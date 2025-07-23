Party Affiliation Fact Sheet (NPORS)

Pew Research Center’s annual National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) has measured partisan affiliation among U.S. adults since 2020. Explore recent patterns of partisan affiliation in the American public and among several key demographic groups below.
About partisan affiliation measures in Pew Research Center data
This fact sheet shows trends in partisan identification among U.S. adults using data from Pew Research Center’s National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS). The most recent NPORS was conducted from Feb. 5 to June 18, 2025, among 5,022 U.S. adults.
We field NPORS to produce benchmark estimates for several topics, including Americans’ political and religious affiliations. The accompanying NPORS fact sheet provides additional detail about its methodology, including the questionnaires and links to the datasets.
We also periodically publish reports that analyze partisan affiliation trends in more depth (including longer-term trends and additional subgroup analysis), based on data from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel and historical trends from Center telephone surveys. The most recent of these reports – focused on partisanship among registered voters – was published in spring 2024.
Political party affiliation, 2020-25
Today, Americans are about evenly split between the two parties: 46% identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, and 45% identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party. This balance of partisanship is similar to 2024, but the current near-even division marks a shift from the affiliation advantage the Democratic Party enjoyed a few years ago.
Partisanship by gender
The long-standing gender gap in partisan identification has been fairly consistent in recent years. Today, men are 12 percentage points more likely than women to affiliate with the Republican Party. Conversely, women are 12 points more likely than men to affiliate with the Democratic Party.
Men
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|53
|39
|8
|2024
|52
|42
|6
|2023
|51
|42
|8
|2022
|51
|42
|7
|2021
|48
|47
|5
|2020
|48
|45
|7
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|41
|51
|8
|2024
|43
|49
|8
|2023
|40
|52
|8
|2022
|41
|52
|7
|2021
|37
|55
|8
|2020
|39
|53
|7
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Partisanship by race and ethnicity
Democratic affiliation is higher than Republican affiliation among Black, Asian and Hispanic adults. But across these groups, there have been some movements away from the Democratic Party over the last few years. White Americans continue to be more likely to affiliate with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|38
|56
|7
|2024
|40
|52
|8
|2023
|35
|61
|4
|2022
|33
|60
|7
|2021
|30
|65
|4
|2020
|29
|62
|9
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Note: Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Additionally, Asian adults had a relatively small sample size in 2021 (N=154, margin of error of +/- 10.9 percentage points at 95% confidence). White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|19
|71
|10
|2024
|16
|75
|9
|2023
|14
|77
|9
|2022
|14
|80
|6
|2021
|12
|80
|9
|2020
|14
|81
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|33
|52
|15
|2024
|34
|53
|13
|2023
|32
|55
|13
|2022
|30
|55
|15
|2021
|28
|63
|9
|2020
|32
|56
|12
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|57
|38
|6
|2024
|57
|39
|4
|2023
|55
|39
|6
|2022
|56
|39
|5
|2021
|53
|42
|6
|2020
|53
|41
|6
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report only being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race.
Partisanship by education
Education is strongly associated with partisanship, though this has not always been the case. Adults with a four-year college degree or more formal education tend to identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, while adults without a college degree are more likely to align with the Republican Party.
Two-way education:
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|50
|40
|10
|2024
|50
|41
|9
|2023
|47
|43
|10
|2022
|48
|44
|8
|2021
|45
|48
|8
|2020
|45
|47
|8
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|40
|55
|5
|2024
|41
|55
|4
|2023
|41
|55
|3
|2022
|41
|55
|3
|2021
|37
|58
|5
|2020
|40
|55
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Four-way education:
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|49
|40
|11
|2024
|49
|40
|11
|2023
|45
|43
|12
|2022
|46
|44
|11
|2021
|44
|47
|9
|2020
|45
|45
|10
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|51
|41
|8
|2024
|50
|43
|6
|2023
|49
|43
|8
|2022
|50
|44
|5
|2021
|45
|49
|6
|2020
|45
|49
|6
Note: “Some college” includes those with associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree.
