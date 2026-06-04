Most people across 36 countries have negative views of Israel and little confidence in Netanyahu

A counterprotester holding an Israeli flag passes a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching in Lower Manhattan, New York City, in October 2024. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Majorities in most of the three dozen countries we’ve surveyed this year express an unfavorable view of Israel and little or no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These findings come from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 8-May 13, 2026. Most interviews took place after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign in Iran on Feb. 28.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 36 countries. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We regularly report on how people in the United States and elsewhere view various countries, and we’ve studied both U.S. views and global views of Israel for years. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 44,657 people across 36 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. We interviewed participants from Feb. 8 to May 13, 2026. We designed the survey so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views of Israel

Large majorities in most countries have negative views of Israel % who have a __ opinion of Israel Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Large majorities in most countries have negative views of Israel % who have a __ opinion of Israel Country Total unfavorable Very unfavorable Somewhat unfavorable Somewhat favorable Very favorable Total favorable Region Canada 65 38 27 20 8 28 North America U.S. 60 28 32 26 11 37 North America Sweden 78 39 39 16 3 19 Europe Spain 78 50 28 12 5 17 Europe Netherlands 76 47 29 16 5 20 Europe Italy 75 48 27 16 5 21 Europe Germany 73 24 49 20 3 23 Europe Poland 70 33 37 11 3 15 Europe U.K. 69 42 27 18 7 25 Europe France 68 36 32 19 5 24 Europe Greece 65 37 28 21 9 30 Europe Hungary 54 25 30 28 4 32 Europe Pakistan 95 87 9 3 1 3 Asia-Pacific Malaysia 89 79 9 7 4 11 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 86 68 18 9 4 13 Asia-Pacific Japan 83 36 47 12 1 13 Asia-Pacific Australia 79 49 31 15 4 19 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 79 64 15 8 4 13 Asia-Pacific Singapore 72 35 36 24 4 28 Asia-Pacific South Korea 70 32 38 22 5 27 Asia-Pacific Philippines 64 36 28 22 10 32 Asia-Pacific Thailand 59 26 33 34 4 38 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 41 24 17 30 10 40 Asia-Pacific India 28 17 11 20 12 32 Asia-Pacific Turkey 97 91 5 1 0 1 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 85 80 5 2 2 4 Middle East South Africa 58 44 14 14 13 27 Africa Kenya 47 28 20 36 14 50 Africa Nigeria 41 29 11 28 19 47 Africa Ghana 36 20 16 31 18 49 Africa Chile 60 40 20 16 5 22 Latin America Mexico 59 32 27 19 4 23 Latin America Colombia 56 32 24 20 9 29 Latin America Argentina 55 34 22 16 5 21 Latin America Brazil 52 13 39 28 5 33 Latin America Peru 50 27 23 22 6 28 Latin America Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Across the 36 countries, a median of 67% of adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, while 25% have a favorable view.

Views are particularly negative in the Muslim-majority places surveyed, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (We were unable to survey in Gaza.)

People in all European countries surveyed also give relatively negative assessments of Israel. In Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, around half of adults or more say they have a very unfavorable view of the country.

Views of Israel are among the most positive in some of the sub-Saharan African countries surveyed.

Differences by age

In several countries – mostly in North America and Europe – younger people have more negative views of Israel than older people do. In Hungary, for example, 72% of those ages 18 to 34 have an unfavorable view of Israel, compared with 45% of those ages 50 and older. (Refer to the detailed tables for more responses by age.)

Related: Negative views of Israel, Netanyahu continue to rise among Americans – especially young people

Differences by ideology

People on the ideological left tend to have more negative views of Israel than those on the right % who have an unfavorable view of Israel, by ideology Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left). Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook People on the ideological left tend to have more negative views of Israel than those on the right % who have an unfavorable view of Israel, by ideology Country Left Center Right Left-right diff U.S. 83 67 37 46 Australia 94 85 55 39 Greece 90 62 52 38 Spain 96 79 66 30 Canada 80 71 52 28 Chile 79 64 51 28 Sweden 94 80 67 27 France 86 68 60 26 South Korea 82 75 56 26 U.K. 83 70 58 25 Italy 88 78 64 24 Netherlands 90 80 67 23 Germany 85 71 63 22 Brazil 66 53 46 20 Colombia 66 56 54 12 Download data as .csv Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left). Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In many countries, people on the ideological left and right express vastly different views of Israel. This gap in widest in the U.S.: 83% of liberals and 37% of conservatives have an unfavorable view of the country.

In Australia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, around nine-in-ten or more among the left have a negative view of Israel. In each of these nations, that share is at least 23 percentage points higher than it is among those on the right.

There are smaller but consistent ideological gaps in nearly every high-income country surveyed, with those on the left expressing more negative views of Israel than those on the right. The same is not consistently true in middle-income countries.

(Refer to the detailed tables for more responses by ideology.)

How views of Israel have changed since 2025

While public sentiment toward Israel was already fairly negative last year, unfavorable views have become more common in 13 of the 24 countries where we have trend data. In Argentina, for example, a 46% minority had an unfavorable view of Israel in 2025. Today, it’s a 55% majority.

In Australia, Italy, Nigeria, Poland and the United Kingdom, the shares with very unfavorable views have also increased by double digits.

Only in Greece have views of Israel warmed since last year. Still, just 30% of Greeks express a positive opinion of the country today.

