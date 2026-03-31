About 9% of U.S. births in 2023 were to unauthorized or temporary legal immigrant mothers

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The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the legality of an executive order from President Donald Trump that would restrict birthright citizenship.

The order would deny U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States to mothers who are unauthorized immigrants or have legal temporary status at the time of the child’s birth if the father is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Birthright citizenship derives from the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment and grants citizenship to anyone born in the country. Legal experts have long interpreted the provision to apply to children born in the U.S. regardless of the immigration status of their parents.

It’s difficult to say how many people this order would affect if the Supreme Court upholds it. It would not apply retroactively, so children already born would not lose their U.S. citizenship.

This analysis answers some questions about babies born to unauthorized immigrants or immigrants with legal temporary status. Our analysis is based mainly on data derived from U.S. Census Bureau surveys. The data primarily links babies born in the U.S. to their mothers, but there is also some information available about the mother’s spouse or partner, who we assume to be the father. The latest available data about births to unauthorized immigrant mothers is for 2023.

We’ll cover the following:

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis estimates how many children are born to mothers who are unauthorized immigrants or legal temporary immigrants, ahead of Supreme Court oral arguments on birthright citizenship. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does demographic studies, opinion surveys and other research to better understand U.S. immigrants. Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on April 1 will address the constitutionality of granting U.S. citizenship to children born to mothers who are unauthorized immigrants (sometimes called “illegal immigrants”) or legal temporary immigrants. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on immigration. How did we do this? The Center has previously estimated how many unauthorized immigrants live in the United States using data from U.S. Census Bureau surveys. From those estimates, we then estimate how many children are born in the U.S. to unauthorized immigrant mothers. We adjusted our estimates slightly based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics on annual births. Read the methodology for more information on how we made and adjusted our estimates. We rounded our estimates to the nearest 5,000, but we made all calculations using unrounded numbers. Terminology Children refers to people under 18 years old. Adults are those 18 years and older. Immigrants, or the foreign-born population, are U.S. residents born in foreign countries to non-American parents. The U.S.-born population generally includes people born in the U.S. or its territories or born in foreign countries to U.S. citizen parents. In this analysis, “U.S. born” refers exclusively to people born in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A note on immigration status The legal status of immigrant parents can change. For example, parents who are unauthorized immigrants at the time of their child’s birth might later become lawful immigrants and then naturalized U.S. citizens. Parents who are legal temporary immigrants at the time of their child’s birth might transition to lawful permanent status, or they might overstay their visas or otherwise become unauthorized.

How many babies are born each year to unauthorized immigrant or legal temporary immigrant mothers?

In 2023, mothers who were unauthorized immigrants or had legal temporary status in the U.S. had 320,000 babies, representing about 9% of all 3.6 million babies born in the U.S. that year. About 260,000 of those babies would not have qualified for birthright citizenship if Trump’s executive order had already been in effect. This includes:

About 245,000 babies born to mothers who were unauthorized immigrants and fathers who were not citizens or lawful permanent residents

About 15,000 babies born to mothers who had legal temporary status and fathers who were not citizens or lawful permanent residents

Related: U.S.-style birthright citizenship is uncommon around the world

How has the number of births to unauthorized immigrant mothers changed in recent decades?

Generally, the trends in births to unauthorized immigrants follow the growth and decline of the unauthorized immigrant population. The number of unauthorized immigrants more than tripled from 1990 to 2007. The number of births also more than tripled, from 120,000 in 1990 to a peak of about 380,000 in 2006.

In 1990, births to unauthorized immigrant mothers were about 3% of the 4.1 million births in the U.S. that year. In 2006, these births were about 9% of the total.