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|44
|51
|4
|2024
|46
|50
|4
|2023
|46
|51
|4
|2022
|44
|52
|4
|2021
|42
|53
|5
|2020
|45
|50
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|35
|59
|6
|2024
|35
|62
|3
|2023
|34
|63
|3
|2022
|36
|60
|4
|2021
|31
|65
|4
|2020
|32
|63
|4
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Partisanship by age group and generational cohort
While neither party has an overwhelming advantage among any age group, U.S. adults under 50 currently tilt Democratic, while those ages 50 and older tilt Republican. The youngest group of adults – those ages 18 to 29 today – are fairly evenly split between the two parties. But their predecessors – those who were ages 18 to 29 a few years ago – were more Democratic, on balance.
By definition, the people in an age group are slowly replaced over time as people age into, and out of, age groups. Change within an age group may be the result of changing attitudes, changing composition of that group, or both.
Age groups:
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|43
|49
|9
|2024
|47
|46
|6
|2023
|38
|55
|7
|2022
|38
|55
|7
|2021
|31
|63
|5
|2020
|37
|55
|8
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|45
|47
|8
|2024
|45
|48
|7
|2023
|46
|46
|8
|2022
|47
|47
|6
|2021
|40
|53
|7
|2020
|45
|48
|7
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|51
|42
|7
|2024
|49
|44
|7
|2023
|47
|44
|9
|2022
|49
|43
|7
|2021
|49
|46
|5
|2020
|46
|49
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|48
|44
|8
|2024
|47
|47
|6
|2023
|46
|47
|7
|2022
|47
|48
|5
|2021
|45
|49
|6
|2020
|49
|48
|6
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Looking instead at “generational cohorts” allows us to track partisanship among the same set of people as they grow older.
The balance of partisanship among some cohorts (for instance, those born in the 1970s, currently ages 46 to 55) has remained relatively stable in recent years. But partisanship has shifted more within other groups. For example, the Democratic Party long held a sizable edge among people born in the 1990s (currently ages 26 to 35), but that edge is largely gone today.
Generational cohorts:
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|53
|40
|7
|2024
|48
|47
|5
|2023
|47
|46
|6
|2022
|50
|46
|5
|2021
|49
|44
|7
|2020
|48
|45
|7
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|45
|47
|8
|2024
|47
|47
|6
|2023
|45
|48
|7
|2022
|46
|48
|6
|2021
|44
|50
|6
|2020
|42
|53
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|51
|41
|8
|2024
|49
|45
|6
|2023
|48
|43
|9
|2022
|50
|43
|8
|2021
|50
|45
|5
|2020
|47
|49
|5
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|47
|45
|8
|2024
|45
|47
|8
|2023
|47
|43
|10
|2022
|46
|48
|6
|2021
|47
|46
|7
|2020
|47
|46
|6
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|46
|47
|7
|2024
|49
|44
|7
|2023
|46
|47
|8
|2022
|49
|44
|7
|2021
|37
|57
|7
|2020
|43
|49
|9
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
% of U.S. adults who are …
|Year
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|No lean/Refused
|2025
|43
|46
|11
|2024
|39
|53
|9
|2023
|42
|51
|7
|2022
|43
|52
|5
|2021
|37
|59
|4
|2020
|38
|53
|8
Source: National Public Opinion Reference Surveys conducted 2020-25.
Partisanship by age and gender in 2025
Men in all age groups are now more likely to align with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party. And, consistent with the overall gender gap, women in all age groups are less Republican than men of the same age. While there are no significant age differences in partisanship among men, women under 50 are modestly more likely than women ages 50 and older to affiliate with the Democratic Party.
The gender gap is largely similar across age groups, with the difference among adults ages 18 to 29 roughly in line with older age groups. (Sample sizes for these subgroups are relatively small, and this is particularly the case for men and women under 30. As a result, there is greater uncertainty for this group than others.)
This fact sheet was compiled by Senior Researcher Baxter Oliphant and Research Analyst Andy Cerda. Director of Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director Steve Shepard, Research Analysts Shanay Gracia and Ted Van Green, Editorial Specialist Anna Jackson, Senior Information Graphics Designer Alissa Scheller and Digital Producer Reem Nadeem also provided assistance.