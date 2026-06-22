Many Americans favor prayer in public schools, but few think it should be mandatory

Several states recently have passed or proposed legislation to incorporate prayer or display the Ten Commandments in public schools. A new Pew Research Center survey shows that many Americans are receptive to religious expressions at public schools:

Support for religious expression in U.S. public schools varies widely by type of expression % of U.S. adults who __ each of the following in public schools Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Support for religious expression in U.S. public schools varies widely by type of expression % of U.S. adults who __ each of the following in public schools Favor Oppose Allowing students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups 78% 21% Allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer 57% 42% Displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms 50% 48% Allowing teachers to lead their classes in prayer 46% 53% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

78% of U.S. adults favor allowing students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups.

57% favor allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer.

50% favor displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

46% favor allowing teachers to lead their classes in prayer.

But the April 2026 survey also shows that relatively few Americans think it should be mandatory for students to participate in teacher-led school prayer.

The survey asked respondents whether they favor or oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayer, with a follow-up question depending on their answer:

Those who favor teacher-led prayer were asked whether they think it should be required of students or whether it should be allowed only if students are not required to participate.

teacher-led prayer were asked whether they think it should be required of students or whether it should be allowed only if students are not required to participate. Those who oppose teacher-led prayer were asked whether teachers should not be allowed to lead classes in prayer at all or whether it should be allowed only if students are not required to participate.

About this research This Pew Research Center report examines how U.S. adults view various forms of religious expression in public schools. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ views about religion’s role in public life is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? We surveyed 3,592 U.S. adults from April 6 to 12, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s nationally representative American Trends Panel. The survey has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.

When responses to these questions are combined, 8% of Americans say they favor teacher-led prayer and believe that students should be required to participate. Far more (53%) say they favor teacher-led prayer but only if students are not required to participate. An additional 37% say teacher-led prayer should not be allowed at all.

Taken together, about six-in-ten Americans support allowing some form of teacher-led school prayer, but the vast majority of them think students’ participation should be optional.

53% of Americans support allowing teacher-led prayer in public schools, but only if students are not required to participate Among U.S. adults Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 53% of Americans support allowing teacher-led prayer in public schools, but only if students are not required to participate Among U.S. adults % of U.S adults who … Share % of U.S. adults who say … Share Favor allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in school prayer 46% Public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, and students should be required to participate 8% Oppose allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in school prayer 53% Public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, but only if students are not required to participate 53% Public school teachers should not be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at all 37% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How U.S. subgroups view teacher-led prayer in public schools

23% of Black Protestants support teacher-led prayer and say students should be required to participate % who say public school teachers should … Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 23% of Black Protestants support teacher-led prayer and say students should be required to participate % who say public school teachers should … Be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, and students should be required to participate Be allowed to lead their classes in prayer, but only if students are not required to participate Not be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at all Don’t know/Refused Group All U.S. adults 8% 53% 37% 2% 1 White evangelical Prot. 7% 80% 11% 2% 2 Black Protestant 23% 55% 18% 4% 2 Catholic 10% 57% 32% 2% 2 White Prot., not evang. 6% 56% 37% 1% 2 Religiously unaffiliated 4% 35% 59% 2% 2 Rep/lean Rep 10% 69% 19% 1% 3 Dem/lean Dem 6% 38% 54% 1% 3 Ages 50+ 9% 55% 34% 2% 4 Ages 18-49 8% 51% 39% 2% 4 South 11% 58% 29% 2% 5 Midwest 6% 56% 36% 2% 5 Northeast 9% 47% 42% 2% 5 West 5% 46% 47% 2% 5 Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In most political, religious and demographic subgroups of the U.S. population, relatively few people say public school teachers should be allowed to lead their classes in prayer and that students should be required to participate.

The far more common view is that public school teachers should be allowed to lead prayers but that students should not be required to participate.

Religiously unaffiliated Americans – those who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” when asked about their religion – mostly say teachers should not be allowed to lead their classes in prayer at all (59% say this).

People of many faiths were included in the survey, but the sample does not contain enough Jews, Muslims or members of other relatively small U.S. religious groups to allow their opinions to be reported separately.

Most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents support teacher-led prayer in some form. By contrast, a slight majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners oppose teacher-led prayer in classrooms, even if it’s voluntary.

Americans ages 50 and older are slightly more likely than adults under age 50 to support some form of teacher-led prayer. And adults who live in the South and Midwest are more likely than those who live in the Northeast and West to support some form of teacher-led prayer.

How U.S. subgroups view other forms of religious expression in public schools

Across subgroups, most Americans favor allowing public school students to pray voluntarily in student-led groups % who say they __ allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Across subgroups, most Americans favor allowing public school students to pray voluntarily in student-led groups % who say they __ allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups Favor Oppose Group All U.S. adults 78% 21% 1 White evangelical Prot. 96% 4% 2 Black Protestant 88% 10% 2 White Prot., not evang. 85% 14% 2 Catholic 79% 20% 2 Religiously unaffiliated 64% 35% 2 Rep/lean Rep 90% 10% 3 Dem/lean Dem 69% 30% 3 Ages 50+ 80% 19% 4 Ages 18-49 77% 22% 4 South 82% 17% 5 Midwest 80% 19% 5 Northeast 75% 23% 5 West 73% 26% 5 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A majority of Americans in both political parties, all major geographic regions and most of the country’s large religious groups favor allowing public school students to voluntarily pray in student-led groups.

This includes roughly two-thirds of religiously unaffiliated Americans (64%).

There’s less consensus on whether coaches should be allowed to lead public school sports teams in prayer, as well as whether the Ten Commandments should be displayed in public school classrooms.

Large majorities of White evangelical Protestants and Black Protestants favor these forms of religious expression in public schools. The same is true for half or more of Catholics and White nonevangelical Protestants.

By contrast, most religiously unaffiliated Americans oppose allowing coaches to lead their teams in prayer and also oppose displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Clear majorities of Republicans support coach-led prayer and displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Most Democrats oppose these religious expressions.

Older Americans are more likely than younger Americans to support both types of expression. For example, 59% of adults ages 50 and older favor displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, compared with 43% of adults under 50.

Attitudes also differ considerably by region. Americans who live in the South and Midwest are generally more likely than Americans in the Northeast and West to support these two religious expressions in public schools.

Most Republicans favor, and most Democrats oppose, displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools % who say they __ each of the following Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Republicans favor, and most Democrats oppose, displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools % who say they __ each of the following Favor allowing public school coaches to lead their teams in prayer Oppose allowing public school coaches to lead their teams in prayer Favor displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms Oppose displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms All U.S. adults 57% 42% 50% 48% White evangelical Prot. 89% 11% 83% 15% Black Protestant 76% 22% 64% 34% Catholic 64% 35% 56% 43% White Prot., not evang. 60% 39% 52% 48% Religiously unaffiliated 28% 70% 24% 74% Rep/lean Rep 77% 22% 72% 27% Dem/lean Dem 38% 62% 30% 69% Ages 50+ 65% 34% 59% 40% Ages 18-49 49% 50% 43% 56% South 65% 34% 57% 41% Midwest 59% 41% 51% 49% West 49% 51% 43% 56% Northeast 47% 51% 45% 54% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. White and Black adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.