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U.S.-style birthright citizenship is uncommon around the world

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The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that “[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

That broad language, granting U.S. citizenship automatically to virtually anyone born in the country, is now under challenge. The Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump can, by executive order, limit “birthright citizenship” to children born in the U.S. to citizens or legal permanent residents.

Since a landmark 1898 Supreme Court decision, courts have generally held that the 14th Amendment covers everyone except children of foreign diplomats, members of occupying foreign forces or members of Native American tribes. Congress extended birthright citizenship to Native Americans by statute in 1924.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at birthright citizenship laws around the world. It comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case challenging the historic interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center works to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on immigration and migration.

How did we do this?

We relied on a dataset of nations’ citizenship laws compiled by the Global Citizenship Observatory, a research project at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies. Specifically, we analyzed the GCO’s categorization and typology of laws relating to how citizenship can be acquired in 191 countries.

We focused on two specific modes of acquiring citizenship: birth in a given country, and birth in a given country across two generations. These were the modes most congruent with what in the U.S. is commonly called “birthright citizenship.”

Within those modes, we looked at specific provisions in national laws and constitutions, especially limitations based on residency status, gender and membership in particular groups (racial, ethnic or religious). In a few cases where we needed additional information, we directly examined constitutional or legal texts.

It’s worth noting that laws in two countries, Bangladesh and Tanzania, appear to allow for U.S.-style birthright citizenship. However, the GCO’s researchers have found that in practice, both countries require at least one parent to be a citizen for a child to be granted citizenship. Accordingly, we excluded both countries from our count of birthright-citizenship countries.

Thirty-two other countries around the world, most of them in the Western Hemisphere, have birthright citizenship laws that are substantially similar to the U.S., according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Another 50 or so countries have more limited variations of birthright citizenship.

This analysis examines the many ways that countries decide who is and isn’t a citizen and who can and can’t become one. It’s based on a dataset of national citizenship laws compiled by the Global Citizenship Observatory, a research project at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies.

Many countries have more than one way of acquiring citizenship, or different rules for different groups, so the categories discussed below can and sometimes do overlap.

Birthright citizenship around the world
Where countries recognize some form of birthright citizenship
Chart
Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Refer to data file for details.
Source: GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset – Modes of Acquisition of Citizenship
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Birthright citizenship around the world
Where countries recognize some form of birthright citizenship
CountryISOCategoryGroup
Antigua and Barbuda028Generally applicable, automatic1
Argentina032Generally applicable, automatic1
Barbados052Generally applicable, automatic1
Belize084Generally applicable, automatic1
Benin204Generally applicable, automatic1
Bolivia068Generally applicable, automatic1
Brazil076Generally applicable, automatic1
Canada124Generally applicable, automatic1
Chad148Generally applicable, automatic1
Cuba192Generally applicable, automatic1
Dominica212Generally applicable, automatic1
Ecuador218Generally applicable, automatic1
El Salvador222Generally applicable, automatic1
Grenada308Generally applicable, automatic1
Guatemala320Generally applicable, automatic1
Guyana328Generally applicable, automatic1
Honduras340Generally applicable, automatic1
Jamaica388Generally applicable, automatic1
Lesotho426Generally applicable, automatic1
Mexico484Generally applicable, automatic1
Mozambique508Generally applicable, automatic1
Nicaragua558Generally applicable, automatic1
Pakistan586Generally applicable, automatic1
Panama591Generally applicable, automatic1
Peru604Generally applicable, automatic1
St. Kitts and Nevis659Generally applicable, automatic1
St. Lucia662Generally applicable, automatic1
St. Vincent and the Grenadines670Generally applicable, automatic1
Trinidad and Tobago780Generally applicable, automatic1
Tuvalu798Generally applicable, automatic1
United States840Generally applicable, automatic1
Uruguay858Generally applicable, automatic1
Venezuela862Generally applicable, automatic1
Belgium056Parents must also have been born in country2
Brunei096Parents must also have been born in country2
Burkina Faso854Parents must also have been born in country2
Cambodia116Parents must also have been born in country2
Cameroon120Parents must also have been born in country2
France250Parents must also have been born in country2
Gabon250Parents must also have been born in country2
Greece300Parents must also have been born in country2
Guinea324Parents must also have been born in country2
Iran364Parents must also have been born in country2
Luxembourg442Parents must also have been born in country2
Mali466Parents must also have been born in country2
Malta470Parents must also have been born in country2
Morocco504Parents must also have been born in country2
Netherlands528Parents must also have been born in country2
Niger562Parents must also have been born in country2
Portugal620Parents must also have been born in country2
Republic of the Congo178Parents must also have been born in country2
Senegal686Parents must also have been born in country2
Sierra Leone694Parents must also have been born in country2
Spain724Parents must also have been born in country2
Timor-Leste626Parents must also have been born in country2
Togo768Parents must also have been born in country2
Tunisia788Parents must also have been born in country2
Yemen887Parents must also have been born in country2
Australia036Parents must be legal residents3
Cape Verde132Parents must be legal residents3
Chile152Parents must be legal residents3
Colombia170Parents must be legal residents3
Dominican Republic214Parents must be legal residents3
Germany276Parents must be legal residents3
Ireland372Parents must be legal residents3
Kosovo412Parents must be legal residents3
Malaysia458Parents must be legal residents3
Namibia516Parents must be legal residents3
New Zealand554Parents must be legal residents3
Sao Tome and Principe678Parents must be legal residents3
Thailand764Parents must be legal residents3
United Kingdom826Parents must be legal residents3
Guinea-Bissau624Limited to particular groups4
Haiti332Limited to particular groups4
Israel376Limited to particular groups4
Liberia430Limited to particular groups4
Uganda800Limited to particular groups4
Costa Rica188Generally applicable, must apply5
Moldova498Generally applicable, must apply5
Paraguay498Generally applicable, must apply5
Download data as .csv
Note: Additional modes of acquiring citizenship by birth may apply to particular groups. Refer to data file for details.
Source: GLOBALCIT Citizenship Law Dataset – Modes of Acquisition of Citizenship
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Related: About 9% of U.S. births in 2023 were to unauthorized or temporary legal immigrant mothers

Many ways to gain citizenship by birth

In most countries, citizenship at birth is primarily determined by descent – that is, by the citizenship status of the parents. Most countries in the EUI dataset (156 out of 191) automatically confer citizenship on newborns within their territory only if one or both parents are citizens.

In 59 countries, at least some people can become citizens simply by being born there. In 52 of those countries, citizenship is acquired automatically. In the others, parents must apply for their children to be declared citizens, and officials have varying degrees of discretion in whether or not to approve those applications.

However, many countries restrict who can benefit from birthright citizenship. In 17 of the 59 countries mentioned above, citizenship isn’t extended automatically to children of noncitizen parents unless the parents are living in the country legally. In six other countries, birthright citizenship only applies to members of particular racial, ethnic or religious groups. (Guinea-Bissau, for instance, extends it only to children whose parents are citizens of a Portuguese-speaking country.)

That leaves 33 countries, including the U.S., where birthright citizenship is automatic and generally applicable regardless of the parents’ legal status.

There’s another group of 26 countries (including five of the ones mentioned above) that require two generations of in-country birth for birthright citizenship. That is, a child born in the country must also have one or both parents who also were born in that country, even if the parents never became citizens themselves. Nearly half (11) of these “second-generation” countries also restrict eligibility by parental residency status, gender or membership in a particular group.

Related: U.S. public is split on birthright citizenship for people whose parents immigrated illegally

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Drew DeSilver is a senior writer at Pew Research Center.