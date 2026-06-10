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Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology

Appendix C: The history of the political typology

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology

The Pew Research Center political typology aims to sort Americans into groups based on their political values and beliefs. The current study – Pew Research Center’s ninth political typology study since the first one in 1987 – is based on a survey conducted among 10,357 adults on Nov. 17-30, 2025. Previous versions of the political typology were conducted in 1994, 1999, 2004 (published in 2005), 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2021.

The first political typology in 1987 was conducted using face-to-face interviews. Political typologies from 1994-2017 were conducted by telephone. Beginning with the 2021 typology, interviews have been conducted using the Center’s primarily online American Trends Panel.

Table shows the Pew Research Center Political Typology Groups from 1987 to 2026
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Table of Contents

  1. Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology
  2. No Apologies Right
  3. Faith First Conservatives
  4. Unconventional Right
  5. Pragmatic and Polite Right
  6. Tuned-Out Middle
  7. Order and Opportunity Left
  8. Left-Out Left
  9. Loyal Liberals
  10. Leftward Progressives
  11. How the political typology groups feel about the Republican and Democratic parties
  12. How voting, political participation and news sources differ across political typology groups
  13. How foreign policy values and issues cut across the political typology groups
  14. The political typology illustrates gaps in political values by age, race and ethnicity
  15. Acknowledgments
  16. Appendix A: Survey Methodology
  17. Appendix B: Typology group creation and analysis
  18. Appendix C: The history of the political typology