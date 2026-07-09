The American public’s attitudes toward both the Israeli people and the Israeli government have turned more negative in the past few years. Views of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have held fairly steady, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

As recently as 2022, Americans viewed the Israeli people much more favorably than they viewed the Palestinian people. Following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023 and the ensuing war, however, U.S. public opinion toward Israelis has grown increasingly negative, while views of Palestinians have not changed much. As a result, Americans now view the Palestinian people nearly as favorably as they view the Israeli people.

Meanwhile, Americans continue to view the Israeli and Palestinian political leadership more negatively than they view the Israeli and Palestinian people. Majorities of Americans express an unfavorable view of the Israeli government, the Palestinian Authority (which controls the West Bank) and Hamas (which has controlled Gaza). In recent years, negative views of the Israeli government have risen sharply, while views of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have changed little.

(The survey was conducted prior to Hamas’ announcement that it was dissolving its government in Gaza.)

Notably, views of the Israeli people and the Israeli government have worsened in recent years in both U.S. political parties, across age groups and in most religious categories.

Americans’ views of Israeli people and government have grown more negative % of U.S. adults who say they have a(n) __ opinion of … Note: We did not ask about the Palestinian Authority and Hamas in 2019 or 2022. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

Related: Negative views of Israel, Netanyahu continue to rise among Americans – especially young people

These findings come from a survey of 12,574 Americans conducted May 4-17. That was around two months after the U.S.- and Israeli-led war in Iran began.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores how U.S. adults view Israelis and Palestinians. It also looks at views of the Israeli government; the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank; and Hamas, which has controlled Gaza. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work about how Americans view Israelis and Palestinians and their political leadership. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 12,574 U.S. adults, 10,091 of whom are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The remaining 2,483 respondents include oversamples of Jews, Muslims and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members from SSRS’ Opinion Panel, Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel and NORC’s AmeriSpeak Panel. We conducted the survey May 4-17, 2026, and it has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology. Refer to the detailed tables for more on how views have changed by age, party and religious affiliation.

Jump ahead to read about differences in Americans’ views by:

How Americans’ views of Israelis, Palestinians and their political leadership vary by party

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have much more favorable views of the Israeli people and Israeli government than Democrats and Democratic leaners do. On the other hand, Democrats have more favorable views of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas than Republicans do. (Few in either party have a favorable view of Hamas.)

Views of the Israeli people and Israeli government have turned more negative among both Republicans and Democrats in recent years. But they have fallen more among Democrats than Republicans, so the partisan gaps in these views have widened since 2022.

Opinions of the Palestinian people have also diverged during this period: Democrats’ views have stayed fairly constant, while Republicans’ views have become more negative.

Wide partisan gaps exist in Americans’ views of Israeli and Palestinian people and the Israeli government % of U.S. adults who have a favorable view of … Note: We did not ask about the Palestinian Authority and Hamas in 2019 or 2022. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

How Americans’ views of Israelis, Palestinians and their political leadership vary by age

Younger Americans, especially Democrats, view Palestinians more favorably than Israelis % of U.S. adults who have a favorable view of … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger Americans, especially Democrats, view Palestinians more favorably than Israelis % of U.S. adults who have a favorable view of … Group Age TOTAL Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem The Israeli people 18-29 32% 42% 26% The Israeli people 30-49 46% 55% 41% The Israeli people 50-64 61% 75% 48% The Israeli people 65+ 68% 83% 57% The Palestinian people 18-29 58% 40% 72% The Palestinian people 30-49 49% 32% 65% The Palestinian people 50-64 47% 33% 65% The Palestinian people 65+ 47% 30% 66% The Israeli government 18-29 18% 28% 12% The Israeli government 30-49 25% 38% 15% The Israeli government 50-64 40% 61% 19% The Israeli government 65+ 47% 75% 21% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank 18-29 32% 19% 43% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank 30-49 24% 15% 33% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank 50-64 19% 11% 28% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank 65+ 20% 11% 29% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza 18-29 13% 11% 16% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza 30-49 11% 8% 14% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza 50-64 6% 4% 9% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza 65+ 7% 3% 10% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

U.S. adults under 30 express much more favorable views of the Palestinian people (58%) than of the Israeli people (32%). This pattern is driven largely by young Democrats, who are much more likely to express a positive view of Palestinians (72%) than of Israelis (26%). Republicans under 30 see both groups similarly – a sharp reversal from a few years ago, when they were much more likely to favor Israelis. (Refer to the detailed tables for more on how views have changed by age and party.)

