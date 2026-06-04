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Most people across 36 countries have negative views of Israel and little confidence in Netanyahu

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A counterprotester holding an Israeli flag passes a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching in Lower Manhattan, New York City, in October 2024. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
A counterprotester holding an Israeli flag passes a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching in Lower Manhattan, New York City, in October 2024. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Majorities in most of the three dozen countries we’ve surveyed this year express an unfavorable view of Israel and little or no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These findings come from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 8-May 13, 2026. Most interviews took place after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign in Iran on Feb. 28.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 36 countries.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We regularly report on how people in the United States and elsewhere view various countries, and we’ve studied both U.S. views and global views of Israel for years.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 44,657 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

We interviewed participants from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the survey so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views of Israel

Large majorities in most countries have negative views of Israel
% who have a __ opinion of Israel
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Large majorities in most countries have negative views of Israel
% who have a __ opinion of Israel
CountryTotal unfavorableVery unfavorableSomewhat unfavorableSomewhat favorableVery favorableTotal favorableRegion
Canada65382720828North America
U.S.602832261137North America
Sweden78393916319Europe
Spain78502812517Europe
Netherlands76472916520Europe
Italy75482716521Europe
Germany73244920323Europe
Poland70333711315Europe
U.K.69422718725Europe
France68363219524Europe
Greece65372821930Europe
Hungary54253028432Europe
Pakistan95879313Asia-Pacific
Malaysia897997411Asia-Pacific
Indonesia8668189413Asia-Pacific
Japan83364712113Asia-Pacific
Australia79493115419Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh7964158413Asia-Pacific
Singapore72353624428Asia-Pacific
South Korea70323822527Asia-Pacific
Philippines643628221032Asia-Pacific
Thailand59263334438Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka412417301040Asia-Pacific
India281711201232Asia-Pacific
Turkey97915101Middle East
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem85805224Middle East
South Africa584414141327Africa
Kenya472820361450Africa
Nigeria412911281947Africa
Ghana362016311849Africa
Chile60402016522Latin America
Mexico59322719423Latin America
Colombia56322420929Latin America
Argentina55342216521Latin America
Brazil52133928533Latin America
Peru50272322628Latin America
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Across the 36 countries, a median of 67% of adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, while 25% have a favorable view.

Views are particularly negative in the Muslim-majority places surveyed, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (We were unable to survey in Gaza.)

People in all European countries surveyed also give relatively negative assessments of Israel. In Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, around half of adults or more say they have a very unfavorable view of the country.

Views of Israel are among the most positive in some of the sub-Saharan African countries surveyed.

Differences by age

In several countries – mostly in North America and Europe – younger people have more negative views of Israel than older people do. In Hungary, for example, 72% of those ages 18 to 34 have an unfavorable view of Israel, compared with 45% of those ages 50 and older. (Refer to the detailed tables for more responses by age.)

Related: Negative views of Israel, Netanyahu continue to rise among Americans – especially young people

Differences by ideology

People on the ideological left tend to have more negative views of Israel than those on the right
% who have an unfavorable view of Israel, by ideology
Chart
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
People on the ideological left tend to have more negative views of Israel than those on the right
% who have an unfavorable view of Israel, by ideology
CountryLeftCenterRightLeft-right diff
U.S.83673746
Australia94855539
Greece90625238
Spain96796630
Canada80715228
Chile79645128
Sweden94806727
France86686026
South Korea82755626
U.K.83705825
Italy88786424
Netherlands90806723
Germany85716322
Brazil66534620
Colombia66565412
Download data as .csv
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In many countries, people on the ideological left and right express vastly different views of Israel. This gap in widest in the U.S.: 83% of liberals and 37% of conservatives have an unfavorable view of the country.

In Australia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, around nine-in-ten or more among the left have a negative view of Israel. In each of these nations, that share is at least 23 percentage points higher than it is among those on the right.

