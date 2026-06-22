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Many Americans favor prayer in public schools, but few think it should be mandatory

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Several states recently have passed or proposed legislation to incorporate prayer or display the Ten Commandments in public schools. A new Pew Research Center survey shows that many Americans are receptive to religious expressions at public schools:

Support for religious expression in U.S. public schools varies widely by type of expression
% of U.S. adults who __ each of the following in public schools
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Support for religious expression in U.S. public schools varies widely by type of expression
% of U.S. adults who __ each of the following in public schools
FavorOppose
Allowing students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups78%21%
Allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer57%42%
Displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms50%48%
Allowing teachers to lead their classes in prayer46%53%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • 78% of U.S. adults favor allowing students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups.
  • 57% favor allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer.
  • 50% favor displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms.
  • 46% favor allowing teachers to lead their classes in prayer.

But the April 2026 survey also shows that relatively few Americans think it should be mandatory for students to participate in teacher-led school prayer.

The survey asked respondents whether they favor or oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayer, with a follow-up question depending on their answer:

  • Those who favor teacher-led prayer were asked whether they think it should be required of students or whether it should be allowed only if students are not required to participate.
  • Those who oppose teacher-led prayer were asked whether teachers should not be allowed to lead classes in prayer at all or whether it should be allowed only if students are not required to participate.
About this research

This Pew Research Center report examines how U.S. adults view various forms of religious expression in public schools.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ views about religion’s role in public life is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 3,592 U.S. adults from April 6 to 12, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s nationally representative American Trends Panel. The survey has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

When responses to these questions are combined, 8% of Americans say they favor teacher-led prayer and believe that students should be required to participate. Far more (53%) say they favor teacher-led prayer but only if students are not required to participate. An additional 37% say teacher-led prayer should not be allowed at all.

Taken together, about six-in-ten Americans support allowing some form of teacher-led school prayer, but the vast majority of them think students’ participation should be optional.

53% of Americans support allowing teacher-led prayer in public schools, but only if students are not required to participate
Among U.S. adults
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
53% of Americans support allowing teacher-led prayer in public schools, but only if students are not required to participate
Among U.S. adults
% of U.S adults who …Share% of U.S. adults who say …Share
Favor allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in school prayer46%Public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, and students should be required to participate8%
Oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in school prayer53%Public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, but only if students are not required to participate53%
Public school teachers should not be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at all37%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

How U.S. subgroups view teacher-led prayer in public schools

23% of Black Protestants support teacher-led prayer and say students should be required to participate
% who say public school teachers should …
Chart
Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
23% of Black Protestants support teacher-led prayer and say students should be required to participate
% who say public school teachers should …
Be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, and students should be required to participateBe allowed to lead their classes in prayer, but only if students are not required to participateNot be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at allDon’t know/RefusedGroup
All U.S. adults8%53%37%2%1
White evangelical Prot.7%80%11%2%2
Black Protestant23%55%18%4%2
Catholic10%57%32%2%2
White Prot., not evang.6%56%37%1%2
Religiously unaffiliated4%35%59%2%2
Rep/lean Rep10%69%19%1%3
Dem/lean Dem6%38%54%1%3
Ages 50+9%55%34%2%4
Ages 18-498%51%39%2%4
South11%58%29%2%5
Midwest6%56%36%2%5
Northeast9%47%42%2%5
West5%46%47%2%5
Download data as .csv
Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In most political, religious and demographic subgroups of the U.S. population, relatively few people say public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer and that students should be required to participate.

The far more common view is that public school teachers should be allowed to lead prayers but that students should not be required to participate.

Religiously unaffiliated Americans – those who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” when asked about their religion – mostly say teachers should not be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at all (59% say this).

People of many faiths were included in the survey, but the sample does not contain enough Jews, Muslims or members of other relatively small U.S. religious groups to allow their opinions to be reported separately.

Most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents support teacher-led prayer in some form. By contrast, a slight majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners oppose teacher-led prayer in classrooms, even if it’s voluntary.

Americans ages 50 and older are slightly more likely than adults under age 50 to support some form of teacher-led prayer. And adults who live in the South and Midwest are more likely than those who live in the Northeast and West to support some form of teacher-led prayer.

How U.S. subgroups view other forms of religious expression in public schools

Across subgroups, most Americans favor allowing public school students to pray voluntarily in student-led groups
% who say they __ allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Across subgroups, most Americans favor allowing public school students to pray voluntarily in student-led groups
% who say they __ allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups
FavorOpposeGroup
All U.S. adults78%21%1
White evangelical Prot.96%4%2
Black Protestant88%10%2
White Prot., not evang.85%14%2
Catholic79%20%2
Religiously unaffiliated64%35%2
Rep/lean Rep90%10%3
Dem/lean Dem69%30%3
Ages 50+80%19%4
Ages 18-4977%22%4
South82%17%5
Midwest80%19%5
Northeast75%23%5
West73%26%5
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A majority of Americans in both political parties, all major geographic regions and most of the country’s large religious groups favor allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups.

This includes roughly two-thirds of religiously unaffiliated Americans (64%).

There’s less consensus on whether coaches should be allowed to lead public school sports teams in prayer, as well as whether the Ten Commandments should be displayed in public school classrooms.

Large majorities of White evangelical Protestants and Black Protestants favor these forms of religious expression in public schools. The same is true for half or more of Catholics and White nonevangelical Protestants.

By contrast, most religiously unaffiliated Americans oppose allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer and also oppose displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Clear majorities of Republicans support coach-led prayer and displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Most Democrats oppose these religious expressions.

Older Americans are more likely than younger Americans to support both types of expression. For example, 59% of adults ages 50 and older favor displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, compared with 43% of adults under 50.

Attitudes also differ considerably by region. Americans who live in the South and Midwest are generally more likely than Americans in the Northeast and West to support these two religious expressions in public schools.

Most Republicans favor, and most Democrats oppose, displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools
% who say they __ each of the following
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Republicans favor, and most Democrats oppose, displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools
% who say they __ each of the following
Favor allowing public school coaches to lead their teams in prayerOppose allowing public school coaches to lead their teams in prayerFavor displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classroomsOppose displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms
All U.S. adults57%42%50%48%
White evangelical Prot.89%11%83%15%
Black Protestant76%22%64%34%
Catholic64%35%56%43%
White Prot., not evang.60%39%52%48%
Religiously unaffiliated28%70%24%74%
Rep/lean Rep77%22%72%27%
Dem/lean Dem38%62%30%69%
Ages 50+65%34%59%40%
Ages 18-4949%50%43%56%
South65%34%57%41%
Midwest59%41%51%49%
West49%51%43%56%
Northeast47%51%45%54%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

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Chip Rotolo is a research associate at Pew Research Center.