multiple needs. Seven-in-ten newsletter readers say they at least sometimes read newsletters with briefings or summaries of the news. Six-in-ten say the same about deep dives into specific issues and events, and a similar share (57%) at least sometimes reads newsletters that include opinions about current issues.

What content do email newsletters include?
Among U.S. adults who get news from email newsletters, % who say they read newsletters that include …

Extremely often/Often Sometimes Rarely/Never
Briefings or summaries of news 26% 43% 30%
Opinions about issues and events in the news 15% 43% 42%
Deep dives into specific issues and events 17% 43% 40%

Note: U.S. adults who say they get news from email newsletters are those who say they do so at least rarely. Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Who gets news from newsletters?

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2023 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Those with more education and higher incomes are more likely to get news from email newsletters
% of U.S. adults who often or sometimes get news from email newsletters

U.S. adults total 30%
Ages 18-29 28%
30-49 31%
50-64 32%
65+ 31%
Men 29%
Women 31%
Rep/Lean Rep 29%
Dem/Lean Dem 34%
HS or less 25%
Some college 31%
College grad+ 35%
Lower income 27%
Middle income 30%
Upper income 38%
White 29%
Black 40%
Hispanic 24%
Asian* 40%

* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2023 earnings.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2023 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

Similar shares of Americans across age groups get news from email newsletters – notably different from many other news platforms.

Americans with higher incomes and higher levels of formal education are more likely to get news from newsletters. For example, 35% of college graduates get news from email newsletters at least sometimes, compared with 25% of those with a high school diploma or less education.

Black and Asian Americans are more likely than White and Hispanic Americans to often or sometimes get news from newsletters.