U.S. foreign aid is plunging in second Trump administration

A laid-off federal worker leaves the offices of the U.S. Agency for International Development in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2025. (Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. assistance to foreign countries fell to its lowest level in more than two decades in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2025, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of federal data. And it’s on track to be even lower this fiscal year.

Federal agencies disbursed $47.3 billion in foreign aid in fiscal 2025, about $26 billion less than in fiscal 2024, according to data from ForeignAssistance.gov. Adjusted for inflation, that was the lowest amount of foreign aid since fiscal 2004. (The federal fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. For instance, fiscal 2026 began on Oct. 1, 2025, and will end on Sept. 30 of this year.)

In Trump’s second term, U.S. foreign assistance has dropped off sharply Total inflation-adjusted foreign assistance disbursed, by fiscal year Note: Dotted line represents data for the 2026 fiscal year through July 1, 2026. Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In Trump’s second term, U.S. foreign assistance has dropped off sharply Total inflation-adjusted foreign assistance disbursed, by fiscal year Year Inflation-adjusted 2025 dollars 2001 $27,452,589,169 2002 $33,574,220,222 2003 $41,679,351,739 2004 $44,755,469,931 2005 $54,387,912,454 2006 $52,433,442,656 2007 $54,352,109,142 2008 $63,442,239,254 2009 $67,527,855,967 2010 $62,337,204,197 2011 $68,185,101,698 2012 $65,162,240,573 2013 $64,080,618,824 2014 $57,126,966,212 2015 $65,998,056,961 2016 $63,019,829,376 2017 $59,886,929,276 2018 $60,308,178,185 2019 $59,023,593,423 2020 $58,920,046,618 2021 $58,783,234,437 2022 $81,867,562,423 2023 $85,108,137,461 2024 $73,510,670,840 2025 $47,317,850,037 2026 $6,969,294,181 Download data as .csv Note: Dotted line represents data for the 2026 fiscal year through July 1, 2026. Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

And as the Trump administration has dismantled much of the United States’ aid infrastructure, the amount of aid flowing to other countries continues to dwindle. The government has given out just shy of $7 billion in foreign aid in fiscal 2026 as of July 1. That’s the most recent data available, covering three-quarters of the current fiscal year.

Between fiscal years 2008 and 2021, the annual level of aid spending (in constant 2025 dollars) varied from $57 billion to $68 billion. For most of that time, foreign assistance represented roughly 1% of total federal expenditures.

Foreign assistance spiked in fiscal years 2022 to 2024, driven largely by aid to Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022. Inflation-adjusted assistance peaked at $85.1 billion in fiscal 2023.

In fiscal 2025, by contrast, foreign assistance was 0.67% of total federal spending, and so far in fiscal 2026 it’s just 0.09% of estimated spending.

The types of aid spending listed on ForeignAssistance.gov includes funds, goods, services and technical assistance. This data doesn’t, however, reflect most arms sales or transfers of military equipment to foreign countries.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how U.S. foreign assistance has changed since the Trump administration began to dramatically reduce and refocus international aid programs. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We’ve previously studied foreign aid from several angles, including a comprehensive analysis of U.S. foreign aid programs and survey findings on views of cuts to U.S. aid in 16 middle-income countries. How did we do this? Our primary data source was ForeignAssistance.gov, the U.S. government’s main portal for aid information. Data begins in fiscal year 2001 and had been updated through July 1, 2026, nine months into the current fiscal year, when we accessed it on July 8. We based our analyses on disbursements – that is, actual cash out the door – rather than obligated or appropriated funds or budget requests, which are easier to reduce, rescind or cancel than disbursements are. In addition to the aid programs that ForeignAssistance.gov covers, the U.S. operates a separate Foreign Military Sales program. That program, not analyzed here, allows the government to sell or transfer weapons, ammunition, services and other “defense articles” to other nations. (Nations can also buy such materials directly, with U.S. approval.)

Who receives U.S. foreign aid?

Fiscal year 2025 was the fourth straight year in which Ukraine received more U.S. aid than any other country. Ukraine received about $6.7 billion, about $3.5 billion less than it had received in fiscal 2024, or a 34.1% decrease. More than two-thirds of that aid (69.0%) was economic assistance, while 18.7% was military and security aid.

So far in fiscal 2026, Ukraine has received just $214.4 million in U.S. aid, virtually all of it economic or humanitarian.

After Ukraine, the countries that received the most U.S. aid in fiscal 2025 were Israel ($3.3 billion) and Jordan ($1.7 billion). Aid to Israel that year was 51.4% less than in fiscal 2024, but aid to Jordan was down just 5.2%.

