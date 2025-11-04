News Influencers Fact Sheet

The Pew-Knight Initiative supports new research on how Americans absorb civic information, form beliefs and identities, and engage in their communities. Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, nonadvocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. Knight Foundation is a social investor committed to supporting informed and engaged communities. Learn more >

News influencers on social media have become a popular alternative to traditional journalists and news organizations as a source of news for many Americans. This fact sheet looks at Americans’ experiences with news influencers on social media. Explore the patterns and trends below.

The fact sheet is part of the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Who gets news from news influencers on social media?

About one-in-five U.S. adults (21%) say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, identical to when we first asked this in 2024.

The term news influencers was defined in the survey as “individuals who have a large following on social media and often post about news or political or social issues.”

Younger adults are especially likely to get news from news influencers, with 38% of those ages 18 to 29 saying they regularly do this – more than four times the share of those 65 and older (8%). There is virtually no difference between Republicans and Democrats in the share who say they regularly get news from news influencers (21% and 22%, respectively, including those who lean to each party).

Getting news from news influencers, by age % of U.S. adults who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media Note: Only respondents who said they get news on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Getting news from news influencers, by age % of U.S. adults who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media Year U.S. adults Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ 2024 21% 37% 26% 15% 7% 2025 21 38 23 16 8 Download data as .csv Note: Only respondents who said they get news on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers, 69% say they mostly happen to come across it, while 31% say they mostly get news from influencers because they’re looking for it.

While younger adults are more likely than older Americans to get news from news influencers, it is not because they are more likely to actively seek it out. Among adults who regularly get news from news influencers, 72% of those under 50 say they mostly do this because they happen to come across it, compared with 60% of Americans ages 50 and older. This matches a broader pattern in which younger adults are more likely to say they get political news because they happen to come across it.

Seeking news from news influencers, by age Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say they mostly get news from news influencers because … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Seeking news from news influencers, by age Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say they mostly get news from news influencers because … Group They’re looking for it They happen to come across it U.S. adults 31% 69% Ages 18-49 28 72 50+ 40 60 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Reasons for getting news from news influencers

When people who get news from news influencers on social media are asked why they do this, they do not give one dominant reason. Instead, many cite each of the following as major reasons: Influencers help them better understand current events and civic issues (54%), they are quick in reporting on breaking news (54%), they are authentic (49%), and they offer different information from other sources (46%).

Why people get news from news influencers Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is (a) __ why they do so Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Why people get news from news influencers Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is (a) __ why they do so Reasons for getting news from news influencers Major reason Minor reason Not a reason Help understanding current events and civic issues 54% 34% 12% Quick reporting on breaking news 54 31 15 A feeling of authenticity (news influencers seeming to be their true selves) 49 35 16 Different information from other sources 46 37 17 Matching opinions or values 39 41 20 Entertainment 37 43 20 A feeling of connection with news influencers 23 39 37 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Across different age groups, people who regularly get news from news influencers vary in the reasons they give for doing so. For instance, about half of adults ages 50 and older (52%) say that a major reason they get news from news influencers is because these influencers have opinions or values they agree with, higher than the share under 50 who say this (35%). Older adults also are more likely to say they value authenticity (58% vs. 45%).

Meanwhile, younger Americans are more likely than older people to say a major reason they get news from influencers is that they are entertaining (40% vs. 30%).

Major reasons for getting news from news influencers, by age Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is a major reason why they do so Note: Other response options include “Minor reason” and “Not a reason.” Only respondents who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Major reasons for getting news from news influencers, by age Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say each of the following is a major reason why they do so Reasons for getting news from news influencers Ages 18-49 50+ Help understanding current events and civic issues 54% 54% Quick reporting on breaking news 52 58 A feeling of authenticity (news influencers seeming to be their true selves) 45 58 Different information from other sources 44 52 Matching opinions or values 35 52 Entertainment 40 30 A feeling of connection with news influencers 22 26 Download data as .csv Note: Other response options include “Minor reason” and “Not a reason.” Only respondents who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked these questions. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Perceptions of news influencers’ affiliation with news organizations

Among U.S. adults who get news from news influencers, 52% say most of these influencers are independent and not connected to a news organization. Just 10% say most of the influencers they get news from are connected to a news organization, while 17% say it’s about an even mix. Another 21% are uncertain whether the influencers they get news from are independent or connected to a news organization.

A 2024 Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative found that 77% of news influencers in our sample had no current or past affiliation with a news organization.

Perceptions of news influencers’ affiliation with news organizations Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say most of the news influencers they get news from are … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Perceptions of news influencers’ affiliation with news organizations Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % who say most of the news influencers they get news from are … Response Percentage Independent and not connected to a news organization 52% Connected to a news organization 10 About an even mix 17 Not sure 21 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Only those who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Demographics of news influencer news consumers

As noted earlier, Americans’ experiences with news influencers differ substantially by age. In addition, Black, Hispanic and Asian adults are slightly more likely than White adults to get news from news influencers. Black adults are more likely than White and Hispanic adults to say they get this news because they happen to come across it.

There are minimal differences on these questions based on political affiliation, gender and education.

Tab Contents Getting news from news influencers, by demographicsSeeking news from news influencers, by demographics % of U.S. adults in each demographic group who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media Percentage U.S. adults 21% Men 20 Women 22 Ages 18-29 38 30-49 23 50-64 16 65+ 8 HS or less 21 Some college 23 College+ 18 White 17 Black 28 Hispanic 28 Asian* 27 Rep/Lean Rep 21 Dem/Lean Dem 22 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanic adults are of any race. Only respondents who said they get news on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Among those who say they regularly get news from news influencers on social media, % in each demographic group who say they mostly get news from news influencers because … They’re looking for it They happen to come across it U.S. adults 31% 69% Men 33 67 Women 28 72 Ages 18-29 23 77 30-49 32 68 50-64 38 62 65+** 43 57 HS or less 29 71 Some college 31 69 College+ 34 66 White 33 67 Black 19 81 Hispanic 33 67 Asian*, ** 28 72 Rep/Lean Rep 33 66 Dem/Lean Dem 30 70 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. ** Several subgroups had relatively small sample sizes. For Asian adults, there were 133 respondents, an effective sample size (ESS) of 72 and 95% confidence level margin of error of +/- 11.5 percentage points. For adults 65 and older, there were 102 respondents, an ESS of 92 and margin of error of +/- 10.2 points. Those margins of error conservatively assume a reported percentage of 50%. Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanic adults are of any race. Only respondents who said they get news from news influencers on social media were asked this question. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Associate Luxuan Wang and Research Analyst Naomi Forman-Katz.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Follow these links for related research:

Read all our reports and blog posts related to news influencers.

This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

