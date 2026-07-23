How political typology groups feel about the midterm elections and Trump

The groups in Pew Research Center’s political typology – which goes beyond political party to place Americans into groups based on their political values and attitudes – vary a great deal in how much attention they are paying to the midterm elections, what their early voting preferences are, and how their views of Donald Trump have changed over the course of his second term.

This analysis is a companion to the Center’s 2026 Political Typology. To learn more about the typology, start with the main report’s overview.To find which group is your best fit, take the quiz.

What is the political typology? Pew Research Center’s political typology divides the American public into nine political groups based on responses to 30 questions about people’s social and political values and beliefs. The goal of this long-standing project is to go beyond partisan leanings or vote choices to provide a deeper understanding of the American political landscape. The 2026 edition is the ninth version of the political typology – the first was conducted nearly 40 years ago. The questions used to determine the groups were asked in a survey of 10,357 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025, using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel – a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. This analysis is based on the results of a survey conducted July 6-12, 2026, with respondents who completed that initial survey. For more detail on the way the typology was created, and how we look at data across multiple surveys, visit Appendix B of the report “Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology.” Take the typology quiz to find out which political typology group you fit into.

Engagement with the November elections follows a similar pattern to the overall interest and engagement with politics of the typology groups – with some exceptions.

Unconventional Right and Tuned-Out Middle are less engaged with midterm elections than other groups % of registered voters who … Note: Based on registered voters. The survey had a sample size of 144 Tuned-Out Middle registered voters, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Unconventional Right and Tuned-Out Middle are less engaged with midterm elections than other groups % of registered voters who … group Say it really matters which party wins control of Congress in the November 2026 elections Have given a lot of thought to the congressional elections All voters all 63 29 No Apologies Right typology 79 38 Faith First Conservatives typology 67 22 Unconventional Right typology 43 11 Pragmatic and Polite Right typology 61 26 Tuned-Out Middle typology 32 14 Order and Opportunity Left typology 59 29 Left-Out Left typology 54 30 Loyal Liberals typology 86 52 Leftward Progressives typology 77 43 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. The survey had a sample size of 144 Tuned-Out Middle registered voters, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Three of the most partisan and ideologically consistent groups (Leftward Progressives and Loyal Liberals on the left, No Apologies Right on the right) continue to be the most invested in elections, but Faith First Conservatives are not paying as much attention as the other highly ideological groups.

Three groups with more mixed partisan affiliation and political values (Pragmatic and Polite Right, Order and Opportunity Left and Left-Out Left) are modestly engaged with the elections at this point. At least half of voters in each of these groups say the outcome really matters, and between 26% and 30% say they have given the elections a lot of thought.

But one Republican-oriented group with a mix of political values, Unconventional Right, are considerably less engaged than others in this year’s elections: Just 11% of Unconventional Right registered voters say they have thought much about it, and 43% say the outcome really matters.

Midterm election preferences of the 2026 typology groups % of registered voters who say that if the election were held today, they would vote for the __ for U.S. House of Representatives in their district Note: Based on registered voters. The survey had a sample size of 144 Tuned-Out Middle registered voters, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Midterm election preferences of the 2026 typology groups % of registered voters who say that if the election were held today, they would vote for the __ for U.S. House of Representatives in their district group Democratic candidate Republican candidate Another candidate Not sure NET Another candidate/Not sure All voters all 43 37 5 14 20 No Apologies Right typology 2 91 6 2 8 Faith First Conservatives typology 1 81 4 15 18 Unconventional Right typology 12 62 4 22 26 Pragmatic and Polite Right typology 32 46 7 14 21 Tuned-Out Middle typology 34 22 12 32 43 Order and Opportunity Left typology 61 12 5 21 26 Left-Out Left typology 69 3 8 20 28 Loyal Liberals typology 95 <1 3 2 5 Leftward Progressives typology 90 1 6 3 8 Download data as .csv Note: Based on registered voters. The survey had a sample size of 144 Tuned-Out Middle registered voters, for a margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Tuned-Out Middle – a group largely defined by their low interest in politics – are hardly thinking about the elections at all and are largely unconcerned with which party has control of Congress next year.

Midterm preferences

Across the typology groups, support for candidates in the 2026 congressional elections among registered voters broadly parallels the groups’ overall partisan affiliations (and how they voted in 2024 for president).

About a quarter of voters in the more politically and ideologically mixed groups say they will support a candidate from a third party or are unsure of how they will vote. Nearly as many voters who are Faith First Conservatives (18%) also say this.

Trump’s job approval over time among the typology groups

President Donald Trump’s job approval remains highest among the most consistently Republican and conservative groups (89% of No Apologies Right and 77% of Faith First Conservatives), though smaller shares of these groups approve now than in the weeks after he took office in 2025.

The 2026 typology groups and Trump approval % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook The 2026 typology groups and Trump approval % who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president Date Leftward Progressives Loyal Liberals Left-Out Left Order and Opportunity Left Tuned-Out Middle Pragmatic and Polite Right Unconventional Right Faith First Conservatives No Apologies Right 7/12/26 0 3 7 16 35 34 51 77 89 4/26/26 0 2 5 17 27 36 53 81 90 1/26/26 <1 2 7 19 33 36 60 84 94 9/28/25 0 2 8 20 39 40 67 90 95 8/10/25 0 3 7 18 37 35 64 86 93 6/8/25 0 2 9 19 41 41 68 90 98 4/13/25 0 2 11 19 42 41 65 90 96 2/2/25 0 3 15 26 51 50 78 94 100 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Trump’s job approval has fallen most sharply among the groups that are right-oriented but ideologically mixed:

Among Unconventional Right – a group that voted for him by an overwhelming margin in 2024 – 51% now approve of the way he is handling his job as president, down from 78% at the start of this second term.

Among Pragmatic and Polite Right – a group that also broke for Trump in 2024 by a narrower margin – just 34% now approve of his performance, down from 50% at the beginning of his term.

Tuned-Out Middle’s approval of Trump’s performance has also declined over this period, to 35% approving today.

Relatively few Americans in the typology groups that are left of center (Order and Opportunity Left, Left-Out Left, Loyal Liberals and Leftward Progressives) approve of Trump’s job performance.