Americans ages 50 and older have significantly more positive views of the Israeli people than of the Palestinian people. This is driven largely by older Republicans, who tend to see Israelis far more favorably than Palestinians. Older Democrats see Palestinians more favorably than Israelis, but by a smaller margin.

Views of Israeli and Palestinian political leadership

Americans of all ages express more favorable attitudes toward the Israeli government than toward Hamas. But adults under 30 view the Palestinian Authority more favorably than the Israeli government.

Democrats differ by age in their views of the Israeli government and Hamas. The youngest Democrats are slightly more likely to view Hamas than the Israeli government favorably. The opposite is true among older Democrats. However, Democrats of all ages have slightly more positive views of the Palestinian Authority than of the Israeli government.

Republicans of all ages are significantly more likely to take a favorable view of the Israeli government than of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

How Americans’ views of Israelis, Palestinians and their political leadership vary by religion

Muslims and religiously unaffiliated view Palestinians more favorably than other groups do % of U.S. adults who have a favorable view of … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Muslims and religiously unaffiliated view Palestinians more favorably than other groups do % of U.S. adults who have a favorable view of … Group Religious group 2026 The Israeli people White evangelical Protestant 74% The Israeli people White Protestant, not evangelical 55% The Israeli people Black Protestant 50% The Israeli people Catholic 51% The Israeli people Jewish 83% The Israeli people Muslim 26% The Israeli people Religiously unaffiliated 40% The Palestinian people White evangelical Protestant 33% The Palestinian people White Protestant, not evangelical 45% The Palestinian people Black Protestant 54% The Palestinian people Catholic 48% The Palestinian people Jewish 40% The Palestinian people Muslim 78% The Palestinian people Religiously unaffiliated 59% The Israeli government White evangelical Protestant 57% The Israeli government White Protestant, not evangelical 33% The Israeli government Black Protestant 30% The Israeli government Catholic 34% The Israeli government Jewish 47% The Israeli government Muslim 12% The Israeli government Religiously unaffiliated 17% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank White evangelical Protestant 10% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank White Protestant, not evangelical 20% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank Black Protestant 31% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank Catholic 20% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank Jewish 10% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank Muslim 50% The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank Religiously unaffiliated 30% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza White evangelical Protestant 4% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza White Protestant, not evangelical 6% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza Black Protestant 17% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza Catholic 8% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza Jewish 2% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza Muslim 44% Hamas, which has controlled Gaza Religiously unaffiliated 11% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Jews and White evangelical Protestants have more favorable views of the Israeli people and its government than other religious groups do. White evangelical Protestants, in fact, are the only religious group in which a majority (57%) have a favorable view of the Israeli government.

Jewish attitudes toward some of these groups have shifted since 2024:

83% of Jews now view the Israeli people favorably, down from 89%.

47% of Jews now view the Israeli government favorably, down from 54%.

Meanwhile, Muslims, Black Protestants and religiously unaffiliated Americans – those who identify religiously as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” – have more favorable views of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority than other groups do.

Differences among religious groups by age

Jewish adults under the age of 50 are less likely than older Jews to have favorable views of the Israeli people (76% vs. 88%) and the Israeli government (41% vs. 52%). Since 2024, younger Jews’ views of the Israeli people have grown less favorable, while their views of other groups have held relatively steady. Older Jews’ views of the Israeli people have also declined some, as have their views of the Israeli government. But their views of other groups are relatively stable.

We weren’t able to survey enough Muslims to show how their views differ by age.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.