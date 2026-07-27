The Canadian, Mexican and U.S. flags are displayed in Ottawa in 2017. (Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time in almost two decades of Pew Research Center surveys, both Canadians and Mexicans now view China more favorably than their neighbor, the United States.

Canadians and Mexicans now view China more positively than the U.S. % of Canadian adults who have a favorable view of … % of Mexican adults who have a favorable view of … Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Canadians and Mexicans now view China more positively than the U.S. Year Country U.S. China 2026 Canada 33 44 2025 Canada 34 34 2024 Canada 54 21 2023 Canada 57 14 2022 Canada 63 21 2021 Canada 61 23 2020 Canada 35 22 2019 Canada 51 28 2018 Canada 40 44 2017 Canada 43 47 2016 Canada 64 45 2015 Canada 68 39 2014 Canada 2013 Canada 64 43 2012 Canada 2011 Canada 2010 Canada 2009 Canada 68 54 2008 Canada 2007 Canada 55 51 2005 Canada 59 59 2003 Canada 63 2002 Canada 71 2026 Mexico 40 59 2025 Mexico 29 56 2024 Mexico 61 56 2023 Mexico 63 57 2022 Mexico 2021 Mexico 2020 Mexico 2019 Mexico 35 50 2018 Mexico 33 46 2017 Mexico 29 43 2016 Mexico 2015 Mexico 66 48 2014 Mexico 63 44 2013 Mexico 66 46 2012 Mexico 56 40 2011 Mexico 52 39 2010 Mexico 55 39 2009 Mexico 68 39 2008 Mexico 47 38 2007 Mexico 56 43 2005 Mexico 2003 Mexico 2002 Mexico 64 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Our spring 2026 global survey marks the first time that Canadians have expressed a significantly more positive view of China than the U.S. Mexicans, by contrast, have viewed China more favorably than the U.S. in several previous Center surveys – all of them conducted during President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

Canadians and Mexicans also now view Chinese President Xi Jinping more positively than Trump, even as relatively few people in both countries have confidence in the two leaders.

In Canada, 35% of adults have confidence in Xi to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared with 20% who say the same of Trump. In Mexico, 35% of adults have confidence in Xi and 11% in Trump.

Related: People in Many Countries Now View China More Positively Than the U.S.

In our 2025 survey, Canadians and Mexicans both named the U.S. as their country’s top ally and top threat.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how adults in Canada and Mexico view China and the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis brings together several topics we regularly study: global views of the U.S. and China, as well as views of the U.S. in Canada and Mexico. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 1,020 adults in Canada and 1,017 adults in Mexico from Feb. 12 to April 14, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views by age and ideology

Most younger adults in Canada and Mexico have favorable views of China % of Canadian adults who have a favorable view of ___, by age % of Mexican adults who have a favorable view of ___, by age Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most younger adults in Canada and Mexico have favorable views of China Country Topic 18-34 35-49 50+ Youngest-oldest diff Canada China 61 41 39 22 Canada U.S. 32 44 27 5 Mexico China 70 61 44 26 Mexico U.S. 52 39 28 24 Download data as .csv Note: Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In both Canada and Mexico, adults under 35 have a much more positive view of China than those ages 50 and older, consistent with a pattern we’ve seen in many other countries. For example, 70% of Mexicans under 35 view China favorably, compared with 44% of older Mexicans.

Younger adults in Mexico also view the U.S. more positively than older adults do. But in Canada, there is no significant difference in views between those under 35 and those ages 50 and older.

Despite these differences, both younger and older adults in Canada and Mexico have a more favorable view of China than of the U.S.

Views of the two countries also differ by political ideology. Canadians who place themselves on the ideological left are much more likely than those on the right to have a favorable view of China and an unfavorable view of the United States. Canadians on the left and in the center are more favorable toward China now than in 2025, while views on the right have not changed much.

In Mexico, views of the U.S. and China don’t differ much by ideology.

What’s behind these changing views of China and the U.S.?

Few Canadians and Mexicans say the U.S. and Chinese governments respect their people’s freedoms % of Canadian adults who say each country’s government respects the personal freedoms of its people % of Mexican adults who say each country’s government respects the personal freedoms of its people Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Few Canadians and Mexicans say the U.S. and Chinese governments respect their people’s freedoms Year Country U.S. China 2026 Canada 34 13 2021 Canada 60 7 2018 Canada 38 13 2017 Canada 45 12 2016 Canada 57 10 2015 Canada 54 5 2014 Canada 2013 Canada 75 13 2008 Canada 2026 Mexico 20 35 2021 Mexico 2018 Mexico 31 30 2017 Mexico 32 31 2016 Mexico 2015 Mexico 56 32 2014 Mexico 38 25 2013 Mexico 55 34 2008 Mexico 50 33 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In both Canada and Mexico, confidence in Trump is lower than confidence in his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Canadians and Mexicans also now rate the U.S. more negatively on both its domestic and foreign policies. Few in both countries now say that the U.S. and China respect their people’s personal freedoms.

In Mexico, the share of adults who say the U.S. government respects its people’s freedoms has reached an all-time low in our surveys. And for the first time in the nearly two decades we’ve asked this question, Mexicans are now more likely to say this about the Chinese government than the U.S. government.

More Mexicans now say China contributes to global stability than the U.S. % of Mexican adults who say each country contributes a great deal/a fair amount to peace and stability around the world Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More Mexicans now say China contributes to global stability than the U.S. % of Mexican adults who say each country contributes a great deal/a fair amount to peace and stability around the world Year U.S. China 2023 50 41 2026 28 47 Download data as .csv Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Mexicans’ views of the United States’ approach to foreign policy have also worsened significantly over the last several years. While half of Mexican adults said in 2023 that the U.S. contributed to peace and stability around the world, 28% say the same today. Mexicans are now much more likely to say that China contributes to global stability than to say this about the U.S.

Mexicans are also more likely to say that the U.S. interferes in the affairs of other countries than to say this about China (73% vs. 45%). And while Mexicans are divided on whether China takes the interests of countries like Mexico into account when making international policy decisions, around three-in-four say that the U.S. does not take these interests into account.

Mexicans are also much more likely to call China a reliable partner to Mexico than to say this about the U.S. (58% vs. 34%). This is the largest gap on this question across the six Latin American countries we surveyed this year.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.