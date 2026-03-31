The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that “[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

That broad language, granting U.S. citizenship automatically to virtually anyone born in the country, is now under challenge. The Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump can, by executive order, limit “birthright citizenship” to children born in the U.S. to citizens or legal permanent residents.

Since a landmark 1898 Supreme Court decision, courts have generally held that the 14th Amendment covers everyone except children of foreign diplomats, members of occupying foreign forces or members of Native American tribes. Congress extended birthright citizenship to Native Americans by statute in 1924.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at birthright citizenship laws around the world. It comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case challenging the historic interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center works to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on immigration and migration. How did we do this? We relied on a dataset of nations’ citizenship laws compiled by the Global Citizenship Observatory, a research project at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies. Specifically, we analyzed the GCO’s categorization and typology of laws relating to how citizenship can be acquired in 191 countries. We focused on two specific modes of acquiring citizenship: birth in a given country, and birth in a given country across two generations. These were the modes most congruent with what in the U.S. is commonly called “birthright citizenship.” Within those modes, we looked at specific provisions in national laws and constitutions, especially limitations based on residency status, gender and membership in particular groups (racial, ethnic or religious). In a few cases where we needed additional information, we directly examined constitutional or legal texts. It’s worth noting that laws in two countries, Bangladesh and Tanzania, appear to allow for U.S.-style birthright citizenship. However, the GCO’s researchers have found that in practice, both countries require at least one parent to be a citizen for a child to be granted citizenship. Accordingly, we excluded both countries from our count of birthright-citizenship countries.

Thirty-two other countries around the world, most of them in the Western Hemisphere, have birthright citizenship laws that are substantially similar to the U.S., according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Another 50 or so countries have more limited variations of birthright citizenship.

This analysis examines the many ways that countries decide who is and isn’t a citizen and who can and can’t become one. It’s based on a dataset of national citizenship laws compiled by the Global Citizenship Observatory, a research project at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies.

Many countries have more than one way of acquiring citizenship, or different rules for different groups, so the categories discussed below can and sometimes do overlap.

Birthright citizenship around the world Where countries recognize some form of birthright citizenship Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Refer to data file for details. Source: GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset – Modes of Acquisition of Citizenship PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Birthright citizenship around the world Where countries recognize some form of birthright citizenship Country ISO Category Group Antigua and Barbuda 028 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Argentina 032 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Barbados 052 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Belize 084 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Benin 204 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Bolivia 068 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Brazil 076 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Canada 124 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Chad 148 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Cuba 192 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Dominica 212 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Ecuador 218 Generally applicable, automatic 1 El Salvador 222 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Grenada 308 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Guatemala 320 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Guyana 328 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Honduras 340 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Jamaica 388 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Lesotho 426 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Mexico 484 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Mozambique 508 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Nicaragua 558 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Pakistan 586 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Panama 591 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Peru 604 Generally applicable, automatic 1 St. Kitts and Nevis 659 Generally applicable, automatic 1 St. Lucia 662 Generally applicable, automatic 1 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 670 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Trinidad and Tobago 780 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Tuvalu 798 Generally applicable, automatic 1 United States 840 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Uruguay 858 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Venezuela 862 Generally applicable, automatic 1 Belgium 056 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Brunei 096 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Burkina Faso 854 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Cambodia 116 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Cameroon 120 Parents must also have been born in country 2 France 250 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Gabon 250 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Greece 300 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Guinea 324 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Iran 364 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Luxembourg 442 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Mali 466 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Malta 470 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Morocco 504 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Netherlands 528 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Niger 562 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Portugal 620 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Republic of the Congo 178 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Senegal 686 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Sierra Leone 694 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Spain 724 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Timor-Leste 626 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Togo 768 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Tunisia 788 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Yemen 887 Parents must also have been born in country 2 Australia 036 Parents must be legal residents 3 Cape Verde 132 Parents must be legal residents 3 Chile 152 Parents must be legal residents 3 Colombia 170 Parents must be legal residents 3 Dominican Republic 214 Parents must be legal residents 3 Germany 276 Parents must be legal residents 3 Ireland 372 Parents must be legal residents 3 Kosovo 412 Parents must be legal residents 3 Malaysia 458 Parents must be legal residents 3 Namibia 516 Parents must be legal residents 3 New Zealand 554 Parents must be legal residents 3 Sao Tome and Principe 678 Parents must be legal residents 3 Thailand 764 Parents must be legal residents 3 United Kingdom 826 Parents must be legal residents 3 Guinea-Bissau 624 Limited to particular groups 4 Haiti 332 Limited to particular groups 4 Israel 376 Limited to particular groups 4 Liberia 430 Limited to particular groups 4 Uganda 800 Limited to particular groups 4 Costa Rica 188 Generally applicable, must apply 5 Moldova 498 Generally applicable, must apply 5 Paraguay 498 Generally applicable, must apply 5 Download data as .csv Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Refer to data file for details. Source: GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset – Modes of Acquisition of Citizenship PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

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Many ways to gain citizenship by birth

In most countries, citizenship at birth is primarily determined by descent – that is, by the citizenship status of the parents. Most countries in the EUI dataset (156 out of 191) automatically confer citizenship on newborns within their territory only if one or both parents are citizens.

In 59 countries, at least some people can become citizens simply by being born there. In 52 of those countries, citizenship is acquired automatically. In the others, parents must apply for their children to be declared citizens, and officials have varying degrees of discretion in whether or not to approve those applications.

However, many countries restrict who can benefit from birthright citizenship. In 17 of the 59 countries mentioned above, citizenship isn’t extended automatically to children of noncitizen parents unless the parents are living in the country legally. In six other countries, birthright citizenship only applies to members of particular racial, ethnic or religious groups. (Guinea-Bissau, for instance, extends it only to children whose parents are citizens of a Portuguese-speaking country.)

That leaves 33 countries, including the U.S., where birthright citizenship is automatic and generally applicable regardless of the parents’ legal status.

There’s another group of 26 countries (including five of the ones mentioned above) that require two generations of in-country birth for birthright citizenship. That is, a child born in the country must also have one or both parents who also were born in that country, even if the parents never became citizens themselves. Nearly half (11) of these “second-generation” countries also restrict eligibility by parental residency status, gender or membership in a particular group.

Related: U.S. public is split on birthright citizenship for people whose parents immigrated illegally