There are smaller but consistent ideological gaps in nearly every high-income country surveyed, with those on the left expressing more negative views of Israel than those on the right. The same is not consistently true in middle-income countries.

(Refer to the detailed tables for more responses by ideology.)

How views of Israel have changed since 2025

While public sentiment toward Israel was already fairly negative last year, unfavorable views have become more common in 13 of the 24 countries where we have trend data. In Argentina, for example, a 46% minority had an unfavorable view of Israel in 2025. Today, it’s a 55% majority.

In Australia, Italy, Nigeria, Poland and the United Kingdom, the shares with very unfavorable views have also increased by double digits.

Only in Greece have views of Israel warmed since last year. Still, just 30% of Greeks express a positive opinion of the country today.

Negative views of Israel have become more common in some countries since 2025
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Israel
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Note: Only statistically significant increases in unfavorable opinions are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Negative views of Israel have become more common in some countries since 2025
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Israel
CountryCategory20252026Change
South KoreaFavorable3127-4
Unfavorable607010
ItalyFavorable2921-8
Unfavorable66759
GermanyFavorable3123-8
Unfavorable64739
ArgentinaFavorable2621-5
Unfavorable46559
NigeriaFavorable5947-12
Unfavorable32419
PolandFavorable1615-1
Unfavorable62708
U.K.Favorable3025-5
Unfavorable61698
U.S.Favorable4537-7
Unfavorable53607
IndonesiaFavorable1713-4
Unfavorable80866
South AfricaFavorable3427-9
Unfavorable52586
AustraliaFavorable2519-6
Unfavorable74795
CanadaFavorable3328-5
Unfavorable60655
TurkeyFavorable41-3
Unfavorable93974
Download data as .csv
Note: Only statistically significant increases in unfavorable opinions are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Confidence in Netanyahu

Majorities in most countries surveyed lack confidence in Netanyahu
% who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer or said “Never heard of this person” are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities in most countries surveyed lack confidence in Netanyahu
% who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs
CountryTotal no confidenceNo confidence at allNot too much confidenceSome confidenceA lot of confidenceTotal confidenceRegion
Canada72551718523North America
U.S.59352419827North America
Italy886225729Europe
Sweden84632113214Europe
Germany83533014115Europe
Spain8261218513Europe
France80611911314Europe
Netherlands80621814317Europe
Poland774730729Europe
Greece76581817622Europe
U.K.75552016622Europe
Hungary65353022426Europe
Malaysia8976137310Asia-Pacific
Pakistan88844213Asia-Pacific
Indonesia83602311415Asia-Pacific
Japan81394310111Asia-Pacific
Australia78562212416Asia-Pacific
South Korea76373915318Asia-Pacific
Singapore74393522325Asia-Pacific
Thailand71333821425Asia-Pacific
Bangladesh6864415419Asia-Pacific
Sri Lanka44271726532Asia-Pacific
Philippines402119391453Asia-Pacific
India28207241134Asia-Pacific
Turkey95905111Middle East
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem85795212Middle East
South Africa56421418725Africa
Nigeria453113271643Africa
Kenya392613371956Africa
Ghana382019251338Africa
Mexico65392616218Latin America
Chile64461810314Latin America
Brazil64491515721Latin America
Argentina63392410313Latin America
Colombia63342916622Latin America
Peru57312614318Latin America
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer or said “Never heard of this person” are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Majorities in most countries we surveyed say they are not too or not at all confident in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs. This includes more than half of adults in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say they have no confidence at all.

Kenya and the Philippines are the only surveyed countries where more than half of the public has confidence in Netanyahu. 

As with views of Israel, views of Netanyahu differ by age and ideology. Younger people and those on the left often express less confidence in him than older people and those on the right do.

  • In Hungary, adults under 35 are 23 points more likely to say than those ages 50 and older to say they have little or no confidence in the Israeli leader.
  • Those on the left in Australia, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.S. are at least 25 points more likely than those on the right to say they have no confidence in Netanyahu. Once again, the largest ideological gap is in the U.S.

