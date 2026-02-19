Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Email Newsletters as a Source of News

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, politics research team, methods, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/news-habits-media/.

Research

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research   
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst    
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant    
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Editorial and Graphic Design

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist                               
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production                                                       
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing      

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager 
Talia Price, Communications Associate                   
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