Births to unauthorized immigrant mothers in the U.S. grew rapidly from 2019 to 2023 Annual births to unauthorized immigrant mothers, in thousands Note: All estimates are rounded to the nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented American Community Survey for 2005-19, 2021-23 (IPUMS) and March Current Population Survey for 1995, 1998, 2000 and 2003 (U.S. Census Bureau). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Births to unauthorized immigrant mothers in the U.S. grew rapidly from 2019 to 2023 Annual births to unauthorized immigrant mothers, in thousands Year All births to unauthorized immigrant mothers Baby’s father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident 2023 300 245 2022 255 200 2021 220 170 2020 230 185 2019 215 170 2018 220 175 2017 230 190 2016 245 210 2015 250 215 2014 270 235 2013 285 250 2012 295 255 2011 300 265 2010 325 285 2009 345 300 2008 365 330 2007 380 340 2006 380 345 2005 360 330 2004 340 310 2003 315 285 2002 305 265 2001 285 260 2000 250 215 1999 215 195 1998 195 165 1997 195 170 1996 180 155 1995 165 135 1994 165 140 1993 170 140 1992 140 120 1991 140 115 1990 120 95 Download data as .csv Note: All estimates are rounded to the nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented American Community Survey for 2005-19, 2021-23 (IPUMS) and March Current Population Survey for 1995, 1998, 2000 and 2003 (U.S. Census Bureau). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Between 2006 and 2019, the annual number of births to unauthorized immigrant mothers dropped by more than 40%, to 215,000.

Several factors contributed to this decrease. The unauthorized immigrant population was declining slowly. With fewer new arrivals (who tend to be younger and more likely to have children), the composition of the unauthorized immigrant population shifted toward those who had been in the country longer, were slightly older and had already had their children. Finally, U.S. fertility rates overall and for unauthorized immigrants fell during this period.

Then, from 2019 to 2023, the annual number of births to unauthorized immigrants grew markedly to 300,000, tracking with a rapid increase in unauthorized immigrants.

Related: U.S. public is split on birthright citizenship for people whose parents immigrated illegally

How many people in the U.S. today were born to unauthorized immigrant mothers?

Between 2006 and 2023, there were about 5.1 million births to unauthorized immigrant mothers. Almost 4.4 million of these children did not have a father who was a legal immigrant or U.S. citizen, so they would not have been U.S. citizens at birth if Trump’s proposed policy had been in effect. (The 2006-2023 time span allows us to look specifically at children under 18 in 2023.)

Not all of these children are still in the U.S. Many have left the country, and some may have died. In addition, some of those who stayed may have seen a parent’s legal status change. But we can assess the impact of potential changes in birthright citizenship by looking at how many people born in the U.S. have unauthorized immigrant parents in current data.

In 2023, an estimated 4.6 million children had been born in the U.S. and were living with at least one unauthorized immigrant parent. Another 1.4 million adults born in the U.S. lived with at least one unauthorized immigrant parent, bringing the total to more than 6 million. (The number of adults born in the U.S. who have unauthorized immigrant parents is likely much higher, but our data only captures adults still living with their parents.)

Most of these people – 3 million children and 1 million adults – do not have a father with legal residence status. They are U.S. citizens by birth, but if Trump’s executive order had been in place, they would have added to the estimated 14 million unauthorized immigrants in 2023.

Related: Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship draws more disapproval than approval

What do we know about births to mothers who are legal temporary immigrants?

Births to mothers with legal temporary status have hovered between 15,000 and 30,000 per year since the late 1990s, and numbered 20,000 in 2023. These mothers include foreign students, guest workers and their dependents, and mothers with a variety of other statuses.

Because the mothers’ status is temporary, most of these children do not tend to stay in the U.S. If they did stay and were not citizens at birth under the executive order, their legal status would likely change with their mother’s.

Some mothers get temporary visas specifically to secure U.S. citizenship for their newborns. These mothers are sometimes called “birth tourists.” Such births would be part of about 9,000 births in 2023 to mothers who were residents of foreign countries, according to official birth registration data from National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). These births are not counted as part of the 20,000 births to mothers with legal temporary status in 2023.