For more on differences by age and ideology, refer to the detailed tables.

How views of Netanyahu have changed since last year

People in several countries are growing less confident in Netanyahu’s handling of world affairs
% who have not too much confidence/no confidence at all in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by year
Chart
Note: Only statistically significant changes are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
People in several countries are growing less confident in Netanyahu’s handling of world affairs
% who have not too much confidence/no confidence at all in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by year
Country20252026Change
South Korea647612
Italy80888
Hungary57658
Argentina55638
Germany76837
Indonesia76837
Poland70777
U.K.68757
U.S.52597
Nigeria38457
Sweden78846
Australia72786
Canada66726
Download data as .csv
Note: Only statistically significant changes are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Confidence in Netanyahu has dropped since 2025 in 13 of the 24 countries where we have trend data.

South Korea has seen the biggest change: 76% of adults now say they are not too or not at all confident in him, up from 64% last year.

In nearly half of the countries where we also asked this last year, the share who say they have no confidence at all in Netanyahu have increased by double digits. For example, 45% of Italians said this in 2025, compared with 62% today.

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Detailed tables
Views of Israel by age
% who have a __ opinion of Israel, by age
CountryResponseAges 18-3435-4950+
U.S.Favorable23%31%49%
Unfavorable746549
CanadaFavorable203230
Unfavorable765764
FranceFavorable172229
Unfavorable747263
GreeceFavorable203233
Unfavorable766363
HungaryFavorable202740
Unfavorable725845
U.K.Favorable162930
Unfavorable786765
AustraliaFavorable111826
Unfavorable878173
Sri LankaFavorable444433
Unfavorable463837
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of Israel by ideology
% who have a __ opinion of Israel, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Favorable15%31%61%
Unfavorable836737
CanadaFavorable152343
Unfavorable807152
FranceFavorable112433
Unfavorable866860
GermanyFavorable142531
Unfavorable857163
GreeceFavorable103345
Unfavorable906252
ItalyFavorable92033
Unfavorable887864
NetherlandsFavorable71629
Unfavorable908067
SpainFavorable41630
Unfavorable967966
SwedenFavorable41631
Unfavorable948067
U.K.Favorable132538
Unfavorable837058
AustraliaFavorable61444
Unfavorable948555
South KoreaFavorable162340
Unfavorable827556
BrazilFavorable223344
Unfavorable665346
ChileFavorable122133
Unfavorable796451
ColombiaFavorable233136
Unfavorable665654
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Confidence in Netanyahu by age
% who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by age
CountryResponseAges 18-3435-4950+
U.S.Confidence13%20%40%
No confidence636654
CanadaConfidence162526
No confidence796570
FranceConfidence8919
No confidence868774
GreeceConfidence132126
No confidence847772
HungaryConfidence121736
No confidence787455
SwedenConfidence91118
No confidence888780
U.K.Confidence142327
No confidence847470
AustraliaConfidence61424
No confidence828074
SingaporeConfidence182827
No confidence817172
South KoreaConfidence131422
No confidence818072
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Confidence in Netanyahu by ideology
% who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Confidence9%21%50%
No confidence826440
CanadaConfidence112038
No confidence867559
FranceConfidence51220
No confidence938174
GermanyConfidence81620
No confidence908377
GreeceConfidence102537
No confidence897461
ItalyConfidence2618
No confidence979476
NetherlandsConfidence31327
No confidence968669
SpainConfidence21323
No confidence978272
SwedenConfidence51122
No confidence948874
U.K.Confidence131935
No confidence838064
AustraliaConfidence31041
No confidence918357
South KoreaConfidence111229
No confidence848264
BrazilConfidence141732
No confidence777157
ChileConfidence71420
No confidence786561
ColombiaConfidence172627
No confidence746463
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Laura Silver is an associate director focusing on global attitudes at Pew Research Center.

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Laura Clancy is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.