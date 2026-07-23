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As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center

Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative

6 in 10 now say Trump’s economic policies have made the economy worse

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology

Americans remain in a sour mood about the economy – roughly a quarter (24%) rate economic conditions in the country today as excellent or good, while 41% say they are “only fair” and 35% describe them as poor.

Americans’ views of economic conditions remain negative as Republicans’ positive ratings slip
% who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views of economic conditions remain negative as Republicans’ positive ratings slip
% who say economic conditions in the country today are excellent/good
DateTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2026-07-12244110
2026-01-26284910
2025-09-28264410
2025-04-14233611
2025-02-02241830
2024-09-02251041
2024-05-19231037
2024-01-21281344
2023-04-02191028
2023-01-18211231
2022-10-1717926
2022-07-0413520
2022-01-17282036
2021-09-19261634
2021-04-20373639
2021-03-01232521
2020-11-17365619
2020-10-06335713
2020-06-2325469
2020-04-07233711
2020-01-19578139
2019-09-29567541
2019-08-04578337
2018-11-16597448
2018-10-07567544
2017-03-12413744
2016-11-08321846
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Positive ratings are slightly lower than in January, when 28% rated the economy as excellent or good. Still, Americans’ economic ratings have hovered around this level for the last few years.

The recent drop is primarily driven by a shift among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents: 41% now rate the economy as excellent or good, down from 49% in January. Just 10% of Democrats and Democratic leaners rate the economy positively, essentially unchanged since early in President Donald Trump’s term.

A new Pew Research Center survey, conducted July 6-12 among 3,554 U.S. adults, also findsthat Americans are less likely than they were in January to expect the economy to improve over the course of the next year.

  • 23% now say they expect economic conditions to be better a year from now, down from 31% in January.
  • 36% say they expect conditions to be worse a year from now, little changed from January (38%).

These views come as Americans remain concerned about the costs of healthcare, housing, food and energy. Concerns about gas prices, in particular, have risen sharply since January (before the U.S. military action against Iran). Note: U.S. gas prices had declined somewhat prior to the survey’s field period, but have risen steadily in recent weeks as military actions have escalated in the region and the price of crude oil has risen.

The economy is also front and center in many voters’ minds as the 2026 midterm elections approach. For more on views of the midterms, read the accompanying key findings.

Trump’s economic policies

Growing share of Republicans say Trump’s economic policies have made the economy worse
% who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions …
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Growing share of Republicans say Trump’s economic policies have made the economy worse
% who say that since taking office, Donald Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions …
GroupDateBetterWorseNot had much of an effect
TotalSep ’25245322
TotalJan ’26285219
TotalJul ’26206019
Rep/Lean RepSep ’25471933
Rep/Lean RepJan ’26571825
Rep/Lean RepJul ’26422829
Dem/Lean DemSep ’2538710
Dem/Lean DemJan ’2638512
Dem/Lean DemJul ’262898
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Six-in-ten Americans now say that Trump’s economic policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. This is up from the 52% who said this in January and the 53% who held this view last fall.

Most Republicans continue to say Trump’s policies have either improved economic conditions (42%) or not had much of an effect (29%).

But GOP views have become less positive since January. The share of Republicans who say Trump’s policies have worsened conditions has risen from 18% to 28%, while the share saying they have improved conditions has fallen from 57% to 42%.

The vast majority of Democrats continue to say Trump’s economic policies have made the economy worse (89% say this today).

Americans’ economic concerns

Large majorities of Americans remain very concerned about the cost of healthcare, food and consumer goods, and housing. And concern about gas prices has risen sharply: 56% now say they are very concerned about this, up from 34% in January.

While Americans continue to be very concerned about the cost of healthcare, housing and food, concerns about gas prices have also risen
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Note: Question about AI was not asked in January. 
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
While Americans continue to be very concerned about the cost of healthcare, housing and food, concerns about gas prices have also risen
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
% very concernedJan ’26Jul ’26
The cost of healthcare7169
The price of food and consumer goods6666
The cost of housing6264
The price of gasoline3456
The price of electricity5154
The role of AI in the economy49
People who want to work being unable to find jobs4544
How the stock market is doing2018
Download data as .csv
Note: Question about AI was not asked in January. 
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A narrower majority (54%) of adults say they are very concerned about the price of electricity, while 49% say they are very concerned about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy.