Negative views of Israel have become more common in some countries since 2025 % who have a(n) __ opinion of Israel Note: Only statistically significant increases in unfavorable opinions are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Negative views of Israel have become more common in some countries since 2025 % who have a(n) __ opinion of Israel Country Category 2025 2026 Change South Korea Favorable 31 27 -4 Unfavorable 60 70 10 Italy Favorable 29 21 -8 Unfavorable 66 75 9 Germany Favorable 31 23 -8 Unfavorable 64 73 9 Argentina Favorable 26 21 -5 Unfavorable 46 55 9 Nigeria Favorable 59 47 -12 Unfavorable 32 41 9 Poland Favorable 16 15 -1 Unfavorable 62 70 8 U.K. Favorable 30 25 -5 Unfavorable 61 69 8 U.S. Favorable 45 37 -7 Unfavorable 53 60 7 Indonesia Favorable 17 13 -4 Unfavorable 80 86 6 South Africa Favorable 34 27 -9 Unfavorable 52 58 6 Australia Favorable 25 19 -6 Unfavorable 74 79 5 Canada Favorable 33 28 -5 Unfavorable 60 65 5 Turkey Favorable 4 1 -3 Unfavorable 93 97 4 Download data as .csv Note: Only statistically significant increases in unfavorable opinions are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Confidence in Netanyahu

Majorities in most countries surveyed lack confidence in Netanyahu % who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs Note: Those who did not answer or said “Never heard of this person” are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities in most countries surveyed lack confidence in Netanyahu % who have __ in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs Country Total no confidence No confidence at all Not too much confidence Some confidence A lot of confidence Total confidence Region Canada 72 55 17 18 5 23 North America U.S. 59 35 24 19 8 27 North America Italy 88 62 25 7 2 9 Europe Sweden 84 63 21 13 2 14 Europe Germany 83 53 30 14 1 15 Europe Spain 82 61 21 8 5 13 Europe France 80 61 19 11 3 14 Europe Netherlands 80 62 18 14 3 17 Europe Poland 77 47 30 7 2 9 Europe Greece 76 58 18 17 6 22 Europe U.K. 75 55 20 16 6 22 Europe Hungary 65 35 30 22 4 26 Europe Malaysia 89 76 13 7 3 10 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 88 84 4 2 1 3 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 83 60 23 11 4 15 Asia-Pacific Japan 81 39 43 10 1 11 Asia-Pacific Australia 78 56 22 12 4 16 Asia-Pacific South Korea 76 37 39 15 3 18 Asia-Pacific Singapore 74 39 35 22 3 25 Asia-Pacific Thailand 71 33 38 21 4 25 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 68 64 4 15 4 19 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 44 27 17 26 5 32 Asia-Pacific Philippines 40 21 19 39 14 53 Asia-Pacific India 28 20 7 24 11 34 Asia-Pacific Turkey 95 90 5 1 1 1 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 85 79 5 2 1 2 Middle East South Africa 56 42 14 18 7 25 Africa Nigeria 45 31 13 27 16 43 Africa Kenya 39 26 13 37 19 56 Africa Ghana 38 20 19 25 13 38 Africa Mexico 65 39 26 16 2 18 Latin America Chile 64 46 18 10 3 14 Latin America Brazil 64 49 15 15 7 21 Latin America Argentina 63 39 24 10 3 13 Latin America Colombia 63 34 29 16 6 22 Latin America Peru 57 31 26 14 3 18 Latin America Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer or said “Never heard of this person” are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Majorities in most countries we surveyed say they are not too or not at all confident in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs. This includes more than half of adults in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the West Bank and East Jerusalem who say they have no confidence at all.

Kenya and the Philippines are the only surveyed countries where more than half of the public has confidence in Netanyahu.

As with views of Israel, views of Netanyahu differ by age and ideology. Younger people and those on the left often express less confidence in him than older people and those on the right do.

In Hungary, adults under 35 are 23 points more likely to say than those ages 50 and older to say they have little or no confidence in the Israeli leader.

Those on the left in Australia, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.S. are at least 25 points more likely than those on the right to say they have no confidence in Netanyahu. Once again, the largest ideological gap is in the U.S.

For more on differences by age and ideology, refer to the detailed tables.

How views of Netanyahu have changed since last year

People in several countries are growing less confident in Netanyahu’s handling of world affairs % who have not too much confidence/no confidence at all in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by year Note: Only statistically significant changes are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook People in several countries are growing less confident in Netanyahu’s handling of world affairs % who have not too much confidence/no confidence at all in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by year Country 2025 2026 Change South Korea 64 76 12 Italy 80 88 8 Hungary 57 65 8 Argentina 55 63 8 Germany 76 83 7 Indonesia 76 83 7 Poland 70 77 7 U.K. 68 75 7 U.S. 52 59 7 Nigeria 38 45 7 Sweden 78 84 6 Australia 72 78 6 Canada 66 72 6 Download data as .csv Note: Only statistically significant changes are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Confidence in Netanyahu has dropped since 2025 in 13 of the 24 countries where we have trend data.

South Korea has seen the biggest change: 76% of adults now say they are not too or not at all confident in him, up from 64% last year.

In nearly half of the countries where we also asked this last year, the share who say they have no confidence at all in Netanyahu have increased by double digits. For example, 45% of Italians said this in 2025, compared with 62% today.

Note: Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.