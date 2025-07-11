With Trump back in office, people in Mexico view the U.S. much more negatively

With President Donald Trump back in the White House, people in Mexico have a much more negative opinion of the United States than they did during the final year of Joe Biden’s presidency, according to a Pew Research Center survey fielded earlier this year.

This analysis takes a closer look at Mexicans’ attitudes about the U.S. and its president, as well as their views about how both countries are managing their shared border.

How Mexicans view the U.S. and Trump

Mexicans’ views of the U.S. and its president have soured since last year. Roughly seven-in-ten Mexicans (69%) have an unfavorable view of the U.S., while 29% have a favorable one. Last year, opinions were nearly the opposite: 61% of Mexicans saw the U.S. favorably and 33% saw it unfavorably.

This 32 percentage point drop in favorable views of the U.S. is the steepest in any of the 24 countries we surveyed this year.

When it comes to the U.S. president, the vast majority of Mexican adults (91%) say they have little to no confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs. By comparison, a smaller majority of Mexicans (60%) expressed little or no confidence in Biden in 2024.

Mexicans’ lack of confidence in Trump extends to his approach to immigration policy: 87% have little or no confidence in his handling of the issue. Mexicans are more likely than people in any of the 23 other countries we surveyed this year to give Trump negative marks for his handling of immigration policy.

How Mexicans view the handling of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border

Since Trump returned to office in January, the number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border has fallen sharply.

Our survey of Mexico was fielded in February and March. It asked whether the governments of the U.S. and Mexico are doing a good or bad job “dealing with the large number of people seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.”

Around two-thirds of Mexicans (68%) say the U.S. government is doing a bad job in this regard, including 26% who say it is doing a very bad job. Last year, 52% of Mexicans said the U.S. was doing a bad job handling the large number of people seeking asylum at the border, including 13% who said it is doing a very bad job.

In contrast, Mexicans continue to see their own government’s management of the border positively. Roughly two-thirds (68%) say the Mexican government is doing a good job, up from 60% in 2024.

Views of how the Mexican government is doing when it comes to the border are somewhat related to support for the ruling Morena party and its partners in last year’s election, the Labor Party (PT) and the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM). Among supporters, 74% say the Mexican government is doing a good job, compared with fewer, but still a majority share of, nonsupporters (60%) who say the same.

