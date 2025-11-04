News Influencers Fact Sheet

Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

News influencers on social media have become a popular alternative to traditional journalists and news organizations as a source of news for many Americans. This fact sheet looks at Americans’ experiences with news influencers on social media. Explore the patterns and trends below.

The fact sheet is part of the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Who gets news from news influencers on social media?

About one-in-five U.S. adults (21%) say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, identical to when we first asked this in 2024.

The term news influencers was defined in the survey as “individuals who have a large following on social media and often post about news or political or social issues.”

Younger adults are especially likely to get news from news influencers, with 38% of those ages 18 to 29 saying they regularly do this – more than four times the share of those 65 and older (8%). There is virtually no difference between Republicans and Democrats in the share who say they regularly get news from news influencers (21% and 22%, respectively, including those who lean to each party).

Getting news from news influencers, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media
Note: Only respondents who said they get news on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Getting news from news influencers, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media
YearU.S. adultsAges 18-2930-4950-6465+
202421%37%26%15%7%
2025213823168
Note: Only respondents who said they get news on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers, 69% say they mostly happen to come across it, while 31% say they mostly get news from influencers because they’re looking for it.

While younger adults are more likely than older Americans to get news from news influencers, it is not because they are more likely to actively seek it out. Among adults who regularly get news from news influencers, 72% of those under 50 say they mostly do this because they happen to come across it, compared with 60% of Americans ages 50 and older. This matches a broader pattern in which younger adults are more likely to say they get political news because they happen to come across it.

Seeking news from news influencers, by age
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say they mostly get news from news influencers because …
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Seeking news from news influencers, by age
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say they mostly get news from news influencers because …
GroupThey’re looking for itThey happen to come across it
U.S. adults31%69%
Ages 18-492872
50+4060
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Reasons for getting news from news influencers

When people who get news from news influencers on social media are asked why they do this, they do not give one dominant reason. Instead, many cite each of the following as major reasons: Influencers help them better understand current events and civic issues (54%), they are quick in reporting on breaking news (54%), they are authentic (49%), and they offer different information from other sources (46%).

Why people get news from news influencers
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is (a) __ why they do so
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Why people get news from news influencers
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is (a) __ why they do so
Reasons for getting news from news influencersMajor reasonMinor reasonNot a reason
Help understanding current events and civic issues54%34%12%
Quick reporting on breaking news543115
A feeling of authenticity (news influencers seeming to be their true selves)493516
Different information from other sources463717
Matching opinions or values394120
Entertainment374320
A feeling of connection with news influencers233937
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Across different age groups, people who regularly get news from news influencers vary in the reasons they give for doing so. For instance, about half of adults ages 50 and older (52%) say that a major reason they get news from news influencers is because these influencers have opinions or values they agree with, higher than the share under 50 who say this (35%). Older adults also are more likely to say they value authenticity (58% vs. 45%).

Meanwhile, younger Americans are more likely than older people to say a major reason they get news from influencers is that they are entertaining (40% vs. 30%).

Major reasons for getting news from news influencers, by age
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is a major reason why they do so
Note: Other response options include “Minor reason” and “Not a reason.” Only respondents who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Major reasons for getting news from news influencers, by age
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is a major reason why they do so
Reasons for getting news from news influencersAges 18-4950+
Help understanding current events and civic issues54%54%
Quick reporting on breaking news5258
A feeling of authenticity (news influencers seeming to be their true selves)4558
Different information from other sources4452
Matching opinions or values3552
Entertainment4030
A feeling of connection with news influencers2226
Note: Other response options include “Minor reason” and “Not a reason.” Only respondents who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Perceptions of news influencers’ affiliation with news organizations

Among U.S. adults who get news from news influencers, 52% say most of these influencers are independent and not connected to a news organization. Just 10% say most of the influencers they get news from are connected to a news organization, while 17% say it’s about an even mix. Another 21% are uncertain whether the influencers they get news from are independent or connected to a news organization.

A 2024 Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative found that 77% of news influencers in our sample had no current or past affiliation with a news organization.

Perceptions of news influencers’ affiliation with news organizations
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say most of the news influencers they get news from are …
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Perceptions of news influencers' affiliation with news organizations
Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say most of the news influencers they get news from are …
ResponsePercentage
Independent and not connected to a news organization52%
Connected to a news organization10
About an even mix17
Not sure21
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
Demographics of news influencer news consumers

As noted earlier, Americans’ experiences with news influencers differ substantially by age. In addition, Black, Hispanic and Asian adults are slightly more likely than White adults to get news from news influencers. Black adults are more likely than White and Hispanic adults to say they get this news because they happen to come across it.

There are minimal differences on these questions based on political affiliation, gender and education.

Getting news from news influencers, by demographicsSeeking news from news influencers, by demographics

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Associate Luxuan Wang and Research Analyst Naomi Forman-Katz.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Follow these links for related research:

Read all our reports and blog posts related to news influencers.

This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.