Which countries receive the most U.S. foreign aid? U.S. foreign aid disbursed in fiscal 2025 $10 million in nonmilitary foreign aid $10 million in military foreign aid Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Which countries receive the most U.S. foreign aid? U.S. foreign aid disbursed in fiscal 2025 Country Nonmilitary Share nonmilitary Military Share military Total Ukraine $5,685,638,458 84.9% $1,011,759,817 15.1% $6,697,398,275 Israel $5,168,106 0.2% $3,305,572,360 99.8% $3,310,740,466 Jordan $1,223,434,748 74.0% $428,830,611 26.0% $1,652,265,359 Ethiopia $919,244,202 100.0% $0 0.0% $919,244,202 Democratic Republic of the Congo $741,085,432 99.0% $7,623,870 1.0% $748,709,302 Nigeria $727,352,321 99.8% $1,436,542 0.2% $728,788,863 Sudan $709,141,579 100.0% $0 0.0% $709,141,579 Kenya $623,953,530 95.8% $27,142,578 4.2% $651,096,108 Mozambique $575,042,671 98.8% $7,023,153 1.2% $582,065,824 Uganda $503,916,202 98.4% $8,098,428 1.6% $512,014,630 Download data as .csv Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Nearly all aid to Israel in fiscal 2025 was military and security assistance. Aid to Jordan was spread mostly between economic (46.5%), military and security (26.1%), and education and social services (10.6%).

As of July 1, ForeignAssistance.gov had recorded $965.7 million in assistance to Jordan in fiscal 2026, which is the most aid to any individual country in the current fiscal year. The next-largest amounts have gone to the West Bank and Gaza ($325.3 million) and Ethiopia ($286.7 million).

Besides programs and projects in individual countries, American aid also funds programs that operate regionally or even globally. In fiscal 2025, about 26.5% of foreign assistance ($12.5 billion) went to global programs, while 7.7% ($3.6 billion) funded regional activities.

Most U.S. foreign aid goes to individual countries U.S. foreign aid disbursed, by recipient type and fiscal year Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most U.S. foreign aid goes to individual countries U.S. foreign aid disbursed, by recipient type and fiscal year Category Amount Share Global programs $12,520,140,002 26.5% Individual countries or territories $31,175,504,603 65.9% Regional programs $3,622,205,432 7.7% Download data as .csv Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

What is U.S. foreign aid money used for?

Historically, the biggest slice of U.S. foreign aid was often for military and security programs – a broad category that covers training for military and police forces, operations against terrorism and drug trafficking and conflict resolution efforts. As recently as fiscal 2024, more than a quarter of all foreign assistance spending went to such endeavors.

But in fiscal 2025, not only was military and security aid cut by nearly $11 billion (from $18.2 billion to $7.3 billion), but it accounted for just 15.5% of total aid. That was the smallest share since fiscal 2001, which is as far back as the data on ForeignAssistance.gov goes.

What U.S. foreign aid money is used for U.S. foreign aid disbursed, by fiscal year and program category Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook What U.S. foreign aid money is used for U.S. foreign aid disbursed, by fiscal year and program category Category FY 2024 FY 2025 Peace and security $18,246,109,424 $7,316,232,703 Democracy, human rights and governance $2,559,249,213 $1,603,516,069 Health $15,195,389,746 $10,933,117,708 Education and social services $1,464,870,401 $1,089,634,504 Economic development $9,538,913,204 $8,173,362,740 Environment $403,744,280 $304,089,021 Humanitarian assistance $12,795,168,725 $8,987,429,153 Program support $8,214,865,626 $5,961,564,088 Multisector $3,157,868,883 $2,948,904,051 Total $71,576,179,502 $47,317,850,037 Download data as .csv Note: Federal fiscal years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30. Source: ForeignAssistance.gov, updated July 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Public health initiatives received the largest share of foreign aid spending last year, at 23.1%. This category includes funds for combatting HIV/AIDS, malaria, flu and other diseases; promoting maternal and child health; building clean water and sewer systems; and so on. Such programs received a total of $10.9 billion in fiscal 2025, down from $15.2 billion in fiscal 2024.

Economic development aid represented 17.3% of foreign assistance last year, up from 13.3% in fiscal 2024, despite falling by nearly $1.4 billion in absolute terms.

The rest of the fiscal 2025 aid dollars funded a variety of other work in areas such as education, environmental protection, disaster relief and democracy promotion.

Related: What do people in middle-income countries think about cuts to U.S. humanitarian aid?