More than four-in-ten (44%) express a high level of concern about people who want to work not being able to find employment.

In contrast, relatively few Americans (18%) say they are very concerned about how the stock market is doing.

Partisan differences on economic concerns

As has been the case since the start of Trump’s second term, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express concern about most of the economic issues asked about in the survey.

The widest partisan gaps are on unemployment and the costs of healthcare, housing, and food and other goods.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express concern about most economic issues
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express concern about most economic issues
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
% very concernedRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
The cost of healthcare5878
The price of food and consumer goods5575
The cost of housing5273
The price of gasoline4760
The price of electricity4857
The role of AI in the economy4553
People who want to work being unable to find jobs2957
How the stock market is doing1817
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

On other issues – like the price of gasoline, electricity and the role of AI in the economy – Democrats express more concern than Republicans, but by smaller margins.

Roughly equal shares of Democrats (17%) and Republicans (18%) say they are very concerned about how the stock market is doing.

For full trends on economic concerns by party, refer to Additional charts.

Additional charts

Americans’ economic optimism has declined
% who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ economic optimism has declined
% who say they expect that economic conditions in this country will be __ a year from now
GroupDateBetterWorseAbout the same as now
TotalFeb ’25403723
TotalApr ’25364519
TotalSep ’25294624
TotalJan ’26313830
TotalJul ’26233640
Rep/Lean RepFeb ’2573918
Rep/Lean RepApr ’25651520
Rep/Lean RepSep ’25551926
Rep/Lean RepJan ’26571428
Rep/Lean RepJul ’26411939
Dem/Lean DemFeb ’25106426
Dem/Lean DemApr ’2587417
Dem/Lean DemSep ’2567321
Dem/Lean DemJan ’2686230
Dem/Lean DemJul ’2675340
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The cost of healthcare, goods and housing remain top economic concerns
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: Since January 2026, half of respondents have been asked about “the price of gasoline and energy” while the other half have been asked separately about “the price of gasoline” and “the price of electricity.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
The cost of healthcare, goods and housing remain top economic concerns
% who say they are very concerned about each of the following economic issues in the country today
People who want to work being unable to find jobs
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26442957
1/26/26453259
9/28/25422657
4/13/25412854
9/2/24404238
1/21/24313032
4/2/23272229
1/24/23302534
10/16/22292533
7/4/22272628
9/19/21292334
The cost of housing
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26645273
1/26/26625471
9/28/25615171
4/13/25615171
9/2/24697266
1/21/24646366
4/2/23615864
1/24/23605565
10/16/22605762
7/4/22605961
9/19/21
The price of gasoline and energy
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26604968
1/26/26434047
9/28/25453653
4/13/25464051
1/21/24516440
1/24/23607248
10/16/22698058
The price of food and consumer goods
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26665575
1/26/26665575
9/28/25655277
4/13/25675778
9/2/24748564
1/21/24728263
4/2/23727866
1/24/23758169
10/16/22738166
How the stock market is doing
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26181817
1/26/26202022
9/28/25191523
4/13/25362449
9/2/24243117
1/21/24182314
4/2/23243118
1/24/23263420
10/16/22324324
7/4/22314123
The cost of healthcare
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26695878
1/26/26716182
The price of gasoline
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26564760
1/26/26343036
The price of electricty
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
7/12/26544857
1/26/26514556
Download data as .csv
Note: Since January 2026, half of respondents have been asked about “the price of gasoline and energy” while the other half have been asked separately about “the price of gasoline” and “the price of electricity.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Table of Contents

  1. As the 2026 Midterms Approach, Economy Is Front and Center
  2. Americans’ evaluations of the economy remain negative
  3. Midterm voting preferences by race and ethnicity, age, and other demographics
  4. Should congressional candidates seek common ground or push hard for party priorities?
  5. How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump
  6. Appendix: Additional charts
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology