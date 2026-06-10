Appendix C: The history of the political typology

The Pew Research Center political typology aims to sort Americans into groups based on their political values and beliefs. The current study – Pew Research Center’s ninth political typology study since the first one in 1987 – is based on a survey conducted among 10,357 adults on Nov. 17-30, 2025. Previous versions of the political typology were conducted in 1994, 1999, 2004 (published in 2005), 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2021.

The first political typology in 1987 was conducted using face-to-face interviews. Political typologies from 1994-2017 were conducted by telephone. Beginning with the 2021 typology, interviews have been conducted using the Center’s primarily online American Trends Panel.